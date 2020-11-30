HEUTE: Traktoren-Demo in Dresden

Striezeltassen 2020 ab sofort im Verkauf

Sammler der Striezelmarkt-GlÃ¼hweintassen aus dem Hause KannegieÃŸer in Neukirch/Lausitz kÃ¶nnen aufatmen: Auch wenn der 586. Dresdner Striezelmarkt ausfÃ¤llt, wird es in diesem Jahr eine aktuelle GlÃ¼hweintasse geben. â€žUnsere jÃ¤hrlich neu aufgelegten Keramiktassen sind schon immer ein beliebtes Souvenir. Um den daraus entstehenden Schwund in unserem Pfandsystem auszugleichen, wurden frÃ¼hzeitig wieder 50.000 neue Trinkbecher mit dem Aufdruck zum 586. Striezelmarkt hergestellt. Diese geben wir nun in den Verkaufâ€œ, so Dr. Robert Franke, Leiter des Amtes fÃ¼r WirtschaftsfÃ¶rderung. Zu haben sind die Striezeltassen 2020, die wieder klassisch grÃ¼n daherkommen, und auch die Kindertasse mit dem MÃ¤rchenmotiv â€žSchneeweiÃŸchen und Rosenrotâ€œ zum symbolischen Preis von 5,86 Euro bei der Dresden Information im Hauptbahnhof und im Quartier Frauenkirche am Neumarkt (QF) und natÃ¼rlich online. Die auf 586 StÃ¼ck limitierte Sonderedition der Tasse ist bereits seit Anfang der Woche ausverkauft, doch es gibt Nachschubâ€œ, so Lars KnÃ¼pfer, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer der Dresden Information. Auch die Striezeltaler - elf StÃ¼ck fÃ¼r zehn Euro - gibt es zu kaufen, sie behalten ihre GÃ¼ltigkeit bis zum 587. Striezelmarkt im kommenden Jahr. Sammler der Striezelmarkt-GlÃ¼hweintassen aus dem Hause KannegieÃŸer in Neukirch/Lausitz kÃ¶nnen aufatmen: Auch wenn der 586. Dresdner Striezelmarkt ausfÃ¤llt, wird es in diesem Jahr eine aktuelle GlÃ¼hweintasse geben. â€žUnsere jÃ¤hrlich neu aufgelegtenâ€¦

Pirnaer Canalettomarkt abgesagt

Pirna. Nach einer ganzen Reihe von abgesagten WeihnachtsmÃ¤rkten in der Region, kam nun auch das Aus fÃ¼r den Pirnaer Canalettomarkt. Dieser Entschluss ist auch aufgrund der Bekanntmachung der neuen Corona-Schutzverordnung gefasst worden.

Im Dezember ruht der Ball

DFB, NOFV & SFV setzen Spielbetrieb aus. Auch Sachsenpokal-Spiel der Drittliga-Profis betroffen.Auf der Grundlage der Entscheidungen von Bund und LÃ¤ndern sowie den beschlossenen MaÃŸnahmen zur EindÃ¤mmung der COVID-19-Pandemie haben der Deutsche FuÃŸball-Bund (DFB), der Nordostdeutsche FuÃŸballverband (NOFV) und der SÃ¤chsische FuÃŸball-Verband (SFV)â€¦

Telefonbetrug: Bande im Kosovo geschnappt

Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und die Polizeidirektion Dresden ermitteln derzeit gegen fÃ¼nf kosovarische Beschuldigte (24, 25, 26, 28 und 37 Jahre) wegen bandenmÃ¤ÃŸigen Callcenter-Betrugs.Das Verfahren ist Teil eines grÃ¶ÃŸeren Verfahrenskomplexes, an dem auch die Staatsanwaltschaften Ansbach und Bad Kreuznach sowie die Kriminalpolizeiinspektion Ansbach und die Kriminaldirektion Trier beteiligt sind. Am 11. November untersuchten Spezialeinheiten der Cyber Crime Unit der Kosovo Police insgesamt 13 Wohn- und GeschÃ¤ftsrÃ¤ume im Kosovo, nahmen neun VerdÃ¤chtige festgenommen und stellten umfangreiches Beweismaterial sicher, darunter (u.a. Anleitungen fÃ¼r die GesprÃ¤chsfÃ¼hrung mit deutschen Beschuldigten, technisches Equipment eines ehemaligen und eines aktiven Callcenters sowie eine Schusswaffe. Unter den festgenommenen Beschuldigten befindet sich auch der 28-jÃ¤hrige Beschuldigte in dem von der Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden gefÃ¼hrten Verfahren, bei dem es sich um ein leitendes Bandenmitglied handeln soll. Die Beschuldigten sind Mitglieder einer Bande. Seit September 2017 haben sie vor allem Ã¤ltere Deutsche angerufen und ihnen Lotteriegewinne ersprochen, die gegen Zahlung von GebÃ¼hren und Auslagen in vier- bis fÃ¼nfstelliger HÃ¶he (etwa fÃ¼r Transport, Versicherungen und Notare) ausgeschÃ¼ttet werden. Die geforderten Zahlungen wurden in bar von Geldboten abgeholt oder Ã¼ber Zahlungsdienste bezahlt.Wie hoch der Schaden insgesamt ist, steht noch nicht fest, er dÃ¼rfte nach SchÃ¤tzungen jedoch im zweistelligen Millionenbereich liegen.Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und die Polizeidirektion Dresden ermitteln derzeit gegen fÃ¼nf kosovarische Beschuldigte (24, 25, 26, 28 und 37 Jahre) wegen bandenmÃ¤ÃŸigen Callcenter-Betrugs.Das Verfahren ist Teil eines grÃ¶ÃŸeren Verfahrenskomplexes, anâ€¦

GÃ¶rlitzer Handel startet Weihnachtskampagne

GÃ¶rlitz. Durch Corona sind die UmsÃ¤tze im Einzelhandel gesunken. GÃ¶rlitzer HÃ¤ndler wollen mit einer Kampagne gegensteuern. Der verkaufsoffene Sonntag, eigentlich am 6. Dezember geplant, findet nicht statt. Es hÃ¤tte den GÃ¶rlitzer HÃ¤ndlern vielleicht das gebracht, was sie zuletzt immer seltener hatten: guten Umsatz. â€žDie UmsÃ¤tze im Einzelhandel sind in den letzten Tagenâ€¦
Autonome Fahrzeuge wie dieses Â»Easy Mile AbsolutÂ« kÃ¶nnten in ein bis zwei Jahren Ã¼ber den Betriebshof der VGH rollen. Foto: TU Dresden

Autonomes Fahren bald in Hoyerswerda?

Hoyerswerda. Die Verkehrsgesellschaft Hoyerswerda (VGH) hat zusammen mit Partnern beim Bundesministerium fÃ¼r Wirtschaft und Energie eine Projektskizze fÃ¼r ein Forschungsprojekt zur Â»Automatisierung des Depotbetriebes mit Elektrobussen â€“ ADEleÂ« eingereicht.

Ein Baum fÃ¼rs gute Gewissen

Sachsen. Weihnachten ist das Fest der Freude und Besinnlichkeit. Einfach die schÃ¶ne Zeit genieÃŸen und der Seele Zeit geben, zur Ruhe kommen. Auch die Natur ist ruhig geworden und wartet auf den Start in ein neues Leben im nÃ¤chsten Jahr.

Lichtermeer in Freital

Freital. Damit in der Weihnachtszeit â€“ trotz Corona â€“ etwas Stimmung aufkommen kann, prÃ¤sentiert sich die Stadt Freital pÃ¼nktlich zum ersten Adventswochenende an zentralen Punkten mit der entsprechenden Dekoration. Die Freitaler Stadtwerke GmbH hat dazu im Auftrag der Stadtverwaltung Leuchtelemente an den Lichtmasten angebracht, BÃ¤ume mit Beleuchung aufgestellt und natÃ¼rlich auch die Pyramide auf dem Neumarkt installiert. Insgesamt sind 76 Lichtmasten entlang der Dresdner StraÃŸe, der Burgker StraÃŸe (Kreisverkehr bis Dresdner StraÃŸe) sowie der Rabenauer StraÃŸe (Dresdner bis Hainsberger StraÃŸe) mit beleuchteten Stern- und Baummotiven geschmÃ¼ckt. Am Rathaus Potschappel glÃ¤nzen traditionell zwei LichtervorhÃ¤nge und ein Bergmann, im F1 Freitaler Technologiezentrum am Neumarkt drei LichtervorhÃ¤nge. ZusÃ¤tzlich sorgen insgesamt 12 WeihnachtsbÃ¤ume an zentralen PlÃ¤tzen und Orten fÃ¼r das richtige Festtagsflair. Die Weihnachtsbeleuchtung ist mit der Sparschaltung der StraÃŸenlampen gekoppelt. Diese gehen mit einbrechender Dunkelheit an und um 22 Uhr wieder aus. Am Morgen schalten sie sich um 5 Uhr an und mit zunehmendem Tageslicht wieder ab. Bei der Beleuchtung wird auf stromsparende und zudem wartungsarme LED-Tecnik gesetzt.Damit in der Weihnachtszeit â€“ trotz Corona â€“ etwas Stimmung aufkommen kann, prÃ¤sentiert sich die Stadt Freital pÃ¼nktlich zum ersten Adventswochenende an zentralen Punkten mit der entsprechenden Dekoration. Die Freitaler Stadtwerke GmbH hat dazu imâ€¦

Â»SFBooteÂ« steuert Kreisstadt an

Senftenberg. Druckfrisch erscheint heute das zweite Exemplar des neuen Senftenberger Stadtmagazins Â»SFBooteÂ« - gemeinsam herausgegeben von der Stadt Senftenberg und dem WochenKurier.
gb

HEUTE: Traktoren-Demo in Dresden

Bereits im Januar diesen Jahres protestierten Landwirte mit ihren Traktoren auf der MarienbrÃ¼cke. Foto: BÃ¼ttner
Bereits im Januar diesen Jahres protestierten Landwirte mit ihren Traktoren auf der MarienbrÃ¼cke. Foto: BÃ¼ttner

Wegen einer Demonstration der sÃ¤chsischen Landwirte kommt es am Montag, 30. November, zu Verkehrsbehinderungen.

Ab etwa 15 Uhr ist mit vielen Traktoren aus allen Richtungen zu rechnen, die ins Stadtzentrum fahren und hier verschiedene BrÃ¼cken- und StraÃŸenabschnitte ganz oder teilweise besetzen. Dadurch kann es auch auf den EinfahrtstraÃŸen Dresdens erhebliche Verkehrsbehinderungen ergeben.

Auf der MarienbrÃ¼cke, der GroÃŸen MeiÃŸner StraÃŸe und der KÃ¶pckestraÃŸe steht in der Zeit von etwa 15 bis 18.30 Uhr jeweils nur ein Fahrstreifen in jeder Fahrtrichtung zur VerfÃ¼gung. Die zweite Fahrspur besetzten parkende Traktoren. Durch das Fehlen dieser Spur ist mit erheblichem Stau zu rechnen. Zudem wird die WigardstraÃŸe in beide Fahrtrichtungen voll gesperrt sein.

Allen betroffenen Verkehrsteilnehmerinnen und Verkehrsteilnehmern wird geraten, an diesem Tag die oben genannten StraÃŸenzÃ¼ge weitrÃ¤umig zu umfahren und mehr Zeit einzuplanen. Die FlÃ¼gelwegbrÃ¼cke, das Blaue Wunder und die WaldschlÃ¶ÃŸchenbrÃ¼cke sind von den VerkehrseinschrÃ¤nkungen nicht betroffen.

(pm/Landeshauptstadt Dresden)

Augustusmarkt darf auch nicht stattfinden

Dresden. Die WÃ¼rfel sind gefallen. Die neuen Corona-bedingten Verordnungen und Regeln der Bundesregierung und der LÃ¤nder sowie die neue AllgemeinverfÃ¼gung des Freistaates Sachsen machen WeihnachtsmÃ¤rkte unmÃ¶glich. Nachdem sie bereits bis zum 30. November verboten waren, sind sie jetzt endgÃ¼ltig auch fÃ¼r den Dezember untersagt. Das gilt auch fÃ¼r den Augustusmarkt. Auch eine kleinere Varianten, in Form der â€žDresdner Weihnachtsinselnâ€œ, sind leider nicht mÃ¶glich. Die Absage ist fÃ¼r alle HÃ¤ndler, Gastronomen, Kunsthandwerker und Schausteller, fÃ¼r die Dienstleister und Partner, fÃ¼r die KÃ¼nstler und nicht zuletzt fÃ¼r die Dresdner, seine GÃ¤ste und Freunde in der Region, unfassbar traurig. Auch fÃ¼r den Einzelhandel in der Innenstadt und das Gastgewerbe rundherum. Gerade fÃ¼r alle, die in der Freizeit- und Kulturwirtschaft und in der Gastronomie arbeiten, war das ganze Jahr schon schlimm und die Weihnachtszeit ein letzter Hoffnungsschimmer. FÃ¼r alle ist es eine wirtschaftliche und emotionale Katastrophe und hinterlÃ¤sst bei den Veranstaltern eine groÃŸe Leere. Seit einem dreiviertel Jahr wird an der Vorbereitung des Augustusmarktes bereits gearbeitet. In dieser Zeit des stÃ¤ndigen Auf und Ab was Vorschriften und Regeln betrifft, wurden Konzepte erstellt und wieder verworfen, geplant und umgeplant. Der Vorbereitungsaufwand war 2020 so groÃŸ wie nie. WÃ¤ren WeihnachtsmÃ¤rkte, wie seit dem Sommer immer wieder in Aussicht gestellt, erlaubt worden, hÃ¤tte der Augustusmarkt auf Basis eines ausgeklÃ¼gelten Hygienekonzeptes in verÃ¤nderter, sehr sicherer und trotzdem attraktiver Form durchgefÃ¼hrt werden kÃ¶nnen. WÃ¤hrend andere frÃ¼hzeitig die Segel gestrichen haben, haben die Veranstalter im Wissen um die Bedeutung des Augustusmarktes fÃ¼r so viele zusammen mit der Stadt Dresden bis zur letzten Minute gekÃ¤mpft, sÃ¤mtliche mÃ¶glichen Alternativen geprÃ¼ft und trotz aller Hindernisse nie aufgegeben. Wenigstens â€žein bisschen Weihnachtenâ€œ wollten sie realisieren. Dass die â€žDresdner Weihnachtsinselnâ€œ letztlich nicht genehmigungsfÃ¤hig sind und selbst in der schwersten Krise am Ende des Tages die BÃ¼rokratie und vÃ¶llig lebensfremde Vorschriften siegen, lÃ¤sst alle Beteiligten sehr nachdenklich zurÃ¼ck. Vielleicht ist die Tatsache, dass mit UnterstÃ¼tzung Dritter trotzdem eine teilweise weihnachtliche Beleuchtung in der HauptstraÃŸe realisiert werden kann, ein kleines Zeichen der Hoffnung. Alle hoffen sehr, dass die Zeiten schnell wieder besser werden und man sich im nÃ¤chsten Jahr auf dem Augustusmarkt 2021 froh und munter wiedersehen kann. (pm/Zastrow + Zastrow GmbH)Die WÃ¼rfel sind gefallen. Die neuen Corona-bedingten Verordnungen und Regeln der Bundesregierung und der LÃ¤nder sowie die neue AllgemeinverfÃ¼gung des Freistaates Sachsen machen WeihnachtsmÃ¤rkte unmÃ¶glich. Nachdem sie bereits bis zum 30. Novemberâ€¦

Dank Zeugenhinweisen: Polizei schnappt gesuchten StraftÃ¤ter

LÃ¶bau. Polizisten in LÃ¶bau haben dank mehrere Zeugenhinweise einen per Haftbefehl gesuchten StraftÃ¤ter festgenommen und hinter Schloss und Riegel gebracht. ZunÃ¤chst meldete ein BÃ¼rger am vergangenen Donnerstag eine unbekannte Person auf dem Dach eines GebÃ¤udes am Stadionweg. Offenbar war der Mann im Begriff, Ã¼ber das Dach in das Haus einzubrechen. Beamte des Reviers Zittau-Oberland und des Einsatzzuges eilten zum Tatort. Der VerdÃ¤chtige floh jedoch noch vor dem Eintreffen der Uniformierten. Ein weiterer Zeuge beobachtete den Mann wenig spÃ¤ter am alten Friedhof. Auch hier kamen die Polizisten einen Schritt zu spÃ¤t und trafen niemanden mehr an. SchlieÃŸlich erreichte die OrdnungshÃ¼ter am Mittag ein dritter Hinweis aus der BevÃ¶lkerung. Diesmal schlugen die Beamten rechtzeitig zu und nahmen den TatverdÃ¤chtigen am Stadionweg fest. Gegen den 26-JÃ¤hrigen lag ein Haftbefehl wegen des Verdachts der rÃ¤uberischen Erpressung vor. Im Rucksack des Deutschen fanden die OrdnungshÃ¼ter mutmaÃŸliches Diebesgut aus zurÃ¼ckliegenden EinbrÃ¼chen. AuÃŸerdem hatte der FlÃ¼chtige eine geringe Menge an Chrystal dabei. Bei seiner Flucht entledigte sich der Gesuchte offenbar noch Teilen einer Gasdruckwaffe und seines Telefons. Die Beamten fanden Teile der Waffe und das Handy im LÃ¶bauer Wasser nahe einer FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerbrÃ¼cke und stellten beides sicher. Am Freitagvormittag erfolgte die VorfÃ¼hrung bei einem Richter. Dieser ordnete die Haft an. Polizisten brachten den Beschuldigten in eine Justizvollzugsanstalt. Der Revierkriminaldienst ermittelt nun unter anderem wegen des Verdachts des besonders schweren Falls des Diebstahls sowie des VerstoÃŸes gegen das Waffen- und BetÃ¤ubungsmittelgesetz. Die Polizei bedankt sich fÃ¼r die tatkrÃ¤ftige UnterstÃ¼tzung aus der BevÃ¶lkerung. Polizisten in LÃ¶bau haben dank mehrere Zeugenhinweise einen per Haftbefehl gesuchten StraftÃ¤ter festgenommen und hinter Schloss und Riegel gebracht. ZunÃ¤chst meldete ein BÃ¼rger am vergangenen Donnerstag eine unbekannte Person auf dem Dach einesâ€¦

