StammplÃ¤tze im Bienenstock

Bis zum ersten Heimspiel der Rödertalbienen in Staffel B der 3. Liga ist es nicht mehr lange hin. Alle Fans, die sich - nicht nur für dieses Spiel - ihren Lieblingsplatz im heimischen Bienenstock, der Sporthalle am Schulzentrum Großröhrsdorf, sichern wollen, können sich noch bis zum 10. September ihre Dauerkarten sichern.

Sie haben dann nicht nur zu jedem Punktspiel ihren festen Platz sicher, sondern erhalten auch für weitere (Pokal-)Spiele des Bundesligateams ein Vorkaufsrecht auf ihren Stammplatz. Zu den Spielen anderer HCR-Mannschaften haben sie, wie bisher, ebenfalls kostenlosen Zutritt.

Dissertation Services In Uk Library - Dissertations and essays at most attractive prices. Top reliable and trustworthy academic writing service. professional Die Dauerkarten kÃ¶nnen bis zum 10. September unter ticket@roedertalbienen.de sowie Ã¼ber die GeschÃ¤ftsstelle (Handballclub RÃ¶dertal e.V., Ohorner Weg 6, 01900 GroÃŸrÃ¶hrsdorf) reserviert werden. Anzugeben sind dafÃ¼r der vollstÃ¤ndige Name, das Geburtsdatum, die Anschrift sowie die Telefonnummer oder E-Mail-Adresse.