SeifenKistenRennen fällt aus

SeifenKistenRennen fällt aus

Dresden. Das schon zur Tradition gewordene Saloppe SeifenKistenRennen, geplant als Mikro SeifenKistenRennen am 12. September, muss aufgrund der Corona-Situation und aus wirtschaftlichen Gründen dieses Jahr leider ersatzlos ausfallen.  Das Mikro Seifenkistenrennen, welches im letzten Jahr als Alternative zum großen extravaganten Turnier als COVID-Rennen stattgefunden hat, war tatsächlich eine Interimslösung & Überbrückung, welche großen Spaß gemacht hat und ein sensationeller Ersatz gewesen ist. Weitere Infos >>HIER<<

Verkürzung der Freibad-Saison

Verkürzung der Freibad-Saison

Dresden. Aufgrund der trüben Wetterprognose hat die Dresdner Bäder GmbH beschlossen, die diesjährige Freibad-Saison eine Woche früher als geplant zu beenden. Mit Ausnahme des Georg-Arnhold-Bades, das noch bis 5. September täglich von 9 bis 21 Uhr offen bleibt, haben alle anderen Freibäder seit dem Wochenende geschlossen. Als Ausgleich öffnen der Schwimmsportkomplex am Freiberger Platz sowie die Schwimmhalle Bühlau bereits ab 10 Uhr und die Schwimmhalle Klotzsche startet schon ab 6. September in die Saison.

DFB-Pokal: Dynamo vs. St. Pauli

DFB-Pokal: Dynamo vs. St. Pauli

Dresden. Die Loskugeln haben entschieden: Die SG Dynamo Dresden empfängt in der 2. Hauptrunde des DFB-Pokals 2021/22 den FC St. Pauli. „Gegen FC St. Pauli wartet ein überaus attraktives Duell auf uns in der zweiten Pokalrunde, auf das wir uns nach dem Aufstieg auch schon in der Liga sehr gefreut haben. Sie gehören zweifelsohne zu den Top-Mannschaften der 2. Bundesliga. Dementsprechend erwarte ich ein spannendes 50-50-Spiel, das wir mit dem Vorteil, unsere Fans hier zu Hause im Rücken zu haben, natürlich gewinnen möchten", erklärte Dynamos Sportgeschäftsführer Ralf Becker.

Zuckertütenfahrt

Zuckertütenfahrt

Radebeul. Jährlich laden die Traditionsbahn Radebeul und die Sächsische Dampfeisenbahngesellschaft zur Schuleinführung zu einer Zuckertütenfahrt nach Moritzburg ein. ABC-Schützen erhalten dabei eine Freifahrt. Die Schulanfänger werden auf dem Bahnsteig in Radebeul Ost vor der Abfahrt vom Lößnitzgrundbahn-Maskottchen, dem Lößnitzdackel, begrüßt. Anschließend darf der Eisenbahner-Zuckertütenbaum geplündert werden, bevor die Reise mit der alten Dampflok und ihren historischen Wagen in Richtung Moritzburg startet. Treffpunkt für die Fahrt mit dem Traditionszug ist am 4. September am Bahnhof Radebeul Ost gegen 14.45 Uhr (Rückfahrt ab Moritzburg 17.33 Uhr). Es sind nur noch wenige Plätze verfügbar, Restkarten gibt es vor der Abfahrt am Zug. Karl-May-Fahrt Am 5. September findet übrigens auch wieder die Karl-May-Fahrt statt, auf der Zugüberfälle nicht ungewöhnlich sind. Aber vielleicht treiben sich ja die Helden Winnetou und Old Shatterhand in der Nähe herum und eilen zur Rettung. Abfahrt ist hier um 10.35 Uhr am Bahnhof Radebeul Ost. Infos zu den Fahrten unter: Telefon 035207/8929-0 oder 0351/79696277

Bau zum Schutz der Frösche

Bau zum Schutz der Frösche

Leutewitz. Voraussichtlich ab 6. September soll eine stationäre Amphibienschutzanlage an der K 8074 im Käbschütztaler Ortsteil Leutewitz gebaut werden. Neben der Errichtung von Leitwänden sollen zwei Durchlässe in die Straße eingebaut werden. Die Arbeiten sollen voraussichtlich Ende Oktober fertiggestellt werden. Im Rahmen des Baus soll dem jährlichen Auf- und Abbau einer mobilen Anlage und dem großen persönlichen Einsatz der freiwilligen Helfer rund um die Wanderungen der Amphibien zu den Laichgewässern bzw. in die Winterquartiere Abhilfe geschafft werden. Durch die zunehmende Verkehrsbelegung stellt die stationäre Anlage die sicherste Lösung dar. Zudem handelt es sich um eine Kompensationsmaßnahme für den Bau der »S 32 Ostumgehung Lommatzsch«. Während der Arbeiten muss die Ortsdurchfahrt Leutewitz voll gesperrt werden. Die Umleitung führt aus Richtung Meißen von der K 8070 über die K 8073 Richtung Löthain, zur B 101 Richtung Görna und bei Krögis auf die K 8031 Richtung Deila. Die Gegenrichtung wird analog umgeleitet. Die Zufahrten für die Anwohner werden gewährleistet. Die Kosten belaufen sich auf rund 170.000 Euro.

Bienenzüchter eingesperrt

Bienenzüchter eingesperrt

Sohland a. d. Spree. Eine böse Überraschung hat ein Bienenzüchter Samstagnachmittag in Sohland a. d. Spree machen müssen. Unbekannte Täter überraschten den 81-Jährigen, als sich dieser in seinem Bienenwagen an der Schluckenauer Straße befand und seiner Imkerarbeit nachging. Sie zogen die Tür zu und schlossen von außen mit dem noch steckenden Schlüssel ab. Anschließend entwendeten sie das schwarze 28 Zoll City E-Bike des Seniors, das vor dem Wagen abgestellt war und flüchteten mit ihrer Beute im Wert von etwa 850 Euro. Der Imker konnte kurze Zeit später von seiner Frau aus der misslichen Lage befreit werden. Er blieb unverletzt. Die Ermittlungen zu den Tätern dauern an. Die Polizei bittet Zeugen, die im Tatzeitraum Personen- oder Fahrzeugbewegungen in Tatortnähe wahrgenommen haben oder Angaben zum gestohlenen E-Bike (Damenrad) der Marke REX machen können, sich beim Polizeirevier Bautzen unter 03591/3560 oder bei jeder anderen Dienststelle zu melden.

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. Das Sozialamt Dresden bietet in der Woche vom 30. August bis 3. September, täglich 8 bis 16 Uhr, allen Bürgerinnen und Bürgern die Möglichkeit, sich gegen das Corona-Virus impfen zu lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen im Dresdner Impfzentrum auf dem Messegelände wahrzunehmen. Weitere Infos gibt es vor Ort.) Am Mittwoch, 1. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, macht ein mobiles Impfteam auf dem Herbert-Wehner-Platz am Eingang der Altmarkt-Galerie, Nähe Dr.-Külz-Ring halt. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen im Dresdner Impfzentrum auf dem Messegelände wahrzunehmen. Weitere Infos gibt es vor Ort.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genügt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren können diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den Aufklärungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

»Dresdner Wildbienengärten«

»Dresdner Wildbienengärten«

Dresden. Mit dem prämierten Zukunftsprojekt »Dresdner Wildbienengärten« möchte das Umweltamt der Stadt Dresden gemeinsam mit dem BUND Dresden und der Wildbienenexpertin Mandy Fritzsche insektenfreundliche Lebensräume in Dresdens Gärten entstehen lassen. »Unsere Kleingärtner sollen für mehr Artenvielfalt in ihren Gärten begeistert werden«, erklärt die Projektverantwortliche des Umweltamtes, Anne Bartuschka. »Wenn wir Wildbienen ein Zuhause geben, schützen wir diese bedrohten Arten und holen uns gleichzeitig fleißige kleine Helfer in den Garten. Denn Wildbienen sind wichtige Bestäuber vieler Pflanzenarten und sehr wirksame Schädlingsbekämpfer«, ergänzt die Biologin. Es ist relativ einfach, für Wildbienen im eigenen Garten Nistmöglichkeiten anzubieten und die passende Nahrung bereit zu halten. Wie das geht, zeigen die Fachleute vom Umweltamt und BUND direkt vor Ort. Bei interessierten Kleingartenvereinen führt das Projektteam Informationsveranstaltungen zum Wildbienenschutz durch, zum Beispiel im Vereinsheim an der Sparte. Bei einem abschließenden Rundgang werden praktische Tipps und Hinweise zur bienenfreundlichen Gestaltung der Gärten vermittelt. Die Schulungstermine werden ab September angeboten. Wer an einer solchen Wildbienenschulung im Kleingartenverein interessiert ist, kann sich an Anne Bartuschka (abartuschka@dresden.de) wenden. Mehr Infos zum Projekt unter: www.dresden.de/artenschutz

Albertpark: Frischekick für Waldspielplatz

Albertpark: Frischekick für Waldspielplatz

Dresden. »Zwischen Ballspiel und Hütten entsteht eine Seilspiellandschaft, auch ein Beachvolleyball-Feld wird es geben«, erläutert Detlef Thiel, Amtsleiter des Grünflächenamtes. »Alle Geräte, die erhaltenswert sind, bleiben bestehen, auch die Finnhütten und Toiletten. Schaukel und Tischtennisplatte werden innerhalb des Geländes umgesetzt. Die Balancieranlage wird ergänzt und bekommt weitere Elemente.« Zwischen den Gebäuden und dem Abgang in den Schotengrund werden dagegen keine Spielgeräte aufgebaut. »Dort lassen wir einen Naturerfahrungsraum als Übergang vom intensiven Spielbereich zum Wald gestalten. Das geschieht mit Bodenmodellierungen, Strauchpflanzungen, einer Sandfläche und losem Holzmaterial.« Außerdem erhält der Ballspielplatz eine wassergebundene Wegedecke, bei der das Regenwasser in Randbereiche versickern kann. Die Kosten für die Erneuerung betragen 386.364 Euro. Davon kommen 212.500 Euro aus dem städtischen Haushalt und 173.864 Euro aus einem Bundesförderprogramm. Noch in diesem Jahr soll das Areal wieder nutzbar sein. Schon 1889 hatte ein Dresdner Verein namens »Volkswohl« Blockhütten, Spielflächen und -geräte sowie Sanitäreinrichtungen auf dem Gelände des heutigen Waldspielplatzes am Rande der Dresdner Heide errichtet. Bis Ende des Zweiten Weltkriegs konnten dort Kinder aus dicht bebauten Stadtteilen spielen und sich an der frischen Luft erholen. Zwischen 1945 und 1990 lag der Spielplatz brach, erst 1991 nahm sich das städtische Jugendamt des Platzes an. Seit 2017 ist das Amt für Stadtgrün der Verwalter des Waldspielplatzes.

pm/gb

SeifenKistenRennen fällt aus

Das Siegerteam 2020 – &quot;Waterloo Wild Pandemic Wastecats aka “I can get no disinfection” Racing Team feat. Ivan the Virus&quot; - eine Flasche Corona mit Besatzung. Foto: PR / Michael Schmidt
Das Siegerteam 2020 – "Waterloo Wild Pandemic Wastecats aka “I can get no disinfection” Racing Team feat. Ivan the Virus" - eine Flasche Corona mit Besatzung. Foto: PR / Michael Schmidt

Das schon zur Tradition gewordene Saloppe SeifenKistenRennen, geplant als Mikro SeifenKistenRennen am 12. September, muss aufgrund der Corona-Situation und aus wirtschaftlichen Gründen dieses Jahr leider ersatzlos ausfallen. 

Das Mikro Seifenkistenrennen, welches im letzten Jahr als Alternative zum großen extravaganten Turnier als COVID-Rennen stattgefunden hat, war tatsächlich eine Interimslösung & Überbrückung, welche großen Spaß gemacht hat und ein sensationeller Ersatz gewesen ist.

Weitere Infos >>HIER<<

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Dresden

SeifenKistenRennen fällt aus

Dresden. Das tradition

Von Strittmatter bis zum Hühnergott

Forst. „Nu horch’ste rin und nu horch’ste raus“, war der Leitspruch von Strittmatters Großvater Kulka. Der Cottbuser Schauspieler Michael Becker schlüpft am Samstag (4. September, 18 Uhr) gleich zu Beginn der 17. Museumsnächte im Bohsdorfer Strittmatter Museum wieder in seine Lieblingsrolle. „Mit seiner markanten Stimme lässt er uns teilhaben an der bäuerlichen Kleinleutewelt mit den unverwechselbaren Charakteren wie Matthäus Kulka oder Onkel Phile“, teilte die Vorsitzende des Erwin-Strittmatter-Vereins, Renate Brucke, mit. Untermalt wird die interessante Lesung unter dem Motto „Von Bohsdorf, Schulzenhof und anderswo“ vom Akkordeonmusiker Andriy Lesunenko. Dazu gibt’s Schmalz- und Leberwurstbrote und diverse Getränke.   „Entdecke dein Museum“ heißt es an vier Wochenenden bis zum 26. September. Zum 17. Mal steigt dabei Jacob von Holst, der langjährige Begleiter und das Markenzeichen der Museumsnächte, von seinem Sockel und lädt zu diesem besonderen Ereignis in der Lausitz ein. In diesem Jahr präsentieren sich rund 30 Museen, Heimatstuben sowie kulturelle und kirchliche Einrichtungen. „Alle Teilnehmer haben ein großartiges und unterhaltsames Programm zusammengestellt“, offenbarte der Landkreis Spree-Neiße als traditioneller Veranstalter. Die Palette reicht von Sonderausstellungen, historischen Rundgängen und frischem Brot und Kuchen aus alten Backöfen bis zu Konzerten, Lesungen und Mitmach-Aktionen. Die Veranstalter rechnen wieder, wie bei den vergangenen Museumsnächten, mit rund 1.300 Besucher*innen. Dem Auftakt im Strittmatter-Land schließt sich am 4. September auch das Heimatmuseum im Storchendorf  Dissen an. „Hier wird eine außergewöhnliche Fotoausstellung von Bernd Choritz über die Trachten und Bräuche in der Niederlausitz eröffnet“, teilte Museumschefin Babette Zenker mit. Zur Unterhaltung spielt die sorbische Gruppe „Drjewjanki“  sorbische Tanz – und Trinklieder. Auch in Spremberg, Groß Kölzig, Sacro und Tauer sowie in Forst, Peitz, Hornow und Proschim gibt es am Eröffnungswochenende interessante Museumsprogramme. „Wie kommt der Hühnergott ins Gänseei?“ heißt es am zweiten Museumswochenende im sächsischen Ostereiermuseum in Sabrodt. Auch in Drachhausen, Drebkau, Raddusch und Guben sowie in Neupetershain und Bloischdorf öffnen sich am 11. September die Museumstüren. Der museale „Rest“ des Spree-Neiße-Kreises folgt dann am 18. und 26. September. (kay) 17. Museumsnächte des Landkreises Spree-Neiße, vom 3. bis 26. September, Infos unter www.lausitzer-museenland.de „Nu horch’ste rin und nu horch’ste raus“, war der Leitspruch von Strittmatters Großvater Kulka. Der Cottbuser Schauspieler Michael Becker schlüpft am Samstag (4. September, 18 Uhr) gleich zu Beginn der 17. Museumsnächte im Bohsdorfer Strittmatter…

