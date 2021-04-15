Corona-Lage im Klinikum spitzt sich zu

Im Klinikum Niederlausitz bleibt die Zahl der Corona-Patienten konstant hoch und steigt die der Notfallpatienten ohne Corona. Seit dem 12. April werden wieder mehr geplante Eingriffe verschoben, um die Notfallversorgung absichern zu können. Das Krankenhaus stößt bei endlichen personellen Ressourcen immer wieder an seine Kapazitätsgrenze. Ein Rückgang der Corona-Fallzahlen ist für die Gesundheitsversorgung in der Region dringend notwendig.

Dreiste MÃ¼llferkel

Riesa. Die Riesaer Stadtverwaltung ist schockiert...… manche Dreistigkeit übersteigt offenbar jedes Maß: Am Dienstag (13. April) entdeckten Arbeiter auf der Baustelle der Oberschule „Am Merzdorfer Park" tatsächlich diesen Müllhaufen, den irgendwer in einem unbeobachteten Moment abgeladen hat. Da die…

Mappen und Masken fÃ¼rs Stadtarchiv

Dresden. Dresdner Stadtarchiv bittet Bürger und Unternehmen um "Corona-Erinnerungen". Mirco Meinel, Inhaber der Eventagentur First Class Concept, übergab jetzt zahlreiche Dokumente aus der Pandemiezeit

KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer positiv getestet

Dresden. Am Dienstag, 13. April, fand vor dem Trainingsbetrieb planmäßig eine Schnelltestreihe auf „Covid-19" des kompletten Drittliga-Kaders samt Trainer- und Betreuerstab der SG Dynamo Dresden statt. Dabei wurde Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestet. Der 19-Jährige begab sich daraufhin umgehend in häusliche Quarantäne, nachdem im Zuge dessen ein PCR-Test vorgenommen wurde. Dessen Ergebnis lag am späten Dienstagabend vor und war ebenfalls positiv. „Wir werden den Verlauf bei Ransford-Yeboah genau verfolgen, denn die Gesundheit des Spielers steht selbstverständlich im Vordergrund. Für uns lautet das Gebot der Stunde, dass wir jetzt noch enger zusammenrücken müssen, um die Situation mit den vielen Ausfällen so anzunehmen, wie sie sich für uns derzeit darstellt", erklärte Sportgeschäftsführer Ralf Becker. Königsdörffer hat derzeit leichte Symptome und ist ab sofort in 14-tägiger häuslicher Quarantäne. Dort wird der 19-Jährige von Dynamos Mannschaftsärzten intensiv begleitet. Der Angreifer steht Cheftrainer Markus Kauczinski damit in den kommenden zwei Wochen nicht zur Verfügung. „Mir geht es den Umständen entsprechend gut, fühle mich derzeit aber schlapp und müde. Ich hoffe, dass der Verlauf ein milder bleibt und werde der Mannschaft in den kommenden zwei Wochen von zu Hause aus die Daumen drücken", erklärte Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer. (pm/SG Dynamo Dresden)Am Dienstag, 13. April, fand vor dem Trainingsbetrieb planmäßig eine Schnelltestreihe auf „Covid-19" des kompletten Drittliga-Kaders samt Trainer- und Betreuerstab der

MeiÃŸen Ã¼berschreitet 200-Inzidenz

Meißen. Gegenüber gestern sind im Landkreis Meißen weitere 120 positiv auf das SARS-CoV-2-Virus getestete Personen hinzugekommen. Damit gibt es bislang insgesamt 14.991 positiv getestete Personen. Von diesen befinden sich gegenwärtig 753 Personen in behördlich angeordneter Quarantäne. Zudem sind 546 Kontaktpersonen von positiven Fällen in behördlich angeordneter Quarantäne zu verzeichnen. Unabhängig vom Status der Quarantäne sind aktuell 62 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner des Landkreises Meißen als stationär aufgenommen erfasst. Davon werden zehn auf der Intensivstation behandelt. Weiterhin unverändert beläuft sich die Zahl der Verstorbenen auf bislang insgesamt 572 Personen. Der 7-Tage-Inzidenzwert des RKI für den Landkreis Meißen beträgt heute 215,5. Damit wurde die Marke von 200 erstmals seit 22. Januar 2021 wieder überschritten. Auswirkungen auf die derzeit geltenden Regelungen hat dies vorerst nicht. So wären bspw. bei einer fünf Tagen andauernden Überschreitung des Inzidenzwertes von 200 Versammlungen auf eine Teilnehmerzahl von maximal 200 Personen begrenzt. Die durch den Landkreis Meißen entsprechend der Sächsischen Corona-Schutz-Verordnung am 6. April 2021 ermöglichten Öffnungsschritte sind erst aufzuheben, wenn das festgelegte Maximum von 1.300 mit an COVID-19 Erkrankten belegten Krankenhausbetten auf der Normalstation im Freistaat Sachsen überschritten wird. Mit Stand 13. April betrug die Bettenauslastung laut offizieller Website des Freistaates Sachsen 1.205, jedoch mit steigender Tendenz. Im Landkreis Meißen haben nunmehr vier weitere Testzentren eröffnet: Im Testzentrum Markthalle Staucha (Thomas-Müntzer-Platz 2) werden von Montag bis Freitag jeweils von 6 bis 9 Uhr und von 15 bis 17 Uhr kostenlose Schnelltests durchgeführt. Das Testzentrum in Lommatzsch (Oschatzer Straße 2) hat von Montag bis Freitag von 8 bis 18 Uhr und am Samstag von 9 bis 14 Uhr geöffnet. Zwei weitere Testzentren bieten auch in der Stadt Meißen kostenlose Schnelltestmöglichkeiten an: Sowohl das Testzentrum Meißen Markt (Markt 3) als auch das Testzentrum Meißen Filmpalast (Theaterplatz 14) haben von Montag bis Samstag von 9 bis 18 Uhr geöffnet. Die Adressen, Kontaktmöglichkeiten und Öffnungszeiten aller nunmehr 22 Testzentren im Landkreis finden Interessierte auf der Website des Landkreises Meißen www.kreis-meissen.de unter Landratsamt – Gesundheitsamt – Coronavirus. Gegenüber gestern sind im Landkreis Meißen weitere 120 positiv auf das SARS-CoV-2-Virus getestete Personen hinzugekommen. Damit gibt es bislang insgesamt 14.991 positiv getestete Personen. Von diesen befinden sich gegenwärtig 753 Personen in…

Neuer Wochenmarkt am BÃ¶nischplatz

Dresden. Der im vergangenen Jahr rundum sanierte Bönischplatz wartet ab jetzt jeden Mittwoch 9 bis 14 Uhr mit einem neuen Wochenmarkt auf. Die Johannstädter finden hier ein breites Sortiment regionaler und gesunder Produkte – von Obst und Gemüse über Fleisch und Fisch bis hin zu Suppen und Kräutern sowie Imbiss. Der zwölfte Dresdner Wochenmarkt hat einige Besonderheiten aufzuweisen:…

BÃ¼rgermeisterwahl in Zeithain

Zeithain. Am Sonntag, 18. April, können die Bürger der Gemeinde Zeithain ihre Stimme abgeben und einen neuen Bürgermeister wählen. Zur Wahl stellen sich Mathias Busse (CDU) und Mirko Pollmer (BIG). Die Wahllokale (Feuerwehr Zeithain, Dorfgemeinschaftshaus Kreinitz und Mehrzweckhalle Röderau-Bobersen) haben am Sonntag von 8 bis 18 Uhr geöffnet. Auch die Abgabe der Stimme per Briefwahl war möglich. Ein zweiter Wahlgang - falls nötig - ist für den 9. Mai 2021 geplant. Der bisherige Bürgermeister Ralf Hänsel ist ins Landratsamt nach Meißen gewechselt und hat dort Arndt Steinbach als Landrat abgelöst. Weitere Informationen zur Wahl unter www.zeithain.de Am Sonntag, 18. April, können die Bürger der Gemeinde Zeithain ihre Stimme abgeben und einen neuen Bürgermeister wählen. Zur Wahl stellen sich Mathias Busse (CDU) und Mirko Pollmer (BIG). Die Wahllokale (Feuerwehr Zeithain, Dorfgemeinschaftshaus…

Virtuelle Dance-Challenge

Südbrandenburg. Brandenburgs Ministerin für Bildung, Jugend und Sport Britta Ernst sucht gemeinsam mit der DAK-Gesundheit unter allen tanzbegeisterten Kids die besten Tanztalente in der Mark. Die DAK-Dance-Challenge findet virtuell statt und so können junge Tanztalente ganz einfach und sicher teilnehmen. Wer mitmachen möchte, meldet sich kostenlos an und dreht ein Video von seinen Moves. Dieses kann noch bis zum 30. April hochgeladen werden. Danach entscheidet ein Voting über die Sieger regional und später noch ein weiteres auf Bundesebene. Alle Infos im Netz unter: www.dak-dance.de Der Wettbewerb Teilnehmen können Kinder und Jugendliche, das Mindestalter ist sieben Jahre. Es gibt drei Alterskategorien, damit es fair im Wettbewerb zugeht: »Kids« (sieben bis elf Jahre), »Young Teens« (12 bis 16 Jahre) und »Teens« (ab 17 Jahre). Das Tanz-Video darf zwei Minuten lang sein und soll nicht von einem vorherigen Contest stammen. Nach dem Voting wird eine Online-Jury aus maximal 480 Videos, die die meisten Stimmen erhalten haben, die regionalen Sieger ermitteln. Die Besten in den Regionen sind dann automatisch für das Online-Voting der Bundes-Challenge zugelassen. Die Regional-Champs erhalten als Preis ein hochwertiges Smartphone-Gimbal, der Bundessieger erhält einen professionellen Tanzworkshop. Alle siegreichen Tanztalente werden auf www.dak-dance.de veröffentlicht und per Mail benachrichtigt.Brandenburgs Ministerin für Bildung, Jugend und Sport Britta Ernst sucht gemeinsam mit der DAK-Gesundheit unter allen tanzbegeisterten Kids die besten Tanztalente in der Mark. Die DAK-Dance-Challenge findet virtuell statt und so können junge…

Eine LadesÃ¤ule fÃ¼rs NeiÃŸebad

Görlitz. Die Görlitzer Stadtwerke (SWG) haben vergangene Woche ihre vierte öffentliche Ladesäule für Elektroautos in Betrieb genommen. Diesmal auf dem Gelände des Neißebads. Weitere Standorte sollen folgen.

Dreiste MÃ¼llferkel

Riesa. Die Riesaer Stadtverwaltung ist schockiert...

MÃ¼llsammlung auf der Baustelle der Oberschule Merzdorfer Park. Foto: Stadt
MÃ¼llsammlung auf der Baustelle der Oberschule Merzdorfer Park. Foto: Stadt

… manche Dreistigkeit übersteigt offenbar jedes Maß: Am Dienstag (13. April) entdeckten Arbeiter auf der Baustelle der Oberschule „Am Merzdorfer Park" tatsächlich diesen Müllhaufen, den irgendwer in einem unbeobachteten Moment abgeladen hat. Da die Baustelle nachts videoüberwacht ist, muss es mitten am Tag passiert sein, offenbar von Leuten, die sich auskennen. Letzteres kann man aber nur vermuten. Die Firma TS Bau hat sich dankenswerterweise bereiterklärt, den Müll zu entsorgen.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

MeiÃŸen

Dreiste MÃ¼llferkel

Riesa. Die Riesaer Stadtverwaltung ist schockiert...… manche Dreistigkeit übersteigt offenbar jedes Maß: Am Dienstag (13. April) entdeckten Arbeiter auf der Baustelle der Oberschule „Am Merzdorfer Park" tatsächlich diesen Müllhaufen, den irgendwer in einem unbeobachteten Moment abgeladen hat. Da die…

