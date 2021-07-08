Dynamo verpflichtet Michael Sollbauer

Achtung! Schockanrufe!

Dresden. Unbekannte Anrufer haben am Mittwoch, 7. Juli, mit Schockanrufen versucht, Senioren um ihr Erspartes zu betrÃ¼gen. So rief eine Unbekannte einen 88-JÃ¤hrigen in GroÃŸzschachwitz an und gab sich als Enkelin aus. Sie forderte 10.000 Euro von ihm. Mit dem Geld solle verhindert werden, dass sie nach einem von ihr verursachten Unfall in Haft kÃ¤me. Bankangestellte machten den 88-JÃ¤hrigen beim Geldabheben auf den Betrug aufmerksam und verhinderten diesen. Mit einer Ã¤hnlichen Masche riefen unbekannte Frauen auch einen 89-JÃ¤hrigen in Striesen und einen 82-JÃ¤hrigen in SchÃ¶nfeld-WeiÃŸig an und verlangten jeweils fÃ¼nfstellige Geldsummen. Beide Senioren erkannten den Betrug und beendeten das GesprÃ¤ch. Ein VermÃ¶gensschaden entstand in keinem der FÃ¤lle. Die Polizei rÃ¤t: Legen Sie ein gesundes Misstrauen an den Tag. Geben Sie am Telefon keinerlei AuskÃ¼nfte zu Ihren finanziellen VerhÃ¤ltnissen. Ziehen Sie bei Zweifeln eine Vertrauensperson hinzu und verstÃ¤ndigen Sie die Polizei. Ãœbergeben Sie fremden Personen niemals Geld. Ãœberweisen Sie kein Geld, ohne dies vorher ernsthaft zu prÃ¼fen. Unbekannte Anrufer haben am Mittwoch, 7. Juli, mit Schockanrufen versucht, Senioren um ihr Erspartes zu betrÃ¼gen. So rief eine Unbekannte einen 88-JÃ¤hrigen in GroÃŸzschachwitz an und gab sich als Enkelin aus. Sie forderte 10.000 Euro von ihm. Mit demâ€¦

Betrugsmasche: Doris lockt mit Kuchen

WeiÃŸwasser. BetrÃ¼ger haben am Dienstagmittag bei zwei Seniorinnen in Reichwalde und WeiÃŸwasser angerufen. Bei einer 70-JÃ¤hrigen in Reichwalde meldete sich ihre vermeintliche Bekannte Doris. Doris sei gerade in WeiÃŸwasser unterwegs und wÃ¼rde Kuchen fÃ¼r einen Spontanbesuch mitbringen. Bei der Gelegenheit hÃ¤tte sie gerne 30.000 Euro fÃ¼r einen kurzfristigen Hauskauf. So viel habe die Senioren jedoch nicht, wie sie der Anruferin erklÃ¤rte. Die wiederum hakte weiter nach, wollte wissen, wieviel Geld im Haus sei, wieviel auf dem Konto und ob es Schmuck gÃ¤be. Die Angerufene wurde stutzig, legte auf und rief die Polizei. Einen Ã¤hnlichen Anruf erhielt eine 81-JÃ¤hrige in WeiÃŸwasser. Eine unbekannte weibliche Stimme gab sich ebenfalls als Bekannte aus, sei in Geldnot und wÃ¼rde in zwei Stunden zu Besuch kommen. Die Seniorin hatte fÃ¼r die HÃ¶he der geforderten Summe wenig VerstÃ¤ndnis, das GesprÃ¤ch geriet ins Stocken und wurde beendet. AnschlieÃŸend telefonierte die GeschÃ¤digte mit ihrer â€žechtenâ€œ Bekannten, wobei ihr der Betrugsversuch auffiel.In beiden FÃ¤llen entstand den Angerufenen kein Schaden. Die Kriminalpolizei Ã¼bernahm die Ermittlungen. BetrÃ¼ger haben am Dienstagmittag bei zwei Seniorinnen in Reichwalde und WeiÃŸwasser angerufen. Bei einer 70-JÃ¤hrigen in Reichwalde meldete sich ihre vermeintliche Bekannte Doris. Doris sei gerade in WeiÃŸwasser unterwegs und wÃ¼rde Kuchen fÃ¼r einenâ€¦

Ideen der BÃ¼rger sind sehr vielseitig

Riesa. Die Ideen nach den gut besuchten Ã¶ffentlichen FÃ¼hrungen durch das Ernst-Grube-Stadion in Riesa sind sehr verschieden. Sie reichen von Bolzplatz bis Eigenheim. Obwohl die FÃ¼hrungen auch die Nostalgie entfachten, brachten sie aber vor allem viele Ideen zur kÃ¼nftigen Nutzung, die auch  im Nachgang im Rathaus eingegangen sind. MÃ¶glichkeiten fÃ¼r die sportliche Freizeitgestaltung finden sich in vielen VorschlÃ¤gen. DafÃ¼r stehen Stichworte wie Bolzplatz, Volleyballfeld, Kletterpark, BMX-Bahn, Skatepark, Calisthenics, Bocciabahn, Wasserspielplatz und Minigolf sowie eine Eisbahn im Winter. Dazu kommen Ideen fÃ¼r Â»ActionÂ« wie eine Paintballarena. ErgÃ¤nzend werden Ruhezonen, GrillplÃ¤tze, ein Spielplatz, ein Park oder Bereiche zum GÃ¤rtnern genannt. Auch ein CafÃ© sowie die MÃ¶glichkeit fÃ¼r Veranstaltungen wie Bikeshows, E-Bike-Rennen und Monstertruck, aber auch Sommerkino und Public-Viewing kommen in der Ideensammlung vor. Mehrfach werden MÃ¶glichkeiten gewÃ¼nscht, die Tradition des Stadions und der BSG Stahl Riesa Ã¶ffentlich zu prÃ¤sentieren, sei es in einem Museum oder als Â»Walk of FameÂ«. FÃ¼r das SozialgebÃ¤ude wird die Nutzung als Jugendherberge angeregt, ein anderer Vorschlag nennt die Ausweisung eines Teiles des Areals als Eigenheimstandort. Der Wunsch, den FuÃŸball wieder ins Stadion Â»zurÃ¼ckzuholenÂ«, wird ebenfalls geÃ¤uÃŸert. DafÃ¼r fehlt allerdings inzwischen die rechtliche Basis. Mehrere VorschlÃ¤ge beinhalten jedoch den Punkt Â»Unter Denkmalschutz stellen!Â« Keinesfalls soll die Entwicklung an diesem Punkt stehenbleiben: Â»Wir werden den Dialog mit den BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rgern fortsetzen, denn die Entwicklung des Stadionareals liegt allen am HerzenÂ«, erklÃ¤rte OberbÃ¼rgermeister Marco MÃ¼ller. Nach PrÃ¼fung der VorschlÃ¤ge sollen nach der Sommerpause daraus machbare Konzepte entwickelt werden. Der gesamte Prozess wird unter aktiver Einbeziehung des Stadtrates und einer fortgesetzten BÃ¼rgerbeteiligung vorangetrieben.Die Ideen nach den gut besuchten Ã¶ffentlichen FÃ¼hrungen durch das Ernst-Grube-Stadion in Riesa sind sehrâ€¦

Dynamo verpflichtet Michael Sollbauer

Dresden. Der 31-jÃ¤hrige Innenverteidiger kommt vom englischen Zweitligisten FC Barnsley und unterzeichnet bei der SGD einen Zweijahresvertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2023 inklusive Option und wird die RÃ¼ckennummer 21 tragen. â€žMichael Sollbauer ist ein absoluter Leader-Typ, der nicht nur jahrelang beim Wolfsberger AC seine FÃ¼hrungsqualitÃ¤ten als KapitÃ¤n unter Beweis gestellt hat, sondern zuletzt auch beim FC Barnsley als Stammkraft seinen Anteil daran hatte, dass der Verein lange um den Aufstieg in die Premier League mitspielen konnte. Mit ihm bekommen wir einen erfahrenen, selbstbewussten Verteidiger, der eine Mannschaft auf dem Feld anleiten und mitreiÃŸen kannâ€œ, erklÃ¤rte SportgeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Ralf Becker. Ich freue mich sehr auf diese neue Herausforderung mit Dynamo Dresden in der 2. Bundesliga. Die Verantwortlichen haben sich spÃ¼rbar um mich bemÃ¼ht und mir in den vertrauensvollen GesprÃ¤chen ihr Konzept und ihre Vorstellungen aufgezeigt. Darin habe ich mich voll und ganz wiedergefunden und bin deshalb Ã¼berzeugt, dass dieser Schritt der absolut richtige istâ€œ, sagte Michael Sollbauer. (pm/SG Dynamo Dresden)Der 31-jÃ¤hrige Innenverteidiger kommt vom englischen Zweitligisten FC Barnsley und unterzeichnet bei der SGD einen Zweijahresvertrag bis zum 30. Juniâ€¦

Stadtwerke-Honig frisch aus der Wabe

WeiÃŸwasser. In dieser Woche konnten SchÃ¼ler erstmals bei den Stadtwerke-Bienen etwas Ã¼ber Artenschutz und gleichzeitig Honig naschen. Am Bomkeschacht kÃ¶nnen die nÃ¶tigen Arbeiten zum Erhalt beginnen.

Benjamin BlÃ¼mchen kommt

Dorf Wehlen. Benjamin BlÃ¼mchen, der witzige Elefant aus HÃ¶rspielen und Zeichentrickfilmen, kommt am 11. Juli in den Miniaturpark â€žDie kleine SÃ¤chsischen Schweizâ€œ in Dorf Wehlen (Schustergasse 8).

9. Oldtimertreffen des MC GroÃŸenhain

MeiÃŸen. Am 15. August richtet der Motorsportclub GroÃŸenhain e.V. im ADAC nach der Corona-Zwangspause 2020 zum neunten Mal den Â»GroÃŸenhainer OldtimertreffÂ« der Neuzeit aus. Um 9 Uhr beginnen die SonderprÃ¼fungen im historischen Zentrum der GroÃŸen Kreisstadt. Im ersten Teil des Wettbewerbs werden unter anderem die FahrkÃ¼nste der Teilnehmer gecheckt sowie das technischen Wissen geprÃ¼ft. Der Ablauf Uwe Richter, der GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer des MC GroÃŸenhain e.V. im ADAC informiert Ã¼ber den Ablaufplan: Â»Bis 9 Uhr mÃ¼ssen die Starter im Fahrerlager auf dem GroÃŸenhainer Hauptmarkt eingetroffen sein.Â« PÃ¼nktlichkeit und Eile sind auch bezÃ¼glich der Anmeldung geboten, denn zum Oldtimer-Treff sind nur 100 Fahrzeuge zugelassen.   Nachnennungen werden nur angenommen, wenn die zulÃ¤ssige Zahl der Fahrzeuge noch nicht erreicht wurde. Auch am Wettkampftag kÃ¶nnen in diesem Fall noch Nennformulare abgeben werden, ohne eine ExtragebÃ¼hr dafÃ¼r zu bezahlen. Zur Ausfahrt sind nur MotorrÃ¤der und Automobile zugelassen. Â»An dieser Traditionsveranstaltung kann jeder teilnehmen, der im Besitz einer gÃ¼ltigen Fahrerlaubnis ist und ein historisches Automobil oder Motorrad bis zum Baujahr 1997 mitbringtÂ«, erklÃ¤rt Richter weiter. Die Fahrerbesprechung zur Ausfahrt ist pÃ¼nktlich um 10.45 Uhr, der Start erfolgt im Minutentakt und beginnt um 11 Uhr. Die Ausfahrt Â»Rund um GroÃŸenhainÂ« hat eine ungefÃ¤hre LÃ¤nge von 60 Kilometern. Nach der RÃ¼ckkehr der Starter vor das GroÃŸenhainer Rathaus erfolgt die Auswertung. Gegen 15.30 Uhr werden die Gewinner geehrt. Es gibt jeweils Pokale fÃ¼r Platz eins bis drei  fÃ¼r die Fahrzeuge/Automobile bis Baujahr 1946, fÃ¼r die Fahrzeuge/Automobile Baujahr 1947 bis 1997, fÃ¼r die Fahrzeuge/MotorrÃ¤der bis Baujahr 1997 und jeweils einen Pokal fÃ¼r den Ã¤ltesten sowie den jÃ¼ngsten Teilnehmer. KONTAKT Offizieller Nennschluss: 6. August. Ausschreibungen gibt es unter www.mc-grossenhain.de  Preis fÃ¼r die Teilnahme betrÃ¤gt 25 Euro + 10 Euro fÃ¼r Mitfahrer AuskÃ¼nfte und Informationen zur Veranstaltung unter www.mc-grossenhain.de oder unter Telefon 0170/294412 von Andreas Putz. Am 15. August richtet der Motorsportclub GroÃŸenhain e.V. im ADAC nach der Corona-Zwangspause 2020 zum neunten Mal den Â»GroÃŸenhainer OldtimertreffÂ« der Neuzeit aus. Um 9â€¦

RundumTour bietet mehr StartplÃ¤tze

Neustadt i. Sa.. FÃ¼r die SachsenEnergie-RundumTour sind kurzfristig zusÃ¤tzliche StartplÃ¤tze verfÃ¼gbar. Am 18. Juli kÃ¶nnen nun 700 statt der ursprÃ¼nglich geplant 500 Radler rund um Neustadt/Sa. in die Pedalen treten. Anmeldungen sind noch bis 11. Juli mÃ¶glich.

BÃ¼rgerbegehren gestartet

Spremberg. Am 2. Juli wurde mit dem Â»BauzaunstellenÂ« der Startschuss zum BÃ¼rgerbegehren Â»Keine Schwimmhalle am Puschkin-PlatzÂ« gegeben. 2000 Unterschriften mÃ¼ssen nun bis zum 26. Juli gesammelt werden, um die derzeitige Standortentscheidung mÃ¶glicherweise Ã¤ndern zu kÃ¶nnen. Die Listen dafÃ¼r liegen in GeschÃ¤ften der Stadt aus. Ebenso wird zu diesem Thema am Dienstag und Donnerstag jeweils von 9 bis 13 Uhr ein Stand auf dem Wochenmarkt zu finden sein.Am 2. Juli wurde mit dem Â»BauzaunstellenÂ« der Startschuss zum BÃ¼rgerbegehren Â»Keine Schwimmhalle am Puschkin-PlatzÂ« gegeben. 2000 Unterschriften mÃ¼ssen nun bis zum 26. Juli gesammelt werden, um die derzeitige Standortentscheidung mÃ¶glicherweiseâ€¦
