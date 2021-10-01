Second-Hand

Neue QuarantÃ¤neregeln fÃ¼r Kontaktpersonen

Bautzen. Infizierte Personen müssen sich nach wie vor für 14 Tage absondern.Die Regeln für durch das Gesundheitsamt angeordnete Quarantänen im Landkreis Bautzen haben sich geändert. Es wurde ein vereinfachtes gestuftes Verfahren zur Kontaktpersonennachverfolgung vom Freistaat Sachsen eingeführt. Der Freistaat folgt damit…

500. Baby in Hoyerswerda geboren

Hoyerswerda. Marlon Lio heißt das 500. Baby des Jahres 2021 im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum. Der neue Erdenbürger ist am 29. September um 17:36 Uhr auf die Welt gekommen. Mit einem Startgewicht von 3.625 g und einer Länge von 52 cm macht er sich nun auf ins Leben. Seine Eltern Michelle und Janik aus Neupetershain sind sehr glücklich und hatten sich ganz bewusst dafür entschieden, ihr erstes Kind im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum in Hoyerswerda auf die Welt zu bringen. Für alle werdenden Eltern gibt es seit dem Sommer wieder die Eltern-Info-Abende. Diese finden jeden 2. Montag im Monat statt. Die Ärzte und Hebammen der Klinik für Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe informieren dabei über die Geburtsangebote im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum und die Abläufe auf der Wochenstation. Los geht es immer um 19.00 Uhr und endet gegen 20.30 Uhr. Bereits ab 18 Uhr stehen die Fotografen von „BabySmile" im Konferenzraum „Krabat", einem sichtgeschützten Bereich, zur Verfügung. Nächster Termin ist der 11. Oktober 2021. Der Eintritt ist selbstverständlich kostenfrei.Marlon Lio heißt das 500. Baby des Jahres 2021 im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum. Der neue Erdenbürger ist am 29. September um 17:36 Uhr auf die Welt gekommen. Mit einem Startgewicht von 3.625 g und einer Länge von 52 cm macht er sich nun auf ins Leben.…

"Einfach aufrunden"

Dresden. In den Netto-Filialen in Dresden und dem Umland können Kunden ab 4. Oktober Sportvereine aus der Region unterstützen – mit Pfand- oder Kassenspenden.

Semperoper: Zwei neue ThemenfÃ¼hrungen

Dresden. »Mauerfall und Wiedervereinigung - Semperoper im Umbruch« und »Wie kommt die Oper auf die Bühne« heißen zwei neue Themenführungen in der Semperoper.

Â»Tag des StreuobstesÂ« in Schleinitz

Leuben-Schleinitz. Sortenbestimmung möglich – Alte Apfelsorten stehen wieder hoch im Kurs. Am 2. Oktober veranstaltet die NABU-Regionalgruppe Meißen in Kooperation mit dem Förderverein Schloss Schleinitz e.V. einen Tag des Streuobstes im Handwerkerhof in Schleinitz. In der Zeit von 13 bis 17 Uhr wird es ein vielfältiges Angebot geben,…

Toller Sieg fÃ¼r MeiÃŸens SchÃ¼ler

Meißen. Nachhaltiges Thema ganz »easy«: Videoproduktion bringt Meißner Schülern den ersten Platz. David und Laurenz, zwei Schüler des Sächsischen Landesgymnasiums Sankt Afra zu Meißen, haben den ersten Platz im Videowettbewerb »b@s videochallenge« erreicht. Zu den ersten Gratulantinnen gehörte Elke Büdenbender, Ehefrau des deutschen…

Weihnachtszirkus mit Genuss-Manege

Dresden. Nach der verordneten Zwangspause 2020 kehrt der Dresdner Weihnachtscircus in diesem Winter wieder zurück. Vom 15. Dezember bis 2. Januar wird es 40 Vorstellungen geben.

Polizei auf Twitter-Marathon

Sachsen. Am 1. Oktober gibt die sächsische Polizei Einblicke in das Einsatzgeschehen. 12 Stunden lang werden die Beamten ihren Polizeialltag teilen – auf Twitter.

Mobibikes zum Semesterstart

Dresden. Zum Start des neuen Semesters am 11. Oktober an der TU Dresden können Studierende gleich an zwei MobiPunkten auf die gelben Räder zurückgreifen. Die DVB AG und die TU Dresden schlossen dafür eine neue Kooperationsvereinbarung ab.

Dany Dawid

Second-Hand

»Aus zweiter Hand«, steht für das Kaufen von gebrauchter Kleidung, gebrauchten Büchern und anderen Gebrauchsgegenständen, die noch gut in Schuss sind und liegt somit voll im Trend. Second-Hand ist nachhaltig und schont die Umwelt, denn damit werden Ressourcen für Materialien und Herstellungsprozesse eingespart. Einer Umfrage nach, shoppt etwa jeder Zweite mindestens einmal im Jahr etwas Gebrauchtes. Dabei wird mehr als jeder zweite Second-Hand Artikel am liebsten im Internet gekauft. Wie wäre es denn mal mit einer Tauschparty? Dafür wird alles aussortiert, was im vergangenen Jahr nicht oder kaum benutzt wurde und im Freundes- und Bekanntenkreis eingetauscht. So landen Dinge nicht einfach im Müll.

Dany Dawid

Laut gedacht!