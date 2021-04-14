BÃ¼rgermeisterwahl in Zeithain

Essays Of The Masters UK is the Best As We Serve You Through Highly Qualified and Experienced Writers & Editors Who Offer Free of Plagiarism, Custom Essays, and Dissertations in Affordable Rates..!! Cheap Essay Writing UK is among the best cheap essay writing services and that is not just a fake claim. We have reasons and evidence. Here you will Am Sonntag, 18. April, kÃ¶nnen die BÃ¼rger der Gemeinde Zeithain ihre Stimme abgeben und einen neuen BÃ¼rgermeister wÃ¤hlen. Zur Wahl stellen sich Mathias Busse (CDU) und Mirko Pollmer (BIG).

Die Wahllokale (Feuerwehr Zeithain, Dorfgemeinschaftshaus Kreinitz und Mehrzweckhalle Röderau-Bobersen) haben am Sonntag von 8 bis 18 Uhr geöffnet. Auch die Abgabe der Stimme per Briefwahl war möglich. Ein zweiter Wahlgang - falls nötig - ist für den 9. Mai 2021 geplant.

Der bisherige Bürgermeister Ralf Hänsel ist ins Landratsamt nach Meißen gewechselt und hat dort Arndt Steinbach als Landrat abgelöst.

Weitere Informationen zur Wahl unter www.zeithain.de