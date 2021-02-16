Landkreis: AusgangsbeschrÃ¤nkung und 15 km-Radius aufgehoben

Click & Collect in Niesky

Niesky. Seit gestern ist in Sachsen Click & Collect erlaubt. Heißt: Man kann jetzt nicht nur in der Pizzeria, sondern auch in Buchladen, Weinhandlung & Co. anrufen, Ware bestellen und dann vor Ort abholen (online bestellen geht natürlich auch, deswegen „Click"). Auch Nieskyer Händler bieten die Abholung an. Mit dabei sind: Blumenladen Friedrich 03588/205275; Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr/ Sa 9-12 Uhr; Facebook: Blumenladen Friedrich City Mode 0152/05158095; Abholung: Fr 11-13 Uhr; citymode@gmx.de und nach Absprache; Facebook: City Mode Niesky Dreikäsehoch Tel. und Whattsapp: 0176/57832051; Abholung nach Absprache; dreikaesehoch-niesky@mail.de, Facebook: Dreikäsehoch Niesky Engelheym 03588/ 205595; Abholung nach Absprache, https://engelheym.de/, Facebook: Engelheym in Niesky Euronics Röhle Tel. und Whattsapp 03588/290000; Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr nach Absprache; info@euronics-roehle.de Expert Niesky 03588/201324; Mo-Fr 9-17 Uhr/ Sa 9-12 Uhr - Bitte nutzen sie die Reservierungsfunktion; www.expert.de/niesky; Facebook: expert Niesky Gartenbau Gustav Halke 03588 /204311; Abholung: Mo-Fr 8-18 Uhr/ Sa 8-11 Uhr Haus der Geschenke Barthel -incl. Post Modern 03588/201265; Mo-Fr 9-12 Uhr; Mo+Di+Do 14.30-16.30 Uhr Intersport Vetter 3588/201999; Abholung nach Absprache; info@sport-vetter.de Lausitzer Papierbote incl. Hermes Paket Shop 03588/259774 Mo-Fr 9-14 Uhr/ 15-18 Uhr - Sa 9-11 Uhr Lotto, Geschenke, Spielwaren am Zinzendorfplatz -incl. DHL Paket Shop/ Briefmarken 03588/201115, Abholung: Mo-Fr 8-18 Uhr/ Sa 8-12 Uhr, MaßMode Silvia Ullrich  - Schneiderei und Chemische Reinigung 03588/203384, 0162/4736741, Abholung: Di+Do 9-13 und 14-17 Uhr, rainer.ullrich@freenet.de Mode Eck Ramona Jandik 03588/203220, 0160/91011246, Abholung nach Absprache, ramona.jandik@gmx.de Mohren-Drogerie 03588/201235, Abholung: Mo-Fr 10-17 Uhr nach Absprache Reiseagentur Niesky 03588/201214, Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-17 Uhr nach Absprache, info@reiseagentur-niesky.de, www.reiseagentur-niesky.de, Facebook: Reiseagentur Niesky Schlüsseldienst Flögel  -inkl. Hermes Paket Shop 0170/4822330, Mo-Fr 9-13 / 15-17 Uhr Uhrwerk Adina Pohl 03588/203129, Abholung: Mo+Mi 9-13 Uhr/ Di+Do+Fr 14-18 Uhr nach Absprache, info@uhrwerk-pohl.de, Facebook: Uhrwerk Weinhandlung Flicke  -incl. Mittagsmenü 03588/205125, Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr /Sa 9-11.30 Uhr, Essenabholung ab 11.30 Uhr, www.weinhandlung-flicke.de, Facebook: Weinhandlung Flicke Wiebkes Nähkästchen -Schneiderei und Reinigung 3588/2239925, Abholung: Di+Do 9-13 und 14-18 Uhr Zweirad Steffen 03588/201790 Zweiradschuppen Silbe 03588/201313 Hier finden Sie die Liste der Geschäfte zum Download.

Â»Kirche auf RÃ¤dernÂ«

Meißen. Die Kirche auf Rädern, ein Gemeinschaftsprojekt des Lebensfahrten e.V. und der Heilsarmee Deutschland, war von 2012 bis 2019 mit dem Kirchenmobil in und um Meißen, in sieben verschiedenen Städten wöchentlich für die Bedürftigen der Region unterwegs. Im Gepäck ein offenes Ohr, Kaffee und leckere Suppe. In 2020 musste das KAR Projekt vorübergehend ruhen und war nicht im Einsatz. Diese Auszeit diente zur organisatorischen Neustrukturierung. Derzeit wird der Regelbetrieb für insgesamt 12 Standorten finalisiert, sodass die Kirche auf Rädern bald wieder wöchentlich auf den Straßen in und um Meißen anzutreffen ist. Vier Wochen Winterhilfe Auf Grund der anhaltenden Witterung wird das KAR Projekt eine vierwöchige Winter- und Kältehilfe in Meißen organisieren. Bedürftige erhalten an den beiden festgelegten Standorten heißen Tee und Kaffee, kleine gebackene Snack's oder heiße Suppe sowie seelischen Beistand. Termine jeweils 12 bis 13 Uhr 23. Februar, 2. und 8. März  (Beyerleinplatz) 25. Februar, 4. und 11. März (Walkhoffplatz)

Lausitz bekommt eigene Monopoly-Edition

Bautzen. Die Lausitz erhält ihre eigene Monopoly-Edition. Vor wenigen Tagen präsentierten die Initiatoren, die Agentur polar|1 und der Düsseldorfer Spieleverlag Winning Moves, erstmals das Projekt. Noch in diesem Jahr soll die Lausitz-Edition des bekannten Brettspiels auf den Markt kommen. Egal ob Lausitzer Seenland, wunderschöne Altstädte, Museen oder Schlösser, alle Highlights der Lausitz werden ihren Platz im Spiel finden. Bis dahin können die Einwohner der Region entscheiden, welche Orte (anstatt der im Monopoly üblichen Straßen) und Sehenswürdigkeiten unbedingt aufs Spielbrett sollen. Vorschläge können über die eigens eingerichtete Website www.lausitz-spiele.de die Facebook-Seite sowie per Post unterbreitet werden. Neben den Orten können auch Ideen für Sehenswürdigkeiten und sogar Vorschläge für die Texte der Ereignis- und Gemeinschaftskarten eingereicht werden. Vorschläge werden bis zum 30. März 2021 angenommen. Bei einem anschließenden Online-Voting können die Lausitzer über die Orte abstimmen, die auf das Spielfeld kommen. Das Spiel wird komplett auf die Lausitz angepasst. Neben Orten und Gemeinden der Region werden Spielfeld und Verpackung mit Fotos von Sehenswürdigkeiten versehen. Ein besonderes Highlight der Lausitz-Edition von Monopoly ist, dass das Spiel zweisprachig in Deutsch und Sorbisch erscheinen wird. Damit leistet das Gesellschaftsspiel auch einen Beitrag zum Erhalt der sorbischen Sprache, besonders bei jüngeren Menschen. Mehr Infos unter www.lausitz-spiele.de

Ring on Feier erst wieder 2022

Zittau. In Zittau wird es auch 2021 kein Festival des Lichts geben. Selbst wenn im Sommer große Veranstaltungen wieder möglich sein sollten, ist die Planung in der aktuellen Situation zu kompliziert.

Wir sind weiterhin fÃ¼r Sie da!

Dresden. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie hat die WochenKurier Geschäftsstelle Dresden, Wettiner Platz 10, 01067 Dresden, veränderte Öffnungzeiten: Montag – 10 bis 13 Uhr Dienstag – 12 bis 15 Uhr Mittwoch – 10 bis 13 Uhr Donnerstag – 10 bis 13 Uhr Freitag – 10 bis 13 Uhr Beim Betreten der Geschäftsstelle bitten wir Sie, einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu tragen und einzeln einzutreten. Änderungen sind aufgrund der Situation jederzeit möglich. Vielen Dank und bleiben Sie gesund!

Impfausweis weg: Und nun?

Sachsen. Mit dem Anlaufen der Corona-Impfkampagne stellt sich für viele die Frage: Wo ist eigentlich mein Impfausweis?Das Dokument ist wichtig, weil es dem Arzt einen Überblick über den Impfstatus des Patienten gibt. Jede neue Impfung trägt er hier ein. Ist der Impfpass verschwunden, sollte der Patient seinen Hausarzt informieren. Er stellt kostenlos einen neuen…

Novemberhilfen: 80 Prozent ausgezahlt

Sachsen. In Sachsen sind inzwischen fast 80 Prozent der Novemberhilfen ausgezahlt. Der Bearbeitungsstand bei den Dezemberhilfen beträgt derzeit 50 Prozent. Seit dem 12. Januar zahlt die Sächsische Aufbaubank – Förderbank (SAB) – die Novemberhilfen vollständig aus. Die Antragsteller aus Sachsen haben bis heute Abschläge und vollständige Auszahlungen in Höhe von rund 116 Millionen Euro erhalten. Fast 80…

Termine fÃ¼r Kinderchor Online-Proben

Großenhain. Im Zuge der Öffnung von Grundschulen und KiTas ändern sich die Zeiten für Online-Proben, die vom Netzwerk Kinderchöre in der Großenhainer Pflege für diese Altergruppen angeboten werden. Montags 16.45 Uhr gibt es ein Angebot für Kinder der 3. und 4. Klassen, dienstags 16.45 Uhr für 1. und 2. Klasse sowie Kindergartenkinder. Die Veranstaltungen finden mittels der Video-Konferenz-Software Zoom statt. Die Zugangsdaten und Hinweise zur Teilnahme sind den Mitgliedschören des Netzwerks zugegangen bzw. können bei Stefan Jänke (03522/310436, stefan.jaenke@t-online.de) erfragt werden. Neben diesem offenen Angebot proben folgende Netzwerk-Chöre online: Schulchor der Grundschule am Bobersberg Schulchor der Trinitatisschule Riesa Jugendchor Großenhain-Reinersdorf-Ebersbach Kleine Kurrende Reinersdorf Eltern-Lehrer-Ehemaligen-Chor Nicht zum Netzwerk gehörig, aber auch online unterwegs: der Kirchenchor Wantewitz. Da in absehbarer Zeit keine Auftritte möglich sein werden, gibt es verschiedene (teils chorübergreifende) digitale Projekte, die die SängerInnen im Homeoffice beschäftigen. Das inhaltliche Spektrum reicht von lokaler Musikgeschichte über ein Mehrgenerationen-Projekt bis zu internationalen Begegnungen.

Musicalfans aufgepasst

Zeithain. Nachdem 2020 die Musical-Rüstzeit der Kirchgemeinde Zeithain abgesagt  werden musste, wollen die Organisatoren des Kirchspiels 2021 wieder durchstarten. »In einer spannenden Woche (mit vielen bunten Aktionen) werden wir das Musical »Verschleppt nach Babylon« einstudieren«, erklärt Cindy Köhler.  »Wenn ihr 9 Jahre oder älter seid und Lust habt, mit uns vom 7. bis 13. August in die Strobel-Mühle nach Pockau zu fahren, dann meldet euch an«, fügt sie an. Nach dem am 14. August in der Mehrzweckhalle Röderau noch einmal geprobt wird, wird am 15. August die Premiere stattfinden. Ein zweiter Auftritt ist in Planung und wird bekannt gegeben. Anmeldung Vom 7. bis 13. August – Musicaltraining mit Musik, Theater, Tanz und starke Gemeinschaft. Premierenwochenende mit Probentag vom 14. bis 15. August in der Mehrzweckhalle in Röderau. Anmeldung an Cindy Köhler: cindy.koehler@evlks.de oder per Post: Cindy Köhler, Mühlweg 13, 01619 Zeithain Anmelde-Flyer liegen in den Pfarrämtern Zeithain und Glaubitz aus. (Alle Termine unter Berücksichtigung der aktuellen Gegebenheiten)

spa/pm

AusgangsbeschrÃ¤nkung und 15 km-Radius aufgehoben

Die BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rger des Landkreis Bautzen dÃ¼rfen sich nach 22 Uhr und weiter als 15 Kilometer aufhalten. Foto: Markus Spiske
Da die 7-Tage-Inzidenz von 100 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner seit mehr als fünf Tagen im Landkreis Bautzen dauerhaft unterschritten wurde, wurden die bestehenden Ausgangs- und Entfernungsbeschränkung mit G

my review here is essential since they guarantee a top grade for students who would have done considerably worse otherwise. They provide a sense of relaxation and certainty that is invaluable for those who are already under tons of stress. So, if you’re dreading the necessity to write this project, all you should do is contact Writix. There are so many different educational establishments Writing my dissertation might be challenging and almost impossible. Our parents had no options to “pay someone to http://www.palliative-geriatrie.de/?can-someone-please-do-my-homework”. Things were different back then, but today’s students have a lot of advantages. You can now get these services for cheap, even in the UK, thanks to our team. We highly appreciate every customer, no matter if we collaborate on a long- or short-term Ausgangs- und EntfernungsbeschrÃ¤nkung kÃ¶nnen erneut eingefÃ¼hrt werden

http://www.hahnemann.de/?essay-on-education-helps-to-understand-society Referral Program. Once we have returned your edited thesis to you, you can take advantage of our Thesis Editing Referral Program. You can receive cash back for each person you refer to us who uses our thesis editing service (for a thesis of over 20,000 words), and there is no limit to the number of people you can refer. Die aktuelle 7-Tage-Inzidenz liegt bei 83,66 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner. Sollte der Inzidenzwert einmalig Ã¼ber 100 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner steigen, werden beide Regelungen erneut eingefÃ¼hrt.

Bautzen

Landkreis: AusgangsbeschrÃ¤nkung und 15 km-Radius aufgehoben

Bautzen. Da die 7-Tage-Inzidenz von 100 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner seit mehr als fÃ¼nf Tagen im Landkreis Bautzen dauerhaft unterschritten wurde, wurden die bestehenden Ausgangs- und EntfernungsbeschrÃ¤nkung mit GÃ¼ltigkeit zum Dienstag, den 16. Februar aufgehoben. Der Aufenthalt nach 22 Uhr und die Entfernung weiter als 15 Kilometer sind ab sofort unter Einhaltung der Hygieneregeln zugelassen. Ausgangs- und EntfernungsbeschrÃ¤nkung kÃ¶nnen erneut eingefÃ¼hrt werden Die aktuelle 7-Tage-Inzidenz liegt bei 83,66 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner. Sollte der Inzidenzwert einmalig Ã¼ber 100 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner steigen, werden beide Regelungen erneut eingefÃ¼hrt. Da die 7-Tage-Inzidenz von 100 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner seit mehr als fÃ¼nf Tagen im Landkreis Bautzen dauerhaft unterschritten wurde, wurden die bestehenden Ausgangs- und EntfernungsbeschrÃ¤nkung mit GÃ¼ltigkeit zum Dienstag, den 16.â€¦

Freie Termine in Sachsens Impfzentren

Sachsen. Mit dem dritten Impfstoff, der Sachsen zur VerfÃ¼gung steht, kÃ¶nnen jetzt auch mehr Impftermine fÃ¼r die Erstimpfungen in Sachsen angeboten werden. Allein in dieser Woche sind Ã¼ber 17.000 freie Termine fÃ¼r die Erstimpfung Ã¼ber die Webseite buchbar. Das Deutsche Rote Kreuz (DRK) in Sachsen rechnet durch die angekÃ¼ndigte kontinuierlich steigende Impfstoffmenge mit mehr Terminangeboten in den kommenden Wochen. Dazu erklÃ¤rt Gesundheitsministerin Petra KÃ¶pping: Â»Schritt fÃ¼r Schritt wird es mehr Impftermine geben, je mehr Impfstoff verfÃ¼gbar ist. Ich freue mich, dass jetzt in einem weiteren Schritt 17.700 freie Termine buchbar sind und danke allen BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rgern fÃ¼r die Geduld. Gleichzeitig laufen die Impfungen in den Pflegeeinrichtungen auf Hochtouren. Hier kommen wir wie geplant voran, so dass die Menschen in diesen Einrichtungen, die dies wollen, in KÃ¼rze alle geimpft sein werden.Â« Aus den Erfahrungen der letzten Tage geht das DRK davon aus, dass die 17.700 Termine binnen weniger Stunden ausgebucht sein werden. Es werden immer nur so viele Termine vereinbart, wie auch Impfstoff ankommt oder zumindest fest zugesagt ist. Impfdosen fÃ¼r die Zweitimpfung werden mit der Impfstofflieferung sofort zurÃ¼ckgelegt. Eine Ausnahme stellt der Impfstoff von AstraZeneca dar, der aufgrund seiner Beschaffenheit flexiblere Termine fÃ¼r die Zweitimpfung ermÃ¶glicht und daher mit Eintreffen vollstÃ¤ndig fÃ¼r die Impfkampagne zur VerfÃ¼gung steht. ZusÃ¤tzlich werden immer wiederkehrend einzelne sehr kurzfristige Termine ins Buchungssystem eingepflegt, mit Impfstoff, der von mobilen Teams aus den Pflegeeinrichtungen wieder zurÃ¼ckgefÃ¼hrt wird. Da diese Impfstoffe bereits aufgetaut sind, mÃ¼ssen sie binnen eines bis fÃ¼nf Tagen in den Impfzentren verbraucht werden. Auch weiterhin geht der Ã¼berwiegende Anteil des zur VerfÃ¼gung stehenden Impfstoffes an die sÃ¤chsischen Pflegeeinrichtungen. Der letzte Termin, in den sachsenweit insgesamt 1.034 priorisierten Einrichtungen, wird voraussichtlich Mitte MÃ¤rz stattfinden. Dann sind alle Erst- und Zweitimpfungen in diesen Einrichtungen durch die mobilen Teams, bestehend aus Mitgliedern des Arbeiter-Samariter-Bundes, Malteser, Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe sowie den Kameradinnen und Kameraden der Bundeswehr, durchgefÃ¼hrt. Aktuell wurden 154.886 Impfdosen durch das DRK in den Pflegeeinrichtungen und Impfzentren ausgegeben, darunter 47.670 Zweitimpfungen. 4.461-mal wurde Moderna und 544-mal AstraZeneca verimpft. Aktuelle Hinweise: Eine Auswahl des Impfstoffes ist nicht mÃ¶glich. Welcher Impfstoff fÃ¼r die Erst- und Zweitimpfung vorgesehen ist, wird dem Kunden auf der Terminbescheinigung aufgezeigt. NatÃ¼rlich liegt die letztendliche Entscheidung dazu beim Ã¤rztlichen Personal im Impfzentrum im Rahmen der Impftauglichkeitsuntersuchung. Buchungen Ã¼ber die Hotline: Termine Ã¼ber die Hotline kÃ¶nnen nur frÃ¼hestens fÃ¼nf Tage im Voraus vergeben werden, weil die Unterlagen per Brief an die Kunden versendet werden. Personen, die sich online einen Termin buchen, erhalten ihre Unterlagen zum selber ausdrucken per E-Mail. Paarbuchungen: Sowohl Ã¼ber die Hotline wie auch das Onlineportal sind Paarbuchungen mÃ¶glich. DafÃ¼r mÃ¼ssen sich aber beide Personen registriert haben und in die aktuell hÃ¶chste Priorisierungsgruppe 1 gehÃ¶ren. Beim Impftermin: Es ist ausreichend, 15 Minuten vor dem Termin am Impfzentrum anzukommen. Bitte bringen Sie alle Unterlagen mit, die Sie per Post oder E-Mail erhalten haben. Bitte fÃ¼llen Sie die Unterlagen bereits zu Hause aus. (pm/SÃ¤chsisches Staatsministerium fÃ¼r Soziales und Gesellschaftlichen Zusammenhalt) Mit dem dritten Impfstoff, der Sachsen zur VerfÃ¼gung steht, kÃ¶nnen jetzt auch mehr Impftermine fÃ¼r die Erstimpfungen in Sachsen angeboten werden. Allein in dieser Woche sind Ã¼ber 17.000 freie Termine fÃ¼r die Erstimpfung Ã¼ber die

