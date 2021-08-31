SeifenKistenRennen fällt aus
Das schon zur Tradition gewordene Saloppe SeifenKistenRennen, geplant als Mikro SeifenKistenRennen am 12. September, muss aufgrund der Corona-Situation und aus wirtschaftlichen Gründen dieses Jahr leider ersatzlos ausfallen.
Das Mikro Seifenkistenrennen, welches im letzten Jahr als Alternative zum großen extravaganten Turnier als COVID-Rennen stattgefunden hat, war tatsächlich eine Interimslösung & Überbrückung, welche großen Spaß gemacht hat und ein sensationeller Ersatz gewesen ist.
Weitere Infos >>HIER<<
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.