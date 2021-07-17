Falsche Polizisten erbeuten 60.000 Euro

Dresden. Eine Seniorin aus Dresden ist auf zwei Trickbetrüger reingefallen. Die Dame wurde dabei 60.000 Euro los. Die unbekannten Männer begegneten der Frau im Treppenhaus, als diese gerade vom Einkaufen nach Hause kam. Sie gaben sich als Kriminalbeamte aus und berichteten von einem angeblichen Einbruch in die Wohnung der Frau. Sie forderten die 86-Jährige zu…

Feuerwehr MeiÃŸen fÃ¤hrt auf

Meißen. Sie ist die erste freiwillige Feuerwehr Deutschlands - am 17. Juli 1841 wurde die Feuerwehr Meißen gegründet. „Da wir bis vor ein paar Tagen noch nicht wussten ob wir überhaupt feiern können, haben wir uns für eine kleinere Variante entschieden", so Gemeindewehrleiter Frank Fischer. Für kleine und große Feuerwehrfans wird trotzdem ordentlich aufgefahren und zwar wortwörtlich. Am Samstag, 17. Juli ab 15 Uhr startet ein Fahrzeugkorso beginnend an der Feuerwache Großenhainer Straße über die Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße, Goethestraße, Elbtalbrücke, Hochuferstraße, Gerbergasse, Fleischergasse, Markt, Marktgasse, Hahnemannsplatz, Poststraße, Uferstraße, Altstadtbrücke bis zur Zscheilaer Straße. Im Gegensatz zu den täglichen Einsätzen der Feuerwehrleute heißt es diesmal ausdrücklich: Stehenbleiben und Zuschauen erwünscht! Zu sehen sind neben dem Kommandowagen und der neusten Errungenschaft, dem Tanklöschfahrzeug 4000 auch die große Drehleiter, die Löschgruppenfahrzeuge, der Rüstwagen und der Mannschaftstransportwagen. Im Anschluss findet auf dem Gelände der Freien Werkschule noch eine Übung statt, dann allerdings ohne Publikum. Jedoch wird man von der Altstadtbrücke sicher die Drehleiter in Aktion sehen können. Wissenswert: Mit der Gründung standen der Feuerwehr ein Hauptmann (erster Hauptmann war der Seifensiedemeister Kentsch), ein Stellvertreter, ein Adjutant, ein Zugführer der Rettungsmannschaften, zwei Spritzmeister, sechs Schlauchmeister (Rohrführer), sechs Rottenmeister (Oberfeuerwehrmänner) und sage und schreibe 118 Wehrmänner zur Verfügung. Heute, 180 Jahre später zählt die Meißner Feuerwehr 59 aktive Einsatzkräfte, 16 Mitglieder in der Alters- und Ehrenabteilung, 29 Kinder in der Jugendfeuerwehr und 15 Kinder in der Bambini-Feuerwehr. (pm/Stadt Meißen)Sie ist die erste freiwillige Feuerwehr Deutschlands - am 17. Juli 1841 wurde die Feuerwehr Meißen gegründet. „Da wir bis vor ein paar Tagen noch nicht wussten ob wir überhaupt feiern können, haben wir uns für eine kleinere Variante entschieden", so…

Kooperation wird fortgesetzt

Dresden. Die Dresdner Eislöwen und die Düsseldorfer EG aus der PENNY DEL setzen ihre Kooperation weiter fort.Beide Clubs haben sich auf eine Verlängerung der Partnerschaft aus der vergangenen Saison geeinigt. Durch die Kooperation sollen junge Talente an beiden Standorten weiter gefördert werden. Die jeweilige Leistung in der Vorbereitungsphase wird zeigen,…

Mobil in den Ferien fÃ¼r 32 Euro

Sachsen. Pünktlich zu den Sommerferien ist wieder das "FerienTicket Sachsen" erhältlich. Es gilt in ganz Sachsen und Teilen von Sachsen-Anhalt bzw. Thüringen. Kostenpunkt: 32 Euro. Es geht aber auch noch günstiger.

Neues Pinguin-Orakel wird trainiert

Lübbenau/Spreewald. Er hatte meist den richtigen Riecher und seine Tipps überzeugten sogar die Fachleute. Gemeint ist »Flocke«. Das von zwei Tierpflegerinnen des Spreeweltenbades in Lübbenau per Hand aufgezogene Pinguinmännchen wurde vor fünf Jahren als Orakel für die Fußballwelt und sogar politische Entscheidungen ausgewählt und vorbereitet. »Der kleine Frackträger löste diese besondere Aufgabe mit Bravour«, sagte Sprecher Steven Schwerdtner von der Spreewelten GmbH. Mit einem markanten »Schnabelstüber« gegen den grünen Gymnastikball, der mit der deutschen Flagge und der Nationalfahne des jeweiligen Fußball-Gegners bei Europa- und Weltmeisterschaften beklebt war, entschied sich »Flocke« immer für unsere Kicker. Zur Belohnung gab es einen Hering Sogar das Ergebnis der US-Präsidentenwahl im Jahr 2016 sagte der Humboldt-Pinguin richtig voraus. Zur Belohnung gab es für jeden richtigen Tipp immer einen Hering. Mit seinen viel beachteten Vorhersagen war »Flocke« damals auf Augenhöhe mit Orakeln, wie der Krake »Regina«, dem Tintenfisch »Paul« und der Schildkröte des Fernsehmorgenmagazins. Vor drei Jahren kam dann die traurige Nachricht aus der Spreewaldstadt. »Flocke« ist tot. Der kleine Pinguin wurde mit mehreren Artgenossen das Opfer eines unbekannten Raubtieres. »Jetzt suchen wir einen Nachfolger für ›Flocke‹, der in seine Fußstapfen tritt«, erklärte der Bad-Sprecher. Leider hat es jedoch bis zur aktuellen Fußball-Europameisterschaft noch nicht geklappt. »Aber wir haben mit ›Django‹ wieder einen ganz zahmen Pinguin«, sagt Schwerdtner. Jetzt stehen noch Übungsstunden mit den großen Gymnastikbällen auf dem Programm. Das Spreeweltenbad hofft, den kleinen Frackträger bis zur Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 in Katar als würdigen Nachfolger von »Flocke« präsentieren zu können.Er hatte meist den richtigen Riecher und seine Tipps überzeugten sogar die Fachleute. Gemeint ist »Flocke«. Das von zwei Tierpflegerinnen des Spreeweltenbades in Lübbenau per Hand aufgezogene Pinguinmännchen wurde vor fünf Jahren als Orakel für die…

Wartungsarbeiten am Tunnel

Kodersdorf. Vom 19. bis 22. Juli finden am Tunnel Königshainer Berge Wartungsarbeiten statt. Dazu wird die Richtungsfahrbahn Görlitz am 19./20. Juli sowie die Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden am 21. Juli voll gesperrt. Am 22. Juli sind wiederum beide Richtungsfahrbahnen voll gesperrt. Zudem ist der Parkplatz Wiesaer Holz vom 20. bis 22. Juli ebenfalls gesperrt. Die Umleitungen erfolgen über die benachbarten Anschlussstellen Nieder Seifersdorf und Kodersdorf.Vom 19. bis 22. Juli finden am Tunnel Königshainer Berge Wartungsarbeiten statt. Dazu wird die Richtungsfahrbahn Görlitz am 19./20. Juli sowie die Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden am 21. Juli voll gesperrt. Am 22. Juli sind wiederum beide…

Hofewiese feiert 5. Geburtstag

Dresden. Im Sommer vor fünf Jahren wurde die Hofewiese als Veranstaltungs- und Ausflugsziel aus ihrem langen Dornröschenschlaf wiedererweckt. Mit einem großen Hofffest am 17./18. Juli wird der 5. Geburtstag gefeiert.

Neuigkeiten zur AugustusbrÃ¼cke

Dresden. Die im April 2017 begonnene Sanierung der Augustusbrücke ist fast geschafft. Im September kann die Fahrbahn der Brücke für Radfahrer und Fußgänger freigegeben werden. Die Straßenbahn rollt voraussichtlich ab Dezember wieder - vorausgesetzt, die DVB können ihre Bauarbeiten am Gleisdreieck Neustädter Markt pünktlich beenden. Eigentlich sollte die Brücke längst fertig sein, doch ein um mehrere Monate verspäteter Start durch ein verzögertes Planverfahren 2017, aufwendige Schutzmaßnahmen für Mehlschwalben, pandemiebedingte Lieferengpässe bei Brüstungssteinen, Personalausfall sowie Überraschungen im Inneren des Bauwerks - z.B. nicht dokumentierte Sanierungen von Kriegsschäden in Form von Betonauffüllungen, unbekannte Leitungen und Kabelrohre - sowie unerwartete Geometrieabweichungen sorgten immer wieder für Bautzeitverlängerung. "Die denkmalgerechte Sanierung einer Brücke ist immer ein Prozess, der sich im Vorhinein schlecht planen lässt", so Straßenbauamtsleiterin Simone Prüfer. Bis zur Fertigstellung muss noch einiges geschafft werden: Die letzten Meter des Gehweges sowie des Brüstungsmauerwerks auf der Unterstromseite werden bis Ende Juli fertiggestellt. Parallel dazu verlegen und betonieren Arbeiter die Straßenbahngleise in Richtung Neustädter Seite und pflastern im Anschluss die die Fahrbahnbereiche. Auch die Arbeiten an den Außenseiten gehen voran. In den Kanzelbereichen wird jeweils ein Hängegerüst errichtet, unterhalb der Brückenbögen und an den Pfeilern wird von einem Ponton bzw. einer Schubeinheit vom Wasser aus gearbeitet. >>HIER<< kann man die Arbeiten an der Augustusbrücke live verfolgen.Die im April 2017 begonnene Sanierung der Augustusbrücke ist fast geschafft. Im September kann die Fahrbahn der Brücke für…

FÃ¼r jede Menge Ferien-SpaÃŸ

Cottbus. Auch in diesem Jahr ist der Cottbuser FerienSpaßPass in seine neue Saison gestartet. Es warten bei insgesamt 17 regionalen Partnern wieder zahlreiche Rabatte und Vergünstigungen auf Kinder und Familien. Erhältlich ist der Cottbuser FerienSpaßPass nicht nur bei allen Teilnehmenden wie beispielsweise der Parkeisenbahn Cottbus, sondern auch in den Cottbusverkehr-Kundenzentren in der Stadtpromenade und am Hauptbahnhof sowie bei vielen Familien-, Freizeit- und Tourismuseinrichtungen in Cottbus, Spree-Neiße und dem Spreewald. Wie in jedem Jahr bietet der Cottbuser FerienSpaßPass ein breitgefächertes Angebot an Sport-, Spiel- und Freizeitmöglichkeiten. Bei der Erstnutzung des Cottbuser FerienSpaßPass ist eine Aktivierungsgebühr in Höhe von 1 Euro zu entrichten. Dieser »Aktivierungseuro« ist mit einem guten Zweck verbunden. Nach Abschluss des Projektes werden die Aktivierungsgelder vollständig an gemeinnützige Einrichtungen gespendet. Der Cottbuser FerienSpaßPass ist bis zum 1. September 2021 gültig. Wer alle Vorteile nutzt, kann über 70 Euro sparen. Alle Vorteilspartner im Überblick gibt es auf www.ferienspasspass.de.Auch in diesem Jahr ist der Cottbuser FerienSpaßPass in seine neue Saison gestartet. Es warten bei insgesamt 17 regionalen Partnern wieder zahlreiche Rabatte und Vergünstigungen auf Kinder und Familien. Erhältlich ist der Cottbuser FerienSpaßPass…

Roberto Rink

Alle Ehre

Alle Ehre fürs Ehrenamt. In den letzten Wochen gab es zahlreiche Auszeichnungen und Würdigungen für Akteure ehrenamtlichen Engagements im Landkreis. Zu Recht! Denn das Engagement von Menschen für Menschen ist großartig, hält unsere Gesellschaft zusammen, stiftet Sinn und macht uns zu sozialen Wesen. Der Antrieb sich in seiner Freizeit freiwillig sozial, kulturell, im Sport oder in anderen Dingen für Menschen zu engagieren, ist ein wohltätiger und uneigennütziger. Deshalb gebührt dem Ehrenamt alle Ehre und es bleibt zu hoffen, dass zukünftige Generationen dies weiterführen!

Ihr Roberto Rink

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Eine Premiere fÃ¼r viele Generationen

Hoyerswerda. Unter dem Motto Â»FRIDAY@VOLKERSÂ« hat in dieser Woche hinter der ehemaligen Molkerei in der StraÃŸe B im IndustriegelÃ¤nde eine neue Partyreihe begonnen. Â»Wir haben dort viel Platz im Innen- und AuÃŸenbereich und kÃ¶nnen so endlich wieder fÃ¼r eine gute Partystimmung sorgen und die Leute aus ihren Wohnungen lockenÂ«, meint Initiator Robert Gbureck. Der 47-JÃ¤hrige engagiert sich in mehreren Initiativen und mÃ¶chte das kulturelle Leben in der Stadt fÃ¼r mÃ¶glichst alle Generationen sinnvoll bereichern und beleben. An fÃ¼nf Freitagen in den Monaten Juli und August stehen bei der neuen Partyreihe verschiedene Musikrichtungen an den jeweiligen Abenden im Vordergrund. Den Anfang machten am Freitag DJ Dailz & Piper mit Black, RnB, HipHop, Dancehall und Reggae. Am 30. Juli sind DJ Finki mit Schlager und Alex Buchwald mit Musik Querbeet zu erleben, am 6. August gefolgt von Patrick Hofmann mit House Classic sowie DJ Dailz mit Black & Reggae. Alex Buchwald wird am 13. August Musik Querbeet prÃ¤sentieren, bevor zum Abschluss der Partyreihe am 27. August eine Eis-Ãœberraschungsparty mit dem Bestem aus der musikalischen Querbeet- Landschaft stattfindet. Die Veranstaltungen beginnen jeweils 22 Uhr und enden 5 Uhr morgens. Die 200 Tickets fÃ¼r jede Veranstaltung gibt es bei Â»Schoko & LuiseÂ« am Markt 6 in Hoyerswerda oder direkt an der Abendkasse. Aufgrund der jeweils gÃ¼ltigen Corona-Bestimmungen sind aktuelle Ã„nderungen mÃ¶glich. Mehr dazu auf der Internetseite www.schoko-luise.de oder telefonisch unter 0177/ 4150244 oder 03571/ 2090026.Unter dem Motto Â»FRIDAY@VOLKERSÂ« hat in dieser Woche hinter der ehemaligen Molkerei in der StraÃŸe B im IndustriegelÃ¤nde eine neue Partyreihe begonnen. Â»Wir haben dort viel Platz im Innen- und AuÃŸenbereich und kÃ¶nnen so endlich wieder fÃ¼r eine guteâ€¦

FSG baut eigene SportstÃ¤tte

Hoyerswerda. Der Gesundheits- und Behindertensportverein FSG Medizin Hoyerswerda e.V. baut in der Neustadt eine eigene SportstÃ¤tte. DafÃ¼r werden drei derzeit leerstehende LadengeschÃ¤fte der Wohnungsgesellschaft mbH Hoyerswerda in der Bonhoeffer-StraÃŸe zu KursrÃ¤umen umgebaut. Am Mittwoch Ã¼bergab Innenminister Roland WÃ¶ller den Bescheid Ã¼ber eine SportfÃ¶rderung von 80.000 Euro an den Vereinsvorstand. Das sind knapp 50 Prozent der geplanten Gesamtinvestition von 165.000 Euro. Vereinsvorstand und Wohnungsgesellschaft planen seit einem Jahr die Umsetzung dieses Vorhabens, wodurch die Stadtpromenade erheblich aufgewertet und wiederbelebt werden wird. Den Beginn der BaumaÃŸnahmen und den Termin der Ãœbergabe besprechen die Partner bereits in der kommenden Woche. MÃ¶glich wird das Projekt, weil die 350 Vereinsmitglieder Ã¼ber einige Jahre RÃ¼ckstellungen fÃ¼r diesen Zweck angespart haben. 35.000 Euro steuert die Lausitzer Seenlandstiftung des Klinikums Hoyerswerda als Drittmittel bei. Die Vorstandsvorsitzende Anke Stefaniak bedankt sich bei den Mitgliedern und Partnern: Â»Das Projekt beweist, was trotz schwieriger Ausgangslage mÃ¶glich ist, wenn sich viele Partner entschlossen fÃ¼r ein gemeinsames Ziel einsetzen. Dass die Mitglieder zur Planung einer eigenen SportstÃ¤tte zugestimmt haben, ist vor dem Hintergrund von anderthalb Jahren Pandemie mutig und zukunftsweisend. Darauf bin ich besonders stolz.Â« Die SportfÃ¶rderung erfordert eine langfristige und nachhaltige Konzeption. Ab nÃ¤chstem Jahr wird die FSG Medizin ihr Kursangebot erweitern kÃ¶nnen, da in der SchulsportstÃ¤tte des FÃ¶rderzentrums in der Dillinger StraÃŸe aufgrund des Schulsports bisher keine Nutzungszeiten an Vormittagen mÃ¶glich waren. DafÃ¼r stellt der Verein qualifizierte Kursleiter ein. Die neue SportstÃ¤tte in Nachbarschaft des ZCOM ist ebenerdig und barrierefrei zu erreichen.Der Gesundheits- und Behindertensportverein FSG Medizin Hoyerswerda e.V. baut in der Neustadt eine eigene SportstÃ¤tte. DafÃ¼r werden drei derzeit leerstehende LadengeschÃ¤fte der Wohnungsgesellschaft mbH Hoyerswerda in der Bonhoeffer-StraÃŸe zuâ€¦

