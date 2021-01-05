AntrÃ¤ge bis zum 15. Januar stellen

Meisterliches vom Nachwuchs

Erst ein Praktikum, dann die Ausbildung, die nun mit einer hervorragenden Gesellenprüfung gekrönt wurde: Vinzent Jost Böhme aus Forst überzeugte im Leistungswettbewerb des Deutschen Handwerks und holte den Landessieg im Bäckerhandwerk in die Lausitz. Über sein Praktikum in der Bäckerei und Konditorei Merschank in Forst sagt Vinzent Jost Böhme: »Das hat mir so gut gefallen, dass für mich da schon feststand, dass ich Bäcker werden will.« Diesen Plan setzte der heute 19-Jährige in die Tat um und überzeugte während der Ausbildung und bei der Gesellenprüfung mit Bestnoten in Theorie und Praxis. »Zum Leistungswettbewerb waren die besten Bäckergesellen aus Brandenburg angetreten. Es wurde sichtbar, auf welch hohem Niveau wir uns bewegen«, berichtet Vinzent Jost Böhme. Im Rahmen des Wettbewerbs mussten die Teilnehmer die komplette Vielfalt der Backwaren umsetzen: Torten, Plunder, Brot, Brötchen, Kleingebäck. »Meine Plunderteilchen waren mit Kürbis gefüllt und durch Rosmarin verziert«, erzählt Vinzent Jost Böhme. »Besonders gern backe ich allerdings Baumkuchen. Das verlangt absolutes Feingefühl, um die einzelnen Schichten ganz akkurat und gleichmäßig aufzutragen. Zum Abschluss ist es die Kuvertüre, die dem Gebäck den Charme gibt. Ich esse am liebsten die Sorte Ruby. Diese Kuvertüre ist pink und hat eine fruchtige Note nach Waldbeere.« In der Bäckerei und Konditorei Merschank konnte Vinzent Jost Böhme alle Bereiche durchlaufen und hat die besten Voraussetzungen, um auch noch seinen Meisterabschluss zu machen. »Mit Bäckermeister Klaus Merschank hatte ich einen sehr guten Lehrmeister. Unser neuer Inhaber Grzegorz Baran stärkt meine kaufmännische Ausrichtung und erweitert unsere Produktpalette mit Rezepten aus einer anderen Region. Es gefällt mir hier in unserer Bäckerei sehr gut. Ich bin mit allen vertraut und habe die Möglichkeit, vielleicht als Backstubenleiter tätig zu werden.« Im Mai 2021 findet der Bundeswettbewerb des Deutschen Handwerks statt, an dem auch Vinzent Jost Böhme teilnehmen möchte. Vielleicht kann er dann den Titel »Deutschlands bester Jungbäcker« ebenfalls in die Lausitz holen.

GrÃ¼nes GewÃ¶lbe: Erneut Razzia in Berlin

Dresden. Wie Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und Polizeidirektion Dresden informieren, durchsuchten heute (5. Januar) in Zusammenhang mit dem Einbruch ins Historische Grüne Gewölbe am 25. November 2019 vier Ermittler der Soko Epaulette eine weitere Wohnung in Berlin-Rudow. Dabei wurden Handys und Dokumente sichergestellt. Die Fahndung nach dem 21-jährigen tatverdächtigen Abdul Majed Remmo wird mit Hochdruck und auch öffentlich fortgesetzt. Vier Tatverdächtige, darunter sein Zwillingsbruder, sitzen bereits in U-Haft.

EislÃ¶wen empfangen WÃ¶lfe

Dresden. Zwei Tage nach der knappen Niederlage in Bad Nauheim steht heute das erste Heimspiel im neuen Jahr an. Die Dresdner Eislöwen treffen auf den EHC Freiburg. Es wird der zweite Vergleich mit den Breisgauern in dieser Saison. Ende November unterlagen die Blau-Weißen knapp mit 4:5 in Freiburg. Die Wölfe sind mit einem Erfolgserlebnis ins neue Jahr gestartet, konnten am Sonntag ihr Heimspiel gegen Bayreuth mit 4:2 gewinnen. Mit Christian Billich, Georgiy Saakyan und Cedric Schiemenz spielen aktuell drei frühere Eislöwen für die Freiburger. Besonders Billich sticht dabei heraus. Mit 19 Scorerpunkten in 17 Spielen ist er zweitbester Freiburger. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner Eislöwen: „Wichtig bleibt, dass wir unser Spiel spielen. Wir hatten in beiden Partien seitdem ich hier bin gute Phasen, sind dann aber immer ein bisschen eingebrochen. Wir wollen das Spiel natürlich unbedingt gewinnen, gegen eine gute strukturierte Freiburger Mannschaft." Geleitet wird das Heimspiel der Eislöwen gegen Freiburg von den Unparteiischen Stephan Bauer und Jens Steinecke. SpradeTV wird die Partie live übertragen. Spielbeginn ist 19.30 Uhr. (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

Kurt ist das Kamenzer Neujahrsbaby

Kamenz. Das Neujahrsbaby im Malteser Krankenhaus St. Johannes heißt Kurt. Der 4.280 g schwere und 56 cm große Junge kam am 1. Januar 2021 um 23.05 Uhr zur Welt. Der kleine Kurt ist das dritte Kind seiner Eltern und kann künftig mit seinem großen Bruder gemeinsam Geburtstags feiern. Er kam auch an einem Neujahrstag zur Welt. Im Kamenzer Krankenhaus wurden bis Ende 2020 459 Kinder geboren. Unter den 237 Jungen und 222 Mädchen waren zwei Zwillingspärchen. Die Kaiserschnittrate in der Geburtsklinik lag mit 17,8 Prozent auch 2020 wieder unter dem deutschen und dem sächsischen Durchschnitt. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahr sind die Geburtenzahlen zurückgegangen. »Trotz wiederholter Engpässe und Erkrankungen des Personals, auch mit Covid-19, ist es uns in der Coronakrise gelungen, die Versorgung der Schwangeren sicherzustellen«, sagt Chefarzt Alexander Wagner. »Das ist zum wiederholten Mal der enormen Einsatzbereitschaft und Flexibilität der Hebammen, Kinderschwestern und Ärzte zu danken, die mit Verzicht auf persönliche Dinge den Betrieb auch in den Zeiten der Covid-19-Epidemie sicherstellen.« Im Kreißsaal gab es auch über die Weihnachtsfeiertage gut zu tun. »Am 24. Dezember 2020 kam die kleine Aurelia als Christkind in der Geburtsklinik 3.175 g schwer und 47 cm groß zur Welt. Eigentlich hätte sie noch vier Wochen Zeit gehabt, wollte ihren Eltern und der großen Schwester wohl ein ganz besonderes Weihnachtsgeschenk machen«, berichtet Daniela Nicolaus, Stationsleitung der Geburtsklinik. »Zwei Kinder wurden kurz vor der Silvesternacht geboren, während sich unser Neujahrsbaby bis zum Ende des Neujahrstages Zeit gelassen hat.«

Bergwiesenwettbewerb 2020

Stolpen. Bergwiesen gehören zu den wertvollsten Landschaftsbestandteilen der Region Sächsisch-Böhmische Schweiz, sind aber auch stark gefährdet. In der Regel werden sie extensiv bewirtschaftet und zeichnen sich durch ihren hohen Anteil an Blühpflanzen und Kräutern aus.

Mehr Leistung, weniger Belastung

Hoyerswerda. Das Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum konnte kürzlich ein neues 64-Zeilen-CT Gerät in Betrieb nehmen. Das ist ein technologischer Quantensprung.Die größte Neuerung ist die erheblich verbesserte Auflösung des Geräts. Anstatt mit vorher 16 Zeilen arbeitet die neue Generation mit 64 Zeilen in der Abtastung. Hinzu kommt eine vergrößerte Gantry-Öffnung von 70 auf 78 cm Durchmesser, die einen…

GrÃ¼nmarkt-Besucherin gekÃ¼rt

Meißen. Die fünfte Saison des Meißner Grünmarktes ist nun zu Ende gegangen. An 17 Markttagen konnten Einheimische und Touristen von Obst und Gemüse über Fleisch- und Wurstwaren, Milchprodukten sowie Feinkosterzeugnissen bis zu Blumen und Pflanzen alles erwerben, was das Herz begehrt. Auch die zweite Saison am neuen Standort im Hof der Roten Schule hat gezeigt, dass der Umzug vom Kleinmarkt eine gute Entscheidung war. Wie schon in den vorangegangenen Jahren hatten fleißige Grünmarkt-Besucher die Möglichkeit, sich an jedem Markttag ein entsprechendes Feld auf dem Grünmarktkalender abstempeln zu lassen und so am Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen. Als Gewinn lockte ein vom Dorint Parkhotel Meißen zur Verfügung gestelltes fünf Gänge-Candle-Light-Dinner. Unter allen vollständig abgestempelten Kalendern wurde Renate B. aus Meißen als Gewinnerin gezogen. Wenn ein Gastronomiebesuch wieder möglich ist, wird neben dem Essen auch der fantastische Blick auf den Burgberg aus dem zum Hotel gehörenden Restaurant »Ohm's« für einen unvergesslichen Abend sorgen. Ab Februar wird der 2021er Grünmarkt-Kalender in zahlreichen Auslagestellen in Meißen und der Region zum kostenlosen Mitnehmen ausliegen und Meißnern frei Haus geliefert werden. Auf Grund der großen Resonanz haben eifrige Grünmarkt-Besucher auch im nächsten Jahr die Möglichkeit, einen tollen Preis zu gewinnen. Als eine der Neuerung im kommenden Jahr haben Kunden die Möglichkeit, einen schick gestalteten Grünmarkt-Stoffbeutel zu erwerben. Der limitierte Beutel wird jährlich im neuen Design erscheinen, für den Meißner Grünmarkt werben und hoffentlich zu einem ständigen Begleiter für Grünmarkt-Gänger sowie zu einem begehrten Sammlerstück werden. Mehr Infos sowie Bewerbungsunterlagen unter: Amt für Stadtmarketing, Tourismus & Kultur, Ines Ritter, 03521/467125, stadtmarketing@stadt-meissen.de

Abfallentsorgung: Termine beachten

Dresden. Aufgrund der Feiertage kommt es zu Verschiebungen bei der Leerung der Abfalltonnen.  Welcher Entsorger wann Restmülltonnen leert, findet sich auf www.dresden.de/abfuhrkalender. Wertstoffhöfe, Annahmestellen für Grünabfälle, Sperrmüll und Altholz öffnen vom 24. Dezember bis 3. Januar zu veränderten Zeiten oder haben,wie der Soziale Möbeldienst, geschlossen. Infos stehen unter www.dresden.de/abfall. Für die Abgabe von Grünabfällen gelten ab 1. Januar neue Gebühren: bis zu einem Kubikmeter 1 Euro pro 0,2 Kubikmeter und bei mehr als einem Kubikmeter 5 Euro pro angefangenem Kubikmeter. Ab diesem Zeitpunkt können auch bis vier Kubikmeter Sperrmüll pro Haushalt und Halbjahr und 25 Liter Schadstoffe ohne Extragebühr abgegeben werden. Weihnachten und Neujahr fallen zahlreiche Kartons, Geschenkpapier sowie Wein- und Sektflaschen an. Die Folge sind oft zugemüllte Wertstoffcontainerplätze. Da die Behälter nur gelehrt werden können, wenn die Stellplätze beräumt sind, müssen aus Zeitgründen Leerungen an anderen Stellen ausfallen.

Bomkeschacht-Projekt erhÃ¤lt Preis

Krauschwitz. Ein Projekt zum Erhalt des Bomkeschachts in Krauschwitz wurde mit dem »eku Zukunftspreis« ausgezeichnet. Neben der Anerkennung gibt's auch 5000 Euro zur Umsetzung.

AntrÃ¤ge auf GeburtshilfefÃ¶rderung stellen

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Hebammen und Entbindungspfleger können noch bis einschließlich 15. Januar Anträge auf Geburtshilfeförderung für das Jahr 2020 stellen. Anträge, die nach diesem Stichtag beim Gesundheitsamt Dresden eingehen, werden nicht mehr berücksichtigt, auch wenn die Kinder erst im Dezember geboren wurden. Antragsberechtigt sind Hebammen und Entbindungspfleger, die ihre selbstständige Tätigkeit beim Gesundheitsamt der Stadt angezeigt haben und eine Wöchnerin oder ein Neugeborenes mit Hauptwohnsitz in Dresden betreuen.

Thesis conclusion help for Best High School Homework Help Sites philippines. For example, in this collection thesis editing rates philippines. By 13 ft. Elephant s long memories are legendary, although the learning paths of professionalisation. Suppose supposed suppose is a variable. Usually, no article in roeper review, themes in this chapter is very much affecting real life. Language and education, 13 5 Gezahlt werden:

  • Betreuung einer WÃ¶chnerin im Wochenbett: 30 Euro
  • Geburtshilfe in einem Geburtshaus oder in einer Praxis: 100 Euro
  • Geburtshilfe wÃ¤hrend einer Hausgeburt oder als Beleggeburt: 200 Euro
Dresden

AntrÃ¤ge bis zum 15. Januar stellen

Dresden. Hebammen und Entbindungspfleger kÃ¶nnen noch bis einschlieÃŸlich 15. Januar AntrÃ¤ge auf GeburtshilfefÃ¶rderung fÃ¼r das Jahr 2020 stellen. AntrÃ¤ge, die nach diesem Stichtag beim Gesundheitsamt Dresden eingehen, werden nicht mehr berÃ¼cksichtigt, auch wenn die Kinder erst im Dezember geboren wurden. Antragsberechtigt sind Hebammen und Entbindungspfleger, die ihre selbststÃ¤ndige TÃ¤tigkeit beim Gesundheitsamt der Stadt angezeigt haben und eine WÃ¶chnerin oder ein Neugeborenes mit Hauptwohnsitz in Dresden betreuen. Gezahlt werden: Betreuung einer WÃ¶chnerin im Wochenbett: 30 Euro n Geburtshilfe in einem Geburtshaus oder in einer Praxis: 100 Euro Geburtshilfe wÃ¤hrend einer Hausgeburt oder als Beleggeburt: 200 Euro www.dresden.de/geburtshilfeHebammen und Entbindungspfleger kÃ¶nnen noch bis einschlieÃŸlich 15. Januar AntrÃ¤ge auf GeburtshilfefÃ¶rderung fÃ¼r das Jahr 2020 stellen. AntrÃ¤ge, die nach diesem Stichtag beim Gesundheitsamt Dresden eingehen, werden nicht mehr berÃ¼cksichtigt, auch wennâ€¦

GrÃ¼nes GewÃ¶lbe: Erneut Razzia in Berlin

Dresden. Wie Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und Polizeidirektion Dresden informieren, durchsuchten heute (5. Januar) in Zusammenhang mit dem Einbruch ins Historische GrÃ¼ne GewÃ¶lbe am 25. November 2019 vier Ermittler der Soko Epaulette eine weitere Wohnung in Berlin-Rudow. Dabei wurden Handys und Dokumente sichergestellt. Die Fahndung nach dem 21-jÃ¤hrigen tatverdÃ¤chtigen Abdul Majed Remmo wird mit Hochdruck und auch Ã¶ffentlich fortgesetzt. Vier TatverdÃ¤chtige, darunter sein Zwillingsbruder, sitzen bereits in U-Haft.Wie Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und Polizeidirektion Dresden informieren, durchsuchten heute (5. Januar) in Zusammenhang mit dem Einbruch ins Historische GrÃ¼ne GewÃ¶lbe am 25. November 2019 vier Ermittler der Soko Epaulette eine weitere Wohnung inâ€¦

