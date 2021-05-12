Zweiter Blick

Freie Impfangebote in GroÃŸenhain

Freie Impfangebote in Großenhain

Großenhain. Mobile Impfteams reisen am 3. und 4. Juni an und impfen die Prio.-Gruppen 1 bis 3. Zurzeit sind Impftermine rar und selbst wenn man in eine Priorisierungsgruppe fällt, bekommt man oft nur schwer einen Impftermin. Das DRK ist auf die Stadtverwaltung zugekommen und hat angeboten, am 3. und am 4. Juni mit einem mobilen Impfteam für…

Stadtradeln fÃ¼rs Klima: Jetzt anmelden

Stadtradeln fürs Klima: Jetzt anmelden

Dresden. Vom 21. Juni bis 11. Juli findet das diesjährige »Stadtradeln – Radeln für ein gutes Klima« statt. Dresden nimmt zum elften Mal an der Aktion des europäischen Klimabündnisses teil.

Heute ist Tag der Pflege

Heute ist Tag der Pflege

Sachsen. Am 12. Mai findet der Internationale Tag der Pflege statt. Die Johanniter nutzen die Gelegenheit, um die Rolle der pflegenden Angehörigen in den Fokus zu rücken.

BetrÃ¼ger versprechen Gewinne mit Bitcoins

Betrüger versprechen Gewinne mit Bitcoins

Bertsdorf-Hörnitz. Ein Mann aus Bertsdorf-Hörnitz ist in den vergangenen Wochen um mehrere zehntausend Euro betrogen worden. Die Betrüger hatten den 64-Jährigen telefonisch kontaktiert und ihm von der Investitionsmöglichkeit in Kryptowährung berichtet. Dabei handelt es sich um „digitale Zahlungsmittel, die auf kryptographischen Werkzeugen wie Blockchains und digitalen Signaturen basieren" [Quelle: Wikipedia]. Die wohl bekannteste Kryptowährung dürfte der Bitcoin sein, der 2009 erstmals öffentlich gehandelt wurde. Die Betrüger versichertem dem Mann, sein Geld in eben diese Bitcoins zu investieren und versprachen ihm enorme Gewinne. Der Betrogene überwies daraufhin mehrere zehntausend Euro auf ein litauisches Konto.  Das Betrugsdezernat übernahm die weiteren Untersuchungen. Die Ermittler warnen davor, Geld an unbekannte Personen zu überweisen. Die Betrugsmasche mit dem versprochen großen Geld kommt immer wieder in verschiedenen Varianten vor. Da gibt es beispielsweise den angeblichen Lottogewinn, für dessen Auszahlung aber erst eine Gebühr gezahlt werden muss. Oder den Anruf des angeblichen Notariats, dass von einer Gewinnausschüttung diverser Firmen berichtet, auch hier Auszahlung nur gegen vorherige Überweisung einer Gebühr. Besonders dreist ist auch eine Masche, mit der es Betrüger vor einigen Jahren unter anderem in Zittau versuchten. Die Anrufer behauptete, für einen angeblichen EC-Karten-Service zu arbeiten. Sie forderten den Angerufenen im Laufe des Telefongesprächs auf, seine Geldkarte samt Geheimnummer für eine Überprüfung per Post einzuschicken. Ein Mann aus Bertsdorf-Hörnitz ist in den vergangenen Wochen um mehrere zehntausend Euro betrogen worden. Die Betrüger hatten den 64-Jährigen telefonisch kontaktiert und ihm von der Investitionsmöglichkeit in Kryptowährung berichtet. Dabei handelt es…

Lena Stigrot wagt Schritt ins Ausland

Lena Stigrot wagt Schritt ins Ausland

Dresden. Kapitän Lena Stigrot nimmt nach drei Jahren mit dem DSC Abschied und wagt den Sprung ins Ausland. Seit 2018 war die Außenangreiferin im Team und hat sich Schritt für Schritt etabliert. Sie ist eine der Leistungsträgerinnen des DSC geworden und erfüllte damit ihr Vorhaben sich weiterzuentwickeln. Cheftrainer Alexander Waibl blickt noch einmal auf die gemeinsame Zeit zurück. „Leni kam zu uns als veranlagte Spielerin und geht nach drei, bestimmt nicht immer einfachen, Jahren als Champion. Ich kann mich noch gut daran erinnern, dass ich sie bereits 2017 zu uns holen wollte, sie es aber nochmals in ihrem alten Verein probieren wollte. 2018 rief sie mich dann an und fragte, ob noch Interesse bestünde. Keine Frage, das bestand natürlich. Von da ab wurde es erst mal schwierig, Pia wurde nicht wieder gesund, Leni musste sich in den Dienst der Mannschaft stellen und auf der Diagonalen spielen. Natürlich tat sie das klaglos. Leni ist eine charakterstarke Teamplayerin, eine großartige Persönlichkeit." „Als sie zu Beginn den Wunsch geäußert hatte sich weiterentwickeln zu wollen, hatten wir bestimmt unterschiedliche Vorstellungen wie das aussehen soll.  Ich war mir allerdings sicher, dass es nur einen Weg geben kann, den Harten. Leni hat die Herausforderung angenommen und wurde dadurch zu einer Topspielerin. Sie hatte riesigen Anteil am Pokalsieg 2020 und hat eine großartige Saison 20/21 draufgepackt. Mir war klar, dass es jetzt nach so vielen Jahren in der Bundesliga an der Zeit war eine ausländische Herausforderung anzugehen. Ich werde Leni vermissen, das ist klar. Aber ich weiß auch, dass es richtig ist, deshalb überwiegt meine Freude für sie und natürlich wünsche ich ihr, dass sie auch weiterhin ihre Träume leben darf! " Lena Stigrot: „Lieber DSC, vielen Dank, dass ich über drei Spielzeiten hinweg mit großartigen Spielerinnen das Feld teilen durfte, von unglaublich engagierten Trainern und Athletiktrainern trainiert worden bin und mich zu der Persönlichkeit und Spielerin weiterentwickeln konnte, die ich heute bin. Ich bin glücklich darüber mir Stück für Stück Alex' Vertrauen erarbeitet zu haben und viel von ihm gelernt zu haben. Ich denke, Alex' taktische Analysefähigkeiten sind einzigartig und durch sein Coaching habe ich neue Fähigkeiten dazu gewonnen." „Nach vielen Jahren in der Bundesliga war die Zeit reif eine neue Herausforderung zu suchen. Somit sage ich „Tschüssi" und werde die Menschen, die mich diese drei Jahre begleitet haben und die Erinnerungen, die hier entstanden sind, im Herzen mit mir tragen." (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH) Kapitän Lena Stigrot nimmt nach drei Jahren mit dem DSC Abschied und wagt den Sprung ins Ausland. Seit 2018 war die Außenangreiferin im Team und hat sich Schritt…

Kruminsch kommt zurÃ¼ck, Mrazek bleibt

Kruminsch kommt zurück, Mrazek bleibt

Dresden. Arturs Kruminsch kehrt nach vier Jahren zu den Dresdner Eislöwen zurück. Der 32-Jährige hat bei den Blau-Weißen einen Vertrag für die kommende Spielzeit unterschrieben. Zudem hat Matej Mrazek bei den Eislöwen verlängert. Kruminsch ist in Dresden kein Unbekannter. In der Saison 2008/2009 und von 2013 bis 2017 spielte der gebürtige Lette bereits für die Eislöwen. In 248 Spielen hat er 53 Tore erzielt und 128 Treffer vorbereitet. Kruminsch soll dem neuen Team mit seiner Erfahrung weiterhelfen, ein Führungsspieler der Mannschaft sein. Arturs Kruminsch, Angreifer: „Es ist großartig wieder für die Eislöwen spielen zu können. Die Gespräche waren sehr gut und mir wurde ein klarer Weg für den Club aufgezeigt. Das hat mich überzeugt. Ich will ein Leader für die wahrscheinlich sehr junge Mannschaft sein und dabei helfen, die Jungs voranzubringen. Ich habe zudem nur gute Erinnerungen an meine Zeit in Dresden, bin mit vielen Menschen hier in Kontakt geblieben. Es war eine tolle Zeit damals und wird auch jetzt wieder eine tolle Zeit. Ich freue mich einfach zurückzukehren und hoffentlich alle Fans wiederzusehen." Matej Mrazek ist in der vergangenen Saison Ende November zur Mannschaft gestoßen, nachdem Erik Betzold seine Karriere beendete. Der gebürtige Tscheche gehörte zu den positiven Überraschungen der vergangenen Saison. Mrazek ist immer gut gelaunt und sehr lernwillig. Belohnt hat er sich in der abgelaufenen Spielzeit mit seinen ersten beiden Profi-Toren. Dazu konnte er einen weiteren Treffer vorbereiten. Matej Mrazek, Angreifer: „Ich freue mich, dass ich weiter für die Eislöwen spielen kann. Ich bin sehr dankbar, dass ich hier in der vergangenen Saison die Chance bekommen habe. Jetzt liegt es an mir das Vertrauen zurückzuzahlen. Ich gebe weiter in jedem Training alles und hoffe natürlich in der neuen Saison zu Spielzeit zu kommen. Vor allem hoffe ich aber endlich vor unseren Fans spielen zu können." Matthias Roos, Sportdirektor Dresdner Eislöwen: „Mit über 600 Spielen in der DEL2 bringt Arturs eine Menge Erfahrung mit und wird in unserem insgesamt jungen Team eine wichtige Führungsrolle einnehmen. Seine Berufseinstellung als Profisportler ist mustergültig. Wie er in Krefeld mit seiner Krebserkrankung umgegangen ist, hat mich zudem beeindruckt. Sein unbedingter Wille, wieder auf das Eis zurückzukehren, sollte Inspiration für uns alle sein. Im Gegensatz zu ihm steht Matej noch am Anfang seiner Laufbahn. Er ist ein unglaublich positiver Mensch. Nicht nur aufgrund seiner ersten beiden Tore hat Matej sein Potenzial im letzten Saisondrittel bereits angedeutet. Wir sind gespannt, wie er sich in den nächsten Monaten weiterentwickeln und wie er den Konkurrenzkampf mit seinen neuen Teamkollegen annehmen wird." Aktueller Kader 2021/2022 Tor: Nick Jordan Vieregge #29 Kristian Hufsky #38 Janick Schwendener #62 Verteidigung: Nicklas Mannes #72 Bruno Riedl #75 Lucas Flade #58 Arne Uplegger #77 Mike Schmitz #95 Angriff: Jordan Knackstedt #9 Timo Walther #18 Vladislav Filin #47 Tomáš Andres #92 Tom Knobloch #67 Matej Mrazek #21 Arturs Kruminsch #90 (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)Arturs Kruminsch kehrt nach vier Jahren zu den Dresdner Eislöwen zurück. Der 32-Jährige hat bei den Blau-Weißen einen Vertrag für die kommende Spielzeit unterschrieben.…

Neue EhrenmÃ¼nze: Wer bekommt sie?

Neue Ehremünze: Wer bekommt sie?

Dresden. Wer sich ehrenamtlich in besonderer Weise und nachhaltig für die Landeshauptstadt Dresden engagieren, sollen in diesem Jahr erstmals mit einer Münze ausgezeichnet werden. Vorschläge können bis 31. August unterbreitet werden.

Feuer auf Prohliser Balkon

Feuer auf Prohliser Balkon

Dresden. Am Montag, 10. Mai, ist es im Obergeschoss eines Mehrfamilienhauses an der Berzdorfer Straße zu einem Brand gekommen. Das Feuer brach aus bislang unbekannter Ursache auf einem Balkon aus und griff auf den benachbarten Balkon sowie das Dach über. Verletzt wurde niemand. Es entstand erheblicher Sachschaden in bislang unbekannter Höhe. Die Kriminalpolizei hat die Ermittlungen zur Brandursache aufgenommen. (sg) Am Montag, 10. Mai, ist es im Obergeschoss eines Mehrfamilienhauses an der Berzdorfer Straße zu einem Brand gekommen. Das Feuer brach aus bislang unbekannter Ursache auf einem Balkon aus und griff auf den benachbarten Balkon sowie das Dach über.…

PCR-Tests beim ASB

PCR-Tests beim ASB

Löbau. Im Testzentrum des ASB in Löbau (Güterstraße 14) werden seit dieser Woche auch PCR-Test angeboten. Heißt: Ist der Corona-Schnelltest positiv, muss der Getestete sich keinen neuen Termin machen, der PCR-Test kann direkt vor Ort mit durchgeführt werden. Hintergrund: In den Testzentren werden PoC-Schnelltests verwendet. Deren Genauigkeit ist aber nicht so hoch wie bei einem PCR-Test. Deswegen muss ein positives Testergebnis bei einem Schnelltest immer durch einen PCR-Test verifiziert werden. Bei dem wird die Probe durch medizinisches Personal entnommen und von einem Labor ausgewertet.  Der ASB arbeitet dazu mit dem Medizinischen Labor Ostsachsen zusammen. Aussuchen, ob man per Schnell- oder PCR-Test getestet wird, kann man nicht. Erst wenn der Schnelltest positiv ist, folgt der PCR-Test. Der Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund will mit dem zusätzlichen Angebot vor allem Arztpraxen entlasten. Denn dort ist der PCR-Test ebenfalls möglich. Allerdings haben die Ärzte aktuell mit der Corona-Impfung schon sehr viel zu

Verena Farrar

Zweiter Blick

Academic Essay Writers Reviews by Words Doctorate is rated 4.6/5 based on 159 customer reviews. Words Doctorate Clients gets 99.9% Success and 100% satisfaction In Thesis Writing Service, The PhD Thesis prepare based on Authentic Research, Data Analysis – Interpretation with ideal conclusion. Auf den Ersten Blick ist es herrlich fÃ¼r Familien, dass Tierparks und Zoos wieder geÃ¶ffnet haben und  einige Attraktionen unter freiem Himmel erlaubt sind, wenn man sich an bestimmte Spielregeln hÃ¤lt: Termin, Maske, Test! Und da kommt der Zweite Blick ins Spiel: Denn leider ist der wiedergewonnene FreizeitspaÃŸ auch eine zeit- oder geldintensive Sache. Entweder man deckt sich fÃ¼r zu Hause mit Selbsttests ein und testet die Lieben vor dem Start oder man plant genÃ¼gend  Vorlaufzeit ein, um dem, Testzentrum seiner Wahl einen Besuch mit der ganzen Familie abzustatten. Bemerkenswert war allerdings, dass die ErÃ¶ffnung der Bundesgartenschau in Erfurt ohne diese  Â»SchutzmechanismenÂ« Ã¼ber die BÃ¼hne gebracht wurde.  Corona hatte wohl Pause!

Professional Writing Services U Of C service come to the rescue. Luckily, there is a team of qualified, educated and highly-professional editors to help you – Custom-writing.co.uk. These guys know the secrets of successful academic editing from the bottom upwards and are always ready to take your heavy burden down. Their task is to make for you a custom paper that would satisfy the most demanding Ihre Verena Farrar


Beim Volkshaus ist Geduld gefragt

21 reviews for Database Assignment Help, 4.9 stars: 'I was given a great customer service. The best thing about working with them is their individual approach to every order and that they stay in touch with you throughout the process of writing. They are also open for suggestions. You might be sceptical when asking someone to write an essay for you for the first time, so was I, but having used their WeiÃŸwasser. Nach dem Brand im Volkshaus hat die Polizei inzwischen TatverdÃ¤chtige ermittelt. Die Filiale der Volksbank Spree-NeiÃŸe Ã¶ffnet kommende Woche wieder. Die nÃ¶tigen Gutachten brauchen Zeit.

