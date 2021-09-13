Stromausfall in Dresden und dem Umland
Dresden. In Teilen der sächsischen Landeshauptstadt und den Städten im Umland kam es am frühen Montagnachmittag zu einem großflächigen Stromausfall.
Ampeln fielen aus, Straßenbahnen standen still, das Mobilfunknetz versagte seinen Dienst: Kurz nach 14 Uhr war vielerorts in Dresden der Saft weg. Auch das Umland, darunter Radebeul, Freital, Pirna und Meißen, meldeten Stromausfall.
Wie der Versorger "SachsenEnergie" auf Facebook mitteilte, sei es zu einer Störung im Hochspannungsnetz / Mittelspannungsnetz gekommen. So sei im Umspannwerk Dresden-Süd eine 110kV-Anlage ausgefallen. Die genaue Ursache der Störung werde gegenwärtig untersucht. In vielen Haushalten war nach 45 Minuten der Strom wieder da.
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.