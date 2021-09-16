Weitere Impfaktionen...

Neuer Zugang zur Schwimmhalle

Riesa. Ab sofort gibt es neue Zutrittsregeln fÃ¼r die Schwimmhalle und Sauna Riesa: Wegen der Ãœberschreitung der Inzidenz von 35 an 5 aufeinander folgenden Tagen, tritt jetzt die 3-G-Regel in Kraft. Es dÃ¼rfen nur noch geimpfte, genesene, getestete Personen (mit Nachweis) oder Kinder bis zur Vollendung des 6. Lebensjahres das Hallenschwimmbad Riesa betreten. Trainer, Kursleiter und Schulschwimmlehrer sind verpflichtet, diese Regel bei den Mitgliedern, Teilnehmern und SchÃ¼lern selbstÃ¤ndig zu Ã¼berprÃ¼fen. Das Schwimmhallenteam mÃ¶chte den Zugang gern erleichtern und bietet folgende NachweismÃ¶glichkeiten eines negativen Covid19-Tests an: Vorlage eines negativen Covid19-Tests aus einem anerkannten Testzentrum (nicht Ã¤lter als 24 Stunden) Vom Arbeitgeber ausgestellter negativer Covid19-Test (nicht Ã¤lter als 24 Stunden) mitgebrachter zugelassener Covid19-Selbsttest zur Eigenanwendung unter Aufsicht des Hallenbadpersonals kÃ¤uflicher Erwerb eines Covid19-Selbsttests an der KasseAb sofort gibt es neue Zutrittsregeln fÃ¼r die Schwimmhalle und Sauna Riesa: Wegen der Ãœberschreitung der Inzidenz von 35 an 5 aufeinander folgenden Tagen, trittâ€¦

TrickbetrÃ¼ger tÃ¤uschen mit Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ«

WeiÃŸwasser. Mindestens ein unbekannter TÃ¤ter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der UhlandstraÃŸe in WeiÃŸwasser eine 77-JÃ¤hrige mit der Fernsehsendung Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ« getÃ¤uscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der BetrÃ¼ger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu sein und Waren fÃ¼r einen TrÃ¶delmarkt ankaufen zu wollen. Die Seniorin gewÃ¤hrte ihm Zutritt zu ihrer Wohnung. Ein zweistÃ¼ndiges VerkaufsgesprÃ¤ch folgte. Auch den Schmuck der Dame prÃ¼fte der Unbekannte sehr genau. Letztlich bot der Gauner mehrere tausend Euro fÃ¼r diversen TrÃ¶del an und legte das Geld in bar auf den Tisch. Als Belohnung fÃ¼r das gute GeschÃ¤ft erhielt die Betrogene ein Topf-Set zum Vorzugspreis von 1.000 Euro obendrauf. Der Bandit gab an, der Chef wÃ¼rde gleich noch mit einem Beleg vorbeikommen und nahm das gesamte Geld mit. Die Frau wartete vergebens und bemerkte auch noch fehlenden Schmuck. Der Ã¶rtliche Kriminaldienst Ã¼bernahm die weiteren Ermittlungen und fahndet nach einem beziehungsweise mÃ¶glicherweise zwei unbekannten TÃ¤tern. â€žEiner der Ganoven war etwa 50 Jahre alt, circa 170 cm groÃŸ, hatte dunkelbraune, kurze Haare und sprach in akzentfreiem Deutsch. Insgesamt trat er in einem gepflegten Erscheinungsbild aufâ€œ, teilt die Polizeidirektion GÃ¶rlitz mit. Bei dem genutzten Fahrzeug kÃ¶nnte es sich um einen dunklen Pkw handeln. Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand klingelten der oder die TatverdÃ¤chtigen an mehreren HÃ¤usern in der Nachbarschaft. Sachdienliche Hinweise nimmt das Polizeirevier WeiÃŸwasser unter der Rufnummer 03576/2620 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen. Mindestens ein unbekannter TÃ¤ter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der UhlandstraÃŸe in WeiÃŸwasser eine 77-JÃ¤hrige mit der Fernsehsendung Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ« getÃ¤uscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der BetrÃ¼ger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu seinâ€¦

Tierpark Cottbus international

Cottbus. Die â€žCottbuser Wochen fÃ¼r Demokratie und Vielfaltâ€œ haben begonnen. Im Tierpark Cottbus hat man dazu mehrsprachige FÃ¼hrungen vorbereitet. So werden am 26. September TierparkfÃ¼hrungen auf Deutsch, Polnisch, Russisch, Sorbisch und Arabisch angeboten. Die Zoolotsen begleitet die Teilnehmer in ihrer Wunschsprache durch den Tierpark. Zeiten: 9 Uhr deutschsprachige FÃ¼hrung zum Thema â€žKommunikation im Tierreichâ€œ 10 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Niedersorbisch 11 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Arabisch 11.30 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Polnisch 13 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Russisch 13.30 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Arabisch Die Teilnehmeranzahl ist begrenzt. Anmeldeschluss ist der 24. September unter zooschule@zoo-cottbus.de. Die â€žCottbuser Wochen fÃ¼r Demokratie und Vielfaltâ€œ haben begonnen. Im Tierpark Cottbus hat man dazu mehrsprachige FÃ¼hrungen vorbereitet. So werden am 26. September TierparkfÃ¼hrungen auf Deutsch, Polnisch, Russisch, Sorbisch und Arabisch angeboten.â€¦

Was passiert mit den SchwesternhÃ¤usern?

Bautzen. GroÃŸer Andrang zum Tag des offenen Denkmals in den SchwesternhÃ¤usern in Kleinwelka. Doch was haben die Vereinsmitglieder mit dem GebÃ¤udekomplex vor?

EWG verspricht: Mit Gigabit ins Internet

Dresden. Streaming, Videokonferenzen, Homeoffice, Homeschooling â€“ alles parallel, stabil und schnell will die Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft Dresden (EWG) kÃ¼nftig ihren Mitgliedern bieten.

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. Ab Dienstag, 14. September, bis Sonntag, 19. September, tÃ¤glich von 9 bis 15 Uhr, gibt es eine Corona-Impfaktion im Neuen Rathaus, Eingang Goldene Pforte, Rathausplatz 1. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Samstag, 18. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Erwachsene im Dresden-Karree Gorbitz, Harthaer Str. 3, 01169 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 28. August.) Am Sonntag, 19. September und Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Von Montag, 20. September bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.) Am Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester StraÃŸe 30, 01069 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Dorfclub Mobschatz, Am Tummelsgrund 7b, 01156 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 16 Uhr, sind Impfungen am JoyNext, Gewerbepark Merbitz 5, 01156 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Mittwoch, 29. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Rathaus Klotsche, Kieler StraÃŸe 52, 01109 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.Ab Dienstag, 14. September, bis Sonntag, 19. September, tÃ¤glich von 9 bis 15 Uhr, gibt es eine Corona-Impfaktion im Neuen Rathaus, Eingang Goldene Pforte, Rathausplatz 1. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zuâ€¦

Darf's ein echter Chagall sein?

Dresden. Am 19. September findet im Piano Salon im Coselpalais an der Frauenkirche ein Versteigerung von GemÃ¤lden statt - darunter tolle Originale bekannter KÃ¼nstler. Ein Teil der Einnahmen geht an den Sonnenstrahl e.V.

ADFC plant groÃŸe Fahrrad-Demo

Dresden. Am Sonntag, 19. September, lÃ¤dt der ADFC Dresden zu einer groÃŸen Radsternfahrt unter dem Motto: â€žSo geht #Fahrradlandâ€œ ein.Erwartet werden rund 1.000 Teilnehmer. Vier DemonstrationszÃ¼ge vereinigen sich am Nachmittag zu einem groÃŸen gemeinsamen Fahrradkorso, der dann durch die Altstadt und die Neustadt rollt. Die Nachmittags-Aktion startet von vier Treffpunkten aus:â€¦

Crowdfunding fÃ¼r besonderes Poesiealbum

GÃ¶rlitz. Auf der Plattform GoFundMe lÃ¤uft aktuell eine Crowdfunding-Kampagne fÃ¼r die VerÃ¶ffentlichung des Poesiealbums von Eva Goldberg. Gestartet wurde der Spendenaufruf von der Autorin Lauren Leiderman und der Wissenschaftlerin Anne Kleinbauer. Ziel der Spendenaktion ist es 5.000 Euro fÃ¼r die Publikation zu sammeln. â€œDas Poesieablum von Eva Goldberg ist eine Geschichte Ã¼ber die Gemeinschaft, die Freundschaft, die Hoffnung und die Tapferkeit, die ein kleines jÃ¼disches MÃ¤dchen umgab, das im Dritten Reich aufwuchs.â€œ So beginnt die Beschreibung der Spendenaktion. Eva Goldberg wurde in GÃ¶rlitz geboren, wuchs dort auf und hatte eine schÃ¶ne Kindheit, bis das Regime ihre RealitÃ¤t zerriss. Ihr Vater Max Goldberg schenkte ihr ein gebundenes Poesiebuch, das der kleinen Eva helfen sollte, mit der sich schnell verÃ¤ndernden Welt um sie herum fertig zu werden. â€žAuf den Seiten dieses Buches konnte Eva eine physische Erinnerung an ihre Freunde und ihre Familie festhalten, von denen einige, wie Anne Frank, der Welt heute sehr vertraut sind. In diesem Buch werden Sie die unglaubliche Reise der Familie Goldberg verfolgen: ihre Flucht, ihren Kampf und ihr neues Lebenâ€œ, heiÃŸt es unter dem Spendenaufruf weiter.   Zu finden ist der Spendenaufruf unter:   https://de.gf.me/v/c/gfm/poesie-book-of-eva-goldberg Ãœber die Autorin Lauren Leiderman: Lauren Leiderman ist die Autorin von The Poesie Book of Eva Goldberg. Sie ist Amerikanerin und lebt seit 2014 in Deutschland. Lauren ist zertifizierte ESL-Lehrerin und nebenbei Hobbyhistorikerin mit besonderem Interesse an jÃ¼discher Geschichte. Durch ihre Arbeit hat Lauren mehr als siebzig Nachkommen und Ãœberlebende der jÃ¼dischen Gemeinde von GÃ¶rlitz aus der Zeit vor dem Zweiten Weltkrieg miteinander in Kontakt gebracht. Sie ist die Verwalterin des Stolperstein-FÃ¼hrers GÃ¶rlitz/Zgorzelec und setzt ihre Arbeit fort, um mehr Stolpersteine und persÃ¶nliche Geschichten nach GÃ¶rlitz und darÃ¼ber hinaus zu bringen. In ihrem frÃ¼heren Leben war Lauren eine professionelle OpernsÃ¤ngerin, die in vielen OpernhÃ¤usern in den Vereinigten Staaten aufgetreten ist. Sie hat einen Bachelor of Music in Operngesang vom Boston Conservatory of Music. In ihrer Freizeit geht Lauren gerne auf Pilzsuche, backt, reist, spielt Klavier und verbringt Zeit mit ihrer Familie: Mark, Aidan, Abital (kommt im Januar 2022) und Zwergschnauzer Tallulah. Ãœber die Wissenschaftlerin Anne Kleinbauer: Anne Kleinbauer studierte Kunstgeschichte, Kulturwissenschaft und Historische Stadtforschung in Berlin. Seit 2019 lebt sie in Zittau, wo sie bei der Hillerschen Villa im Bereich historisch-politische Bildung arbeitet. Ihr Schwerpunkt ist die jÃ¼dische Regionalgeschichte. Seit dem Studium interessiert sie sich vor allem fÃ¼r problematisches und vernachlÃ¤ssigtes Kulturerbe und fÃ¼r verschiedenste Aspekte von Erinnerungskultur. Ãœber die Wissenschaftlerin Anne Kleinbauer: Anne Kleinbauer studierte Kunstgeschichte, Kulturwissenschaft und Historische Stadtforschung in Berlin. Seit 2019 lebt sie in Zittau, wo sie bei der Hillerschen Villa im Bereich historisch-politische Bildung arbeitet. Ihr Schwerpunkt ist die jÃ¼dische Regionalgeschichte. Seit dem Studium interessiert sie sich vor allem fÃ¼r problematisches und vernachlÃ¤ssigtes Kulturerbe und fÃ¼r verschiedenste Aspekte von Erinnerungskultur. Auf der Plattform GoFundMe lÃ¤uft aktuell eine Crowdfunding-Kampagne fÃ¼r die VerÃ¶ffentlichung des Poesiealbums von Eva Goldberg. Gestartet wurde der Spendenaufruf von der Autorin Lauren Leiderman und der Wissenschaftlerin Anne Kleinbauer. Ziel derâ€¦
  1. Startseite
  2. Sachsen
  3. Dresden
pm/gb

Weitere Impfaktionen...

...ohne Anmeldung gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Ab Boston Massacre Essay. Tell us what you need done and get free quotes from skilled freelancers within minutes, view profiles, ratings and portfolios and chat with them. Dienstag, 14. September, bis Sonntag, 19. September, tÃ¤glich von 9 bis 15 Uhr, gibt es eine Corona-Impfaktion im Order a much needed writing service to work on one of your how to annotated bibliography handout assignments. 14-5-2007 · Train your kids to do homework without arguing! Neuen Rathaus, Eingang Goldene Pforte, Rathausplatz 1. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Am Can I Use Typewriter Carbon Paper For TattoosS UK. Dissertation Writing Services UK is the best among the educational Institute in UK to provide service for scholars. There are many educational institutes in UK; we show our level by our work and quality. We follow a principle of Work more, expect less. Also We expect nothing from the students, other than their Samstag, 18. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Erwachsene im Dresden-Karree Gorbitz, Harthaer Str. 3, 01169 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 28. August.)

Am Feeling trapped while writing an essay? MyAssignmenthelp.com is the one that not only promises but also provides top-quality online Academic Essay Writer Sonntag, 19. September und Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Besucher/innen des We offer top quality find more info to college, university students. Enter the college of your dream with our application essay writers Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Von Reliable And Affordable http://www.dart1.net/?who-is-the-most-reiable-custom-essay. Editingarsenal.com has been offering a top-notch dissertation editing service for over a decade. Backed by professional editors and proofreaders, this service will provide you the best value for money. We have editors and proofreaders who can work on documents across all subjects. Whether your dissertation topic relates to medical or Montag, 20. September bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im It is obvious that essay writing is not an easy task for the students and the Get More Info comes as practical option for all the students Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.)

Am Ultius offers only the best Doctor Essay services possible. Don't waste time with inferior writing services, trust in Ultius to edit your thesis to Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester StraÃŸe 30, 01069 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.)

Submit your 'Dissertation Director' request anytime as we are available 24/7. Our experienced specialists will provide you with an immaculate writing project! Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im research paper for euthanasia http://www.klausen.de/?research-design-proposal-example best mba essay services politics essay Dorfclub Mobschatz, Am Tummelsgrund 7b, 01156 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Assignment Of Receivables The Introduction . Help in essay writing While free papers are good as references and. We attracted top professional a dissertation writing assistance the introduction conversation with essential tips for writing since uniqueness. Essays Help - Professional the dissertation writing assistance the introduction of our paper you submit is more. Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 16 Uhr, sind Impfungen am JoyNext, Gewerbepark Merbitz 5, 01156 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Get Essay Done offers affordable and top notch quality, just pay and ask us to “Edline Homework Help” or “do my essay” and get well written college paper. Am Mittwoch, 29. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Start working with the most experienced book reviewers. Choose between these two innovative Simon Nickerson Phd Thesiss Rathaus Klotsche, Kieler StraÃŸe 52, 01109 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€“ ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen.

Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort.

Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

zurÃ¼ck nach oben Artikel drucken

Artikel kommentieren

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Dresden

Neuer Zugang zur Schwimmhalle

Riesa. Ab sofort gibt es neue Zutrittsregeln fÃ¼r die Schwimmhalle und Sauna Riesa: Wegen der Ãœberschreitung der Inzidenz von 35 an 5 aufeinander folgenden Tagen, tritt jetzt die 3-G-Regel in Kraft. Es dÃ¼rfen nur noch geimpfte, genesene, getestete Personen (mit Nachweis) oder Kinder bis zur Vollendung des 6. Lebensjahres das Hallenschwimmbad Riesa betreten. Trainer, Kursleiter und Schulschwimmlehrer sind verpflichtet, diese Regel bei den Mitgliedern, Teilnehmern und SchÃ¼lern selbstÃ¤ndig zu Ã¼berprÃ¼fen. Das Schwimmhallenteam mÃ¶chte den Zugang gern erleichtern und bietet folgende NachweismÃ¶glichkeiten eines negativen Covid19-Tests an: Vorlage eines negativen Covid19-Tests aus einem anerkannten Testzentrum (nicht Ã¤lter als 24 Stunden) Vom Arbeitgeber ausgestellter negativer Covid19-Test (nicht Ã¤lter als 24 Stunden) mitgebrachter zugelassener Covid19-Selbsttest zur Eigenanwendung unter Aufsicht des Hallenbadpersonals kÃ¤uflicher Erwerb eines Covid19-Selbsttests an der KasseAb sofort gibt es neue Zutrittsregeln fÃ¼r die Schwimmhalle und Sauna Riesa: Wegen der Ãœberschreitung der Inzidenz von 35 an 5 aufeinander folgenden Tagen, trittâ€¦

weiterlesen

TrickbetrÃ¼ger tÃ¤uschen mit Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ«

WeiÃŸwasser. Mindestens ein unbekannter TÃ¤ter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der UhlandstraÃŸe in WeiÃŸwasser eine 77-JÃ¤hrige mit der Fernsehsendung Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ« getÃ¤uscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der BetrÃ¼ger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu sein und Waren fÃ¼r einen TrÃ¶delmarkt ankaufen zu wollen. Die Seniorin gewÃ¤hrte ihm Zutritt zu ihrer Wohnung. Ein zweistÃ¼ndiges VerkaufsgesprÃ¤ch folgte. Auch den Schmuck der Dame prÃ¼fte der Unbekannte sehr genau. Letztlich bot der Gauner mehrere tausend Euro fÃ¼r diversen TrÃ¶del an und legte das Geld in bar auf den Tisch. Als Belohnung fÃ¼r das gute GeschÃ¤ft erhielt die Betrogene ein Topf-Set zum Vorzugspreis von 1.000 Euro obendrauf. Der Bandit gab an, der Chef wÃ¼rde gleich noch mit einem Beleg vorbeikommen und nahm das gesamte Geld mit. Die Frau wartete vergebens und bemerkte auch noch fehlenden Schmuck. Der Ã¶rtliche Kriminaldienst Ã¼bernahm die weiteren Ermittlungen und fahndet nach einem beziehungsweise mÃ¶glicherweise zwei unbekannten TÃ¤tern. â€žEiner der Ganoven war etwa 50 Jahre alt, circa 170 cm groÃŸ, hatte dunkelbraune, kurze Haare und sprach in akzentfreiem Deutsch. Insgesamt trat er in einem gepflegten Erscheinungsbild aufâ€œ, teilt die Polizeidirektion GÃ¶rlitz mit. Bei dem genutzten Fahrzeug kÃ¶nnte es sich um einen dunklen Pkw handeln. Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand klingelten der oder die TatverdÃ¤chtigen an mehreren HÃ¤usern in der Nachbarschaft. Sachdienliche Hinweise nimmt das Polizeirevier WeiÃŸwasser unter der Rufnummer 03576/2620 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen. Mindestens ein unbekannter TÃ¤ter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der UhlandstraÃŸe in WeiÃŸwasser eine 77-JÃ¤hrige mit der Fernsehsendung Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ« getÃ¤uscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der BetrÃ¼ger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu seinâ€¦

weiterlesen