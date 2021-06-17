Brandenburger Athleten fÃ¼r Olympische Sommerspiele nominiert

Der Deutsche Olympische Sportbund hat 38 Tage vor dem Start der Olympischen Sommerspiele in Tokio/ Japan in einer weiteren Nominierungsrunde 94 Athletinnen und Athleten (23. Juli â€“ 08. August) bekannt gegeben. Von ihnen kommen 13 Sportlerinnen und Sportler aus Brandenburg.

Sportministerin Britta Ernst: „Ich gratuliere den Brandenburger Sportlerinnen und Sportlern ganz herzlich zu ihren Nominierungen. Sie stehen für die Sportbegeisterung des Landes Brandenburg. Ich bin begeistert von ihrem Einsatz und fiebere ihren Wettkämpfen bei den Olympischen Sommerspielen in Tokio entgegen."

Das „Team Tokio – Land Brandenburg" umfasst bisher 15 Athletinnen und Athleten. Am 29. Juni und 3. Juli folgen weitere Nominierungsrunden. Brandenburger Hoffnungen gibt es u.a. noch für die Sportarten Leichtathletik, Moderner Fünfkampf, und Triathlon.

Christian Diener (200 m Rücken) und Eric Friese (4x100 m Freistil) aus dem Potsdamer Schwimmverein im Olympischer Sportclub Potsdam e.V. wurden bereits im Mai nominiert. Folgende Sportlerinnen und Sportler sind dazu gekommen:

Kanu-Rennsport (alle Kanuclub Potsdam im Olympischer Sportclub Potsdam e.V.)

Sebastian Brendel (Canadier)

Max Lemke (Kajak)

Ronald Rauhe (Kajak)

Jacob Schopf (Kajak)

Radsport Bahn

Emma Hinze (Teamsprint, Sprint, Keirin – Radsportclub Cottbus e.V.)

Roger Kluge (Omnium, Madison – Radklub Endspurt Cottbus 1909 e.V.)

Maximilian Levy (Teamsprint, Sprint, Keirin - Radsportclub Cottbus e.V.)

Domenic Weinstein (Mannschaftsverfolgung - Frankfurter Radsportclub 90 e.V.)

Maximilian DÃ¶rnbach (Teamsprint, Sprint, Keirin - Radsportclub Cottbus e.V.)

Marco Mathis **(Mannschaftsverfolgung - Frankfurter Radsportclub 90 e.V.)

Rudern (alle Ruder-Club Potsdam e.V.)

Daniela Schultze (Doppelvierer)

Hans Gruhne (Doppelvierer)

SportschieÃŸen

Andreas LÃ¶w (Trap - SchÃ¼tzengilde Frankfurt an der Oder 1406 e.V)

UrsprÃ¼nglich sollten die Spiele zur Feier der XXXII. Sommerolympia bereits im vergangenen Jahr stattfinden, mussten jedoch bedingt durch die Corona-Pandemie in das Jahr 2021 verschoben werden.

Vier Wochen spÃ¤ter finden ebenfalls in Tokio die Paralympischen Sommerspiele statt (24. August - 5. September). Die Nominierung erfolgt demnÃ¤chst durch den Deutschen Behindertensportverband, der gleichzeitig als Nationales Paralympisches Komitee agiert. Auch hier machen sich Brandenburger Parasportlerinnen und Parasportler Hoffnung auf eine Teilnahme.

(** Dieser Athlet wurden aus rein formellen GrÃ¼nden unter Vorbehalt nominiert, da die formelle BestÃ¤tigung des Weltverbandes Ã¼ber den erreichten Quotenplatz noch aussteht.)