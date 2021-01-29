Bombe in Nossen gefunden

Nossen. Bei Bauarbeiten in Nossen wurde eine Bombe gefunden. Der Blindgänger soll in den nächsten Stunden gesprengt werden. Die Bewohner in der näheren Umgebung werden evakuiert.

Sachsenderby: EislÃ¶wen vs. FÃ¼chse

Dresden. Wenn Steven Rupprich heute Abend im Sachsen-Derby gegen die Lausitzer Füchse in seinem 345. Pflichtspiel für die Dresdner Eislöwen aufläuft, wird der 31-Jährige einen neuen Rekord aufstellen. Kein Spieler hat mehr Partien absolviert. Der aktuelle Rekord steht bei 344, aufgestellt von Pavel Vit. Beim Auswärtssieg in Bad Tölz ist Rupprich gleichgezogen. Steven Rupprich: „Es ist eine große Ehre für mich, diesen Rekord erst eingestellt zu haben und jetzt einen neuen aufzustellen. Auf dem Papier bin ich vielleicht nicht der herausragende Spieler, der für viele Punkte sorgt, aber ich gebe immer alles und ich glaube das weiß der Club und wissen die Fans zu schätzen. Es ist natürlich schade, dass bei diesem für mich besonderen Spiel dann keine Zuschauer in der Arena sind. Die Sachsen-Derbys sind aber auch so immer etwas Spezielles und wir wollen natürlich unsere Fans an den Bildschirmen stolz machen." Cheftrainer Andreas Brockmann: „Für mich ist „Ruppi" sehr wichtig, er führt die beiden jungen Spieler neben ihm in der vierten Reihe sehr gut an und macht seinen Job gerade auch in Unterzahl super. Es freut mich für ihn, dass er im Derby diesen neuen Eislöwen-Rekord aufstellt." Im heutigen Derby gegen Weißwasser und auch am Sonntag, 31. Januar, in Kaufbeuren geht es für die Blau-Weißen auch um weitere wichtige Punkte. Nach drei Siegen in Folge ist das Selbstvertrauen groß, beide direkten Tabellennachbarn sollen geschlagen und überholt werden. Gegen die Füchse konnten die Eislöwen das erste Heimspiel nach Verlängerung gewinnen, verloren allerdings kurz vor Weihnachten in Weißwasser. Gegen Kaufbeuren setzte es dagegen in dieser Spielzeit zwei deutliche Pleiten (1:8 und 2:6). Andreas Brockmann zum anstehenden Wochenende: „Weißwasser hat zuletzt nicht die besten Ergebnisse eingefahren, aber es waren auch viele enge Spiele dabei, die sie auch hätten gewinnen können. Sie sind sehr laufstark und es geht um die Plätze. Uns trennen nur zwei Punkte in der Tabelle. Wir wollen unser Spiel 60 Minuten durchsetzen und natürlich gewinnen." Spielbeginn im Sachsen-Derby am Freitag ist 19.30 Uhr. Eislöwen TV wird über SpradeTV live berichten. Vor dem ersten Bully wird Rupprich für seinen neuen Rekord geehrt. Die Hauptschiedsrichter im Derby sind Mischa Apel und Fynn-Marek Falten. (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

Neue Wege fÃ¼r BlÃ¼herpark-Nordseite

Dresden. Ende Januar beginnen im Park umfangreiche Rekonstruktionsarbeiten. Die Nordseite zwischen Deutschem Hygiene Museum, Blüherstraße und Lingnerallee wird gestaltet.

GrÃ¼ÃŸe von Freunden aus Fellbach

Meißen. In dieser Woche erreichte die Stadt Meißen ein digitaler Gruß aus der Partnerstadt Fellbach. Mit kleinen Botschaften wollen Schüler und Mitglieder des Städtepartnerschaftsvereins in der schwierigen Situation des Lockdowns Mut machen. »Liebe Freunde in Meißen, wir sind in Gedanken bei euch und wollen euch mit dieser digitalen Postkarte Mut machen, durchzuhalten. Ihr seht auf den Bildern die guten Wünsche von Kindern der Zeppelinschule in Fellbach und Mitgliedern des Städtepartnerschaftsvereins. Gemeinsam mit euch stehen wir diese schweren Zeiten durch und freuen uns auf ein Wiedersehen, wenn es wieder möglich ist.«

Neues Rathaus: Siegerentwurf gekÃ¼rt

Dresden. Am Ferdinandplatz im Herzen der Stadt wird bis 2025 ein neues Verwaltungszentrum gebaut. Eine Jury entschied jetzt, dass die auch von vielen Dresdnern bevorzugte Variante I gebaut wird.

"Handyparken" soll erweitert werden

Dresden. Die Landeshauptstadt Dresden öffnet ihr E-Parkschein-System für private Anbieter. Noch bis 5. Februar 2021 läuft eine Ausschreibung zum sogenannten „Handyparken". Bereits seit 2018 können Autofahrer ihre Parkgebühren über mobile Endgeräte wie Smartphones bezahlen. Dieser Service zählt zu den meist aufgerufenen Online-Angeboten der Stadt überhaupt. Zusätzlich zu diesem eigenentwickelten E-Parkschein sollen nun durch die Übertragung von Dienstleistungskonzessionen an bis zu drei in Deutschland und Europa etablierte Anbieter die Nutzerzahlen weiter steigern. „Wir wollen, dass neben den Bürgern auch die Gäste der Stadt — seien es Touristen oder Kongressteilnehmer — direkt über die von ihnen bereits genutzten Lösungen auf unser Parkgebührensystem zugreifen können. Wir wollen die Digitalisierung der Stadt weiter vorantreiben und den Anforderungen moderner urbaner Mobilität gerecht werden", erläutert Dr. Robert Franke, Amtsleiter der Wirtschaftsförderung. Am Markt verfügbare Lösungen versprechen zusätzlichen Komfort wie etwa das Nachbezahlen per Smartphone, ohne wieder zum Auto zu müssen. Zukünftig soll auch das direkte Bezahlen über die Navigationssysteme möglich sein. In einer Jurysitzung soll bereits Ende Februar 2021 eine Entscheidung fallen, damit in diesem Sommer die Anbieter starten können. Detaillierte Informationen zur Ausschreibung einschließlich der geforderten technischen Schnittstellengibt's hier

Illegale Graffiti und Tags wurden beseitigt

Großenhain. In den Medien und im Großenhainer Amtsblatt wurde im Dezember 2020 immer wieder über Schmierereien im Stadtgebiet durch Unbekannte berichtet. Bei den Bürgern und Gästen der Stadt stoßen solche Aktionen auf großes Unverständnis und Ärger. Oft wurden die Schmierereien an denkmalgeschützten Mauern und Natursteinwänden hinterlassen. Deren Beseitigung ist dann mit Mehraufwand und erhöhten Kosten verbunden, um das Mauerwerk nicht zu schädigen. Der gemeinsame Aufruf des Polizeireviers Großenhain und der Stadt Großenhain mit der Bitte, Hinweise zu Tatzeiten, Orten und möglicherweise dabei gesehenen verdächtigen Personen zu geben, bleibt weiterhin bestehen. Umso mehr sagt die Stadtverwaltung jetzt ein „HERZLICHES DANKESCHÖN" an die Firma Reparatur- und Dienstleistungsservice Jens Lichy aus Großenhain. Jens Lichy waren die vielen sinnlosen Schmierereien an den Bushaltestellen und Schaukästen im Stadtgebiet ein Ärgernis, das er nicht länger mitansehen wollte. Obwohl sein Unternehmen durch die Stadtverwaltung Großenhain vertraglich für die jährlichen Reinigungen der Bushaltestellen gebunden ist, hat er zusätzlich und unentgeltlich sämtliche Schmierereien an Bushaltestellen und Schaukästen im Stadtgebiet beseitigt. Gemeinsam mit ihm und vielen Großenhainerinnen und Großenhainern hofft die Stadt darauf, dass die Verursacher nicht nur solche, sondern auch andere hässliche und vollkommen unnötige Schmierereien künftig unterlassen. Nur gemeinsam kann die Schönheit, Sauberkeit und Ordnung in Großenhain erhalten werden, so dass sich hier jeder wohlfühlt und gern Zuhause ist. (pm/Stadtverwaltung Großenhain)

SchieÃŸunfall: 20-JÃ¤hriger tot

Freital. +++ Update 15.38 Uhr +++ Der Bruder (20) des bei dem Unfall mit einer Waffe  getöteten 20-Jährigen, der gestern von der Polizei in Gewahrsam genommen wurde, ist wieder auf freiem Fuß. Wie die Polizei informiert, wird zwar zum Tathergang noch ermittelt, aber die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden sieht keinen dingenden Tatverdacht mehr gegen den Zwillingsbruder. Im Zuge der ersten Maßnahmen im Zusammenhang mit der Schussabgabe durchsuchte die Polizei gestern Abend eine weitere Wohnung an der Pestalozzistraße in Freital. Dabei fanden die Beamten unter anderen ein Luftdruckgewehr, mehrere Patronen sowie einen Schalldämpfer. Gegen den 41-Jährigen Wohnungsinhaber wurde ein Ermittlungsverfahren eingeleitet. Der Deutsche muss sich wegen Verstoßes gegen das Waffengesetz verantworten +++ Update 12:06 Uhr ++++ Der gestern bei einer Schussabgabe verletzte 20-Jährige aus Freital ist in einem Krankenhaus verstorben. Das teilt die Polizeidirektion Dresden mit. Erstmeldung Am frühen Abend des 26. Januar, hat sich ein Mann gemeldet und ärztliche Hilfe aufgrund einer Schussverletzung verlangt. Alarmierte Einsatzkräfte fanden in der Folge in einer Wohnung an der Dresdner Straße einen 20-Jährigen mit einer Schussverletzung vor. Nach derzeitigen Stand hatte der Verletzte gemeinsam mit seinem gleichaltrigen Bruder an einer Schusswaffe hantiert, aus der sich aus bisher unbekannten Gründen ein Schuss löste. Polizeibeamte haben die Pistole sichergestellt. Der 20-Jährige befindet sich mit schweren Verletzungen in einem Krankenhaus, sein Bruder im polizeilichen Gewahrsam. Die weiteren Ermittlungen zu den konkreten Umständen des Ereignisses hat die Dresdner Kriminalpolizei übernommen. (tg)

BrÃ¼cke in neuem Glanz

Senftenberg. Die Sanierungsarbeiten an der Radfahrer- und Fußgängerbrücke über die Schwarze Elster im Anschluss an die Fußgängerzone Fischreiherstraße sind abgeschlossen, berichtet Senftenbergs Stadtsprecher Henry Doll. Die Brücke, im Volksmund »Brücke am Gaumensegel« genannt, war seit September 2020 wegen der Instandsetzungsarbeiten gesperrt. Bereits im Dezember konnte sie wieder für Radfahrer und Fußgänger geöffnet werden. Die Hauptbauleistungen sind laut Doll ausgeführt und abgenommen. Geringe Restleistungen im Korrosionsschutz würden noch nach der Winterperiode erfolgen. Bei einer turnusmäßen Bauwerksprüfung waren Schäden aufgefallen, die die Sanierung erforderlich machten. Das betraf vor allem den Korrosionsschutz und den Ersatz der hölzernen Belagskonstruktion. Es fiel die Entscheidung, diese durch einen geschlossenen Kunststoffbelag zu ersetzen. An den Brückenaufgängen musste das Betonpflaster erneuert werden. Im Zuge der Sanierung wurde die bisherige Beleuchtung durch energiesparende LED-Einsätze ersetzt. Die Installation einer Blindenleiteinrichtung zum Auffinden der Überquerung gehörte ebenfalls zu den Bauarbeiten. Die Gesamtkosten belaufen sich auf 178.000 Euro.

Bernd Witscherkowsky

Veganes

Die »Grüne Woche« war in diesem Jahr ziemlich vegan, um es vorsichtig auszudrücken. Nix zum Rosten, nix zum Riechen und nix zum Kosten. Wie soll da der geneigte Deutsche seinen Corona-Gaumen trainieren? Nicht mal ein Brathähnchen, was man sich via Internet und 3D-Drucker auf den Mittagstisch ziehen konnte. Willkommen in »Roberts Koch-Studio«! Das hätte über dem »Streaming-Studio« der Messe Berlin stehen sollen, und nicht »IGW digital 2021«. Egal, wenigstens mussten diesmal keine Schwarzbunten aus Bayern in die Hauptstadt gekarrt werden. In diesem Sinne liebe Nachbarn, bleibt hübsch gesund und mit Abstand nett zueinander.         

FREE revisions for EVERY “article source” request. We give a solid guarantee that each customer will be content with quality of the content provided within the thesis. To add more, our writers are so confident about the thesis writing projects they generate that they are ready to perform FREE revisions numerous times, if necessary. Our About My Best Friend Essay writing services the UK assist students to complete the most grueling part of their educational career. There are numerous hurdles that students need to overcome in dissertation writing while having other academic commitments to fulfill. This is why MyAssignmenthelp.com provides an inclusive expert dissertation writing help service that covers: Assistance for writing Bernd Witscherkowsky

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

