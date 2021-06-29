Kleine Sensation: Zoo-Pelikane brÃ¼ten
Bisher gab es bei den Pelikanen im Dresdner Zoo noch nie Nachwuchs. Nun gibt es frohe Kunde zu vermelden: Vier Brutpaare brÃ¼ten derzeit Eier aus. Sie haben sich ihre Nester zwar an einer sehr ungÃ¼nstigen Stelle gebaut, aber immerhin: Vier Eier wurden darin gesichtet. Zum Schutz der Tiere wurde ein Zaun aufgestellt. Wenn die Eier erfolgreich befruchtet wurden, dann sollten Anfang Juli kleine Pelikanbabys schlÃ¼pfen.
Der Zoo Dresden beherbert fÃ¼nf Pelikan-Paare. Dei WasservÃ¶gel, von denen es verschiedene Arten gibt, zÃ¤hlen zu den grÃ¶ÃŸten flugfÃ¤higen VÃ¶geln der Welt.
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.