â€žAltmarkt Karreeâ€œ hat neuen Besitzer

Das Altmarkt Karree umfasst 24 Häuser mit 321 Wohn- und 37 Gewerbeeinheiten auf einer Gesamtmietfläche von rund 39.500 qm. Darunter die Altmarkt Galerie, aber auch große Läden wie WMF, Douglas, Apollo Optik und Wilma Wunder, viele gastronomische Einheiten sowie das ehemalige Café Prag.

Der neue Besitzer, die ebenfalls in Hamburg ansässige "Deutsche Investment KVG", hat den Kauf nach eigenen Aussagen "im Rahmen eines Individualmandats für einen institutionellen Investor" getätigt, der wiederum "eine nachhaltige und langfristige Bestandshaltung" plant. Über den Kaufpreis wurde Stillschweigen vereinbart.

Das Altmarkt Karree wurde zwischen 1953 und 1960 im neoklassizistischen Stil gebaut. Seit Übernahme des Objekts 2018 hatte Quantum umfangreiche Sanierungsmaßnahmen in rund einem Drittel der Wohnungen sowie in 5.000qm Ladenfläche durchgeführt. Jetzt wird die gesamte Liegenschaft vom Property-Management-Team im Unternehmensverbund von Deutsche Investment und EB GROUP bewirtschaftet, das bereits seit 2013 in Dresden vertreten ist und u.a. die Yenidze, eine repräsentative Büroliegenschaft in einer ehemaligen Zigarettenfabrik, betreibt.

â€žDie Stadt Dresden hat sich fÃ¼r uns zu einem zentralen Standort in unserem Unternehmensverbund entwickelt und man kann direkt sagen, ihre kulturelle wie architektonische Vielfalt ist uns sehr ans Herz gewachsenâ€œ, schwÃ¤rmt Enver BÃ¼yÃ¼karslan, Gesellschafter der Deutsche Investment KVG. â€žDas wollen wir auch unsere Mieter spÃ¼ren lassen, zu denen uns die NÃ¤he von elementarer Bedeutung ist."