Putzen zum World Cleanup Day

Sport-Neustart nach Corona

Mehr als 60 Dresdner Sportvereine bieten ab Montag, 20. September, für zwei Wochen ein Schnuppertraining für Kinder und Jugendliche von 2 bis 18 Jahren. Die Bandbreite der sportlichen Disziplinen reicht von Aikido bis Wasserspringen, von Traditionellem bis zu Trendsportarten. Über 300 Termine für das Schnuppertraining sind unter www.sportjugend-dresden.de zu finden. Wer beim Schnuppertraining schon den richtigen Sport für sich gefunden hat, kann eine Probemitgliedschaft bis Ende 2021 abschließen. Der Mitgliedsbeitrag wird durch den Stadtsportbund Dresden, gefördert durch die Landeshauptstadt Dresden, bis zu einem Betrag von 15 Euro übernommen. Die Aktionswochen gehören zur Neustart-Kampagne des Stadtsportbundes und der Sportjugend Dresden. Unter dem Motto „Sport ist mega – am besten im Verein!" sollen Kinder und Jugendliche (wieder) für das Sporttreiben im Verein begeistert werden. Hintergrund der Kampagne sind die gravierenden Auswirkungen auf Kinder und Jugendliche, die die Corona-Beschränkungen in Bezug auf Sport und Bewegung haben. Laut einer Untersuchung der Universität München führten sie dazu, dass sich 60 Prozent der 10- bis 14-Jährigen weniger bewegen. Motorische und konditionelle Einschränkungen sowie Gewichtszunahme sind die Folgen. Die Corona-Pandemie und ihre Einschränkungen hatten den Vereinssport zum Erliegen gebracht. In Sachsen treiben fast 12.000 Kinder und Jugendliche weniger Sport als vor Beginn der Pandemie. Stadtsportbund und Sportjugend Dresden unterstützen mit der Kampagne auch ihre Mitgliedsvereine, um dem coronabedingten Mitgliederschwund in Sportvereinen entgegen zu wirken.Mehr als 60 Dresdner Sportvereine bieten ab Montag, 20. September, für zwei Wochen ein Schnuppertraining für Kinder und Jugendliche von 2 bis 18 Jahren. Die Bandbreite der sportlichen Disziplinen reicht von Aikido bis Wasserspringen, von…

EuropÃ¤ische MobilitÃ¤tswoche

Der Monat September steht im Zeichen der Gesundheit. Im Rahmen der Europäischen Mobilitätswoche finden zahlreiche Veranstaltungen statt: Donnerstag, 16. September: Kulturhistorischer Rundgang über den Weißen Hirsch (fünf Kilometer, Start 15 Uhr am Haupteingang Parkhotel Weißer Hirsch, Anmeldung Telefon 0351/4885335) Mittwoch, 22. September: Heidewanderung für Menschen mit Tumorerkrankungen und ihre Angehörigen (10 Uhr, Start am Gedenkstein Ende StechgrundstraÃße, Anmeldung bis 20. September unter Telefon 0351/4885351) Mittwoch, 29. September: Waldbaden im Jägerpark (15 Uhr, vier Kilometer Wandern, Start an der gelben Infotafel »Walking People« Ecke Radeberger Straße/Jägerpark) bis Dienstag, 12. Oktober »Senior-Fit«, Kurse unter www.dresden.de/senior-fit Der Monat September steht im Zeichen der Gesundheit. Im Rahmen der Europäischen Mobilitätswoche finden zahlreiche Veranstaltungen statt: Donnerstag, 16. September: Kulturhistorischer Rundgang über den Weißen Hirsch (fünf Kilometer, Start 15 Uhr am…

Putzen zum World Cleanup Day

Riesa. Im Rahmen des World Cleanup Days und dem International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC) wird am 18. September von 10 bis 13 Uhr entlang der Elbe an 12 Flusskilometern gemeinsam Müll gesammelt. Jeder ist willkommen, jeder kann etwas schaffen. An den Ufern der Orte rechts und links der Elbe: Kreinitz, Cottewitz, Lorenzkirch, Zschepa, Gohlis, Bobersen, Promnitz und Moritz, sowie Riesa soll der Unrat beseitigt werden.  Eine Anmeldung mit Angabe der Teilnehmerzahl und des Ortes, an dem unterstützt werden soll, hilft bei der Vorbereitung: ElbeUfer.putzen@t-online.de. Müllsäcke sind vorhanden, Handschuhe und Müllgreifer wenn möglich bitte mitbringen. Es werden noch Verantwortliche in den jeweiligen Orten gebraucht, die die Koordination der Sammelaktion übernehmen. Fragen und Hinweise an: Thomas Leichner - Telefon: 0173/3909779 ElbeUfer.putzen@t-online.de www.worldcleanupday.de Im Rahmen des World Cleanup Days und dem International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC) wird am 18. September von 10 bis 13 Uhr entlang der Elbe an 12 Flusskilometern gemeinsam Müll gesammelt. Jeder ist willkommen, jeder kann etwas schaffen. An den Ufern…

NÃ¤chste SpÃ¤tschicht im November

Görlitz. Die gemeinsame „Spätschicht" im Landkreis Görlitz geht in diesem Herbst in die dritte Runde: Unternehmen in Görlitz, Weißwasser, Zittau und erstmals auch in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf öffnen ihre Türen.

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. Am Dienstag, 14. September und Mittwoch, 15. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, ist das Impfen gegen das Coronavirus am Globus Baumarkt, Rähnitzer Allee 10, 01109 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 24./25. August.) Ab Dienstag, 14. September, bis Sonntag, 19. Spetember, täglich von 9 bis 15 Uhr, gibt es eine Corona-Impfaktion im Neuen Rathaus, Eingang Goldene Pforte, Rathausplatz 1. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Samstag, 18. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Erwachsene im Dresden-Karree Gorbitz, Harthaer Str. 3, 01169 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 28. August.) Am Sonntag, 19. September und Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Von Montag, 20. September bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.) Am Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester Straße 30, 01069 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genügt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren können diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den Aufklärungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.Am Dienstag, 14. September und Mittwoch, 15. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, ist das Impfen gegen das Coronavirus am Globus Baumarkt, Rähnitzer Allee 10, 01109 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 24./25. August.) Ab Dienstag, 14.…

Hiobsbotschaft fÃ¼r die "Schmetterlinge"

Dresden. Nach dem verletzungsbedingten Turnieraus für Jacqueline Quade am vergangenen Freitag (3. September) beim Auftakt-Testspiel in Legionowo steht nun fest, dass im Knie der Angreiferin das vordere Kreuzband und der Meniskus gerissen sind. Damit ist für die US-Amerikanerin, die den Außenangriff beim DSC maßgeblich mitgestalten sollte, die Saison vorzeitig beendet.  Die 23-Jährige unterzieht sich zeitnah in Dresden einer Operation und hofft trotz ihrer großen Enttäuschung über die Verletzung, auf einen Verlauf ohne Komplikationen und eine schnelle Genesungsphase. Für eine optimale medizinische Versorgung sorgen der DSC Mannschaftsarzt Dr. Tino Lorenz sowie die Verantwortlichen des städtischen Klinikum Friedrichstadt um Chefarzt Prof. Dr. Philip Gierer.  „Es tut mir furchtbar leid für Jackie, denn das ist ein schwerer Rückschlag", sagte Cheftrainer Alexander Waibl dazu. „Ich bin aber sicher, dass sie die Stärke und Persönlichkeit besitzt, sich wieder zurückzukämpfen." Auch für das Team ist es keine einfache Situation, erklärt er: „Für die Mannschaft ist das natürlich auch nicht leicht, denn wir haben auf dieser Position aufgrund des Karriereendes von Emma Cyris und den Ausfall von Jackie jetzt nur noch zwei Stammspielerinnen sowie Unterstützung aus dem Nachwuchs. (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH)Nach dem verletzungsbedingten Turnieraus für Jacqueline Quade am vergangenen Freitag (3. September) beim Auftakt-Testspiel in Legionowo steht nun fest, dass im Knie der Angreiferin das vordere Kreuzband und der Meniskus gerissen sind. Damit ist für…

Dresden verschÃ¤rft Corona-Regeln

Dresden. Die Landeshauptstadt hat an mehreren Tagen die Inzidenz von 35 überschritten. Deshalb gelten ab Samstag, 11. September, wieder strengere Regeln. Eine Übersicht.

BÃ¼rger-App bekam Update

Radebeul. Größere Buttons, Informationen zur Bundestagswahl und ein Nachrichten-Zähler: Die Radebeuler Bürger-App bekam ein Update verpasst.Seit Mai dieses Jahres ist die Radebeuler Bürger-App online. Das Programm für Smartphones wird seitdem ständig erweitert. So finden sich jetzt in der Rubrik „Aktuelles" auch Informationen zu den Radebeuler Märkten und zur anstehenden Bundestagswahl,…

Phishing-Mails im Umlauf

Dresden. Aktuell sind wieder vermehrt Phishing-Mails im Umlauf. Vor allem Kunden der Sparkasse und Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken sollten wachsam bleiben. Bei sogenannten Phishing-Mails handelt es sich um eine altbekannte Masche, um persönliche (Bank-)Daten von Online-Banking-Nutzern abzugreifen. Kriminelle verschaffen sich damit im schlimmsten Fall Zugriff auf Bankkonten. Versendet wird dazu eine…

Putzen zum World Cleanup Day

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Im Rahmen des World Cleanup Days und dem International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC) wird am 18. September von 10 bis 13 Uhr entlang der Elbe an 12 Flusskilometern gemeinsam Müll gesammelt. Jeder ist willkommen, jeder kann etwas schaffen. An den Ufern der Orte rechts und links der Elbe: Kreinitz, Cottewitz, Lorenzkirch, Zschepa, Gohlis, Bobersen, Promnitz und Moritz, sowie Riesa soll der Unrat beseitigt werden. 

Eine Anmeldung mit Angabe der Teilnehmerzahl und des Ortes, an dem unterstÃ¼tzt werden soll, hilft bei der Vorbereitung: ElbeUfer.putzen@t-online.de. MÃ¼llsÃ¤cke sind vorhanden, Handschuhe und MÃ¼llgreifer wenn mÃ¶glich bitte mitbringen. Es werden noch Verantwortliche in den jeweiligen Orten gebraucht, die die Koordination der Sammelaktion Ã¼bernehmen.

Fragen und Hinweise an:

  • Thomas Leichner - Telefon: 0173/3909779
Putzen zum World Cleanup Day

Riesa. Im Rahmen des World Cleanup Days und dem International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC)wird am 18. September von 10 bis 13 Uhr entlang der Elbe an 12 Flusskilometern gemeinsam Müll gesammelt. Jeder ist willkommen, jeder kann etwas schaffen. An den Ufern der Orte rechts und links der Elbe: Kreinitz, Cottewitz, Lorenzkirch, Zschepa, Gohlis, Bobersen, Promnitz und Mor

Erste mobile U18-Wahl in Lauchhammer

Lauchhammer. Zum ersten Mal kÃ¶nnen am Freitag, 17. September, Jugendliche unter 18 Jahren auch in Lauchhammer ihre Stimme zur Bundestagswahl abgeben, berichtet Stadtsprecher Heiko Jahn. U18 sei eine der grÃ¶ÃŸten Bildungsinitiativen fÃ¼r Kinder und Jugendliche in Deutschland. Es gehe darum, Politik verstehen zu lernen, Parteien und ihre Programme zu vergleichen und die Aussagen der Politiker zu hinterfragen. Die Wahl erfolge anonym und diskret in einem Wahlmobil. Das Fahrzeug tourt am 17. September und macht hier Station: 12 bis 12.30 Uhr, LH- Mitte, Feuerwehr 12.45 bis 13.15 Uhr, Schwarzheide, Seecampus (Parkplatz) 13.30 bis 14 Uhr, LH-Ost, Skaterbahn/ Kegelbahn 14.15 bis 14.45 Uhr,  LH-Mitte, Waldstadion (Parkplatz) 15 bis 15.30 Uhr,  Kleinleipisch, Sportplatz 15.45 bis 16.15 Uhr,  LH-West, Netto 16.30 bis 17 Uhr,  LH-SÃ¼d, Marktkauf 17.15 bis 17.45 Uhr,  GrÃ¼newalde, Jugendclub Nach der Wahl sollen die Stimmen Ã¶ffentlich ausgezÃ¤hlt und die Ergebnisse an die Wahlzentrale weitergegeben werden, informiert Jahn. Die U18-Wahl in Brandenburg werde koordiniert durch die Stiftung SPI und den Landesjugendring Brandenburg e.V.. Organisiert werde die U18-Wahl in Lauchhammer vom Mehrgenerationenhaus (GartenstraÃŸe 24). Ansprechpartnerin ist Claudia Weber, 0152/51465990.Zum ersten Mal kÃ¶nnen am Freitag, 17. September, Jugendliche unter 18 Jahren auch in Lauchhammer ihre Stimme zur Bundestagswahl abgeben, berichtet Stadtsprecher Heiko Jahn. U18 sei eine der grÃ¶ÃŸten Bildungsinitiativen fÃ¼r Kinder und Jugendliche inâ€¦

"Verpacktes Wissen" wird verlÃ¤ngert

Dresden. Vom mittelalterlichen Urkundenfass Ã¼ber den Aktenschrank und die Kartonage bis hin zum digitalen DatentrÃ¤ger â€“ in Archivverpackungen spiegelt sich Entwicklungsgeschichte. Dem konservierten Wissen widmet sich derzeit die Ausstellung Â»Verpacktes Wissen â€“ Wir konservieren StadtgeschichteÂ« im Stadtarchiv Dresden. Sie fragt nach den vielfÃ¤ltigen Funktionen von Verpackungen im Rahmen der Archivarbeit. Dabei beleuchtet sie die AnfÃ¤nge der Konservierung schriftlicher Dokumente ebenso, wie aktuelle Fragen der Sicherung digitaler Informationen im Rahmen des Elektronischen Stadtarchives. In den letzten Jahren wurden Verpackungen selbst zunehmend als Ã¼berlieferungswÃ¼rdige Kulturzeugnisse erkannt und archivwÃ¼rdig. Grund genug, um einen Einblick in die Sammlung historischer Produktverpackungen des Stadtarchives und die sich mit ihnen verbindende Geschichte der Dresdner Verpackungsindustrie zu gewÃ¤hren. Zu sehen bis 25. Oktober, anmelden: Telefon: 0351/4881515 Mail: stadtarchiv@dresden.de Vom mittelalterlichen Urkundenfass Ã¼ber den Aktenschrank und die Kartonage bis hin zum digitalen DatentrÃ¤ger â€“ in Archivverpackungen spiegelt sich Entwicklungsgeschichte. Dem konservierten Wissen widmet sich derzeit die Ausstellung Â»Verpacktesâ€¦

