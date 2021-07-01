BFV 08 PrÃ¤sident tritt zurÃ¼ck

Professional http://www.kulturideaula.ch/?master-s-thesis-thes 24/7 online. We can write your term paper, essay, dissertation, article or homework on any subject. Expert custom writing service with 8+ years of experience. Get writing help from our custom writers online. Wie der Bischofswerdaer FV 08 in einer Pressemitteilung bekannt gab, ist der langjÃ¤hrige PrÃ¤sident JÃ¼rgen Neumann aus persÃ¶nlichen GrÃ¼nden zurÃ¼ckgetreten. Â» Die gesamte FuÃŸballfamilie der Region, regionale Sponsoren und zahlreiche Freunde verlieren mit ihm eine IdentifikationsfigurÂ«, heiÃŸt es von Vereinsseite. Der scheidende VereinsprÃ¤sident war 18 Jahre lang in dieser Position tÃ¤tig.

Größte Erfolge: Aufstieg mit den Männern und Frauen in die Regionalliga

Als grÃ¶ÃŸten Erfolge zÃ¤hlen die beiden Aufstiege der ersten MÃ¤nnermannschaft sowie der Frauenmannschaft in die Regionalliga. Wie aus Vereinskreisen zu erfahren ist, wird JÃ¼rgen Neumann dem Verein nicht ganz den RÃ¼cken kehren und weiterhin als Ratgeber, FÃ¶rderer und Fan erhalten bleiben.

Im Herbst wird neu gewählt

Das PrÃ¤sidium wird vorÃ¼bergehend bis zur nÃ¤chsten Mitgliederversammlung im Herbst von Andreas Bascha weitergefÃ¼hrt. Dort wird ein neues PrÃ¤sidium gewÃ¤hlt, so der Plan der Verantwortlichen des Bischofswerdaer FV.