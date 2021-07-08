Dynamo verpflichtet Michael Sollbauer

Der 31-jÃ¤hrige Innenverteidiger kommt vom englischen Zweitligisten FC Barnsley und unterzeichnet bei der SGD einen Zweijahresvertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2023 inklusive Option und wird die RÃ¼ckennummer 21 tragen.

„Michael Sollbauer ist ein absoluter Leader-Typ, der nicht nur jahrelang beim Wolfsberger AC seine Führungsqualitäten als Kapitän unter Beweis gestellt hat, sondern zuletzt auch beim FC Barnsley als Stammkraft seinen Anteil daran hatte, dass der Verein lange um den Aufstieg in die Premier League mitspielen konnte. Mit ihm bekommen wir einen erfahrenen, selbstbewussten Verteidiger, der eine Mannschaft auf dem Feld anleiten und mitreißen kann", erklärte Sportgeschäftsführer Ralf Becker.

Ich freue mich sehr auf diese neue Herausforderung mit Dynamo Dresden in der 2. Bundesliga. Die Verantwortlichen haben sich spürbar um mich bemüht und mir in den vertrauensvollen Gesprächen ihr Konzept und ihre Vorstellungen aufgezeigt. Darin habe ich mich voll und ganz wiedergefunden und bin deshalb überzeugt, dass dieser Schritt der absolut richtige ist", sagte Michael Sollbauer.

(pm/SG Dynamo Dresden)