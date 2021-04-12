Live den KreiÃŸsaal besichtigen
Pirna. Am 12. April, um 18 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen werdende Eltern die KreiÃŸsÃ¤le im Helios-Klinikum Pirna per Live-Stream besichtigen.
Augrund der Corona-Pandemie ist es fÃ¼r werdende Eltern momentan nicht mÃ¶glich die drei KreiÃŸsÃ¤le des Klinkums Pirna zu besichtigen. DafÃ¼r hat das Helios-Klinikum jetzt aber Abhilfe geschaffen und bietet die Besichtigung per Live-Stream an. Dabei kÃ¶nnen auch alle Fragen rund um die Schwangerschaft und Geburt von den Hebammen und einem Kinderarzt per Live-Chat beantwortet werden.
Das Helios Klinikum Pirna startet seinen Live-Stream mit KreiÃŸsaalfÃ¼hrung am Montag, den 12. April 2021, um 18:00 Uhr live auf Facebook und Instagram @heliosklinikumpirna und bietet die MÃ¶glichkeit, Fragen zu Schwangerschaft und Geburt von unseren Experten live beantwortet zu bekommen.
Interessierte kÃ¶nnen uns gerne auch schon vorab Ihre Fragen schicken Ã¼ber Facebook https://www.facebook.com/heliosklinikumpirna oder per E-Mail an ukm.pirna@helios-gesundheit.de.
