Schul-Chaos

Business Continuity Plan Template Free Download at personalessaywriter.com Best assignments help: benefit from the expertise of our authors in motivation letters and application essay Sachsens Eltern stehen seit dieser Woche vor einer weiteren Herausforderung. Galt es bisher Â»nurÂ«, den eigenen Job und das Homeschooling der Kinder unter einen Hut zu bringen, schauen wir jetzt, wie wir auch noch die kurzfristig auseinandergerissenen und verschobenen Winterferien Â»wuppenÂ«. Der Urlaub auf Arbeit ist lÃ¤ngst mit den Kollegen abgestimmt und nicht mehr verschiebbar. Also sitzt der Nachwuchs in der ersten Februarwoche kontaktbeschrÃ¤nkend allein zu Hause. Ob das jetzt angestoÃŸene Winterferienchaos etwas bringt, ist ungewiss. Die aktuell immer noch sehr hohen Infektionszahlen lassen wenig darauf hoffen, dass die Kinder ab 8. Februar wieder regulÃ¤r in die Schule gehen kÃ¶nnen.

