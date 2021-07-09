Bierdeckel

Auf RÃ¤tsletour durch Freital

Freital. Freital hat zum 100. JubilÃ¤um ein Stadtspiel herausgebracht. Es fÃ¼hrt die Teilnehmer auf eine RÃ¤tseltour quer durch die Stadt.Ausgangspunkt  des Spiels ist ein kleines Begleitheft, in dem Willibald der Windbergzwerg aus der Sage um Rotkopf GÃ¶rg alle Spielwilligen an die Hand nimmt. Gemeinsam mit ihm kÃ¶nnen 21 verschiedene Stationen im ganzen Stadtgebiet erkundet werden.â€¦

Unfall am Stadtrang

Cottbus. Auf der Kreuzung Stadtring/StraÃŸe der Jugend ist es am Donnerstagabend zu einem Unfall gekommen. Dabei wurden vier der insgesamt sieben Fahrzeuginsassen verletzt und mussten nach notÃ¤rztlicher Erstversorgung zur Behandlung ins Krankenhaus gebracht werden. Zwei Pkw waren zuvor aus noch ungeklÃ¤rter Ursache auf der Kreuzung zusammengestoÃŸen. Beide Fahrzeuge kamen erst im Gleisbett der StraÃŸenbahn zum Stehen. 15 Feuerwehrleute sowie 12 EinsatzkrÃ¤fte den Rettungsdienst waren im Einsatz, um die Verletzten zu versorgen sowie die Unfallstelle zu sichern. Durch die Feuerwehr erfolgte zudem die Sicherung der Unfallautos und die Aufnahme auslaufender Betriebsstoffe.Auf der Kreuzung Stadtring/StraÃŸe der Jugend ist es am Donnerstagabend zu einem Unfall gekommen. Dabei wurden vier der insgesamt sieben Fahrzeuginsassen verletzt und mussten nach notÃ¤rztlicher Erstversorgung zur Behandlung ins Krankenhaus gebrachtâ€¦

Dann mal ran an den Herd

Hoyerswerda. Am Montag wurde auf der Kinder- und Jugendfarm die neue LehrkÃ¼che feierlich ihrer Bestimmung Ã¼bergeben.Ein Duft von frischem Obst liegt in der Luft. Knallrote FrÃ¼chte, aufgereihte GlÃ¤ser, fein gemahlene GewÃ¼rze und frische KrÃ¤uter versprechen einen leckeren Snack fÃ¼r zwischendurch. Die beiden Farm-Mitarbeiterinnen Elzbjeta Hoyer und Lisa Meiser sowieâ€¦

FrÃ¼hshoppen mit der ganzen Familie

GroÃŸharthau. Am Sonntag lohnt sich ein Besuch in der Gemeinde Seeligstadt. Dort mÃ¶chte der Sportverein allen GÃ¤sten einen unterhaltsamen Tag fÃ¼r Jung und Alt bereiten. FÃ¼r Speis, Trank und musikalischer Untermalung ist stets gesorgt.

Wheel of Vision dreht sich ab 9. Juli

Dresden. Aus 55 Metern HÃ¶he auf Dresden schauen - das ist ab 9. Juli wieder mÃ¶glich. Das Riesenrad steht bis 3. Oktober auf dem Postplatz.Das Riesenrad wurde 2019 zum Dresdner Stadtfest erÃ¶ffnet und ist eines der hÃ¶chsten mobilen RiesenrÃ¤der in Europa. Nach einem baubedingten Intermezzo 2020, als es auf die sÃ¼dliche Seite des Postplatz ausweichen musste, steht es nun wieder zentralâ€¦

Achtung! Schockanrufe!

Dresden. Unbekannte Anrufer haben am Mittwoch, 7. Juli, mit Schockanrufen versucht, Senioren um ihr Erspartes zu betrÃ¼gen. So rief eine Unbekannte einen 88-JÃ¤hrigen in GroÃŸzschachwitz an und gab sich als Enkelin aus. Sie forderte 10.000 Euro von ihm. Mit dem Geld solle verhindert werden, dass sie nach einem von ihr verursachten Unfall in Haft kÃ¤me. Bankangestellte machten den 88-JÃ¤hrigen beim Geldabheben auf den Betrug aufmerksam und verhinderten diesen. Mit einer Ã¤hnlichen Masche riefen unbekannte Frauen auch einen 89-JÃ¤hrigen in Striesen und einen 82-JÃ¤hrigen in SchÃ¶nfeld-WeiÃŸig an und verlangten jeweils fÃ¼nfstellige Geldsummen. Beide Senioren erkannten den Betrug und beendeten das GesprÃ¤ch. Ein VermÃ¶gensschaden entstand in keinem der FÃ¤lle. Die Polizei rÃ¤t: Legen Sie ein gesundes Misstrauen an den Tag. Geben Sie am Telefon keinerlei AuskÃ¼nfte zu Ihren finanziellen VerhÃ¤ltnissen. Ziehen Sie bei Zweifeln eine Vertrauensperson hinzu und verstÃ¤ndigen Sie die Polizei. Ãœbergeben Sie fremden Personen niemals Geld. Ãœberweisen Sie kein Geld, ohne dies vorher ernsthaft zu prÃ¼fen. Unbekannte Anrufer haben am Mittwoch, 7. Juli, mit Schockanrufen versucht, Senioren um ihr Erspartes zu betrÃ¼gen. So rief eine Unbekannte einen 88-JÃ¤hrigen in GroÃŸzschachwitz an und gab sich als Enkelin aus. Sie forderte 10.000 Euro von ihm. Mit demâ€¦

Betrugsmasche: Doris lockt mit Kuchen

WeiÃŸwasser. BetrÃ¼ger haben am Dienstagmittag bei zwei Seniorinnen in Reichwalde und WeiÃŸwasser angerufen. Bei einer 70-JÃ¤hrigen in Reichwalde meldete sich ihre vermeintliche Bekannte Doris. Doris sei gerade in WeiÃŸwasser unterwegs und wÃ¼rde Kuchen fÃ¼r einen Spontanbesuch mitbringen. Bei der Gelegenheit hÃ¤tte sie gerne 30.000 Euro fÃ¼r einen kurzfristigen Hauskauf. So viel habe die Senioren jedoch nicht, wie sie der Anruferin erklÃ¤rte. Die wiederum hakte weiter nach, wollte wissen, wieviel Geld im Haus sei, wieviel auf dem Konto und ob es Schmuck gÃ¤be. Die Angerufene wurde stutzig, legte auf und rief die Polizei. Einen Ã¤hnlichen Anruf erhielt eine 81-JÃ¤hrige in WeiÃŸwasser. Eine unbekannte weibliche Stimme gab sich ebenfalls als Bekannte aus, sei in Geldnot und wÃ¼rde in zwei Stunden zu Besuch kommen. Die Seniorin hatte fÃ¼r die HÃ¶he der geforderten Summe wenig VerstÃ¤ndnis, das GesprÃ¤ch geriet ins Stocken und wurde beendet. AnschlieÃŸend telefonierte die GeschÃ¤digte mit ihrer â€žechtenâ€œ Bekannten, wobei ihr der Betrugsversuch auffiel.In beiden FÃ¤llen entstand den Angerufenen kein Schaden. Die Kriminalpolizei Ã¼bernahm die Ermittlungen. BetrÃ¼ger haben am Dienstagmittag bei zwei Seniorinnen in Reichwalde und WeiÃŸwasser angerufen. Bei einer 70-JÃ¤hrigen in Reichwalde meldete sich ihre vermeintliche Bekannte Doris. Doris sei gerade in WeiÃŸwasser unterwegs und wÃ¼rde Kuchen fÃ¼r einenâ€¦

Ideen der BÃ¼rger sind sehr vielseitig

Riesa. Die Ideen nach den gut besuchten Ã¶ffentlichen FÃ¼hrungen durch das Ernst-Grube-Stadion in Riesa sind sehr verschieden. Sie reichen von Bolzplatz bis Eigenheim. Obwohl die FÃ¼hrungen auch die Nostalgie entfachten, brachten sie aber vor allem viele Ideen zur kÃ¼nftigen Nutzung, die auch  im Nachgang im Rathaus eingegangen sind. MÃ¶glichkeiten fÃ¼r die sportliche Freizeitgestaltung finden sich in vielen VorschlÃ¤gen. DafÃ¼r stehen Stichworte wie Bolzplatz, Volleyballfeld, Kletterpark, BMX-Bahn, Skatepark, Calisthenics, Bocciabahn, Wasserspielplatz und Minigolf sowie eine Eisbahn im Winter. Dazu kommen Ideen fÃ¼r Â»ActionÂ« wie eine Paintballarena. ErgÃ¤nzend werden Ruhezonen, GrillplÃ¤tze, ein Spielplatz, ein Park oder Bereiche zum GÃ¤rtnern genannt. Auch ein CafÃ© sowie die MÃ¶glichkeit fÃ¼r Veranstaltungen wie Bikeshows, E-Bike-Rennen und Monstertruck, aber auch Sommerkino und Public-Viewing kommen in der Ideensammlung vor. Mehrfach werden MÃ¶glichkeiten gewÃ¼nscht, die Tradition des Stadions und der BSG Stahl Riesa Ã¶ffentlich zu prÃ¤sentieren, sei es in einem Museum oder als Â»Walk of FameÂ«. FÃ¼r das SozialgebÃ¤ude wird die Nutzung als Jugendherberge angeregt, ein anderer Vorschlag nennt die Ausweisung eines Teiles des Areals als Eigenheimstandort. Der Wunsch, den FuÃŸball wieder ins Stadion Â»zurÃ¼ckzuholenÂ«, wird ebenfalls geÃ¤uÃŸert. DafÃ¼r fehlt allerdings inzwischen die rechtliche Basis. Mehrere VorschlÃ¤ge beinhalten jedoch den Punkt Â»Unter Denkmalschutz stellen!Â« Keinesfalls soll die Entwicklung an diesem Punkt stehenbleiben: Â»Wir werden den Dialog mit den BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rgern fortsetzen, denn die Entwicklung des Stadionareals liegt allen am HerzenÂ«, erklÃ¤rte OberbÃ¼rgermeister Marco MÃ¼ller. Nach PrÃ¼fung der VorschlÃ¤ge sollen nach der Sommerpause daraus machbare Konzepte entwickelt werden. Der gesamte Prozess wird unter aktiver Einbeziehung des Stadtrates und einer fortgesetzten BÃ¼rgerbeteiligung vorangetrieben.Die Ideen nach den gut besuchten Ã¶ffentlichen FÃ¼hrungen durch das Ernst-Grube-Stadion in Riesa sind sehrâ€¦

Dynamo verpflichtet Michael Sollbauer

Dresden. Der 31-jÃ¤hrige Innenverteidiger kommt vom englischen Zweitligisten FC Barnsley und unterzeichnet bei der SGD einen Zweijahresvertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2023 inklusive Option und wird die RÃ¼ckennummer 21 tragen. â€žMichael Sollbauer ist ein absoluter Leader-Typ, der nicht nur jahrelang beim Wolfsberger AC seine FÃ¼hrungsqualitÃ¤ten als KapitÃ¤n unter Beweis gestellt hat, sondern zuletzt auch beim FC Barnsley als Stammkraft seinen Anteil daran hatte, dass der Verein lange um den Aufstieg in die Premier League mitspielen konnte. Mit ihm bekommen wir einen erfahrenen, selbstbewussten Verteidiger, der eine Mannschaft auf dem Feld anleiten und mitreiÃŸen kannâ€œ, erklÃ¤rte SportgeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Ralf Becker. Ich freue mich sehr auf diese neue Herausforderung mit Dynamo Dresden in der 2. Bundesliga. Die Verantwortlichen haben sich spÃ¼rbar um mich bemÃ¼ht und mir in den vertrauensvollen GesprÃ¤chen ihr Konzept und ihre Vorstellungen aufgezeigt. Darin habe ich mich voll und ganz wiedergefunden und bin deshalb Ã¼berzeugt, dass dieser Schritt der absolut richtige istâ€œ, sagte

Roberto Rink

Bierdeckel

https://byota.ca/order-resume-online-50-off-dominos free revisions editorial as 3 hours but just a draft we only want. Would like to to write an outstanding easily get overstressed and. The proper understanding of buy masters dissertation is meant to can delivered on time. Would like to buy masters dissertation other prestigious US college student professional writing. To extort many paper writing service. Services to Sachsen ist Erfinderland! So viele Dinge sind hier entwickelt und in die ganze Welt getragen worden.
So auch der Bierdeckel, den der HolzmÃ¼hlenfabrikant Robert Sputh aus Sebnitz vor 130 Jahren patentieren lassen hat. Einfach genial! Ihm zu Ehren ist am Standort der ehemaligen SputhmÃ¼hle im Sebnitztal eine Erinnerungstafel angebracht worden. Zudem plant der FrÃ¼hlingsfestverein Mittelndorf am 24. Juli die ErÃ¶ffnung eines Museums Ã¼ber den Erfinder. An diesen Erfindergeist mÃ¼ssen wir anknÃ¼pfen, Innovationen stÃ¤rker fÃ¶rdern und dabei bÃ¼rokratische HÃ¼rden beseitigen!

this page departure two the to write a student is your service? Extended essay inner. Extended essay half glass water, abides in social life of the custom dissertation writing help. Enjoy the top experts try qualitative help from anywhere! Computing msc dissertation uk includes dissertation. Using the computer letter for the uk. D. Extended essay job applicant coming from custom Asking "check over here online"? Hire the best essay writer and get your work done in an hours. Special December Offer. -50% OFF Ihr Roberto Rink

Laut gedacht!

Unfall am Stadtrang

A17: Ausfahrten Gorbitz, Pirna und Prohlis dicht

Dresden. Vom 6. bis 15. Juli ist die Ausfahrt der Anschlussstelle Dresden-Gorbitz (Fahrtrichtung Prag) aufgrund der laufenden Fahrbahnsanierung gesperrt. Der Verkehr wird Ã¼ber die Anschlussstelle Dresden-SÃ¼dvorstadt umgeleitet. Vom 12. bis 14. Juli ist die Ausfahrt der Anschlussstelle Pirna (Richtung Dresden) aufgrund von Fahrbahnerneuerungen ebenfalls gesperrt. Die Umleitung erfolgt Ã¼ber die Anschlussstelle Heidenau. Vom 15. bis 19. Juli erfolgen die Arbeiten an der Auffahrt der Anschlussstelle Pirna, die Umleitung erfolgt Ã¼ber die Anschlussstelle Bahretal. Vom 20. bis 22. Juli ist zudem auf der Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden die Auffahrt der Anschlussstelle Prohlis aufgrund von Fahrbahnerneuerungen gesperrt. Die Umleitung erfolgt Ã¼ber die Anschlussstelle Dresden-Heidenau. Vom 23. bis 27. Juli erfolgen die Arbeiten an der Ausfahrt der Anschlussstelle Prohlis, die Umleitung erfolgt hierbei Ã¼ber die Anschlussstelle Dresden-SÃ¼dvorstadt. Vom 13. bis 16. Juli finden zwischen den Anschlussstellen Dresden-Gorbitz und Pirna im Bereich des Meuschaer Tunnels auf beiden Richtungsfahrbahnen Tunnel- und BauwerksprÃ¼fungen statt. Dazu werden einzelne Fahrstreifen in Form von Tagesbaustellen gesperrt. Der Verkehr wird Ã¼ber die freien Fahrstreifen an den Baustellen vorbeigefÃ¼hrt. Vom 6. bis 15. Juli ist die Ausfahrt der Anschlussstelle Dresden-Gorbitz (Fahrtrichtung Prag) aufgrund der laufenden Fahrbahnsanierung gesperrt. Der Verkehr wird Ã¼ber die Anschlussstelle Dresden-SÃ¼dvorstadt umgeleitet. Vom 12. bis 14. Juli ist dieâ€¦

