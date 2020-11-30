HEUTE: Traktoren-Demo in Dresden

Wegen einer Demonstration der sÃ¤chsischen Landwirte kommt es am Montag, 30. November, zu Verkehrsbehinderungen.

Ab etwa 15 Uhr ist mit vielen Traktoren aus allen Richtungen zu rechnen, die ins Stadtzentrum fahren und hier verschiedene Brücken- und Straßenabschnitte ganz oder teilweise besetzen. Dadurch kann es auch auf den Einfahrtstraßen Dresdens erhebliche Verkehrsbehinderungen ergeben.

Auf der Marienbrücke, der Großen Meißner Straße und der Köpckestraße steht in der Zeit von etwa 15 bis 18.30 Uhr jeweils nur ein Fahrstreifen in jeder Fahrtrichtung zur Verfügung. Die zweite Fahrspur besetzten parkende Traktoren. Durch das Fehlen dieser Spur ist mit erheblichem Stau zu rechnen. Zudem wird die Wigardstraße in beide Fahrtrichtungen voll gesperrt sein.

Allen betroffenen Verkehrsteilnehmerinnen und Verkehrsteilnehmern wird geraten, an diesem Tag die oben genannten StraÃŸenzÃ¼ge weitrÃ¤umig zu umfahren und mehr Zeit einzuplanen. Die FlÃ¼gelwegbrÃ¼cke, das Blaue Wunder und die WaldschlÃ¶ÃŸchenbrÃ¼cke sind von den VerkehrseinschrÃ¤nkungen nicht betroffen.

(pm/Landeshauptstadt Dresden)