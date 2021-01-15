Notdienste â€“ Update

EislÃ¶wen gegen Falken & Tigers

Dresden. Die Blau-WeiÃŸen bekommen es am Freitag, 15. Januar, 19.30 Uhr, mit den Heilbronner Falken zu tun. Das Tabellenschlusslicht empfÃ¤ngt den Vorletzten. Mit einem Sieg kÃ¶nnen die EislÃ¶wen die Rote Laterne an die Falken weitergeben. SpradeTV Ã¼bertrÃ¤gt live. Zum ersten Mal in dieser Saison treffen die EislÃ¶wen und die Falken aufeinander und es geht um wichtige drei Punkte im Tabellenkeller. Aktuell haben die Dresdner einen ZÃ¤hler RÃ¼ckstand auf Heilbronn. Allerdings kommen die GÃ¤ste mit reichlich Selbstvertrauen, haben ihre letzten vier Ligaspiele alle gewonnen. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žHeilbronn wurde vor der Saison als eine Top-Sechs-Mannschaft gehandelt. Sie hatten allerdings mit Verletzungen und Spielverlegungen zu kÃ¤mpfen. In den letzten vier Spielen haben sie gezeigt, wie gut sie sind, aber das ist uns egal. Wir gehen in das Heimspiel, um es zu gewinnen.â€œ Jordan Knackstedt, KapitÃ¤n Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žWir mÃ¼ssen natÃ¼rlich von der ersten Sekunde an hellwach sein, dÃ¼rfen die Anfangsphase nicht so verschlafen, wie letzten Sonntag. Ein schnelles Tor wÃ¼rde uns sicher guttun, egal wie es fÃ¤llt. Wir nehmen jeden Treffer.â€œ Geleitet wird das Spiel von den Hauptschiedsrichtern Markus SchÃ¼tz und Jens Steinecke. Am Sonntag, 17. Januar, geht es fÃ¼r die Dresdner mit dem AuswÃ¤rtsspiel bei den Bayreuth Tigers weiter. (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)

Elektro-Duo ist wieder zurÃ¼ck

Senftenberg. GroÃŸ ist die Freude im Institut fÃ¼r Maschinenbau und Management der Brandenburgischen Technischen UniversitÃ¤t (BTU) Cottbus-Senftenberg in Senftenberg sowie beim Institut fÃ¼r Umwelttechnik und Recycling Senftenberg e.V. (IURS). Denn das im Sommer entwendete Fahrzeug DUO befindet sich wieder auf dem Campus, informiert BTU-Sprecher Ralf-Peter Witzmann. Bereits Ende November habe Kriminalhauptkommissar Mathias BaumgÃ¤rtner vom Kriminalkommissariat der Polzeiinspektion Oberspreewald-Lausitz mitgeteilt, dass das Fahrzeug aufgefunden werden konnte. Â»Inzwischen wurde das in einem Senftenberger Garagenkomplex sichergestellte DUO wieder an die BTU zurÃ¼ckgefÃ¼hrtÂ«, informiert Witzmann. EigentÃ¼mer des Fahrzeuges ist laut dem BTU-Sprecher das IURS. Das DUO sei ein wesentlicher Bestandteil der Lehrveranstaltung Â»Projekt InternationalÂ« im Maschinenbau und sei in diesem Rahmen auf einen elektrischen Antrieb umgerÃ¼stet worden. Â»Dank des Fahndungserfolges kann das Projekt nun im geplanten Umfang weitergefÃ¼hrt werden. Partner sind dabei im Nachbarland Polen die UniversitÃ¤t Zielona GÃ³ra mit ihrer FakultÃ¤t fÃ¼r Maschinenbau sowie das Technische Gymnasium/Berufsschule Emilii Plater in ZgorzelecÂ«, fÃ¼hrt Witzmann aus. Â»Wir bedanken uns herzlich bei der Kriminalpolizei. Ganz besonders danken wir den Medien und der BevÃ¶lkerung fÃ¼r die UnterstÃ¼tzung bei der Suche und fÃ¼r die Hinweise, die letztlich zum Wiederauffinden des Fahrzeuges gefÃ¼hrt habenÂ«, betont Prof. Dr. Sylvio Simon, der Studiengangsleiter des Maschinenbaus und Vorsitzender des IURS e.V. ist. Â»Besonders gern wÃ¼rden wir uns bei der Person persÃ¶nlich bedanken, die den entscheidenden Hinweis gab.Â« FÃ¼r das aktuelle Jahr plane das IURS gemeinsam mit den Studierenden der Lehrveranstaltung Â»Projekt InternationalÂ«, sofern es die Situationen zulÃ¤sst, die aktuellen Ergebnisse der E-Motorisierung des DUOs Ã¶ffentlich vorzustellen.GroÃŸ ist die Freude im Institut fÃ¼r Maschinenbau und Management der Brandenburgischen Technischen UniversitÃ¤t (BTU) Cottbus-Senftenberg in Senftenberg sowie beim Institut fÃ¼r Umwelttechnik und Recycling Senftenberg e.V. (IURS). Denn das im Sommerâ€¦

AutofÃ¤hre nach Pillnitz wieder im Dienst

Dresden. Nach Ã¼berstandener Reparatur mit Werftaufenthalt wird die AutofÃ¤hre der Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) heute / 14. Januar) ab 14 Uhr wieder in Betrieb genommen. Sie holt dann wie im Fahrplan vorgesehen tÃ¤glich zwischen 5.30 Uhr und 21.30 Uhr Autos und Passagiere zwischen Kleinzschachwitz und Pillnitz Ã¼ber.  Aufgrund eines unerwarteten Schadens an einem der beiden Antriebe musste die AutofÃ¤hre der Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) am 14. Dezember 2020 den Betrieb vorÃ¼bergehend einstellen. Ersatzweise verkehrte tÃ¤glich bis Mitternacht die PersonenfÃ¤hre zwischen Kleinzschachwitz und Pillnitz. So war gesichert, dass zumindest FuÃŸgÃ¤nger und Radfahrer auf die jeweils andere Elbseite Ã¼bersetzen konnten.Nach Ã¼berstandener Reparatur mit Werftaufenthalt wird die AutofÃ¤hre der Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) heute / 14. Januar) ab 14 Uhr wieder in Betrieb genommen. Sie holt dann wie im Fahrplan vorgesehen tÃ¤glich zwischen 5.30 Uhr und 21.30 Uhr Autosâ€¦

Â»Wir vermissen unsere FansÂ«

Bautzen. Das ostsÃ¤chsische und deutschlandweit bekannte DJ-Duo Â»Anstandslos & DurchgeknalltÂ«, Maria DÃ¼rrling und Oliver Kleissle, reden im WochenKurier Ã¼ber die schwierige Zeit als KÃ¼nstler wÃ¤hrend der Corona-Pandemie.

Medaille zum StadtjubilÃ¤um

Freital. FÃ¼r den 30. Â»Tag der SachsenÂ«, der vom 10. bis 12. September 2021 in Freital stattfinden sollte, hat der lange in Freital wirkende und 2012 mit dem Kultur- und Kunstpreis der Stadt geehrte KÃ¼nstler Olaf Stoy eine Medaille geschaffen. Obwohl das grÃ¶ÃŸte SÃ¤chsische Vereinsfest aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie abgesagt werden musste, wird sie trotzdem in der Ersten Dresdner MedaillenmÃ¼nze geprÃ¤gt. Alle Liebhaber kÃ¶nnen das StÃ¼ck unter detlef.schoenbach@t-online.de bestellen â€“ entweder in Feinsilber (59 Euro) oder preisgÃ¼nstiger vergoldet (22 Euro) bzw. aus Kaiserzinn mit Silberanteil (16 Euro). Die Auflage betrÃ¤gt jeweils 200 StÃ¼ck.FÃ¼r den 30. Â»Tag der SachsenÂ«, der vom 10. bis 12. September 2021 in Freital stattfinden sollte, hat der lange in Freital wirkende und 2012 mit dem Kultur- und Kunstpreis der Stadt geehrte KÃ¼nstler Olaf Stoy eine Medaille geschaffen. Obwohl dasâ€¦

Corona-Schnelltests fÃ¼r SchÃ¼ler und Lehrer

Sachsen. Bevor fÃ¼r SchÃ¼lerinnen und SchÃ¼ler die Schule wieder losgeht, kÃ¶nnen sie sich kostenlos testen lassen. Das freiwillige Testangebot besteht auch fÃ¼r das gesamte pÃ¤dagogische Personal der Ã¶ffentlichen und freien Schulen. Erstmalig wird es das Testangebot ab 18. Januar geben, wenn die SchÃ¼lerinnen und SchÃ¼ler der Abschlussklassen wieder an die Schulen dÃ¼rfen. Nach den Winterferien soll das Testangebot auch fÃ¼r SchÃ¼ler ab der siebten Klassenstufe sowie dem pÃ¤dagogischen Personal an Schulen und Kindertageseinrichtungen bestehen. Â»Die Tests sind freiwillig, eine Testpflicht gibt es nicht. Gleichwohl wÃ¼rde ich mir wÃ¼nschen, dass sich mÃ¶glichst viele daran beteiligen â€“ zum eigenen Schutz, aber auch zum Schutz der Anderen. Die Tests sollen sicherstellen, dass nach der langen Zeit des Lockdowns nur gesunde Personen die Schulen besuchen. Klar ist aber auch: Die grundlegenden Hygieneregeln mÃ¼ssen weiterhin zwingend eingehalten werdenÂ«, so Kultusminister Christian Piwarz. Beauftragt mit der DurchfÃ¼hrung der Antigen-Tests (Point-of-Care-Antigen-Tests) wurde das Deutsche Roten Kreuzes (DRK). Das fachlich qualifizierte Personal wird von allen sÃ¤chsischen Hilfsorganisationen gestellt. Dazu gehÃ¶ren neben dem DRK auch der Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund, die Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, der Malteser Hilfsdienst und die DLRG. Die Tests werden meist an ausgewÃ¤hlten Schulen (Testschulen) zeitlich gestaffelt durchgefÃ¼hrt. Dazu wurden mit den Ã¼brigen Schulen Cluster gebildet. Jede Schule kennt also ihre Testschule. In einigen FÃ¤llen werden die Schulen von mobilen Test-Teams des DRK aufgesucht. Wann und wo die Tests durchgefÃ¼hrt werden, darÃ¼ber informiert die jeweilige Schule. Fragen beantwortet auch der zustÃ¤ndige Standort des Landesamtes fÃ¼r Schule und Bildung. Fragen und Antworten zu den Corona-Schnelltests gibt es im Blog des Kultusministeriums.  Bevor fÃ¼r SchÃ¼lerinnen und SchÃ¼ler die Schule wieder losgeht, kÃ¶nnen sie sich kostenlos testen lassen. Das freiwillige Testangebot besteht auch fÃ¼r das gesamte pÃ¤dagogische Personal der Ã¶ffentlichen und freien Schulen. Erstmalig wird es dasâ€¦

Komm zu uns ans WHG!

Riesa. Das Werner-Heisenberg-Gymnasium Riesa stellt sich traditionell auch in diesem Jahr wieder allen GrundschÃ¼lern und deren Eltern vor, um sie bei der Wahl fÃ¼r die richtige weiterfÃ¼hrende Schule zu unterstÃ¼tzen.  Aufgrund von Corona geht das diesmal leider nicht persÃ¶nlich vor Ort. Deshalb haben die fleiÃŸigen SchÃ¼ler*innen und LehrkrÃ¤fte des WHG einen virtuellen Rundgang durch ihre Schule produziert, zeigen Unterrichtssequenzen und vermitteln Informationen zur vertieften Ausbildung, zu den Profilen und zu den Ganztagsangeboten. Unter dem Motto: â€œKomm zu uns ans WHGâ€œ entstanden ein Informationsvideo und mehrere kleine Sequenzen, die einen guten Einblick in die positive LernatmosphÃ¤re an unserer Schule vermitteln. Am Freitag, 15. Januar, 18 Uhr, Ã¶ffnen sich virtuell die SchultÃ¼ren auf folgenden KanÃ¤len: Homepage der Schule: www.whg-rie.de Facebook Account WHG: www.ogy.de/whg-riesa Instagram Account WHG: www.instagram.com/whg_riesaDas Werner-Heisenberg-Gymnasium Riesa stellt sich traditionell auch in diesem Jahr wieder allen GrundschÃ¼lern und deren Eltern vor, um sie bei der Wahl fÃ¼r die richtige weiterfÃ¼hrende Schule zu unterstÃ¼tzen.  Aufgrund von Corona geht das diesmalâ€¦

13. Februar: Keine Menschenkette

Dresden. Auch in diesem Jahr soll in Dresden das Gedenken an den 13. Februar 1945 stattfinden, wenn auch coronabedingt unter vÃ¶llig anderen Voraussetzungen. So wird es keine Menschenkette in der Dresdner Innenstadt geben, statt dessen bereitet die AG 13. Februar ein Gedenken im kleinen Rahmen am Abend des 13. Februar mit dem OberbÃ¼rgermeister und der Rektorin der Technischen UniversitÃ¤t Dresden vor. Im Anschluss wird die Dresdner Philharmonie ein Gedenkkonzert per Livestream aus dem Kulturpalast spielen. Das Gedenken an den 13. Februar dÃ¼rfe nicht ersatzlos ausfallen, so der Appell der AG 13. Februar,  es mÃ¼sse trotz Pandemie gelingen, wÃ¼rdige Veranstaltungen auf die Beine zu stellen. Das Programm soll am 28. Januar vorgestellt werden.Auch in diesem Jahr soll in Dresden das Gedenken an den 13. Februar 1945 stattfinden, wenn auch coronabedingt unter vÃ¶llig anderen Voraussetzungen. So wird es keine Menschenkette in der Dresdner Innenstadt geben, statt dessen bereitet die AG 13.â€¦
Die Blau-WeiÃŸen bekommen es am Freitag, 15. Januar, 19.30 Uhr, mit den Heilbronner Falken zu tun. Das Tabellenschlusslicht empfÃ¤ngt den Vorletzten. Mit einem Sieg kÃ¶nnen die EislÃ¶wen die Rote Laterne an die Falken weitergeben. SpradeTV Ã¼bertrÃ¤gt live.

Zum ersten Mal in dieser Saison treffen die EislÃ¶wen und die Falken aufeinander und es geht um wichtige drei Punkte im Tabellenkeller. Aktuell haben die Dresdner einen ZÃ¤hler RÃ¼ckstand auf Heilbronn. Allerdings kommen die GÃ¤ste mit reichlich Selbstvertrauen, haben ihre letzten vier Ligaspiele alle gewonnen.

Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žHeilbronn wurde vor der Saison als eine Top-Sechs-Mannschaft gehandelt. Sie hatten allerdings mit Verletzungen und Spielverlegungen zu kÃ¤mpfen. In den letzten vier Spielen haben sie gezeigt, wie gut sie sind, aber das ist uns egal. Wir gehen in das Heimspiel, um es zu gewinnen.â€œ

Jordan Knackstedt, KapitÃ¤n Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žWir mÃ¼ssen natÃ¼rlich von der ersten Sekunde an hellwach sein, dÃ¼rfen die Anfangsphase nicht so verschlafen, wie letzten Sonntag. Ein schnelles Tor wÃ¼rde uns sicher guttun, egal wie es fÃ¤llt. Wir nehmen jeden Treffer.â€œ

Geleitet wird das Spiel von den Hauptschiedsrichtern Markus SchÃ¼tz und Jens Steinecke.

Am Sonntag, 17. Januar, geht es fÃ¼r die Dresdner mit dem AuswÃ¤rtsspiel bei den Bayreuth Tigers weiter.

(pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)

