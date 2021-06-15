500. Baby am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum geboren

Eva Amelia Adler ist das 500. Baby, das in diesem Jahr am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum das Licht der Welt erblickt hat. Am 12. Juni wurde die Kleine geboren – 3340 Gramm schwer und 49 Zentimeter groß. „Wir wurden rundum liebevoll umsorgt", loben Mama Stephanie Adler und Papa Christian Kochan sowohl das Team des Kreißsaals als auch des Wochenbetthotels. Eva Amelia und ihre Eltern sind in Kolkwitz bei Cottbus zu Hause. Die große Schwester kann es kaum erwarten, bis alle zu Hause sind. „Den Kinderwagen hat sie gestern schon fleißig geschoben", berichtet der frischgebackene Papa stolz. Von der leitenden Hebamme des CTK, Sabine Sinapius, gab es für Eva Amelia sowie Mama und Papa nicht nur Babykarten und ein Schnüffeltuch als Überraschung, sondern auch ein Präsent der Geschäftsführung. Im vergangenen Jahr sind am CTK 1.110 Babys zur Welt gekommen. 2021 wurden im Cottbuser Klinikum bisher 264 Mädchen und 240 Jungen geboren.

Kurzarbeiterregelung verlÃ¤ngert

Sachsen. Das Bundeskabinett hat auf Vorschlag von Bundesarbeitsminister Hubertus Heil den vereinfachten Zugang zum Kurzarbeitergeld sowie die vollständige Erstattung der Sozialversicherungsbeiträge bis Ende September verlängert. Bisher war geplant, dass die erleichterten Bedingungen am 30. Juni auslaufen. Ziel ist es, Arbeitsplätze und den beginnenden Aufschwung abzusichern. Wirtschafts- und Arbeitsminister Martin Dulig, der sich für eine Verlängerung der Regelung eingesetzt hatte, begrüßt den Schritt: »Das ist eine sehr wichtige Entscheidung, denn die pandemiebedingte Krise ist für manche Branchen noch nicht vorbei. Vor allem im Einzelhandel, in der Hotel- und Gastwirtschaft, der Reise- und der Unterhaltungsbranche wird die Kurzarbeit weiter benötigt. Sie ist das wirksamste Instrument zur Beschäftigungs- und Fachkräftesicherung und hat bisher hunderttausende Arbeitnehmerinnen und Arbeiternehmer vor drohenden Entlassungen geschützt. Das stützt den derzeitigen Aufschwung.« Betriebe, die bis Ende September Kurzarbeit einführen bzw. nach einer mehr als dreimonatigen Unterbrechung wiedereinführen, profitieren weiterhin von den vereinfachten Regelungen. Demnach kann ein Betrieb Kurzarbeit anmelden, wenn mindestens zehn Prozent der Beschäftigten vom Arbeitsausfall betroffen sind; normalerweise sind es 30 Prozent. Auf den Aufbau negativer Arbeitssalden wird verzichtet. Auch Leiharbeitskräfte können Kurzarbeitergeld erhalten. Nach Hochrechnung der Bundesagentur für Arbeit haben im Februar 2021 (letzte verfügbare Angabe) rund 158.200 beschäftigte Frauen und Männer in 25.221 sächsischen Betrieben Kurzarbeitergeld erhalten. Gegenüber Januar hält sich die Kurzarbeit in Sachsen damit konstant auf hohem Niveau. Die Kurzarbeiterquote betrug über alle Branchen hinweg 9,8 Prozent. Damit war etwa jeder zehnte sozialversicherungspflichtig Beschäftigte in Sachsen von Kurzarbeit betroffen. (pm/Sächsisches Staatsministerium für Wirtschaft, Arbeit und Verkehr)

MeiÃŸen putzt sich raus

Meißen. Zum Sommerstart will die Stadt Meißen ihren alljährlichen Putztag nachholen, der im Frühjahr aufgrund der Schutzauflagen ausfallen musste. "Jeder putzt vor seiner Tür" heißt es diesmal. Wie wäre es also mit einer Putzaktion in der Kita, auf dem liebsten Wanderpfad, in der Kleingartenanlage auf dem Vereinsgelände, auf dem Kickerplatz oder einfach in der Nachbarschaft? Jeder und Jede kann mithelfen! Natürlich darf auch ein anderer Termin rund um den 19. Juni gewählt werden Trotz des Mottos werden alle Helfer natürlich mit den notwendigen Utensilien versorgt. Dafür sind folgende Treffpunkte vorgesehen:  9 Uhr Spielplatz an der Hohen Eifer9 Uhr Elbeparkplatz unterhalb der BeachBar9 Uhr Poststufen (Gang neben der Post9 Uhr Winterhafen (Elberadweg unterhalb der Elbtalbrücke) Dort werden Müllsäcke und Handschuhe an die Helfer verteilt. Die vollen Müllsäcke sollten nach Möglichkeit anschließend wieder an den Sammelstellen abgegeben werden. Sollten auf einer Tour bereits volle Säcke anfallen, die nicht bis zum Sammelpunkt getragen werden können, ist es auch möglich, den Bauhof unter: 0174/3300940 um Abholung zu bitten. Eine Verpflegung kann dieses Jahr auf Grund der aktuellen Situation nicht erfolgen. Dafür werden unter allen Teilnehmern wieder Meißen Gutscheine verlost. Dazu einfach ein „Beweisfoto" von der Putzaktion mit Namen und Adresse an presse@stadt-meissen.de senden. Die Gewinner werden per Post informiert. Mit Zustimmung der Teilnehmer erscheint außerdem ein Bild von der Putzaktionen als Collage im Meißner Amtsblatt und auf den Internetplattformen der Stadt. (pm/Stadt Meißen)

Hallenbad im â€žArniâ€œ Ã¶ffnet wieder

Dresden. Die positive Entwicklung in der Corona-Pandemie erlaubt den Dresdner Bädern einen weiteren Schritt zurück zur Normalität. Ab Montag, 14. Juni, dürfen Hallenbäder in Sachsen wieder Öffentliches Schwimmen anbieten. In der Landeshauptstadt wird dies ab dem ersten Tag umgesetzt. „Wir gehen sofort mit dem Georg-Arnhold-Hallenbad an den Start", erklärt Geschäftsführer Matthias Waurick. „Der Schwimmsportkomplex und die Schwimmhalle Bühlau folgen am darauffolgenden Donnerstag." Das Vereinsschwimmen werde in allen Objekten, also auch in Prohlis und Klotzsche, schon ab Montag abgesichert. Man habe die Anpassung der Corona-Schutzverordnung erwartet und konnte die Hallen entsprechend vorbereiten, auch weil alle Mitarbeiter im Zuge der erlaubten Freibad-Eröffnung seit 1. Juni zurück aus der Kurzarbeit sind. Öffnungszeiten: Georg-Arnhold-Hallenbad – täglich 10 bis 22 Uhr Schwimmsportkomplex Freiberger Platz–  täglich 14 bis 22 Uhr (sonntags bis 21 Uhr, Frühschwimmen montags bis freitags 6 bis 8 Uhr) Schwimmhalle Bühlau – täglich 14 bis 21 Uhr (Frühschwimmen dienstags und freitags 6 bis 8 Uhr). Es ist geplant, dass diese drei Hallenbäder – im Gegensatz zu einem „normalen" Jahr – den ganzen Sommer über geöffnet bleiben. In den Schwimmhallen Prohlis und Klotzsche wird es dagegen bis zum Ende der Freibadsaison Anfang September kein Öffentliches Schwimmen geben. Auch die Saunen werden bis dahin geschlossen bleiben. Das Nordbad wird seit Mitte Mai dieses Jahres saniert und ist deshalb bis 2022 zu. Bleibt es beim derzeit niedrigem Stand des Infektionsgeschehens mit einer 7-Tages-Inzidenz von unter 35, entfällt die Testpflicht. Dies gilt bereits ab Freitag, 11. Juni, zum Start unserer Freibadsaison im Georg-Arnhold-Freibad, im Naturbad Mockritz, im Strandbad Wostra sowie im Waldbad Langebrück. Alle weiteren Infos zu Tickets, Hygieneregel etc. gibt's hier: www.dresdner-baeder.de

KunstBUS, die Muse auf RÃ¤dern

Hoyerswerda. In diesem Sommer rollt der KunstBUS Oberlausitz in der Hoyerswerdaer Region, an einem Ferienwochenende im August.Endlich! Nach der pandemiebedingten Zwangspause im letzten Jahr rollt in diesem Sommer wieder der KunstBUS Oberlausitz. Wie groß die Freude darüber insbesondere bei den Organisatoren ist – das ist die Kirschauer Kunstinitiative »Im Friese« e.V. –…

Jugendweihen sind wieder gestartet

Meißen. Die Feierstunden zur Jugendweihe des Sächsischen Verbands für Jugendweihe und Jugendarbeit e.V. beginnen wieder. Im Juni fanden bereits die ersten Jugendweihefeierstunden des Sächsischen Verbands für Jugendweihe und Jugendarbeit e.V. im Theater Meißen statt. Möglich macht dies die aktuelle Corona-Schutzverordnung des Freistaates sowie die niedrigen Inzidenzzahlen. Etwa die Hälfte der Jugendweihe-Veranstaltungen diesen Jahres ist für die Zeit bis zu den Sommerferien geplant, die andere Hälfte zwischen den Sommer- und Herbstferien. Rund 11.500 Jugendliche sachsenweit und ihre Familien freuen sich auf ihren großen Tag, zusätzlich werden rund 500 Heranwachsende ihre Jugendweihe aus dem Jahr 2020 nachholen.  Alle Feierstunden werden unter Beachtung des Hygienekonzepts stattfinden. KONTAKT Die Anmeldung zur Jugendweihe 2022 für jetzige Schüler der siebenten Klassen ist bis zum 30. Juni zum Frühbucherpreis möglich. Info: www.jugendweihe-sachsen.de

Die verrÃ¼ckteste Ausstellung, die es gab

Zuschendorf. Schloss Zuschendorf zwischen Erzgebirgsweihnacht und HortensienschauEtwas wunderlich klingt es schon, wenn in  Schloss Zuschendorf nun die im November 2020 aufgebaute Weihnachtsausstellung besichtigt werden kann. „Jetzt kommt, wenn auch nur für kurze Zeit, die wohl verrückteste Ausstellung, die wir je hatten. Eben…

Zweiter Schwede fÃ¼r die EislÃ¶wen

Dresden. Die Dresdner Eislöwen haben David Suvanto verpflichtet. Der schwedische Verteidiger wechselt vom DEL2-Kontrahenten Löwen Frankfurt zu den Blau-Weißen. Ausgebildet wurde der 26-Jährige in seiner Heimat in Hedemora. Für Leksands IF debütierte er 2013 in der Svenska Hockeyligan (SHL), der höchsten Spielklasse seines Landes. Ganz sollte ihm der Durchbruch nicht gelingen und so suchte Suvanto mit 20 Jahren weitere Erfahrungen im Ausland, unter anderem in Russland und Dänemark. Herausragend war dabei sein zweites Jahr in Dänemark bei den Rødovre Mighty Bulls. In insgesamt 46 Spielen war der Abwehrspieler mit 36 Punkten der Topscorer seines Teams. So sind die Löwen Frankfurt auf den Schweden aufmerksam geworden und verpflichteten Suvanto 2019. Für die Hessen absolvierte er in den vergangenen beiden Spielzeiten 71 Partien, in denen er sechs Tore selbst erzielte und 32 Treffer vorbereitete. In der abgelaufenen Saison konnte Suvanto aufgrund einer Corona-Erkrankung nur 19 Spiele bestreiten und fiel seit Ende Januar aus. Von der Erkrankung hat er sich aber vollständig erholt und nun sucht er in Dresden eine neue Herausforderung. David Suvanto, Abwehrspieler Dresdner Eislöwen: „Es war kein einfaches Jahr für mich. Ich bin ordentlich in die Saison gekommen, dann hat mich Corona aber richtig ausgeknockt. Ich hatte länger mit den Nachwirkungen zu kämpfen und konnte den Löwen deshalb im Kampf um die Playoffs und in den Playoffs leider nicht helfen. Mittlerweile bin ich aber wieder fit und gesund. Ich bereite mich aktuell in meiner Heimat auf die neue Saison vor und freue mich meine neuen Teamkollegen bald kennenzulernen. Mir gefällt das Konzept der Eislöwen und ich bin sehr dankbar, dass ich in Dresden die Chance bekomme, zu zeigen was ich kann." Matthias Roos, Sportdirektor Dresdner Eislöwen: „Grundsätzlich war die letzte Spielzeit für alle Beteiligten eine außergewöhnliche Eishockeysaison. Aufgrund seiner Erkrankung ist dies für David jedoch umso mehr der Fall

Wahlhelfer gesucht

Essay For Online Games - leave behind those sleepless nights working on your essay with our academic writing assistance Entrust your essay to qualified Dresden. Am 26. September 2021 findet die Wahl zum 20. Deutschen Bundestag statt. FÃ¼r den reibungslosen Ablauf in den 365 Urnen- und 193 Briefwahlbezirken werden ab sofort mindestens 4.000 ehrenamtliche Wahlhelferinnen und Wahlhelfer gesucht. Voraussetzung: 18 Jahre alt, deutsche StaatsbÃ¼rgerschaft  und seit drei Monaten Hauptwohnsitz in Dresden. Anmeldung ab sofort, Onlineformular auf: www.dresden.de/wahlhelfer Am 26. September 2021 findet die Wahl zum 20. Deutschen Bundestag statt. FÃ¼r den reibungslosen Ablauf in den 365 Urnen- und 193 Briefwahlbezirken werden ab sofort mindestens 4.000 ehrenamtliche Wahlhelferinnen und Wahlhelfer gesucht. Voraussetzung:â€¦

pm/asl

500. Baby am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum geboren

Die leitende Hebamme Sabine Sinapius mit den stolzen Eltern Stephanie Adler und Christian Kochan und Baby Eva Amelia Adler. Foto: pm
Die leitende Hebamme Sabine Sinapius mit den stolzen Eltern Stephanie Adler und Christian Kochan und Baby Eva Amelia Adler. Foto: pm

Our Whats In A Business Plan includes a set of steps which strictly follow one after the other. Firstly, we pursue a laborious research and in-depth study on the given topic and subject. We explore every piece of information for the future writing. Then, we discuss the preliminary report and plan. Eva Amelia Adler ist das 500. Baby, das in diesem Jahr am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum das Licht der Welt erblickt hat. Am 12. Juni wurde die Kleine geboren â€“ 3340 Gramm schwer und 49 Zentimeter groÃŸ.

Outsource Format Business Plan Proposals to Outsource2india and get access to accurate blog writing by a team of experienced professional writers. â€žWir wurden rundum liebevoll umsorgtâ€œ, loben Mama Stephanie Adler und Papa Christian Kochan sowohl das Team des KreiÃŸsaals als auch des Wochenbetthotels. Eva Amelia und ihre Eltern sind in Kolkwitz bei Cottbus zu Hause. Die groÃŸe Schwester kann es kaum erwarten, bis alle zu Hause sind. â€žDen Kinderwagen hat sie gestern schon fleiÃŸig geschobenâ€œ, berichtet der frischgebackene Papa stolz. Von der leitenden Hebamme des CTK, Sabine Sinapius, gab es fÃ¼r Eva Amelia sowie Mama und Papa nicht nur Babykarten und ein SchnÃ¼ffeltuch als Ãœberraschung, sondern auch ein PrÃ¤sent der GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrung.

Dissertation writing services do everything to convince students. Their experts assist students in each step of dissertation writing. Apart from that, they offer several facilities. These are the reasons why Do My Homework Meanings have become so popular among students. These writing agencies generally provide the following facilities. Im vergangenen Jahr sind am CTK 1.110 Babys zur Welt gekommen. 2021 wurden im Cottbuser Klinikum bisher 264 MÃ¤dchen und 240 Jungen geboren.

We provide high quality, cost-effective see this across a wide variety of industries in both the private and public sector. Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Cottbus

500. Baby am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum geboren

Cottbus. Eva Amelia Adler ist das 500. Baby, das in diesem Jahr am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum das Licht der Welt erblickt hat. Am 12. Juni wurde die Kleine geboren â€“ 3340 Gramm schwer und 49 Zentimeter groÃŸ. â€žWir wurden rundum liebevoll umsorgtâ€œ, loben Mama Stephanie Adler und Papa Christian Kochan sowohl das Team des KreiÃŸsaals als auch des Wochenbetthotels. Eva Amelia und ihre Eltern sind in Kolkwitz bei Cottbus zu Hause. Die groÃŸe Schwester kann es kaum erwarten, bis alle zu Hause sind. â€žDen Kinderwagen hat sie gestern schon fleiÃŸig geschobenâ€œ, berichtet der frischgebackene Papa stolz. Von der leitenden Hebamme des CTK, Sabine Sinapius, gab es fÃ¼r Eva Amelia sowie Mama und Papa nicht nur Babykarten und ein SchnÃ¼ffeltuch als Ãœberraschung, sondern auch ein PrÃ¤sent der GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrung. Im vergangenen Jahr sind am CTK 1.110 Babys zur Welt gekommen. 2021 wurden im Cottbuser Klinikum bisher 264 MÃ¤dchen und 240 Jungen geboren.Eva Amelia Adler ist das 500. Baby, das in diesem Jahr am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum das Licht der Welt erblickt hat. Am 12. Juni wurde die Kleine geboren â€“ 3340 Gramm schwer und 49 Zentimeter groÃŸ. â€žWir wurden rundum liebevoll umsorgtâ€œ, loben Mamaâ€¦

