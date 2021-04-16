Neuer Stellvertreter des Pirnaer OB

GlÃ¤serne Manufaktur fÃ¼r Besucher wieder offen

Sportcenter Oppach: Wir brauchen Sport

#bookface: Fotos fÃ¼r Bibo-Kalender

Welche Orte sollen aufs Lausitz-Monopoly?

Â»Sterne des SportsÂ« 2021 gesucht

Spielzeug-Eisenbahn dreht letzte Runde

ADFC startet wieder mit Radcodierung

BÃ¼rgerforum zum Sachsenbad

Carola PÃ¶nisch

BrÃ¼cke

Laut gedacht!

Rad mit "baulichen VerÃ¤nderungen"

Radeberg. WÃ¤hrend einer Streifenfahrt haben Beamte am Mittwochnachmittag in Radeberg eine ungewÃ¶hnliche Entdeckung gemacht. Am Zaun eines GrundstÃ¼cks am Oberkircher Ring lehnte ein herrenloses Fahrrad. Dieses wies verschiedene bauliche VerÃ¤nderungen auf. Offenbar hatte der Besitzer einen Treibstofftank, Zylinder, Motor und Auspuff angebaut. Nur aufgrund einer fehlenden Kette war keine KraftÃ¼bertragung mÃ¶glich. Die Polizisten stellten das Zweirad sicher und suchen nun Zeugen beziehungsweise den EigentÃ¼mer des Bikes. Hinweise nimmt das Polizeirevier Kamenz unter der Rufnummer 03578 352 - 0 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen. WÃ¤hrend einer Streifenfahrt haben Beamte am Mittwochnachmittag in Radeberg eine ungewÃ¶hnliche Entdeckung gemacht. Am Zaun eines GrundstÃ¼cks am Oberkircher Ring lehnte ein herrenloses Fahrrad. Dieses wies verschiedene bauliche VerÃ¤nderungen auf.â€¦

