Seniorin um 20.000 Euro betrogen

Dresden. Eine Senioren aus Dresden-Johannstadt ist auf Trickbetrüger reingefallen. Die betagte Dame wurde dabei 20.000 Euro los. Die Frau bekam mehrere Anrufe von vermeintlichen Polizisten und einem angeblichen Staatsanwalt. Diese gaben an, dass ihre Tochter einen schweren Unfall verursacht habe und nur gegen die Zahlung einer Kaution einer Haft entgehen würde. Die 87-Jährige…

Picknick-Kino und Public Viewing im Messepark

Löbau. Nach über einem Jahr ohne Veranstaltungen gibt's im Juni und Juli im Messepark wieder mehr als die Corona-Impfung. Geplant ist ein Picknick-Kino-Sommer an der frischen Luft. Neben aktuellen Blockbustern und Klassikern soll es auch Familientage mit einem bunten Kinderprogramm geben. „Das Ganze erleben unsere Gäste im gemütlichen Beisammensein und entspannen gemeinsam auf ihrer Picknickdecke bei bester Unterhaltung", so Monique Rübesam vom Veranstaltungsmanagement des Messeparks.  Erlaubt sind je nach geltender Coronaschutzverordnung ein oder zwei Hausstände pro Picknickdecke, derzeit max. 10 Personen. Die genauen Details zum Hygienekonzept werden jeweils rechtzeitig vor den Spieltagen bekannt gegeben. „Wir beginnen mit dem Kinoprogramm am 16. Juli und planen das Programm bis in die erste Ferienwoche", so Rübesam. Die Tickets werden online im Vorverkauf erhältlich sein und das genaue Programm wird in den kommenden Tagen und Wochen bekanntgegeben.  Außerdem werden alle Deutschlandspiele der Europameisterschaft und das Finale Live übertagen. Damit hier mehr gewohntes Fußball-Flair aufkommt, werden neben Sitzflächen für die Picknickdecken auch Biertischgarnituren für die Hausstände bereitgestellt. Aufgrund behördlicher Vorgaben werden hier jedoch nur 300 Plätze vergeben. Der Eintritt ist frei. Zeitiges Kommen sichert also die besten Plätze.  Termine Gruppenspielphase: 15.06.2021, Einlass ab 19.30 Uhr 19.06.2021, Einlass ab 16:30 Uhr 23.06.2021, Einlass ab 19:30 Uhr Der Einlass zu allen Filmvorführungen und EM-Spielen kann nur unter Einhaltung der jeweils tagesaktuell geltenden Schutzregelungen zur Verhinderung der Covid-19 Ausbreitung erfolgen. „Wir informieren rechtzeitig auf allen möglichen Kanälen darüber, welche Maßnahmen am jeweiligen Vorführungstag gelten", sagt Monique Rübesam. Nach über einem Jahr ohne Veranstaltungen gibt's im Juni und Juli im Messepark wieder mehr als die Corona-Impfung. Geplant ist ein Picknick-Kino-Sommer an der frischen Luft. Neben aktuellen Blockbustern und Klassikern soll es auch Familientage mit…

Impfpriorisierung ab 7. Juni aufgehoben

Südbrandenburg. Die neue Coronavirus-Impfverordnung tritt am Montag, 7. Juni 2021 in Kraft. Ab diesem Tag ist die Impfpriorisierung in Deutschland aufgehoben, so auch im Land Brandenburg. Das bedeutet, dass es keine Priorisierungsgruppen wie bisher mehr gibt. Gleichzeitig können ab dem 7. Juni neben Betriebsärzten auch niedergelassene Privatärzte impfen. Freie Termine ab dem 7. Juni können bereits jetzt gebucht werden. Terminbuchungen bei  niedergelassenen Ärzten erfolgen direkt über die Praxen. Eine Auswahl impfender Ärzte der Kassenärztlichen Vereinigung Brandenburg findet man hier: https://www.kvbb.de/patienten/impfpraxen/. Terminbuchungen für die Impfzentren sind weiter über die Hotline 116 117 bzw. über das Internet-Portal www.impfterminservice.de möglich. Da die Terminnachfrage weiterhin größer als die nach Brandenburg gelieferte Impfstoffmenge ist, können nicht alle Terminanfragen sofort bestätigt werden. Kinder und Jugendliche zwischen 12 und 16 Jahren sind nach einem Beschluss der Konferenz der Ministerpräsidentinnen und Ministerpräsidenten mit der Bundeskanzlerin ebenfalls grundsätzlich impfberechtigt. Allerdings hat die Ständige Impfkommission bislang noch keine Empfehlung für das Impfen von Kindern und Jugendlichen im Alter von 12 bis 16 Jahren ausgesprochen. Termine in den Impfzentren sind daher für Kinder unter 16 Jahren noch nicht buchbar. Niedergelassenen Ärzten steht es allerdings frei, Kinder und Jugendliche von 12 bis unter 16 Jahren nach den notwendigen Aufklärungsgesprächen und der Zustimmung der Erziehungsberechtigten zu impfen. Die Entscheidung trifft am Ende immer der impfende Arzt.Die neue Coronavirus-Impfverordnung tritt am Montag, 7. Juni 2021 in Kraft. Ab diesem Tag ist die Impfpriorisierung in Deutschland aufgehoben, so auch im Land Brandenburg. Das bedeutet, dass es keine Priorisierungsgruppen wie bisher mehr gibt.…

Dynamo bekommt Lizenz fÃ¼r 2. Liga

Dresden. Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat von der Deutschen Fußball Liga (DFL) die Zulassung zur Teilnahme am Spielbetrieb der 2. Bundesliga für die kommende Saison 2021/22 erhalten.

Wackerbarth bekommt Teststation

Radebeul. Ab sofort gibt es vor dem Schloss Wackerbarth ein Corona-Schnelltest-Zentrum. Eine vorherige Anmeldung ist dafür nicht notwendig, lediglich eine Online-Registrierung.

Reporter auf Vereinsvisite

Finsterwalde. Auch die Handballer des BSV Grün-Weiß Finsterwalde fiebern dem Neustart entgegen. »Hauptsache erst mal etwas mit Ball«, gibt Handball-Abteilungsleiter Lutz Gerndt beim BSV  Finsterwalde die Stimmung seiner Mitglieder wieder. Hauptsache Ball Damit spricht er den 220 Handballern von den C-Junioren bis zu den Senioren von…

Auf gehtâ€˜s ins Freibad

Bautzen. Die Freibad-Saison 2021 hat begonnen. WochenKurier verrät, wo in der Region wieder nach Lust und Laune geplanscht werden kann und was es alles zu beachten gibt.

Nachtverkehr kommt zurÃ¼ck

Sachsen. Ab 4. Juni verkehrt der regionale Nachtverkehr im VVO-Netzt wieder.Aufgrund der aufgehobenen Ausgangsbeschränkungen und allgemeinen Lockerungen sind in den Abendstunden deutlich mehr Menschen unterwegs. Der VVO reagiert nun darauf. „Insbesondere mit den Linien in Richtung Dippoldiswalde, Meißen, Moritzburg,…

Im Tierpark steppt jetzt der Steppenfuchs

Görlitz. Neue Attraktion im Görlitzer Tierpark: Am Kindertag wurde die neue Anlage für Steppenfüchse eröffnet. Neugierig lugt ein kleiner sandfarbener Fuchs aus dem buntgerahmten Fenster des tibetischen Hauses, das der dreiköpfigen Gruppe als Rückzugsort dient. Fuchs Nummer zwei inspiziert schon das Holzlager und klettert über verschiedene Ebenen zum höchsten…

Carola PÃ¶nisch

Na sowas!

Kann eine kleine Wochenzeitung manchmal Dinge erkennen, die »ganz oben« keiner auf dem Schirm hat? Ja, offenbar ist das so. Am 28. April stellten wir auf Seite 1 die Frage »Wer testet Testzentren« und fragten im Beitrag auch, wer eigentlich ein Testzentrum öffnen darf. Die Antwort: Eigentlich jeder. Nun ist Jens Spahn klar geworden, dass Testzentren in Shishabars, Kiosken, Table Dance-Bars und Dönerbuden vielleicht doch nicht ganz so toll sind und es eine Lizenz zum Gelddrucken ist, wenn Testzentren nicht kontrolliert werden und ein Onlinekurs plus Arzt-Unterschrift reichen, um eine Person als Tester zu qualifizieren. So kann man eben auch Millionen verbrennen.

Carola Pönisch

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Lecker Eis fÃ¼r die Eleven

Elsterwerda. Mit Auflagen könnten sie jetzt zwar wieder ihrem Hobby frönen, aber Kontaktsport mit Abstand und Schnelltest ist nicht gerade vergnügungssteuerpflichtig.

Tausend Kraniche fÃ¼r einen Hund

GroÃŸ SÃ¤rchen. Sonntag wird euer Tag, wenn ihr an die frische Luft - und dabei etwas erleben wollt! Ãœber 30 Stationen von Lauta Ã¼ber Hoywoy bis Lohsa laden am 6. Juni von 10 bis 18 Uhr zur 11. kulturellen Landpartie. Und mit dabei ist auch ein MÃ¤dels-Trio mit einem ganz besonderen Anliegen. In Japan sagt man: Wer 1.000 Kraniche gefaltet hat, hat einen Wunsch frei. Und daran glauben drei Lausitzer MÃ¤dels ganz fest, denn sie haben einen besonderen Wunsch. Nicht fÃ¼r sich selbst, sondern fÃ¼r ihre Freundin Emely. Die hat es aufgrund einer seltenen Erkrankung nicht einfach. Um trotzdem ein halbwegs normales Leben fÃ¼hren zu kÃ¶nnen, braucht sie Hilfe. Vierbeinige Hilfe, namens Cosmo. Cosmo ist ein sogenannter Assistenzhund. Der Labrador soll fÃ¼r die 17-jÃ¤hrige Emely ein tierischer Freund, ein TÃ¼rÃ¶ffner, Bodyguard, Anziehhelfer und stummer SeelentrÃ¶ster sein. DafÃ¼r wird der Hilfshund zurzeit noch ausgebildet, was sehr viel Geld kostet. Insgesamt muss Emely versuchen, ganze 30.000 Euro aufzubringen. Viel von der gewaltigen Summe hat sie schon gesammelt, ein Teil fehlt aber noch. Und hier kommen ihre Freundinnen Timea (13) und Fridamaj (15) ins Spiel. Zusammen haben sie in den letzten Wochen ganz fleiÃŸig und unermÃ¼dlich hunderte Kraniche aus echtem japanischen Â»Washi-PapierÂ« gefaltet, die sie am Sonntag gern verkaufen mÃ¶chten. Wer sich fÃ¼r diese tolle Idee begeistern kann: Das MÃ¤dels-Trio erwartet euch im GroÃŸ SÃ¤rchener Steinkunst-Atelier Â»WeraÂ« (direkt an der ersten Kreuzung, auf der rechten Seite, von HY aus kommend). Mehr Infos und Fotos zu Emelys groÃŸen Wunsch ist unter www.wzhundezentrum.de zu finden. Wer jetzt seinen Sonntagsausflug planen mÃ¶chte, findet alle Stationen im Internet unter www.kufa-hoyerswerda.de/11-kunstlandstrich.html Sonntag wird euer Tag, wenn ihr an die frische Luft - und dabei etwas erleben wollt! Ãœber 30 Stationen von Lauta Ã¼ber Hoywoy bis Lohsa laden am 6. Juni von 10 bis 18 Uhr zur 11. kulturellen Landpartie. Und mit dabei ist auch ein MÃ¤dels-Trio mit einemâ€¦

