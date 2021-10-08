Die Tipps fÃ¼râ€™s Wochenende

Sachsen. Handgemachtes, ein Spielefest und ein Gewaltmarsch: Am Wochenende (9. bis 10. Oktober) ist in und um Dresden wieder allerhand los. Hier kÃ¶mmen die Ausflugstipps.

Polizei schnappt zwei dreiste Diebe

Dresden. In Gorbitz ging den Beamten ein krimineller Tunesier ins Netz und auf der A17 ein Serbe, dessen Kleintransporter voller geklauter Werkzeuge war. Ein Teil der Beute wird in Berlin vermisst.

Illegale Einreise unter dem LKW

Breitenau. Bundespolizisten haben bei einer LKW-Kontrolle auf der A17 eine lebensgefÃ¤hrliche Schleusung vereitelt. Zwei Afghanen hatten sich unter dem LKW versteckt.

Fliesenmosaik Lebensfreude ist zurÃ¼ck

WeiÃŸwasser. Einst zierte es die Wand einer Schule, jetzt hat es einen neuen Platz gefunden: Das Fliesenmosaik â€žLebensfreudeâ€œ ist an der LutherstraÃŸe wieder aufgehÃ¤ngt worden.

BetrÃ¼ger erbeuten Goldbarren

Sohland a. d. Spree. Eine Seniorin aus Taubenheim/Spree ist auf TelefonbetrÃ¼ger reingefallen und so mehrere Goldbarren im Wert von 20.000 Euro losgeworden.BetrÃ¼ger haben am Dienstag bei mehreren Seniorinnen und Senioren in den Landkreisen Bautzen und GÃ¶rlitz angerufen, um sie um ihr Erspartes zu bringen. In sechs FÃ¤llen scheiterten die Kriminellen. Eine Seniorin in Taubenheim fiel der Masche jedoch zumâ€¦

Elbehexen wollen am Sonntag punkten

MeiÃŸen. Nach der Niederlage in Rostock wollen die Elbehexen am 10. Oktober im BSZ MeiÃŸen wieder punkten. Zu Gast ist der SV GrÃ¼n-Weiss Schwerin.Das dies kein leichtes Unterfangen wird, zeigt der gute Start des selbst ernannten â€žUnderdogsâ€œ aus der Landeshauptstadt Mecklenburg-Vorpommerns: Die â€žGrÃ¼n-Weissenâ€œ gewannen ihr Auftaktspiel in Chemnitz mit 22:24 und punkteten gegen den Berliner TSCâ€¦

Herbstfest im Heil- und KrÃ¤utergarten

MeiÃŸen. Um den Herbst im Heil- und KrÃ¤utergarten zu erleben, lÃ¤dt die Stiftung Soziale Projekte MeiÃŸen (SoPro) zu einem gemÃ¼tlichen Herbstfest am 9. Oktober auf die Wiesengasse 1 in MeiÃŸen ein. Zwischen 12 und 17 Uhr erwartet die Besucher warme Kartoffelsuppe oder Bratwurst sowie der Zauber des Herbstes in allen Farben. Es werden Ã¤ltere Kartoffelsorten wie z.B. Â»OdenwÃ¤lder BlaueÂ« oder die Â»Linzer DelikatessÂ« sowie KÃ¼rbisse und Herbstgestecke angeboten. In der Zeit von 14 bis 16 Uhr wird es eine FÃ¼hrung durch den Heil- und KrÃ¤utergarten geben und fÃ¼r die Kinder sorgt eine HÃ¼pfburg fÃ¼r viel Bewegung und sportliche Abwechslung. Â»FÃ¼r die Kreativen unter den Kids steht eine Bastelecke bereit, wo sie sich selbststÃ¤ndig mit den Naturmaterialien des KrÃ¤utergartenes beschÃ¤ftigen und kleine Geschenke fÃ¼r zu Hause herstellen kÃ¶nnenÂ«, erklÃ¤rt SoPro-GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrerin Christine Hauke.

Areal fÃ¼r Fernbusterminal gekauft

Dresden. Die S&G Development GmbH, spezialisiert auf die Entwicklung kleiner, mittlerer und grÃ¶ÃŸerer Gewerbeobjekte, baut am Hauptbahnhof das neue Fernbus-Terminal. Das GrundstÃ¼ck dafÃ¼r ist jetzt gekauft. Mitte 2025 sollen hier die ersten Fernbuse an- und abfahren.

Stadtspaziergang mit KÃ¼nstlern

Dresden. Wer Dresden mal auf etwas andere Art erleben will, der sollte sich den kommenden Sonntag freihalten. Regina Felber hat sich ein Projekt ausgedacht und rund 15 KÃ¼nstler machen mit.

Roberto Rink

100 Jahre

100 Jahre Freital! Â»Zu jung, um alt zu seinÂ« war eines der Mottos zum 100-jÃ¤hrigen JubilÃ¤um der WeiÃŸeritzstadt. Kaum zu glauben, dass Freital erst am 1. Oktober 1921 gegrÃ¼ndet worden ist!
Ja, an diesem Tag folgte der Zusammenschluss der vorher eigenstÃ¤ndigen Gemeinden Deuben, DÃ¶hlen und Potschappel zu einer neuen Stadt, deren Name Â»FreitalÂ« sich bei einem Wettbewerb durchgesetzt hatte. Drei Tage feierte man nun das runde JubilÃ¤um und hatte auch allen Grund dazu, denn die GroÃŸe Kreisstadt hat sich positiv entwickelt und man fÃ¼hlt hier regelrecht eine tiefe ZusammengehÃ¶rigkeit!

Ihr Roberto Rink

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Ambulante Behandlung orthopÃ¤discher ProblemfÃ¤lle

Hoyerswerda. Seit 1. Oktober 2021 hat Dr. med. Thomas-Peter Ranke die ErmÃ¤chtigung der KassenÃ¤rztlichen Vereinigung Sachsen erhalten, im Rahmen einer ambulanten vertragsÃ¤rztlichen Versorgung kinderorthopÃ¤dische und orthopÃ¤dische ProblemfÃ¤lle am Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum zu behandeln. Das bedeutet, dass kinderorthopÃ¤dische ProblemfÃ¤lle nun mit einer Ãœberweisung in die Sprechstunde von Dr. Ranke kommen kÃ¶nnen. Diese Ãœberweisung muss von einem niedergelassenen, orthopÃ¤dischen oder chirurgischen Facharzt oder eines Facharztes fÃ¼r Kinder- und Jugendmedizin ausgestellt sein. FÃ¼r die Behandlung der orthopÃ¤dischen ProblemfÃ¤lle in der Sprechstunde, vor allem im Zusammenhang mit HÃ¼ft- oder Kniebeschwerden bei Erwachsenen, ist eine Ãœberweisung vom Facharzt fÃ¼r OrthopÃ¤die, fÃ¼r Chirurgie oder fÃ¼r Innere Medizin/Spezialisierung Rheumatologie notwendig. Die Sprechstunde findet immer dienstags statt. Die Terminvergabe erfolgt Ã¼ber das Kliniksekretariat unter Telefon 03571 44-5511 oder Ã¼ber das Ambulanzzentrum unter Telefon 03571 44-5555.

