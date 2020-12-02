Harley Days Dresden 2021 kommen

Dresden. Geplant: 23. bis 25. Juli in der Rinne Dresden (Ostragehege)Neben vielen anderen Veranstaltungen mussten auch die Harley Days® Dresden in diesem Jahr abgesagt werden. Nicht nur die Fans, sondern auch die Macher des dreitägigen Festivals, das im letzten Jahr Tausende von Besuchern aus ganz Deutschland und…

Kita- und Hortbetrieb fÃ¼r stÃ¤dtische Einrichtungen

Löbau. Die städtischen Kindertageseinrichtungen in Löbau werden ab dem 1. Dezember 2020 erneut im eingeschränkten Regelbetrieb arbeiten. Richtlinie hierfür sind die Vorgaben des Freistaates Sachsen. Demnach werden feste Gruppen mit festen Erziehern in fest zugeordneten Räumen gebildet. Gemeinschaftsräume, Wasch- und Garderobenräume sowie das Außengelände werden nach Gruppen getrennt, bzw. zeitversetzt genutzt.

Makerspace braucht UnterstÃ¼tzung

Niesky. Nieskys neue Beteiligungswerkstatt braucht noch etwas Feinschliff in Sachen Renovierung. Der Jugendring hat dazu eine Spendenkampagne gestartet. Im Oktober dieses Jahres eröffnete der Makerspace Niesky seine Türen. Zwar sind die Räume der Beteiligungswerkstatt aufgrund der aktuellen Situation noch ungenutzt, aber bald sollen Kinder, Jugendliche und junge Erwachsene sich hier vielseitig…

Adventskalender der Kunstsammlungen

Dresden. Auch im Dezember müssen die Museen aufgrund der anhaltenden Covid-19-Pandemie geschlossen bleiben. Um den Besuchern dennoch  Einblicke in die vielfältigen Aktivitäten der Staatlichen Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD) zu ermöglichen, startet der Museumsverbund einen Online-Adventskalender unter dem Hashtag #wiröffnentüren. Vom 1. Dezember bis Heiligabend öffnet sich jeden Tag ein digitales Türchen auf den Social Media-Plattformen Instagram, Facebook sowie Twitter. Dahinter verbergen sich Geschichten aus dem Museumsalltag, finden sich Einblicke in aktuell ruhende Ausstellungen, oder werden Neuigkeiten rund um die 15 Museen verkündet, ob aus der Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister, dem Kupferstich-Kabinett oder dem Japanischen Palais. Zudem wird es Verlosungen geben – ob für Eintrittskarten zu Sonderausstellungen oder Ausstellungskataloge. Auch im Dezember müssen die Museen aufgrund der anhaltenden Covid-19-Pandemie geschlossen bleiben. Um den Besuchern dennoch  Einblicke in die vielfältigen Aktivitäten der Staatlichen Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD) zu ermöglichen, startet der…

Striezeltassen 2020 ab sofort im Verkauf

Dresden. Sammler der Striezelmarkt-Glühweintassen aus dem Hause Kannegießer in Neukirch/Lausitz können aufatmen: Auch wenn der 586. Dresdner Striezelmarkt ausfällt, wird es in diesem Jahr eine aktuelle Glühweintasse geben. „Unsere jährlich neu aufgelegten Keramiktassen sind schon immer ein beliebtes Souvenir. Um den daraus entstehenden Schwund in unserem Pfandsystem auszugleichen, wurden frühzeitig wieder 50.000 neue Trinkbecher mit dem Aufdruck zum 586. Striezelmarkt hergestellt. Diese geben wir nun in den Verkauf", so Dr. Robert Franke, Leiter des Amtes für Wirtschaftsförderung. Zu haben sind die Striezeltassen 2020, die wieder klassisch grün daherkommen, und auch die Kindertasse mit dem Märchenmotiv „Schneeweißchen und Rosenrot" zum symbolischen Preis von 5,86 Euro bei der Dresden Information im Hauptbahnhof und im Quartier Frauenkirche am Neumarkt (QF) und natürlich online. Die auf 586 Stück limitierte Sonderedition der Tasse ist bereits seit Anfang der Woche ausverkauft, doch es gibt Nachschub", so Lars Knüpfer, Geschäftsführer der Dresden Information. Auch die Striezeltaler - elf Stück für zehn Euro - gibt es zu kaufen, sie behalten ihre Gültigkeit bis zum 587. Striezelmarkt im kommenden Jahr. Sammler der Striezelmarkt-Glühweintassen aus dem Hause Kannegießer in Neukirch/Lausitz können aufatmen: Auch wenn der 586. Dresdner Striezelmarkt ausfällt, wird es in diesem Jahr eine aktuelle Glühweintasse geben. „Unsere jährlich neu aufgelegten…

Pirnaer Canalettomarkt abgesagt

Pirna. Nach einer ganzen Reihe von abgesagten Weihnachtsmärkten in der Region, kam nun auch das Aus für den Pirnaer Canalettomarkt. Dieser Entschluss ist auch aufgrund der Bekanntmachung der neuen Corona-Schutzverordnung gefasst worden.

Im Dezember ruht der Ball

Dresden. DFB, NOFV & SFV setzen Spielbetrieb aus. Auch Sachsenpokal-Spiel der Drittliga-Profis betroffen.Auf der Grundlage der Entscheidungen von Bund und Ländern sowie den beschlossenen Maßnahmen zur Eindämmung der COVID-19-Pandemie haben der Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB), der Nordostdeutsche Fußballverband (NOFV) und der Sächsische Fußball-Verband (SFV)…

Telefonbetrug: Bande im Kosovo geschnappt

Dresden. Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und die Polizeidirektion Dresden ermitteln derzeit gegen fünf kosovarische Beschuldigte (24, 25, 26, 28 und 37 Jahre) wegen bandenmäßigen Callcenter-Betrugs. Das Verfahren ist Teil eines größeren Verfahrenskomplexes, an dem auch die Staatsanwaltschaften Ansbach und Bad Kreuznach sowie die Kriminalpolizeiinspektion Ansbach und die Kriminaldirektion Trier beteiligt sind. Am 11. November untersuchten Spezialeinheiten der Cyber Crime Unit der Kosovo Police insgesamt 13 Wohn- und Geschäftsräume im Kosovo, nahmen neun Verdächtige festgenommen und stellten umfangreiches Beweismaterial sicher, darunter (u.a. Anleitungen für die Gesprächsführung mit deutschen Beschuldigten, technisches Equipment eines ehemaligen und eines aktiven Callcenters sowie eine Schusswaffe. Unter den festgenommenen Beschuldigten befindet sich auch der 28-jährige Beschuldigte in dem von der Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden geführten Verfahren, bei dem es sich um ein leitendes Bandenmitglied handeln soll. Die Beschuldigten sind Mitglieder einer Bande. Seit September 2017 haben sie vor allem ältere Deutsche angerufen und ihnen Lotteriegewinne ersprochen, die gegen Zahlung von Gebühren und Auslagen in vier- bis fünfstelliger Höhe (etwa für Transport, Versicherungen und Notare) ausgeschüttet werden. Die geforderten Zahlungen wurden in bar von Geldboten abgeholt oder über Zahlungsdienste bezahlt. Wie hoch der Schaden insgesamt ist, steht noch nicht fest, er dürfte nach Schätzungen jedoch im zweistelligen Millionenbereich liegen.Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und die Polizeidirektion Dresden ermitteln derzeit gegen fünf kosovarische Beschuldigte (24, 25, 26, 28 und 37 Jahre) wegen bandenmäßigen Callcenter-Betrugs. Das Verfahren ist Teil eines größeren Verfahrenskomplexes,…

GÃ¶rlitzer Handel startet Weihnachtskampagne

Görlitz. Durch Corona sind die Umsätze im Einzelhandel gesunken. Görlitzer Händler wollen mit einer Kampagne gegensteuern. Der verkaufsoffene Sonntag, eigentlich am 6. Dezember geplant, findet nicht statt. Es hätte den Görlitzer Händlern vielleicht das gebracht, was sie zuletzt immer seltener hatten: guten Umsatz. „Die Umsätze im Einzelhandel sind in den letzten Tagen…

Carola PÃ¶nisch

Harley Days Dresden 2021 kommen

Dresden. Geplant: 23. bis 25. Juli in der Rinne Dresden (Ostragehege)

Foto: BÃ¼ttner
Foto: BÃ¼ttner

Neben vielen anderen Veranstaltungen mussten auch die Harley Days® Dresden in diesem Jahr abgesagt werden. Nicht nur die Fans, sondern auch die Macher des dreitägigen Festivals, das im letzten Jahr Tausende von Besuchern aus ganz Deutschland und Europa in die Flutrinne Dresden zog, waren unfassbar enttäuscht.

„Als sich herausstellte, dass wir die Harley Days in diesem Jahr nicht machen dürfen, war das erstmal ein harter Schlag", so Mathias Lindner, einer der Veranstalter des Festivals. „Wir konnten dann aber natürlich doch nicht ganz tatenlos herumsitzen und haben kurzfristig ein cooles, kleines Bikertreffen mit unserem Partner und lokalem Harley®-Dealer Thomas Heavy Metal Bikes auf die Beine gestellt. Doch 2021 müssen die Harley Days definitiv wieder stattfinden! Wir geben noch mehr Gas als vorher, damit das Treffen noch spektakulärer wird als im vergangenen Jahr!".

Der neue Termin für das Event steht jedenfalls schon fest: Die Harley Day 2021 sollen vom 23. bis 25. Juli in der Rinne Dresden stattfinden. "Wir wollen mit dem Start der Planungen auch ein starkes Signal setzen", so Matthias Lindner.

Harley Days Dresden waren ein voller ErfolgDresden Harley Days â€“ Gelungene Premiere
Dresden

MÃ¼llgebÃ¼hren steigen ab Januar

Dresden. Der Stadtrat beschloss am 26. November neue AbfallgebÃ¼hren und eine neue Satzung zur Abfallwirtschaft. Die Abholung des Restabfalls aller zwei Wochen wird zum Regelturnus. Wo an Standorten enge PlatzverhÃ¤ltnisse herrschen, kann weiterhin wÃ¶chentlich entleert werden. Das schlÃ¤gt sich auf den Grundpreis nieder. RestmÃ¼ll: Der monatliche Grundbetrag berechnet sich ab Januar aus Abfuhrturnus, BehÃ¤lteranzahl und BehÃ¤ltergrÃ¶ÃŸe. Im Durchschnitt steigen die GebÃ¼hren bei RestmÃ¼ll um 5,4 Prozent. ZusÃ¤tzlicher RestmÃ¼ll kann im gebÃ¼hrenpflichtigen 120-Liter-Sack mit der Aufschrift Â»Landeshauptstadt Dresden, Abfallsack, GebÃ¼hr bezahltÂ« abgegeben werden, die Kosten je Sack betragen acht Euro. Zum Grundbetrag kommt der Leistungsbetrag pro Leerung des RestabfallbehÃ¤lters hinzu. Er wird fÃ¼r jede Entleerung, mindestens jedoch einmal pro BehÃ¤lter und Quartal in Rechnung gestellt. BiomÃ¼ll kostet pro Monat je nach BehÃ¤ltergrÃ¶ÃŸe zwischen 8,05â‚¬ (80-l-BehÃ¤lter) und 66,38â‚¬ (660-l-BehÃ¤lter). Der BiomÃ¼ll wird generell wÃ¶chentlich abgeholt. GrÃ¼nabfÃ¤lle: Die Abgabe von GrÃ¼nabfÃ¤llen auf den WertstoffhÃ¶fen und bei den GrÃ¼nabfall-Annahmestellen verteuert sich ebenfalls. Bis zu einem Kubikmeter betrÃ¤gt die GebÃ¼hr ein Euro pro 0,2 Kubikmeter. Bei mehr als einem Kubikmeter werden pro angefangenem Kubikmeter fÃ¼nf Euro berechnet. Ablagerungen, die neben oder auf die RestabfallbehÃ¤lter gestellt werden, kosten ab Januar mehr: FÃ¼r die Mitnahme von bis zu 120 Liter sind 8,95 Euro zu zahlen. Das gilt auch, wenn sich der BehÃ¤lterdeckel nicht mehr schlieÃŸen lÃ¤sst. Sind Biotonne, Blaue Tonne oder Gelbe Tonne/Gelber Sack vermÃ¼llt und mÃ¼ssen als Restabfall abgefahren werden, fÃ¤llt eine SonderentleerungsgebÃ¼hr an. Diese Regelung galt bisher nur fÃ¼r vermÃ¼llte BioabfallbehÃ¤lter. TransportweggebÃ¼hren werden erhoben, wenn der AbfallbehÃ¤lterstandplatz zu weit vom Haltepunkt des Entsorgungsfahrzeugs entfernt ist, der MÃ¼ll dennoch vom GrundstÃ¼ck abgeholt werden soll.Bisher war dies fÃ¼r BehÃ¤lter von 80 bis 240 Liter nur bis zu einer Entfernung von 50 Metern mÃ¶glich, ab Januar kann diese Leistung auch fÃ¼r StandplÃ¤tze mit einer Entfernung von 100 Meter und mehr in Anspruch genommen werden. Die HÃ¶he der GebÃ¼hr berechnet sich nach der LÃ¤nge des Weges (einfacher Weg) und ob es sich um Restabfall- oder BioabfallbehÃ¤lter handelt. SperrmÃ¼ll/Altholz: Die gebÃ¼hrenfreie Annahmemenge von SperrmÃ¼ll und Altholz auf den WertstoffhÃ¶fen und auch bei der Abholung ab Haus wird von zwei Kubikmeter auf vier Kubikmeter pro Haushalt und Halbjahr erhÃ¶ht. Der Preis fÃ¼r die Abholung steigt auf 25 Euro. Besonderer Service: Wer nicht auf einen regulÃ¤ren Termin warten kann und SperrmÃ¼ll so schnell wie mÃ¶glich loswerden mÃ¶chte, kann die neue Expressabholung in Anspruch nehmen. Innerhalb von drei Werktagen nach Bestelleingang wird der SperrmÃ¼ll abgeholt. Das kostet dann 72 Euro, die Bestellung wird nur online mÃ¶glich sein. Gleiches gilt auch fÃ¼r elektrische HaushaltsgroÃŸgerÃ¤te. Schadstoffe: Bis 25 Kilogramm werden ohne zusÃ¤tzliche GebÃ¼hr auf den WertstoffhÃ¶fen (auÃŸer Leuben und Loschwitz) und am Schadstoffmobil angenommen (alt: 10kg) Genaue Infos beim Amt fÃ¼r StadtgrÃ¼n,  unter 0351/488 96 33 und per Mail Der Stadtrat beschloss am 26. November neue AbfallgebÃ¼hren und eine neue Satzung zur Abfallwirtschaft. Die Abholung des Restabfalls aller zwei Wochen wird zum Regelturnus. Wo an Standorten enge PlatzverhÃ¤ltnisse herrschen, kann weiterhin wÃ¶chentlichâ€¦

Trotz Lockdown: Arbeitsmarkt im Landkreis bleibt stabil

Bautzen. Die Corona-Pandemie und der einhergehende Lockdown haben auf dem Arbeitsmarkt im Landkreis nur wenige Auswirkungen. Im November waren im Bezirk der Agentur fÃ¼r Arbeit Bautzen insgesamt 17.756 Menschen arbeitslos gemeldet. Das sind 127 Arbeitslose weniger als Ende Oktober 2020. Die Arbeitslosenquote liegt im November 2020 bei 6,4 Prozent. Im November 2019 lag diese bei 5,7 Prozent. Arbeitgeber sollen Augenmerk auf Menschen mit Behinderung legen â€žIn Zeiten steigender Nachfrage nach FachkrÃ¤ften lohnt sich der Blick auf Menschen mit Behinderung daher umso mehr. Gerade wegen ihrer Handicaps sind diese oft Ã¼berdurchschnittlich motiviert und gut qualifiziert. (â€¦) Arbeitgeber sollten unbedingt prÃ¼fen, wo BeschÃ¤ftigungen fÃ¼r Menschen mit Behinderung mÃ¶glich sind oder neu geschaffen werden kÃ¶nnen. Hier bieten sich viele Chancenâ€œ, findet die Vorsitzende der GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrung der Agentur fÃ¼r Arbeit in Bautzen, Kathrin Groschwald. 75,4 Prozent der schwerbehinderten Menschen, welche im Agenturbezirk Bautzen arbeitslos gemeldet sind, haben eine Berufsausbildung oder ein Studium absolviert und sind demnach gut ausgebildet. FachkrÃ¤fte in der Verwaltung sowie im Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen nachgefragt Trotz der gestiegenen Nachfrage in bestimmten Berufsbranchen, ist die ArbeitskrÃ¤ftenachfrage gegenÃ¼ber dem Vormonat um 11 Prozent gesunken. Aktuell werden vermehrt FachkrÃ¤fte in der Verwaltung sowie im Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen nachgefragt. Dagegen ging die ArbeitskrÃ¤ftenachfrage vor allem in der Zeitarbeit, im Bereich der freiberuflichen, wissenschaftlichen und technischen Dienstleistungen und im Gastgewerbe zurÃ¼ck.Die Corona-Pandemie und der einhergehende Lockdown haben auf dem Arbeitsmarkt im Landkreis nur wenige Auswirkungen. Im November waren im Bezirk der Agentur fÃ¼r Arbeit Bautzen insgesamt 17.756 Menschen arbeitslos gemeldet. Das sind 127 Arbeitsloseâ€¦

