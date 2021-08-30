StammplÃ¤tze im Bienenstock

VerkÃ¼rzung der Freibad-Saison

Dresden. Aufgrund der trÃ¼ben Wetterprognose hat die Dresdner BÃ¤der GmbH beschlossen, die diesjÃ¤hrige Freibad-Saison eine Woche frÃ¼her als geplant zu beenden. Mit Ausnahme des Georg-Arnhold-Bades, das noch bis 5. September tÃ¤glich von 9 bis 21 Uhr offen bleibt, haben alle anderen FreibÃ¤der seit dem Wochenende geschlossen. Als Ausgleich Ã¶ffnen der Schwimmsportkomplex am Freiberger Platz sowie die Schwimmhalle BÃ¼hlau bereits ab 10 Uhr und die Schwimmhalle Klotzsche startet schon ab 6. September in die Saison.

DFB-Pokal: Dynamo vs. St. Pauli

Dresden. Die Loskugeln haben entschieden: Die SG Dynamo Dresden empfÃ¤ngt in der 2. Hauptrunde des DFB-Pokals 2021/22 den FC St. Pauli. â€žGegen FC St. Pauli wartet ein Ã¼beraus attraktives Duell auf uns in der zweiten Pokalrunde, auf das wir uns nach dem Aufstieg auch schon in der Liga sehr gefreut haben. Sie gehÃ¶ren zweifelsohne zu den Top-Mannschaften der 2. Bundesliga. Dementsprechend erwarte ich ein spannendes 50-50-Spiel, das wir mit dem Vorteil, unsere Fans hier zu Hause im RÃ¼cken zu haben, natÃ¼rlich gewinnen mÃ¶chtenâ€œ, erklÃ¤rte Dynamos SportgeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Ralf Becker.

ZuckertÃ¼tenfahrt

Radebeul. JÃ¤hrlich laden die Traditionsbahn Radebeul und die SÃ¤chsische Dampfeisenbahngesellschaft zur SchuleinfÃ¼hrung zu einer ZuckertÃ¼tenfahrt nach Moritzburg ein. ABC-SchÃ¼tzen erhalten dabei eine Freifahrt. Die SchulanfÃ¤nger werden auf dem Bahnsteig in Radebeul Ost vor der Abfahrt vom LÃ¶ÃŸnitzgrundbahn-Maskottchen, dem LÃ¶ÃŸnitzdackel, begrÃ¼ÃŸt. AnschlieÃŸend darf der Eisenbahner-ZuckertÃ¼tenbaum geplÃ¼ndert werden, bevor die Reise mit der alten Dampflok und ihren historischen Wagen in Richtung Moritzburg startet. Treffpunkt fÃ¼r die Fahrt mit dem Traditionszug ist am 4. September am Bahnhof Radebeul Ost gegen 14.45 Uhr (RÃ¼ckfahrt ab Moritzburg 17.33 Uhr). Es sind nur noch wenige PlÃ¤tze verfÃ¼gbar, Restkarten gibt es vor der Abfahrt am Zug. Karl-May-Fahrt Am 5. September findet Ã¼brigens auch wieder die Karl-May-Fahrt statt, auf der ZugÃ¼berfÃ¤lle nicht ungewÃ¶hnlich sind. Aber vielleicht treiben sich ja die Helden Winnetou und Old Shatterhand in der NÃ¤he herum und eilen zur Rettung. Abfahrt ist hier um 10.35 Uhr am Bahnhof Radebeul Ost. Infos zu den Fahrten unter: Telefon 035207/8929-0 oder 0351/79696277

Bau zum Schutz der FrÃ¶sche

Leutewitz. Voraussichtlich ab 6. September soll eine stationÃ¤re Amphibienschutzanlage an der K 8074 im KÃ¤bschÃ¼tztaler Ortsteil Leutewitz gebaut werden. Neben der Errichtung von LeitwÃ¤nden sollen zwei DurchlÃ¤sse in die StraÃŸe eingebaut werden. Die Arbeiten sollen voraussichtlich Ende Oktober fertiggestellt werden. Im Rahmen des Baus soll dem jÃ¤hrlichen Auf- und Abbau einer mobilen Anlage und dem groÃŸen persÃ¶nlichen Einsatz der freiwilligen Helfer rund um die Wanderungen der Amphibien zu den LaichgewÃ¤ssern bzw. in die Winterquartiere Abhilfe geschafft werden. Durch die zunehmende Verkehrsbelegung stellt die stationÃ¤re Anlage die sicherste LÃ¶sung dar. Zudem handelt es sich um eine KompensationsmaÃŸnahme fÃ¼r den Bau der Â»S 32 Ostumgehung LommatzschÂ«. WÃ¤hrend der Arbeiten muss die Ortsdurchfahrt Leutewitz voll gesperrt werden. Die Umleitung fÃ¼hrt aus Richtung MeiÃŸen von der K 8070 Ã¼ber die K 8073 Richtung LÃ¶thain, zur B 101 Richtung GÃ¶rna und bei KrÃ¶gis auf die K 8031 Richtung Deila. Die Gegenrichtung wird analog umgeleitet. Die Zufahrten fÃ¼r die Anwohner werden gewÃ¤hrleistet. Die Kosten belaufen sich auf rund 170.000 Euro.

BienenzÃ¼chter eingesperrt

Sohland a. d. Spree. Eine bÃ¶se Ãœberraschung hat ein BienenzÃ¼chter Samstagnachmittag in Sohland a. d. Spree machen mÃ¼ssen. Unbekannte TÃ¤ter Ã¼berraschten den 81-JÃ¤hrigen, als sich dieser in seinem Bienenwagen an der Schluckenauer StraÃŸe befand und seiner Imkerarbeit nachging. Sie zogen die TÃ¼r zu und schlossen von auÃŸen mit dem noch steckenden SchlÃ¼ssel ab. AnschlieÃŸend entwendeten sie das schwarze 28 Zoll City E-Bike des Seniors, das vor dem Wagen abgestellt war und flÃ¼chteten mit ihrer Beute im Wert von etwa 850 Euro. Der Imker konnte kurze Zeit spÃ¤ter von seiner Frau aus der misslichen Lage befreit werden. Er blieb unverletzt. Die Ermittlungen zu den TÃ¤tern dauern an. Die Polizei bittet Zeugen, die im Tatzeitraum Personen- oder Fahrzeugbewegungen in TatortnÃ¤he wahrgenommen haben oder Angaben zum gestohlenen E-Bike (Damenrad) der Marke REX machen kÃ¶nnen, sich beim Polizeirevier Bautzen unter 03591/3560 oder bei jeder anderen Dienststelle zu melden.

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. Das Sozialamt Dresden bietet in der Woche vom 30. August bis 3. September, tÃ¤glich 8 bis 16 Uhr, allen BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rgern die MÃ¶glichkeit, sich gegen das Corona-Virus impfen zu lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" ist nach drei Wochen im Dresdner Impfzentrum auf dem MessegelÃ¤nde wahrzunehmen. Weitere Infos gibt es vor Ort.) Am Mittwoch, 1. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, macht ein mobiles Impfteam auf dem Herbert-Wehner-Platz am Eingang der Altmarkt-Galerie, NÃ¤he Dr.-KÃ¼lz-Ring halt. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" ist nach drei Wochen im Dresdner Impfzentrum auf dem MessegelÃ¤nde wahrzunehmen. Weitere Infos gibt es vor Ort.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

Â»Dresdner WildbienengÃ¤rtenÂ«

Dresden. Mit dem prÃ¤mierten Zukunftsprojekt Â»Dresdner WildbienengÃ¤rtenÂ« mÃ¶chte das Umweltamt der Stadt Dresden gemeinsam mit dem BUND Dresden und der Wildbienenexpertin Mandy Fritzsche insektenfreundliche LebensrÃ¤ume in Dresdens GÃ¤rten entstehen lassen. Â»Unsere KleingÃ¤rtner sollen fÃ¼r mehr Artenvielfalt in ihren GÃ¤rten begeistert werdenÂ«, erklÃ¤rt die Projektverantwortliche des Umweltamtes, Anne Bartuschka. Â»Wenn wir Wildbienen ein Zuhause geben, schÃ¼tzen wir diese bedrohten Arten und holen uns gleichzeitig fleiÃŸige kleine Helfer in den Garten. Denn Wildbienen sind wichtige BestÃ¤uber vieler Pflanzenarten und sehr wirksame SchÃ¤dlingsbekÃ¤mpferÂ«, ergÃ¤nzt die Biologin. Es ist relativ einfach, fÃ¼r Wildbienen im eigenen Garten NistmÃ¶glichkeiten anzubieten und die passende Nahrung bereit zu halten. Wie das geht, zeigen die Fachleute vom Umweltamt und BUND direkt vor Ort. Bei interessierten Kleingartenvereinen fÃ¼hrt das Projektteam Informationsveranstaltungen zum Wildbienenschutz durch, zum Beispiel im Vereinsheim an der Sparte. Bei einem abschlieÃŸenden Rundgang werden praktische Tipps und Hinweise zur bienenfreundlichen Gestaltung der GÃ¤rten vermittelt. Die Schulungstermine werden ab September angeboten. Wer an einer solchen Wildbienenschulung im Kleingartenverein interessiert ist, kann sich an Anne Bartuschka (abartuschka@dresden.de) wenden. Mehr Infos zum Projekt unter: www.dresden.de/artenschutz

Albertpark: Frischekick fÃ¼r Waldspielplatz

Dresden. Â»Zwischen Ballspiel und HÃ¼tten entsteht eine Seilspiellandschaft, auch ein Beachvolleyball-Feld wird es gebenÂ«, erlÃ¤utert Detlef Thiel, Amtsleiter des GrÃ¼nflÃ¤chenamtes. Â»Alle GerÃ¤te, die erhaltenswert sind, bleiben bestehen, auch die FinnhÃ¼tten und Toiletten. Schaukel und Tischtennisplatte werden innerhalb des GelÃ¤ndes umgesetzt. Die Balancieranlage wird ergÃ¤nzt und bekommt weitere Elemente.Â« Zwischen den GebÃ¤uden und dem Abgang in den Schotengrund werden dagegen keine SpielgerÃ¤te aufgebaut. Â»Dort lassen wir einen Naturerfahrungsraum als Ãœbergang vom intensiven Spielbereich zum Wald gestalten. Das geschieht mit Bodenmodellierungen, Strauchpflanzungen, einer SandflÃ¤che und losem Holzmaterial.Â« AuÃŸerdem erhÃ¤lt der Ballspielplatz eine wassergebundene Wegedecke, bei der das Regenwasser in Randbereiche versickern kann. Die Kosten fÃ¼r die Erneuerung betragen 386.364 Euro. Davon kommen 212.500 Euro aus dem stÃ¤dtischen Haushalt und 173.864 Euro aus einem BundesfÃ¶rd

Spektakel fÃ¼r jeden Geschmack

Our writers who handle your ‘Help Physics Homework Problems’ are academically qualified and have accumulated experience over the years. Coswig. Am 11. September, ab 18 Uhr, steigt zum mittlerweile neunten Mal das Coswiger Kneipenspektakel. Besucher dÃ¼rfen sich auf Live-Musik in acht Kneipen und eine Flaniermeile in Coswigs Zentrum freuen. Von Jazz-Rhythmen Ã¼ber Rock bis hin zur Stimmungsmusik ist dort fÃ¼r jeden Geschmack etwas dabei â€“ und es kostet keinen Eintritt. Damit NachtschwÃ¤rmer mÃ¶glichst viele Kneipen besuchen kÃ¶nnen, fahren ab 18 Uhr zwei kostenfreie groÃŸe Pendelbusse durch das Stadtzentrum und die Ortsteile, die ihre Passagiere von einer LokalitÃ¤t zur anderen bringen. Mehr Infos, einen Kneipenplaner und eine Ãœbersicht Ã¼ber alle auftretenden Live-Bands gibtâ€˜s online unter: www.kneipenspektakel.de                         Am 11. September, ab 18 Uhr, steigt zum mittlerweile neunten Mal das Coswiger Kneipenspektakel. Besucher dÃ¼rfen sich auf Live-Musik in acht Kneipen und eine Flaniermeile in Coswigs Zentrum freuen. Von Jazz-Rhythmen Ã¼ber Rock bis hin zurâ€¦

dissertation on customer service 800 A Community Service Essay custom woodworker resume essay help for dental school Sie haben dann nicht nur zu jedem Punktspiel ihren festen Platz sicher, sondern erhalten auch fÃ¼r weitere (Pokal-)Spiele des Bundesligateams ein Vorkaufsrecht auf ihren Stammplatz. Zu den Spielen anderer HCR-Mannschaften haben sie, wie bisher, ebenfalls kostenlosen Zutritt.

Dissertation Services In Uk Library - Dissertations and essays at most attractive prices. Top reliable and trustworthy academic writing service. professional Die Dauerkarten kÃ¶nnen bis zum 10. September unter ticket@roedertalbienen.de sowie Ã¼ber die GeschÃ¤ftsstelle (Handballclub RÃ¶dertal e.V., Ohorner Weg 6, 01900 GroÃŸrÃ¶hrsdorf) reserviert werden. Anzugeben sind dafÃ¼r der vollstÃ¤ndige Name, das Geburtsdatum, die Anschrift sowie die Telefonnummer oder E-Mail-Adresse.

