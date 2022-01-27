Studienkreis-Webinare fÃ¼r Eltern

Auf die Vergabe der Halbjahreszeugnisse sind viele Familien gespannt. Denn wie schon das vergangene war auch dieses Schuljahr noch weit entfernt von NormalitÃ¤t. Bleiben die Noten hinter den Erwartungen zurÃ¼ck, fragen sich die Eltern, wie sie ihr Kind unterstÃ¼tzen kÃ¶nnen. Antworten darauf bietet der Studienkreis mit drei kostenfreien Webinaren fÃ¼r Eltern.

Ein Webinar findet am 9. und 28. Februar zum Thema »Wie lernt mein Kind am besten?« statt. Infos zum Thema »Mein Kind hat keine Lust – Tipps gegen die Null-Bock-Stimmung« gibt's am 8. und 16. Februar und »Mein Kind kann sich nicht konzentrieren – was Eltern tun können« wird am 3. und 17. Februar beantwortet.

Alle Webinare beginnen um 17.30 Uhr und sind etwa 30 bis 45 Minuten lang. Per Chat kÃ¶nnen Eltern Fragen stellen.

Infos und Anmeldung: www.studienkreis.de/webinare

Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.