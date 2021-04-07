Barockschloss Rammenau wieder geÃ¶ffnet

news from the website, and you will be pleasantly surprised with the high-quality and low rates. Most sites offer poor quality articles because the amateurs feel that you get what you pay for! It is not the same case with EssayBison. Choose our services, because our clients have never had a bad experience with us. You shall be back with more requirements in future! OUR Das Barockschloss Rammenau ist seit Mittwoch wieder fÃ¼r Besucher geÃ¶ffnet. Voraussetzung fÃ¼r einen Ausstellungsrundgang ist ein zuvor online gekauftes Zeitfenster-Ticket, der Nachweis Ã¼ber ein tagesaktuelles negatives Testergebnis und Angaben, die eine Kontaktnachverfolgung ermÃ¶glichen. Im Haus selbst muss eine medizinische Mund-Nasenbedeckung getragen werden.

Eintrittspreise haben sich nicht verändert

GeÃ¶ffnet ist das Schloss tÃ¤glich von 10-18 Uhr. Die Eintrittspreise sind gleich geblieben und betragen fÃ¼r Erwachsene 5 Euro und fÃ¼r ErmÃ¤ÃŸigte Personen 4 Euro. Kinder von 6 bis 16 Jahren zahlen nur 1 Euro Eintritt. FÃ¼r Kinder unter 6 Jahren ist der Eintritt frei.

Öffnung an Krankenhausauslastung gekoppelt

Die Ã–ffnung des Museums ist an die Auslastung der COVID-19-Normalstationen gekoppelt. Diese liegt in Sachsen bei 1.300 Betten. Wird diese Ã¼berschritten, muss das Museum wieder schlieÃŸen.

Onlinetickets kÃ¶nnen hier gekauft werden.