Second-Hand
»Aus zweiter Hand«, steht für das Kaufen von gebrauchter Kleidung, gebrauchten Büchern und anderen Gebrauchsgegenständen, die noch gut in Schuss sind und liegt somit voll im Trend. Second-Hand ist nachhaltig und schont die Umwelt, denn damit werden Ressourcen für Materialien und Herstellungsprozesse eingespart. Einer Umfrage nach, shoppt etwa jeder Zweite mindestens einmal im Jahr etwas Gebrauchtes. Dabei wird mehr als jeder zweite Second-Hand Artikel am liebsten im Internet gekauft. Wie wäre es denn mal mit einer Tauschparty? Dafür wird alles aussortiert, was im vergangenen Jahr nicht oder kaum benutzt wurde und im Freundes- und Bekanntenkreis eingetauscht. So landen Dinge nicht einfach im Müll.
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.