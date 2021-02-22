Ausbildung oder Schule? FachkrÃ¤ftebedarf besteht!

Turnier der Meister abgesagt

Nachdem das Cottbuser Turnier der Meister als Einzel-Weltcup bereits aus Pandemie-Gründen abgesagt werden musste, haben die Organisatoren nun auch die Idee eines Mehrkampf-Weltcups verwerfen müssen. Das Team um Turnierdirektor Mirko Wohlfahrt hatte geprüft, ob Cottbus als Austragungsort für den eigentlich in Stuttgart beheimateten Mehrkampfweltcup in Frage kommt. Die Verschärfung des Lockdowns sowie die weitere Verschärfung der Einreisebedingungen in Deutschland als auch die Dynamik der Verbreitung der neuartigen Mutation des Covid-Virus machen eine Austragung aber unmöglich. »Wir hätten den Athletinnen und Athleten sehr gerne eine Wettkampfbühne und die Chance einer Olympiaqualifikation gegeben, aber in der aktuellen Situation heißt es vor allem verantwortungsbewusst zu handeln. Daher müssen wir den Gedanken des Mehrkampf-Weltcups leider verwerfen«, erklärte Wohlfahrt. Bereits zum zweiten Mal musste der weitere in Deutschland beheimatete Turn-Weltcup, der EnBW DTB Pokal, abgesagt werden. Die Organisatoren des Schwäbischen Turnerbundes hatten aufgrund der anhaltenden Corona-Pandemie und den damit verbundenen gestiegenen Kosten sowie der Gefahr einer kurzfristigen Absage durch die Behörden ebenfalls keine Möglichkeit, für eine Austragung des Stuttgarter Weltcups, der als Mehrkampf geturnt wird. Das Cottbuser Turnier der Meister gilt als eines der traditionsreichsten Turn-Turnier der Welt. Zahlreiche Olympiasieger, Welt- und Europameister gaben sich hier in den vergangenen vier Jahrzehnten die Klinke in die Hand. Die 45. Auflage des Turniers musste als Einzel-Weltcup bereits im Januar dieses Jahres abgesagt werden.

Polizist zieht Badehose an und rettet Wildgans

Görlitz. „Pack die Badehose ein" von Cornelia Froboess ist bei den aktuellen Temperaturen sicher nicht das erste Lied, dass einem in den Sinn kommt, wenn man sich auf den Weg zum Berzdorfer See macht. Sich in das eiskalte Wasser zu wagen, ist momentan nur was für abgehärtete Zeitgenossen. Zu denen zählt offenbar auch ein Görlitzer Polizist. Der ist am Mittwochnachmittag zum Retter geworden und hat eine Wildgans aus dem Eis befreit. Eine Spaziergängerin meldete das offenbar im Brucheis festgefrorene hilflose Tier. Polizisten entdeckten das Federvieh etwa zehn Meter entfernt vom Ufer der Strandpromenade. Nach kurzer Lagebeurteilung zögerten die Beamten nicht und funkten ins Revier: „Wir fahren jetzt Seil und Badehose holen." Kurze Zeit später begab sich der 44-jährige Polizeihauptkommissar Danilo Jander bei etwa fünf Grad Außentemperatur in das eiskalte Wasser und bahnte sich den Weg zu dem Tier. Nach einem kurzen Kneippbad übergab er die gerettete Wildgans in die Obhut seiner Kollegin. Das Tier erholte sich schnell und machte sich nach einer Nacht im Gewahrsam des Polizeirevieres wieder auf in die freie Wildbahn.

Landessportbund schlÃ¤gt Alarm

Sachsen. Wie jedes Jahr hat der Landessportbund Sachsen (LSB) im Januar seine knapp 4.500 Vereine aufgerufen, ihre Mitgliederstatistik zu übermitteln. Während aktuell noch letzte Meldungen eingehen und im Laufe des Februars dann detaillierte Auswertungen nach Kreisen und Sportarten angefertigt werden sollen, lassen die bisher vorliegenden Daten bereits erste Rückschlüsse auf die Auswirkungen der Corona-Pandemie im organisierten Sport in Sachsen zu. So lässt die diesjährige Bestandserhebung einen Rückgang von insgesamt knapp 20.000 Vereinsmitgliedschaften erkennen. Gemessen an der Gesamtzahl von Vereinsmitgliedern im Freistaat entspricht dies einem Verlust von knapp drei Prozent. LSB-Präsident Ulrich Franzen zieht ein erstes Zwischenfazit: »In Anbetracht der Tatsache, dass Vereinssport in den vergangenen Monaten über lange Zeiträume gar nicht oder nur eingeschränkt möglich war, danken wir einer überwältigenden Mehrheit der Sporttreibenden in Sachsen dafür, dass sie ihren Vereinen treu geblieben sind! Nun liegt es an der Politik, diese Solidarität bei aktuell sinkenden Corona-Infektionszahlen auch mit praxistauglichen Öffnungsperspektiven zu belohnen.« Auffällig ist jedoch: Mit rund 12.000 Abmeldungen fand der Großteil der Austritte aus Sportvereinen im Altersbereich von 0 bis 14 Jahren statt – das entspricht einem Anteil von 60 Prozent am gesamten Mitgliederverlust. LSB-Generalsekretär Christian Dahms betont daher vor allem die dramatische Lage im Nachwuchsbereich: »Die Zahlen zeigen bereits jetzt das verheerende Bild, dass sich vor allem Kinder und Jugendliche vom Sport abwenden. Es kann nicht sein, dass unseren Vereinen ausgerechnet diese vulnerable Gruppe, die in ihrer Entwicklung so stark von regelmäßiger Bewegung und dem sozialen Zusammenhalt im Sport profitiert, durch Corona verloren geht!« Angebote schnell wieder starten Der organisierte Sport in Sachsen hat bereits im Sommer 2020 Hygienekonzepte entwickelt und umgesetzt. »Zusätzlich können die Erkenntnisse der Restart-19-Studie sowie der Vierstufenplan der Deutschen Sportjugend weitere Grundlagen sein, den Vereinssport umgehend wieder in Gang zu bringen«, rät Dahms. »Der LSB unterstützt die Politik bei der Erstellung eines an das Pandemiegeschehen angepassten Stufenplans, denn die aktuellen Zahlen zeigen deutlich: Bei den kommenden Lockerungen der Corona-Regeln muss vor allem der Kinder- und Jugendsport so schnell wie möglich wieder geöffnet werden!«

DSC: Maja Storck ausgezeichnet

Dresden. Die Maja Storck (Diagonalangreiferin) gehört beim Dresdner SC und in der Volleyball Bundesliga zu den absoluten Top Scorerinnen, erhielt allein in dieser Saison bereits fünf goldene und eine silberne MVP-Medaille. Nicht zuletzt deshalb ist die 22-Jährige vom verbandsunabhängigen Schweizer Volleyballportal Volley1 nun erneut zur "Schweizer Volleyballerin des Jahres 2020/21" gewählt und mit dem Volley1-Award ausgezeichnet worden. Bereits im letzten Jahr hatte Maja die Jury von sich überzeugt und den Award erstmals gewonnen. „Ich freue mich natürlich sehr über die Auszeichnung, es ist eine schöne kleine Anerkennung aus meinem Heimatland", reagiert die gebürtige Schweizerin auf die erneute Auszeichnung, zeigt sich aber vor allem dankbar über die Menschen an ihrer Seite: „Nichtsdestotrotz hätte ich mich nie weiterentwickeln können ohne die Unterstützung von meinem Team, dem Trainerstaff, meiner Familie und meinem Freund." Auch DSC Cheftrainer Alexander Waibl sieht in der Auszeichnung seines Schützlings eine Bestätigung ihrer Leistungen: „Wir freuen uns für Maja, dass sie die Auszeichnung in diesem Jahr erneut gewonnen hat", berichtet der 52-Jährige und ergänzt: „Ich bin glücklich, Maja bei uns zu haben und überzeugt davon, dass ihre Entwicklung noch nicht abgeschlossen ist." In diesem Jahr waren neben der Dresdner Diagonalangreiferin auch Laura Künzler (Pays d'Aix Venelles, Frankreich) und Madlaina Matter (Sm'Aesch Pfeffingen, Schweiz) für den Award nominiert. Verliehen wird die Auszeichnung von der verbandsunabhängigen Initiative Volley1 - Das Schweizer Volleyballportal, das die Gewinnerin gemeinsam mit einer unabhängigen Fachjury aus Journalisten, Trainern und Spielern kürt. (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH)

40.000 Euro fÃ¼r Vereine

Weißwasser. Dieser Tage können sich viele Vereine in Weißwasser und der Region über eine Finanzspritze freuen. Die Stadtwerke freuen sich derweil über eine Auszeichnung.

MenÃ¼s mit Liebe und Maske

Doberlug-Kirchhain. Sie soll durch den Magen gehen - die Liebe. Für Silke Neumann nicht nur ein alter Spruch potenzieller Schwiegermütter, die ihre Töchter im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes an den Mann bringen wollen.

Gottesanbeterin am Albertplatz

Dresden. Künstlerkollektiv "HRB+C" hat wieder "zugeschlagen": Nach Fisch Erwin23 steht seit gestern Nacht eine große grüne Gottesanbeterin am Albertplatz.Die Augen aus Glasperlen, die Vorderbeine Gestelle mit Fahrradketten, eine kleine Blechtonne als Körper, die Flügel aus Stoff und an den Fühlern gelbe Plastikschalter: So sieht die große grüne Gottesanbeterin aus, die in der Nacht von gestern (16.)…

Click & Collect in Niesky

Niesky. Seit gestern ist in Sachsen Click & Collect erlaubt. Heißt: Man kann jetzt nicht nur in der Pizzeria, sondern auch in Buchladen, Weinhandlung & Co. anrufen, Ware bestellen und dann vor Ort abholen (online bestellen geht natürlich auch, deswegen „Click"). Auch Nieskyer Händler bieten die Abholung an. Mit dabei sind: Blumenladen Friedrich 03588/205275; Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr/ Sa 9-12 Uhr; Facebook: Blumenladen Friedrich City Mode 0152/05158095; Abholung: Fr 11-13 Uhr; citymode@gmx.de und nach Absprache; Facebook: City Mode Niesky Dreikäsehoch Tel. und Whattsapp: 0176/57832051; Abholung nach Absprache; dreikaesehoch-niesky@mail.de, Facebook: Dreikäsehoch Niesky Engelheym 03588/ 205595; Abholung nach Absprache, https://engelheym.de/, Facebook: Engelheym in Niesky Euronics Röhle Tel. und Whattsapp 03588/290000; Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr nach Absprache; info@euronics-roehle.de Expert Niesky 03588/201324; Mo-Fr 9-17 Uhr/ Sa 9-12 Uhr - Bitte nutzen sie die Reservierungsfunktion; www.expert.de/niesky; Facebook: expert Niesky Gartenbau Gustav Halke 03588 /204311; Abholung: Mo-Fr 8-18 Uhr/ Sa 8-11 Uhr Haus der Geschenke Barthel -incl. Post Modern 03588/201265; Mo-Fr 9-12 Uhr; Mo+Di+Do 14.30-16.30 Uhr Intersport Vetter 3588/201999; Abholung nach Absprache; info@sport-vetter.de Lausitzer Papierbote incl. Hermes Paket Shop 03588/259774 Mo-Fr 9-14 Uhr/ 15-18 Uhr - Sa 9-11 Uhr Lotto, Geschenke, Spielwaren am Zinzendorfplatz -incl. DHL Paket Shop/ Briefmarken 03588/201115, Abholung: Mo-Fr 8-18 Uhr/ Sa 8-12 Uhr, MaßMode Silvia Ullrich  - Schneiderei und Chemische Reinigung 03588/203384, 0162/4736741, Abholung: Di+Do 9-13 und 14-17 Uhr, rainer.ullrich@freenet.de Mode Eck Ramona Jandik 03588/203220, 0160/91011246, Abholung nach Absprache, ramona.jandik@gmx.de Mohren-Drogerie 03588/201235, Abholung: Mo-Fr 10-17 Uhr nach Absprache Reiseagentur Niesky 03588/201214, Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-17 Uhr nach Absprache, info@reiseagentur-niesky.de, www.reiseagentur-niesky.de, Facebook: Reiseagentur Niesky Schlüsseldienst Flögel  -inkl. Hermes Paket Shop 0170/4822330, Mo-Fr 9-13 / 15-17 Uhr Uhrwerk Adina

Â»Kirche auf RÃ¤dernÂ«

Critical Thinking Sample Test is a reliable and popular way to keep your grades safe and deadlines met. Make your order now and let us help you. MeiÃŸen. Die Kirche auf RÃ¤dern, ein Gemeinschaftsprojekt des Lebensfahrten e.V. und der Heilsarmee Deutschland, war von 2012 bis 2019 mit dem Kirchenmobil in und um MeiÃŸen, in sieben verschiedenen StÃ¤dten wÃ¶chentlich fÃ¼r die BedÃ¼rftigen der Region unterwegs. Im GepÃ¤ck ein offenes Ohr, Kaffee und leckere Suppe. In 2020 musste das KAR Projekt vorÃ¼bergehend ruhen und war nicht im Einsatz. Diese Auszeit diente zur organisatorischen Neustrukturierung. Derzeit wird der Regelbetrieb fÃ¼r insgesamt 12 Standorten finalisiert, sodass die Kirche auf RÃ¤dern bald wieder wÃ¶chentlich auf den StraÃŸen in und um MeiÃŸen anzutreffen ist. Vier Wochen Winterhilfe Auf Grund der anhaltenden Witterung wird das KAR Projekt eine vierwÃ¶chige Winter- und KÃ¤ltehilfe in MeiÃŸen organisieren. BedÃ¼rftige erhalten an den beiden festgelegten Standorten heiÃŸen Tee und Kaffee, kleine gebackene Snackâ€˜s oder heiÃŸe Suppe sowie seelischen Beistand. Termine jeweils 12 bis 13 Uhr 23. Februar, 2. und 8. MÃ¤rz  (Beyerleinplatz) 25. Februar, 4. und 11. MÃ¤rz (Walkhoffplatz)Die Kirche auf RÃ¤dern, ein Gemeinschaftsprojekt des Lebensfahrten e.V. und der Heilsarmee Deutschland, war von 2012 bis 2019 mit dem Kirchenmobil in und um MeiÃŸen, in sieben verschiedenen StÃ¤dten wÃ¶chentlich fÃ¼r die BedÃ¼rftigen der Region unterwegs.â€¦

Ausbildung oder Schule? FachkrÃ¤ftebedarf besteht!

Foto: Archiv/WochenKurier
Foto: Archiv/WochenKurier

What differentiates us from other Doctoral Dissertation Committee services is our fast and convenient ordering process. Remember that if you want to receive custom essays, you have to provide our professional writers with detailed instructions. Avoid the companies that offer you cheap papers without knowing your requirements. To guarantee you personalized writing service, we have to know your academic level and Diese Frage muss jeder Jugendliche fÃ¼r sich beantworten und Eltern, Lehrer sowie die Berufsberater in den Prozess einbeziehen. Die Unternehmen im Landkreis MeiÃŸen halten trotz wirtschaftlicher Unsicherheiten und Kurzarbeit an der betrieblichen Ausbildung fest und wollen dadurch ihren kÃ¼nftigen Arbeits- und FachkrÃ¤ftebedarf decken. Bei der Agentur fÃ¼r Arbeit Riesa, dem Jobcenter des Landkreises MeiÃŸen, den Kammern und in der Stellenplattform AIR MeiÃŸen sind viele Stellen fÃ¼r das neue Ausbildungsjahr aus nahezu allen Branchen und Berufen gemeldet.

The Perfect College Essays. Now it's feasible to write a publication testimonial or a literature essay without reviewing a book. Several of them have no time for writing as a result of job as well as family obligations, while others experience problems with meeting page requirements and applying crucial assuming skills. As soon as you've accumulated the proof to support your viewpoint, it is time Also Reinschauen, Nachfragen, Bewerben und die eigene Zukunft selbst in die Hand nehmen.

Getting Book Review Writers help is a great way to make that wish come true. Just imagine, no essays and no research, so you get home and do what you like and enjoy. It sounds cool, doesn’t it? That is why students choose SpeedyPaper because we provide this opportunity and free them from this academic burden. It is not enough to have a good knowledge of the subject to write a successful paper. You Kontakt zur Agentur fÃ¼r Arbeit Riesa fÃ¼r Berufsstarter:

  • 03525/711213

Get Help Writing A Dissertation Your - Cooperate with our writers to get the top-notch coursework meeting the requirements Allow us to help with your essay or Kontakt zum Jobcenter Landkreis MeiÃŸen:

  • 03521/7254640
MeiÃŸen

Ausbildung oder Schule? FachkrÃ¤ftebedarf besteht!

MeiÃŸen. Diese Frage muss jeder Jugendliche fÃ¼r sich beantworten und Eltern, Lehrer sowie die Berufsberater in den Prozess einbeziehen. Die Unternehmen im Landkreis MeiÃŸen halten trotz wirtschaftlicher Unsicherheiten und Kurzarbeit an der betrieblichen Ausbildung fest und wollen dadurch ihren kÃ¼nftigen Arbeits- und FachkrÃ¤ftebedarf decken. Bei der Agentur fÃ¼r Arbeit Riesa, dem Jobcenter des Landkreises MeiÃŸen, den Kammern und in der Stellenplattform AIR MeiÃŸen sind viele Stellen fÃ¼r das neue Ausbildungsjahr aus nahezu allen Branchen und Berufen gemeldet. Also Reinschauen, Nachfragen, Bewerben und die eigene Zukunft selbst in die Hand nehmen. Kontakt zur Agentur fÃ¼r Arbeit Riesa fÃ¼r Berufsstarter: 03525/711213 Riesa.Berufsberatung@arbeitsagentur.de  www.arbeitsagentur.de www.arbeitsagentur.de/services Kontakt zum Jobcenter Landkreis MeiÃŸen: 03521/7254640 JC.Berufsberatung@kreis-meissen.de www.kreis-meissen.de Diese Frage muss jeder Jugendliche fÃ¼r sich beantworten und Eltern, Lehrer sowie die Berufsberater in den Prozess einbeziehen. Die Unternehmen im Landkreis MeiÃŸen halten trotz wirtschaftlicher Unsicherheiten und Kurzarbeit an der betrieblichenâ€¦

Coronajahr Bautzen: Babyboom und mehr TodesfÃ¤lle

Bautzen. Diese Meldung sorgt fÃ¼r eine gute und eine schlechte Nachricht. Zuerst die gute Nachricht: In Bautzen konnte ein kleiner Babyboom im letzten Jahr verzeichnet werden. Wie die Stadt Bautzen in einer Pressemitteilung erklÃ¤rt, gab es im Dezember Letzen Jahres 48 Geburten in der Spreestadt. Im Vergleich zum Dezember 2019 erblickten nur 26 Babys das Licht der Welt. Im vergangenen Jahr sind damit 322 Jungen und MÃ¤dchen in Bautzen auf die Welt gekommen. Viel Zeit im Lockdown fÃ¼r die Nachwuchsplanung? Eine mÃ¶gliche Ursache fÃ¼r diese Entwicklung kann der Lockdown im Zusammenhang mit dem Corona-Virus im FrÃ¼hjahr 2020 sein, vermutet die Stadtverwaltung. Einfach ausgedrÃ¼ckt: Der Lockdown hat sich positiv auf die Zweisamkeit fÃ¼r PÃ¤rchen und die Zeit fÃ¼r die Nachwuchsplanung ausgewirkt. Deutlich mehr TodesfÃ¤lle Jetzt die schlechte Nachricht: Die Stadt Bautzen hat 694 Verstorbene fÃ¼r das Jahr 2020 zu verzeichnen. Allein 22 TodesfÃ¤lle wurden im Dezember gemeldet. Das sind 2,6mal mehr Gestorbene als in einem durchschnittlichen Dezember. Im Vergleich zum Jahr 2019 gab es insgesamt 573 TodesfÃ¤lle. Das ist eine Differenz von 21 Prozent. Ob die hohe Anzahl der Verstorbenen hauptsÃ¤chlich an der Corona-Pandemie lag, wird in den vorlÃ¤ufigen Statistiken nicht benannt. Diese Meldung sorgt fÃ¼r eine gute und eine schlechte Nachricht. Zuerst die gute Nachricht: In Bautzen konnte ein kleiner Babyboom im letzten Jahr verzeichnet werden. Wie die Stadt Bautzen in einer Pressemitteilung erklÃ¤rt, gab es im Dezember Letzenâ€¦

