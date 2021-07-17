Zweitliga-Team abgelichtet

DEL2 startet mit 14 Teams

Dresden. DEL2-Lizenzprüfung abgeschlossen: Alle sportlich qualifizierten Clubs erhalten eine Lizenz für die Saison 2021/2022 in der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2. Somit startet die zweite Liga mit 14 Clubs am Freitag, 1. Oktober, in die neue Spielzeit. Allen 13 sportlich qualifizierten Clubs der Vorsaison konnte das Fortbestehen der Clublizenz bestätigt werden. Die Bietigheim Steelers sind der sportliche Aufsteiger in die PENNY DEL und werden als 15. Team in der ersten Liga antreten. Als sportlichen Aufsteiger aus der Oberliga begrüßt die DEL2 die Selber Wölfe, die für die neue Saison ebenso lizenziert werden konnten. DEL2-Geschäftsführer René Rudorisch: „Jedes Jahr ist das Lizenzprüfungsverfahren kein leichtes Unterfangen. Gerade die Corona-Pandemie hat dies für die Clubs erschwert. Umso mehr freue ich mich, dass nach der herausfordernden letzten Saison alle Teams ihre Lizenz erhalten haben. Wir begrüßen zudem die Selber Wölfe herzlich in der DEL2 und freuen uns, dass es ein weiteres Team den Sprung aus der Oberliga in die zweite Liga geschafft hat. Stolz sind wir auch, dass in der ersten Spielzeit nach Wiedereinführung des Auf- und Abstiegs die Bietigheim Steelers im ersten Anlauf jetzt erstklassig spielen. Jetzt liegt der Fokus auf dem Saisonstart und auf eine mögliche Rückkehr der Fans in den Stadien, dies ist für den Sport unerlässlich." Bis Ende Juli wird der Spielplan der DEL2-Saison 2021/2022 finalisiert und veröffentlicht. (pm/ESBG Eishockeyspielbetriebsgesellschaft mbH)DEL2-Lizenzprüfung abgeschlossen: Alle sportlich qualifizierten Clubs erhalten eine Lizenz für die Saison 2021/2022 in der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2. Somit startet die zweite…

Falsche Polizisten erbeuten 60.000 Euro

Dresden. Eine Seniorin aus Dresden ist auf zwei Trickbetrüger reingefallen. Die Dame wurde dabei 60.000 Euro los. Die unbekannten Männer begegneten der Frau im Treppenhaus, als diese gerade vom Einkaufen nach Hause kam. Sie gaben sich als Kriminalbeamte aus und berichteten von einem angeblichen Einbruch in die Wohnung der Frau. Sie forderten die 86-Jährige zu…

Feuerwehr MeiÃŸen fÃ¤hrt auf

Meißen. Sie ist die erste freiwillige Feuerwehr Deutschlands - am 17. Juli 1841 wurde die Feuerwehr Meißen gegründet. „Da wir bis vor ein paar Tagen noch nicht wussten ob wir überhaupt feiern können, haben wir uns für eine kleinere Variante entschieden", so Gemeindewehrleiter Frank Fischer. Für kleine und große Feuerwehrfans wird trotzdem ordentlich aufgefahren und zwar wortwörtlich. Am Samstag, 17. Juli ab 15 Uhr startet ein Fahrzeugkorso beginnend an der Feuerwache Großenhainer Straße über die Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße, Goethestraße, Elbtalbrücke, Hochuferstraße, Gerbergasse, Fleischergasse, Markt, Marktgasse, Hahnemannsplatz, Poststraße, Uferstraße, Altstadtbrücke bis zur Zscheilaer Straße. Im Gegensatz zu den täglichen Einsätzen der Feuerwehrleute heißt es diesmal ausdrücklich: Stehenbleiben und Zuschauen erwünscht! Zu sehen sind neben dem Kommandowagen und der neusten Errungenschaft, dem Tanklöschfahrzeug 4000 auch die große Drehleiter, die Löschgruppenfahrzeuge, der Rüstwagen und der Mannschaftstransportwagen. Im Anschluss findet auf dem Gelände der Freien Werkschule noch eine Übung statt, dann allerdings ohne Publikum. Jedoch wird man von der Altstadtbrücke sicher die Drehleiter in Aktion sehen können. Wissenswert: Mit der Gründung standen der Feuerwehr ein Hauptmann (erster Hauptmann war der Seifensiedemeister Kentsch), ein Stellvertreter, ein Adjutant, ein Zugführer der Rettungsmannschaften, zwei Spritzmeister, sechs Schlauchmeister (Rohrführer), sechs Rottenmeister (Oberfeuerwehrmänner) und sage und schreibe 118 Wehrmänner zur Verfügung. Heute, 180 Jahre später zählt die Meißner Feuerwehr 59 aktive Einsatzkräfte, 16 Mitglieder in der Alters- und Ehrenabteilung, 29 Kinder in der Jugendfeuerwehr und 15 Kinder in der Bambini-Feuerwehr. (pm/Stadt Meißen)Sie ist die erste freiwillige Feuerwehr Deutschlands - am 17. Juli 1841 wurde die Feuerwehr Meißen gegründet. „Da wir bis vor ein paar Tagen noch nicht wussten ob wir überhaupt feiern können, haben wir uns für eine kleinere Variante entschieden", so…

Kooperation wird fortgesetzt

Dresden. Die Dresdner Eislöwen und die Düsseldorfer EG aus der PENNY DEL setzen ihre Kooperation weiter fort.Beide Clubs haben sich auf eine Verlängerung der Partnerschaft aus der vergangenen Saison geeinigt. Durch die Kooperation sollen junge Talente an beiden Standorten weiter gefördert werden. Die jeweilige Leistung in der Vorbereitungsphase wird zeigen,…

Mobil in den Ferien fÃ¼r 32 Euro

Sachsen. Pünktlich zu den Sommerferien ist wieder das "FerienTicket Sachsen" erhältlich. Es gilt in ganz Sachsen und Teilen von Sachsen-Anhalt bzw. Thüringen. Kostenpunkt: 32 Euro. Es geht aber auch noch günstiger.

Neues Pinguin-Orakel wird trainiert

Lübbenau/Spreewald. Er hatte meist den richtigen Riecher und seine Tipps überzeugten sogar die Fachleute. Gemeint ist »Flocke«. Das von zwei Tierpflegerinnen des Spreeweltenbades in Lübbenau per Hand aufgezogene Pinguinmännchen wurde vor fünf Jahren als Orakel für die Fußballwelt und sogar politische Entscheidungen ausgewählt und vorbereitet. »Der kleine Frackträger löste diese besondere Aufgabe mit Bravour«, sagte Sprecher Steven Schwerdtner von der Spreewelten GmbH. Mit einem markanten »Schnabelstüber« gegen den grünen Gymnastikball, der mit der deutschen Flagge und der Nationalfahne des jeweiligen Fußball-Gegners bei Europa- und Weltmeisterschaften beklebt war, entschied sich »Flocke« immer für unsere Kicker. Zur Belohnung gab es einen Hering Sogar das Ergebnis der US-Präsidentenwahl im Jahr 2016 sagte der Humboldt-Pinguin richtig voraus. Zur Belohnung gab es für jeden richtigen Tipp immer einen Hering. Mit seinen viel beachteten Vorhersagen war »Flocke« damals auf Augenhöhe mit Orakeln, wie der Krake »Regina«, dem Tintenfisch »Paul« und der Schildkröte des Fernsehmorgenmagazins. Vor drei Jahren kam dann die traurige Nachricht aus der Spreewaldstadt. »Flocke« ist tot. Der kleine Pinguin wurde mit mehreren Artgenossen das Opfer eines unbekannten Raubtieres. »Jetzt suchen wir einen Nachfolger für ›Flocke‹, der in seine Fußstapfen tritt«, erklärte der Bad-Sprecher. Leider hat es jedoch bis zur aktuellen Fußball-Europameisterschaft noch nicht geklappt. »Aber wir haben mit ›Django‹ wieder einen ganz zahmen Pinguin«, sagt Schwerdtner. Jetzt stehen noch Übungsstunden mit den großen Gymnastikbällen auf dem Programm. Das Spreeweltenbad hofft, den kleinen Frackträger bis zur Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 in Katar als würdigen Nachfolger von »Flocke« präsentieren zu können.Er hatte meist den richtigen Riecher und seine Tipps überzeugten sogar die Fachleute. Gemeint ist »Flocke«. Das von zwei Tierpflegerinnen des Spreeweltenbades in Lübbenau per Hand aufgezogene Pinguinmännchen wurde vor fünf Jahren als Orakel für die…

Wartungsarbeiten am Tunnel

Kodersdorf. Vom 19. bis 22. Juli finden am Tunnel Königshainer Berge Wartungsarbeiten statt. Dazu wird die Richtungsfahrbahn Görlitz am 19./20. Juli sowie die Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden am 21. Juli voll gesperrt. Am 22. Juli sind wiederum beide Richtungsfahrbahnen voll gesperrt. Zudem ist der Parkplatz Wiesaer Holz vom 20. bis 22. Juli ebenfalls gesperrt. Die Umleitungen erfolgen über die benachbarten Anschlussstellen Nieder Seifersdorf und Kodersdorf.Vom 19. bis 22. Juli finden am Tunnel Königshainer Berge Wartungsarbeiten statt. Dazu wird die Richtungsfahrbahn Görlitz am 19./20. Juli sowie die Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden am 21. Juli voll gesperrt. Am 22. Juli sind wiederum beide…

Hofewiese feiert 5. Geburtstag

Dresden. Im Sommer vor fünf Jahren wurde die Hofewiese als Veranstaltungs- und Ausflugsziel aus ihrem langen Dornröschenschlaf wiedererweckt. Mit einem großen Hofffest am 17./18. Juli wird der 5. Geburtstag gefeiert.

Neuigkeiten zur AugustusbrÃ¼cke

Dresden. Die im April 2017 begonnene Sanierung der Augustusbrücke ist fast geschafft. Im September kann die Fahrbahn der Brücke für Radfahrer und Fußgänger freigegeben werden. Die Straßenbahn rollt voraussichtlich ab Dezember wieder - vorausgesetzt, die DVB können ihre Bauarbeiten am Gleisdreieck Neustädter Markt pünktlich beenden. Eigentlich sollte die Brücke längst fertig sein, doch ein um mehrere Monate verspäteter Start durch ein verzögertes Planverfahren 2017, aufwendige Schutzmaßnahmen für Mehlschwalben, pandemiebedingte Lieferengpässe bei Brüstungssteinen, Personalausfall sowie Überraschungen im Inneren des Bauwerks - z.B. nicht dokumentierte Sanierungen von Kriegsschäden in Form von Betonauffüllungen, unbekannte Leitungen und Kabelrohre - sowie unerwartete Geometrieabweichungen sorgten immer wieder für Bautzeitverlängerung. "Die denkmalgerechte Sanierung einer Brücke ist immer ein Prozess, der sich im Vorhinein schlecht planen lässt", so Straßenbauamtsleiterin Simone Prüfer. Bis zur Fertigstellung muss noch einiges geschafft werden: Die letzten Meter des Gehweges sowie des Brüstungsmauerwerks auf der Unterstromseite werden bis Ende Juli fertiggestellt. Parallel dazu verlegen und betonieren Arbeiter die Straßenbahngleise in Richtung Neustädter Seite und pflastern im Anschluss die die Fahrbahnbereiche. Auch die Arbeiten an den Außenseiten gehen voran. In den Kanzelbereichen wird jeweils ein Hängegerüst errichtet, unterhalb der Brückenbögen und an den Pfeilern wird von einem Ponton bzw. einer Schubeinheit vom Wasser aus gearbeitet. >>HIER<< kann man die Arbeiten an der Augustusbrücke live verfolgen.Die im April 2017 begonnene Sanierung der Augustusbrücke ist fast geschafft. Im September kann die Fahrbahn der Brücke für…

"Bitte recht freundlich"

Zweitliga-Team abgelichtet

Fotos: BÃ¼ttner
Fotos: BÃ¼ttner

Am Freitagmittag, 16. Juli, hatte die SG Dynamo Dresden zum Team-Fotoshooting auf den Kunstrasenplatz der AOK PLUS Walter-Fritzsch-Akademie eingeladen. Bei tollstem Sommerwetter versammelten sich insgesamt 28 Feldspieler, drei TorhÃ¼ter sowie der zwÃ¶lfkÃ¶pfige Trainer- und Betreuerstab auf dem TrainingsgelÃ¤nde. Da es 2020 coronabedingt nicht mÃ¶glich war, solch einen groÃŸen Pressetermin zu veranstalten, haben wir es uns natÃ¼rlich nicht nehmen lassen, in diesem Jahr mit vor Ort zu sein.

Hier die Mannschschaftssaufstellung...

Hintere Reihe von links nach rechts: Simon Gollnack (38), Antonis Aidonis (23), Pascal Sohm (9), Christoph Daferner (33), Michael Sollbauer (21), Yannick Stark (5), Paul Will (28), Panagiotis Vlachodimos (7), Robin Becker (16)

3. Reihe von links nach rechts: Tobias Lange (Physiotherapeut), Korbinian Dötter (Physiotherapeut), Julian Binder (Physiotherapeut), Philipp Hosiner (14), Patrick Weihrauch (10), Morris Schröter (17), Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (35), Brandon Borrello (25), Dr. Onays Al-Sadi (Mannschaftsarzt), Kenta Kambara (Zeugwart), Marie Jenhardt (Teammanagerin)

2. Reihe von links nach
We Can http://www.vasmetal.net/public-speaking-essay/. Let’s not beat around the bush here. You probably landed on this website by searching for something like write my essay
1. Reihe von links nach rechts: Justin Leonard LÃ¶we (34), Luca Herrmann (19), Luka Stor (37), Agyemang Diawusie (11), Anton Mitryushkin (22), Kevin Broll (1), Patrick Wiegers (24), Max Kulke (36), Jonas KÃ¼hn (27), Jong-min Seo (20), Chris LÃ¶we (15)

