Abgeklatscht

Respekt durch RÃ¼cksicht: Rotlicht-Kontrollen

Dresden. Seit 4. Mai kontrolliert die Dresdner Polizei verstärkt den Radverkehr in der Stadt. Die Aktion läuft noch bis 16. Mai. Im Rahmen ihrer knapp zweiwöchigen Aktion „Respekt durch Rücksicht" hat die Polizeidirektion Dresden am Donnerstagnachmittag (6. Mai) an der Marienbrücke kontrolliert. Der Schwerpunkt lag an diesem Tag auf dem Rechtsfahrgebot und der Radwegbenutzung…

Ã–ffnung von Kitas und Schulen in Spree-NeiÃŸe

Spree-Neiße. Am gestrigen Tag, 6. Mai, hat der Landkreis Spree-Neiße den 4. Tag in Folge einen Inzidenzwert von unter 165. Viele Eltern Fragen daher nach, ab wann die Schulen wieder in den Wechselunterricht gehen bzw. wann die Notbetreuung endet. Das Bundesinfektionsschutzgesetz hat in § 28 b Absatz 2 folgende Regelung getroffen: 1.    Der Inzidenzwert muss an 5 aufeinanderfolgenden Tagen unter einem Wert von 165 liegen. 2.    Der Landkreis gibt am nächsten (6.) Tag die Unterschreitung des Schwellenwertes öffentlich bekannt. 3.    Nach Bundesgesetz endet die Untersagung dann am übernächsten (7.) Tag. 4.    Der Tag der tatsächlichen Öffnung wurde durch die Corona- Eindämmungsverordnung des Landes Brandenburgs „strenger" gestaltet als im Bundesinfektionsschutzgesetz. Damit sollen die Schulen und die Einrichtungen der Kindertagesbetreuung sich planerisch auf die Öffnung einstellen können. Das bedeutet, dass die Untersagung erst mit Ablauf desjenigen Sonntags endet, der dem übernächsten Tag folgt, es sei denn, das zuständige Bildungsministerium bestimmt einen früheren Tag. Sollte sich die Entwicklung der Zahlen weiterhin so fortsetzen, bedeutet dies für den Landkreis Spree-Neiße, dass unter Beachtung der bundes- und landesrechtlichen Vorgaben eine Öffnung am 17. Mai erfolgen kann.

Hundewelpen gerettet

Nossen. Am Donnerstag, 6. Mai, retteten Polizeibeamte sechs Hundewelpen aus einer bedrohlichen Situation.Die Beamten der Gemeinsamen Fahndungsgruppe (Bundes- und Landespolizei) kontrollierten am Mittag einen Mercedes auf der Autobahn 4 bei Nossen. Im Kofferraum fanden sie sechs etwa neun Wochen alte Hundewelpen, die in einer Katzenbox eingesperrt waren.…

Von BÃ¼chern, Heimweh und Katzen

Schwarzkollm. In der Schwarzkollmer Bücherstube wird gelesen, geliehen, geredet, geträumt und gelacht. Undine Kotow macht es möglich.Wenn man es nicht besser wüsste, könnte man meinen, dass ganz normaler Alltag an diesem Frühlingstag herrscht. Hinter dem Haus, in dem die Gemeindeverwaltung beheimatet ist, geht es ein paar Stufen hoch. Hier ist die Bücherstube zu finden. Die…

Dresden Monarchs verstÃ¤rken sich

Dresden. Mit dem hawaiianischen Linebacker Kaulana Apelu stellten die Dresden Monarchs in den vergangenen Wochen eine ihrer beiden US-Verpflichtungen in der Defensive vor. Bereits Apelu kam von einer der Top-Universitäten der USA - der University of Oregon (Div.I). Nun folgt der nächste defensive Paukenschlag. Von der Texas A&M University holen die Monarchs Charles Oliver, einen exzellenten Passverteidiger. 1.830 Yards und 18 Touchdowns als Highschool-Junior, 1.775 Yards und 22 Touchdowns als Senior. In seinen beiden letzten Highschool-Jahren räumte Charles Oliver offensiv ab. Schon damals fühlte sich der heute 23-jährige auf beiden Seiten des Balles wohl, stand nicht nur im Laufangriff, sondern auch in der Passverteidigung immer wieder im Fokus. Erst in seinem Freshman-Year an der Texas A&M University fiel schließlich die Entscheidung. Aus dem Multitalent wurde ein Cornerback. Noch in seinem Senior-Jahr stand der Cornerback in elf Spielen auf dem Platz. Von seinem Team erhielt er vollkommen zu Recht die Auszeichnung "Defensiver Mr. Zuverlässig". Vielleicht auch deshalb bekam Charles Oliver schließlichdie Möglichkeit, sich bei einem Tryout der Buffalo Bills (NFL) zu beweisen. Hier sollte es für den großen Wurf nicht reichen. Als Nummer 1 Cornerback der Monarchs wird Oliver in der Saison den besten Widereceivern der German Football League Paroli bieten müssen. (pm/Dresden Monarchs)

Junge Ideen nutzen

Meißen. Für Studenten: Ein ganzheitliches Energiekonzept für das »Wellenspiel« in Meißen soll eine Analyse in Bezug auf Umweltschutz und Einsparpotenzial liefern.

AOK warnt vor Telefonbetrug

Sachsen. In den letzten Wochen erhielten Versicherte der AOK PLUS vermehrt Anrufe von Personen, die sich als Mitarbeiter der Firma »Deutsche Pflege« im Auftrag der AOK PLUS oder sogar als Mitarbeiter der AOK PLUS ausgegeben haben. Unter dem Vorwand, dass noch nicht alle Pflegeleistungen von den Versicherten ausgeschöpft worden sind, versuchten sie, an persönliche Daten, Sozialdaten und Leistungsdaten zu kommen. Zudem sollten in einigen Fällen Versicherte per Handy Leistungen bestätigen oder beantragen. Dadurch wollten die Täter augenscheinlich an deren Unterschriften gelangen. Die AOK PLUS warnt, dass es sich hierbei um Telefonbetrug handelt. Angerufene sollten am Telefon keinerlei Auskünfte zu ihren finanziellen Verhältnissen, Pflegegraden oder Pflegegeldansprüchen geben. Für einen echten Erstattungsanspruch ergeht immer und in jedem Fall eine schriftliche Mitteilung per Post an die Versicherten. Auch fordert die AOK PLUS nicht nachträglich über das private Handy der Versicherten Unterschriften für Leistungsanträge ein.

MeiÃŸner GrÃ¼nmarkt am 8. Mai

Meißen. Am Samstag, 8. Mai, lädt der Grünmarkt wieder von 9 bis 13 Uhr in den Hof der Roten Schule ein. Erstmals können sich die Grünmarkt-Besucher auf Aronia-Erzeugnisse wie Fruchtaufstriche, Tees, Liköre, Säfte und Salze der Hofmanufaktur Meißner Blick freuen. Natürlich sind wie immer auch Obst und Gemüse, Blumen, Pflanzen, Fisch, Backwaren, frische Kräuter sowie Fleisch und Wurstwaren im Angebot. Kurz vor dem Muttertag wird es einmalig nicht nur Grünes für Küche, Garten und Balkon geben, sondern auch eine Schmuck-Werkstatt, die kleine Blätter, Blüten sowie Holzstücke in transparente Werkstoffe einschließt und damit außergewöhnliche Anhänger, Ringe oder Anstecker herstellt. Bis Ende Oktober öffnet der Markt jeden zweiten Samstag von 9 bis 13 Uhr seine Tore. Der beliebte Grünmarkt-Kalender mit allen Terminen ist an vielen Auslagestellen im Stadtgebiet aber auch auf dem Markt zu haben. Interessierte Standbetreiber mit einem zum Grünmarkt passenden Angebot haben noch die Möglichkeit, sich für einen der letzten, verbleibenden Standplätze zu bewerben. Amt für Stadtmarketing, Tourismus und KulturChristian FriedelTel.: 03521/467-420E-Mail: stadtmarketing@stadt-meissen.de Verbleibende Markttage 2021: 8./22. Mai; 5./19. Juni; 3./17./31. Juli; 14./28. August; 11./25. September; 9./23. Oktober (pm/Stadt Meißen)

Fenster-Galerie im Parkhotel

Online Essay Correctionss- MyPaperHub. Based on reviews and legitimate customer reviews, we remain to be the #1 credible company writing essays Dresden. Wenn die Besucher nicht in Galerie gehen kÃ¶nnen, kommen die Galerien und mit ihnen die KÃ¼nstler auf zum Teil ungewÃ¶nlichen Wegen zu den Besuchern, wie im Fall des Parkhotel Dresden.

Bernd Witscherkowsky

Abgeklatscht

Hubertus Heil (SPD) will die Löhne in der Altenpflege per Gesetz erhöhen. Tarifgehälter sollen Pflicht werden. Moment mal, ist das 18 Monate nach Pandemie-Start und sechs Monate vor der Bundestagswahl immer noch nicht erledigt? Da rutscht mir doch glatt die Maske von der Nase. Wofür haben wir denn kollektiv vor den Pflegeheimen geklatscht? Und was ist eigentlich aus der tollen Idee unseres Impfministers Jens Spahn (CDU) geworden, den Deckel auf den ewig sprudelnden Topf der Eigenanteile für Heimbewohner zu legen? Wir werden es wohl noch erfahren, spätestens am 26. September so gegen 18 Uhr. In diesem Sinne liebe Nachbarn, bleibt nett zueinander.       

Assignment Problem In Operational Research Pdf welcome to the college essay writing service across the Internet! Our professional essay writers are glad to offer you their assistance Looking for an answer to ‘ who can this link’? Connect with our Ph.D. experts for best and most affordable service to get fine Bernd Witscherkowsky

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Laut gedacht!

Mugge aus dem Polizeirevier

Pirna. Das hat es im Polizeirevier Pirna noch nicht gegeben! Am Samstagabend lassen zwei Discjockeys bei den Ordnungshütern eine Diskoparty steigen, dass die Wände wackeln. Von der Dienststelle an der Oberen Burgstraße schicken DJ Ohrkan und DJ Pierre Laminar kostenfrei ihren nächsten Stream „Klangkeller 2.0" über Twitch (www.twitch.tv/ohrkan) in die Welt hinaus. Raum wird präpariert Wenn die beiden Akteure ihren Sound ins Netz schicken, werden sie schon der Corona-Situation wegen unter sich bleiben. Revierleiter Candy Sommer (43) hat den Musikkünstlern den großen Beratungsraum zugewiesen. Den Wachhabendenbereich und den Saal trennen mindestens zwei Türen. „Bevor es losgeht, dichten wir die Tür im Saal als auch die Fenster zur Straße schalldicht ab", erklärt der Pirnaer Ingo Weichelt, im Hauptberufsleben als Gärtner im Zierpflanzenbau. Deshalb werden die diensthabenden Beamten bei ihrer Arbeit vor Ort wohl von der Mugge, die von den DJ-Konsolen abgespielt wird, kaum etwas mitbekommen. „Maximal leicht die Bässe." Das ist geplant Vier Stunden lang von 20 Uhr bis Mitternacht präsentieren der 40-Jährige Ingo Weichelt und sein Kompagnon der Heidenauer Phil Jakubowski (37) Songs aus den Charts, aber auch House-, Electro- und Techno-Klänge sowie Remixe und Mash Up. Die beiden würden sich freuen, mit vielen Leuten an den Endgeräten zu chatten. „Sie sollen nicht nur unseren Stream anschauen, mit dem wir sie unterhalten, sondern mit uns gemeinsam Spaß haben", sagt Ohrkan. „Sie können bei uns ihre Musikwünsche loswerden. Wir haben aber auch Überraschungen vorbereitet, verlosen etwas, machen Gewinnspiele. Alles läuft spontan." Der Klangkeller, wie Ohrkan seinen Musikstream nennt, ist vor reichlich einem Jahr mit Corona entstanden. „Die erste Sendung lief bei mir im Keller mit acht Zuschauern. Wir hatten damals nur eine ganz simple Technik. Ein Kumpel hat mich mit einer Handycamera gefilmt." Ingos Mitstreiter Phil, eigentlich Bauleiter bei Oertel Gerüstbau, hatte sich eigentlich schon in die DJ-Rente verabschiedet. Beim Probe-Streaming bekam er Lust, wieder mitzumachen. Erklärtes Ziel: Man wolle bei Partygängern und Feuerwütigen während der Corona-Zwangspause in Erinnerung bleiben und bestenfalls noch bekannter werden. Durch ein Stipendium der Kampagne "So geht sächsisch" und Unterstützung der Heidenauer Firma Wehner Bau konnte Ohrkan in bessere Technik investieren. Dass es den Klangkeller gibt, sprach sich herum und dort wurde immer mehr zum Selbstläufer. Steigende Zuschauerzahlen Mittlerweile verfolgen im Schnitt rund 300 nicht registrierte Zuschauer, was Ohrkan und Pierre Laminar an den DJ-Konsolen treiben. Nicht nur aus Deutschland, sondern auch aus den Niederlanden, Polen, Österreich und der Schweiz schauen Leute bei den Übertragungen, die aller 14 Tage von einem anderen Ort ausgestrahlt werden, zu. So sendeten Ohrkan und Co. bereits aus mehreren Pirnaer Gaststätten so dem spanischen Tapas-Restaurant Málaga, dem Burger-Restaurant Platzhirsch, aus dem Old English Pub Billys

Tierpark-Testzentrum neu erÃ¶ffnet

Cottbus. FÃ¼r den Besuch des Cottbuser Tierpark ist aktuell ein negativer Coronatest notwendig, der nicht Ã¤lter als 24 Stunden sein darf. Um allen Besuchern gerade auch am Wochenende problemlos den Besuch im Tierpark zu ermÃ¶glichen, steht ab sofort an Wochenenden und Feiertagen das neue Tierpark-Testzentrum zur VerfÃ¼gung. Coronaschnelltests werden jeweils Samstag, Sonntag und an Feiertagen von 9 â€“ 17:00 Uhr durchgefÃ¼hrt. Die Tests sind kostenfrei. Das Testzelt befindet sich direkt auf dem Tierpark-Parkplatz. Eswerden lediglich Krankenkassenkarte bzw. Ausweis und einige Minuten Geduld beim Warten auf das Ergebnis benÃ¶tigt. Das Tierpark-Testzentrum steht selbstverstÃ¤ndlich auch allen offen, die an diesem Tag nicht den Tierpark besuchen. Tierparkdirektor Dr. Jens KÃ¤mmerling bedankt sich beim MVZ Gemeinschaftslabor Cottbus fÃ¼r die groÃŸe UnterstÃ¼tzung des Tierparks und den schnellen und kompetenten Aufbau und Betrieb des Testzentrums Tierpark Beim Besuch des Cottbuser Tierparks sind weiterhin einige Regeln zur weiteren EindÃ¤mmung derCorona-Pandemie zu beachten. Dies stehen stets aktuell unter www.zoo-cottbus.de zur VerfÃ¼gung.FÃ¼r den Besuch des Cottbuser Tierpark ist aktuell ein negativer Coronatest notwendig, der nicht Ã¤lter als 24 Stunden sein darf. Um allen Besuchern gerade auch am Wochenende problemlos den Besuch im Tierpark zu ermÃ¶glichen, steht ab sofort anâ€¦

