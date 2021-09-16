NÃ¤chster BÃ¼rgerstammtisch geplant

Zum nÃ¤chsten BÃ¼rgerstammtisch ist die neue Innenstadtmanagerin Anja Dietel eingeladen. Sie wird sich und ihre Arbeit kurz vorstellen und dann mit den GÃ¤sten Ideen und Vorstellungen andiskutieren, aufnehmen und gemeinsam mit den Anwesenden auf den Weg bringen.

Eingeladen sind alle Riesaer, die fÃ¼r eine zukunftsfÃ¤hige Stadt Riesa Ideen haben und diese gern gemeinsam mit vielen BÃ¼rgern, dem Stadtrat und der Verwaltung umsetzen mÃ¶chten. Der Riesaer BÃ¼rgerstammtisch ist eine parteiunabhÃ¤ngige kommunalpolitische BÃ¼rgerplattform, um Fragen, Ideen, Probleme, Projekte breit und unabhÃ¤ngig von politischen Richtungen sachlich offen diskutieren will und den einen oder anderen Anstoss fÃ¼r Stadtrat und Verwaltung geben mÃ¶chte.

Schlossremise Riesa-Gröba, Kirchstraße 46a, 01591 Riesa

