Kunstaktion an und in Â»charmantenÂ« GebÃ¤uden

Ganz so still wie es derzeit scheint, ist es in der Kulturlandschaft erfreulicherweise doch nicht. An vier Wochenenden verbindet die so genannte Â»open art LAUSITZÂ« vier Landkreise der Niederlausitz kÃ¼nstlerisch, spielerisch und partizipativ zu einem neuartigen Kunst-Format. Regionale bis internationale KÃ¼nstlerInnen bespielen charmante Projektorte, BahnhÃ¶fe und leerstehende GebÃ¤ude. Das Programm reicht von Klangkunst Ã¼ber Raum-Installationen, Musik und Performance bis zu kÃ¼nstlerischen Illuminationen und landschaftsbezogenen Arbeiten. Dabei werden kulturelle Vielfalt, Gemeinsamkeit und Aufbruch in einem kreativen und thematischen Miteinander landkreisÃ¼bergreifend erlebbar gemacht.

BesucherInnen sind eingeladen, neugierig, offen und kreativ mitzuwirken und ein Teil des Gesamtprojektes zu werden. In Zeiten des Umbruchs trÃ¤gt Kultur zur regionalen IdentitÃ¤t und LebensqualitÃ¤t bei. Der Strukturwandel der Lausitz ist auch ein kultureller Wandel, ganz im Sinne von Wir sind open, wir sind eine Art, wir sind LAUSITZ.

Elbe-Elster: Atelierhof Werenzhain 6. bis 8. August 2021

Dahme-Spreewald: Projektraum Drahnsdorf 13. bis 15. August 2021

Oberspreewald-Lausitz: Musikbahnhof Annahütte 20. bis 22. August 2021

Spree-Neiße: Steinitzhof Drebkau 27. bis 29. August 2021