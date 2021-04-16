BÃ¼rgerforum zum Sachsenbad

We now offer comprehensive online help where you can get to help my homework is due tomorrow fast and simple, not to mention at an affordable rate! Buy thesis from professionals and never suffer from doing it yourself. Why waste time on thesis when you can order it from the best experts in thesis writing on the Internet? Das Sachsenbad gilt als Musterbeispiel der Architektur der Â»Neuen SachlichkeitÂ« der spÃ¤ten 20er Jahre in Dresden. Doch leider steht das Haus seit Jahrzehnten leer und verfÃ¤llt.

Kommt jetzt Bewegung in die Sache? Der Stadtrat beschloss auf Antrag der Linken im März die Durchführung eines Bürgerforums zur Zukunft des Bades. Das findet nun am 19. April von 18 bis 20.30 Uhr in der Messe Dresden statt und wird als Livestream von Dresden Fernsehen übertragen.

Ein Bürgerforum hat den Zweck, nach »dem gleichberechtigten Meinungsaustausch zwischen Bürgern, Stadträten und dem Oberbürgermeister« eine Empfehlung zu einem Vorhaben abzugeben. Die Bürgerinitiative »Endlich Wasser ins Sachsenbad« des Vereins Pro Pieschen e.V. hatte knapp 3.000 Unterschriften dafür gesammelt.

Ein Gutachten der stÃ¤dtischen Stesad kommt zu verschiedenen Nutzungsvarianten des Bades (durch Privatbetreiber) als Gesundheitsbad, Gesundheitsbad/Schwimmbad sowie eigenstÃ¤ndiges Schwimmbad.