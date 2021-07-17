"Bitte recht freundlich"
Zweitliga-Team abgelichtet
Am Freitagmittag, 16. Juli, hatte die SG Dynamo Dresden zum Team-Fotoshooting auf den Kunstrasenplatz der AOK PLUS Walter-Fritzsch-Akademie eingeladen. Bei tollstem Sommerwetter versammelten sich insgesamt 28 Feldspieler, drei TorhÃ¼ter sowie der zwÃ¶lfkÃ¶pfige Trainer- und Betreuerstab auf dem TrainingsgelÃ¤nde. Da es 2020 coronabedingt nicht mÃ¶glich war, solch einen groÃŸen Pressetermin zu veranstalten, haben wir es uns natÃ¼rlich nicht nehmen lassen, in diesem Jahr mit vor Ort zu sein.
Hier die Mannschschaftssaufstellung...
Hintere Reihe von links nach rechts: Simon Gollnack (38), Antonis Aidonis (23), Pascal Sohm (9), Christoph Daferner (33), Michael Sollbauer (21), Yannick Stark (5), Paul Will (28), Panagiotis Vlachodimos (7), Robin Becker (16)
3. Reihe von links nach rechts: Tobias Lange (Physiotherapeut), Korbinian Dötter (Physiotherapeut), Julian Binder (Physiotherapeut), Philipp Hosiner (14), Patrick Weihrauch (10), Morris Schröter (17), Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (35), Brandon Borrello (25), Dr. Onays Al-Sadi (Mannschaftsarzt), Kenta Kambara (Zeugwart), Marie Jenhardt (Teammanagerin)
2. Reihe von links nach rechts: Alexander Schmidt (Cheftrainer), Ferydoon Zandi (Co-Trainer), Heiko Scholz (Co-Trainer), Kevin Ehlers (39), Tim Knipping (4), Sebastian Mai (26), Phil Harres (29), Heinz Mörschel (8), Michael Akoto (3), David Yelldell (Torwarttrainer), Matthias Grahé (Athletiktrainer), Timon Klasen (Videoanalyst)

1. Reihe von links nach rechts: Justin Leonard LÃ¶we (34), Luca Herrmann (19), Luka Stor (37), Agyemang Diawusie (11), Anton Mitryushkin (22), Kevin Broll (1), Patrick Wiegers (24), Max Kulke (36), Jonas KÃ¼hn (27), Jong-min Seo (20), Chris LÃ¶we (15)
