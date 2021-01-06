Ã„rztliche Direktorin zur Professorin ernannt

Your academic writing issues will be resolved within a click. Our read here helps you to fulfill your essay submission on-time. Prof. Dr. med. habil. Christina Rogalski, Ã„rztliche Direktorin am CTK, ist von der Staatlichen Studienakademie der Berufsakademie Sachsen zur Honorarprofessorin ernannt worden. Damit wird sie fÃ¼r ihre langjÃ¤hrige LehrtÃ¤tigkeit fÃ¼r den dualen Studiengang Â»Physician AssistantÂ« ausgezeichnet. Prof. Dr. med. habil. Christina Rogalski unterrichtet seit 2014 an der Studienakademie Plauen. Schwerpunkt ihrer Seminare sind Themen wie QualitÃ¤tsmanagement, Public Health, Dermatologie oder Allergologie.

Das in vielen LÃ¤ndern bereits seit Jahrzehnten etablierte Berufsbild Â»Physician AssistantÂ« setzt sich auch in Deutschland vermehrt durch. Physician Assistants kÃ¶nnen Ã„rzte in verschiedenen Aufgabenbereichen unterstÃ¼tzen und entlasten. Zu den charakteristischen Aufgaben zÃ¤hlen zum Beispiel die Einordnung typischer Laborbefunde, das Anlegen von Infusionen und das Vor- und Nachbereiten im OP.

Prof. Dr. Christina Rogalski ist promovierte FachÃ¤rztin fÃ¼r Haut- und Geschlechtskrankheiten, sie habilitierte zum Thema Â»Prozessoptimierung im Haut-OPÂ« und hat eine Lehrbefugnis fÃ¼r Dermatologie. Seit 2019 ist sie Ã¤rztliche Direktorin am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum.