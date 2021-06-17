Brandenburger Athleten fÃ¼r Olympische Sommerspiele nominiert

RegulÃ¤rer Fahrbetrieb bei der Waldeisenbahn

WeiÃŸwasser. Die Waldeisenbahn Muskau geht am kommenden Wochenende in den regulÃ¤ren Fahrbetrieb Ã¼ber. FÃ¼r die Fahrten sind keine Negativtests notwendig. Am vergangenen Donnerstag hat der Freistaat Sachsen eine neue Corona-Schutzverordnung verÃ¶ffentlicht, wonach bei einer Inzidenz von unter 100 endlich wieder touristischer Bahnbetrieb erlaubt ist. Das bedeutet, dass die Waldeisenbahn Muskau abâ€¦

Achtung vor BetrÃ¼gern

Zittau. Die Polizei in Zittau hat am Dienstagmorgen von einer neuen Betrugsmasche erfahren. Die TÃ¤ter haben es auf Ã¤ltere Menschen abgesehen. Sie riefen mit unterdrÃ¼ckter Nummer bei Senioren in einer Zittauer Wohnanlage an und gaben sich als Mitarbeiter des Medizinischen Dienstes der Krankenversicherung (MDK) aus. Die Anrufer fragten nach, ob es pflegebedÃ¼rftige Personen im Haushalt gÃ¤be. Vermeintliche Mitarbeiter des MDK wÃ¼rden dann fÃ¼r diese einen Betrag von etwa 400 Euro vorbeibringen. Es besteht der Verdacht, dass es sich hierbei um eine Masche handelt, durch welche die TÃ¤ter die Wohnungen nach Wertsachen auskundschaften oder den Ã¤lteren Menschen VertrÃ¤ge "aufschwatzen" kÃ¶nnten. In benachbarten BundeslÃ¤ndern gab es Ã¤hnliche VorfÃ¤lle. Der echte MDK wies bereits darauf hin, dass die Anrufe von BetrÃ¼gern stammten. Sollten Sie von derlei Anrufen betroffen sein, geben Sie keine sensiblen Daten preis, lassen Sie niemanden in ihre Wohnung und wenden Sie sich umgehend an die Polizei.Die Polizei in Zittau hat am Dienstagmorgen von einer neuen Betrugsmasche erfahren. Die TÃ¤ter haben es auf Ã¤ltere Menschen abgesehen. Sie riefen mit unterdrÃ¼ckter Nummer bei Senioren in einer Zittauer Wohnanlage an und gaben sich als Mitarbeiter desâ€¦

500. Baby am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum geboren

Cottbus. Eva Amelia Adler ist das 500. Baby, das in diesem Jahr am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum das Licht der Welt erblickt hat. Am 12. Juni wurde die Kleine geboren â€“ 3340 Gramm schwer und 49 Zentimeter groÃŸ. â€žWir wurden rundum liebevoll umsorgtâ€œ, loben Mama Stephanie Adler und Papa Christian Kochan sowohl das Team des KreiÃŸsaals als auch des Wochenbetthotels. Eva Amelia und ihre Eltern sind in Kolkwitz bei Cottbus zu Hause. Die groÃŸe Schwester kann es kaum erwarten, bis alle zu Hause sind. â€žDen Kinderwagen hat sie gestern schon fleiÃŸig geschobenâ€œ, berichtet der frischgebackene Papa stolz. Von der leitenden Hebamme des CTK, Sabine Sinapius, gab es fÃ¼r Eva Amelia sowie Mama und Papa nicht nur Babykarten und ein SchnÃ¼ffeltuch als Ãœberraschung, sondern auch ein PrÃ¤sent der GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrung. Im vergangenen Jahr sind am CTK 1.110 Babys zur Welt gekommen. 2021 wurden im Cottbuser Klinikum bisher 264 MÃ¤dchen und 240 Jungen geboren.Eva Amelia Adler ist das 500. Baby, das in diesem Jahr am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum das Licht der Welt erblickt hat. Am 12. Juni wurde die Kleine geboren â€“ 3340 Gramm schwer und 49 Zentimeter groÃŸ. â€žWir wurden rundum liebevoll umsorgtâ€œ, loben Mamaâ€¦

Kurzarbeiterregelung verlÃ¤ngert

Sachsen. Das Bundeskabinett hat auf Vorschlag von Bundesarbeitsminister Hubertus Heil den vereinfachten Zugang zum Kurzarbeitergeld sowie die vollstÃ¤ndige Erstattung der SozialversicherungsbeitrÃ¤ge bis Ende September verlÃ¤ngert. Bisher war geplant, dass die erleichterten Bedingungen am 30. Juni auslaufen. Ziel ist es, ArbeitsplÃ¤tze und den beginnenden Aufschwung abzusichern. Wirtschafts- und Arbeitsminister Martin Dulig, der sich fÃ¼r eine VerlÃ¤ngerung der Regelung eingesetzt hatte, begrÃ¼ÃŸt den Schritt: Â»Das ist eine sehr wichtige Entscheidung, denn die pandemiebedingte Krise ist fÃ¼r manche Branchen noch nicht vorbei. Vor allem im Einzelhandel, in der Hotel- und Gastwirtschaft, der Reise- und der Unterhaltungsbranche wird die Kurzarbeit weiter benÃ¶tigt. Sie ist das wirksamste Instrument zur BeschÃ¤ftigungs- und FachkrÃ¤ftesicherung und hat bisher hunderttausende Arbeitnehmerinnen und Arbeiternehmer vor drohenden Entlassungen geschÃ¼tzt. Das stÃ¼tzt den derzeitigen Aufschwung.Â« Betriebe, die bis Ende September Kurzarbeit einfÃ¼hren bzw. nach einer mehr als dreimonatigen Unterbrechung wiedereinfÃ¼hren, profitieren weiterhin von den vereinfachten Regelungen. Demnach kann ein Betrieb Kurzarbeit anmelden, wenn mindestens zehn Prozent der BeschÃ¤ftigten vom Arbeitsausfall betroffen sind; normalerweise sind es 30 Prozent. Auf den Aufbau negativer Arbeitssalden wird verzichtet. Auch LeiharbeitskrÃ¤fte kÃ¶nnen Kurzarbeitergeld erhalten. Nach Hochrechnung der Bundesagentur fÃ¼r Arbeit haben im Februar 2021 (letzte verfÃ¼gbare Angabe) rund 158.200 beschÃ¤ftigte Frauen und MÃ¤nner in 25.221 sÃ¤chsischen Betrieben Kurzarbeitergeld erhalten. GegenÃ¼ber Januar hÃ¤lt sich die Kurzarbeit in Sachsen damit konstant auf hohem Niveau. Die Kurzarbeiterquote betrug Ã¼ber alle Branchen hinweg 9,8 Prozent. Damit war etwa jeder zehnte sozialversicherungspflichtig BeschÃ¤ftigte in Sachsen von Kurzarbeit betroffen. (pm/SÃ¤chsisches Staatsministerium fÃ¼r Wirtschaft, Arbeit und Verkehr)Das Bundeskabinett hat auf Vorschlag von Bundesarbeitsminister Hubertus Heil den vereinfachten Zugang zum Kurzarbeitergeld sowie die vollstÃ¤ndige Erstattung der SozialversicherungsbeitrÃ¤ge bis Ende September verlÃ¤ngert. Bisher war geplant, dass dieâ€¦

MeiÃŸen putzt sich raus

MeiÃŸen. Zum Sommerstart will die Stadt MeiÃŸen ihren alljÃ¤hrlichen Putztag nachholen, der im FrÃ¼hjahr aufgrund der Schutzauflagen ausfallen musste. "Jeder putzt vor seiner TÃ¼r" heiÃŸt es diesmal. Wie wÃ¤re es also mit einer Putzaktion in der Kita, auf dem liebsten Wanderpfad, in der Kleingartenanlage auf dem VereinsgelÃ¤nde, auf dem Kickerplatz oder einfach in der Nachbarschaft? Jeder und Jede kann mithelfen! NatÃ¼rlich darf auch ein anderer Termin rund um den 19. Juni gewÃ¤hlt werden Trotz des Mottos werden alle Helfer natÃ¼rlich mit den notwendigen Utensilien versorgt. DafÃ¼r sind folgende Treffpunkte vorgesehen:  9 Uhr Spielplatz an der Hohen Eifer9 Uhr Elbeparkplatz unterhalb der BeachBar9 Uhr Poststufen (Gang neben der Post9 Uhr Winterhafen (Elberadweg unterhalb der ElbtalbrÃ¼cke) Dort werden MÃ¼llsÃ¤cke und Handschuhe an die Helfer verteilt. Die vollen MÃ¼llsÃ¤cke sollten nach MÃ¶glichkeit anschlieÃŸend wieder an den Sammelstellen abgegeben werden. Sollten auf einer Tour bereits volle SÃ¤cke anfallen, die nicht bis zum Sammelpunkt getragen werden kÃ¶nnen, ist es auch mÃ¶glich, den Bauhof unter: 0174/3300940 um Abholung zu bitten. Eine Verpflegung kann dieses Jahr auf Grund der aktuellen Situation nicht erfolgen. DafÃ¼r werden unter allen Teilnehmern wieder MeiÃŸen Gutscheine verlost. Dazu einfach ein â€žBeweisfotoâ€œ von der Putzaktion mit Namen und Adresse an presse@stadt-meissen.de senden. Die Gewinner werden per Post informiert. Mit Zustimmung der Teilnehmer erscheint auÃŸerdem ein Bild von der Putzaktionen als Collage im MeiÃŸner Amtsblatt und auf den Internetplattformen der Stadt. (pm/Stadt MeiÃŸen)Zum Sommerstart will die Stadt MeiÃŸen ihren alljÃ¤hrlichen Putztag nachholen, der im FrÃ¼hjahr aufgrund der Schutzauflagen ausfallen musste. "Jeder putzt vor seiner TÃ¼r" heiÃŸt es diesmal. Wie wÃ¤re es also mit einer Putzaktion in der Kita, auf demâ€¦

Hallenbad im â€žArniâ€œ Ã¶ffnet wieder

Dresden. Die positive Entwicklung in der Corona-Pandemie erlaubt den Dresdner BÃ¤dern einen weiteren Schritt zurÃ¼ck zur NormalitÃ¤t. Ab Montag, 14. Juni, dÃ¼rfen HallenbÃ¤der in Sachsen wieder Ã–ffentliches Schwimmen anbieten. In der Landeshauptstadt wird dies ab dem ersten Tag umgesetzt. â€žWir gehen sofort mit dem Georg-Arnhold-Hallenbad an den Startâ€œ, erklÃ¤rt GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Matthias Waurick. â€žDer Schwimmsportkomplex und die Schwimmhalle BÃ¼hlau folgen am darauffolgenden Donnerstag.â€œ Das Vereinsschwimmen werde in allen Objekten, also auch in Prohlis und Klotzsche, schon ab Montag abgesichert. Man habe die Anpassung der Corona-Schutzverordnung erwartet und konnte die Hallen entsprechend vorbereiten, auch weil alle Mitarbeiter im Zuge der erlaubten Freibad-ErÃ¶ffnung seit 1. Juni zurÃ¼ck aus der Kurzarbeit sind. Ã–ffnungszeiten: Georg-Arnhold-Hallenbad â€“ tÃ¤glich 10 bis 22 Uhr Schwimmsportkomplex Freiberger Platzâ€“  tÃ¤glich 14 bis 22 Uhr (sonntags bis 21 Uhr, FrÃ¼hschwimmen montags bis freitags 6 bis 8 Uhr) Schwimmhalle BÃ¼hlau â€“ tÃ¤glich 14 bis 21 Uhr (FrÃ¼hschwimmen dienstags und freitags 6 bis 8 Uhr). Es ist geplant, dass diese drei HallenbÃ¤der â€“ im Gegensatz zu einem â€žnormalenâ€œ Jahr â€“ den ganzen Sommer Ã¼ber geÃ¶ffnet bleiben. In den Schwimmhallen Prohlis und Klotzsche wird es dagegen bis zum Ende der Freibadsaison Anfang September kein Ã–ffentliches Schwimmen geben. Auch die Saunen werden bis dahin geschlossen bleiben. Das Nordbad wird seit Mitte Mai dieses Jahres saniert und ist deshalb bis 2022 zu. Bleibt es beim derzeit niedrigem Stand des Infektionsgeschehens mit einer 7-Tages-Inzidenz von unter 35, entfÃ¤llt die Testpflicht. Dies gilt bereits ab Freitag, 11. Juni, zum Start unserer Freibadsaison im Georg-Arnhold-Freibad, im Naturbad Mockritz, im Strandbad Wostra sowie im Waldbad LangebrÃ¼ck. Alle weiteren Infos zu Tickets, Hygieneregel etc. gibt's hier: www.dresdner-baeder.de Die positive Entwicklung in der Corona-Pandemie erlaubt den Dresdner BÃ¤dern einen weiteren Schritt zurÃ¼ck zur NormalitÃ¤t. Ab Montag, 14. Juni, dÃ¼rfen HallenbÃ¤der in Sachsen wieder Ã–ffentliches Schwimmen anbieten. In der Landeshauptstadt wird dies abâ€¦

KunstBUS, die Muse auf RÃ¤dern

Hoyerswerda. In diesem Sommer rollt der KunstBUS Oberlausitz in der Hoyerswerdaer Region, an einem Ferienwochenende im August.Endlich! Nach der pandemiebedingten Zwangspause im letzten Jahr rollt in diesem Sommer wieder der KunstBUS Oberlausitz. Wie groÃŸ die Freude darÃ¼ber insbesondere bei den Organisatoren ist â€“ das ist die Kirschauer Kunstinitiative Â»Im FrieseÂ« e.V. â€“â€¦

Jugendweihen sind wieder gestartet

MeiÃŸen. Die Feierstunden zur Jugendweihe des SÃ¤chsischen Verbands fÃ¼r Jugendweihe und Jugendarbeit e.V. beginnen wieder. Im Juni fanden bereits die ersten Jugendweihefeierstunden des SÃ¤chsischen Verbands fÃ¼r Jugendweihe und Jugendarbeit e.V. im Theater MeiÃŸen statt. MÃ¶glich macht dies die aktuelle Corona-Schutzverordnung des Freistaates sowie die niedrigen Inzidenzzahlen. Etwa die HÃ¤lfte der Jugendweihe-Veranstaltungen diesen Jahres ist fÃ¼r die Zeit bis zu den Sommerferien geplant, die andere HÃ¤lfte zwischen den Sommer- und Herbstferien. Rund 11.500 Jugendliche sachsenweit und ihre Familien freuen sich auf ihren groÃŸen Tag, zusÃ¤tzlich werden rund 500 Heranwachsende ihre Jugendweihe aus dem Jahr 2020 nachholen.  Alle Feierstunden werden unter Beachtung des Hygienekonzepts stattfinden. KONTAKT Die Anmeldung zur Jugendweihe 2022 fÃ¼r jetzige SchÃ¼ler der siebenten Klassen ist bis zum 30. Juni zum FrÃ¼hbucherpreis mÃ¶glich. Info: www.jugendweihe-sachsen.de Die Feierstunden zur Jugendweihe des SÃ¤chsischen Verbands fÃ¼r Jugendweihe und Jugendarbeit e.V. beginnen wieder. Im Juni fanden bereits die ersten Jugendweihefeierstunden des SÃ¤chsischen Verbands fÃ¼r Jugendweihe und Jugendarbeit e.V. im Theaterâ€¦

Die verrÃ¼ckteste Ausstellung, die es gab

Zuschendorf. Schloss Zuschendorf zwischen Erzgebirgsweihnacht und HortensienschauEtwas wunderlich klingt es schon, wenn in  Schloss Zuschendorf nun die im November 2020 aufgebaute Weihnachtsausstellung besichtigt werden kann. â€žJetzt kommt, wenn auch nur fÃ¼r kurze Zeit, die wohl verrÃ¼ckteste Ausstellung, die wir je hatten. Ebenâ€¦
pm/asl

Brandenburger Athleten fÃ¼r Olympische Sommerspiele nominiert

Foto: pixabay

Der Deutsche Olympische Sportbund hat 38 Tage vor dem Start der Olympischen Sommerspiele in Tokio/ Japan in einer weiteren Nominierungsrunde 94 Athletinnen und Athleten (23. Juli â€“ 08. August) bekannt gegeben. Von ihnen kommen 13 Sportlerinnen und Sportler aus Brandenburg.

Das â€žTeam Tokio â€“ Land Brandenburgâ€œ umfasst bisher 15 Athletinnen und Athleten. Am 29. Juni und 3. Juli folgen weitere Nominierungsrunden. Brandenburger Hoffnungen gibt es u.a. noch fÃ¼r die Sportarten Leichtathletik, Moderner FÃ¼nfkampf, und Triathlon. We are offering First_Class site at most affordable prices. Get Cheap Dissertation Writing Service at flat rates for all Christian Diener (200 m RÃ¼cken) und Our Dissertation Writing Services In Londons provide a platform for college students to improve the content their written essay according to given guidelines. Eric Friese (4x100 m Freistil) aus dem Potsdamer Schwimmverein im Olympischer Sportclub Potsdam e.V. wurden bereits im Mai nominiert. Folgende Sportlerinnen und Sportler sind dazu gekommen:

Untold Content is a writing consultancy. We provide find this and specialize in translating complex insights into compelling stories. Sebastian Brendel (Canadier)

Max Lemke (Kajak)

Project Risk Management Master Thesis - Perfectly written and HQ academic writings. professional and affordable essay to simplify your education Start working on your assignment Ronald Rauhe (Kajak)

Maximilian DÃ¶rnbach (Teamsprint, Sprint, Keirin - Radsportclub Cottbus e.V.)

Marco Mathis **(Mannschaftsverfolgung - Frankfurter Radsportclub 90 e.V.)

 

Rudern (alle Ruder-Club Potsdam e.V.)

Daniela Schultze (Doppelvierer)

Hans Gruhne (Doppelvierer)

 

SportschieÃŸen

Andreas LÃ¶w (Trap - SchÃ¼tzengilde Frankfurt an der Oder 1406 e.V)

UrsprÃ¼nglich sollten die Spiele zur Feier der XXXII. Sommerolympia bereits im vergangenen Jahr stattfinden, mussten jedoch bedingt durch die Corona-Pandemie in das Jahr 2021 verschoben werden.

Vier Wochen spÃ¤ter finden ebenfalls in Tokio die Paralympischen Sommerspiele statt (24. August - 5. September). Die Nominierung erfolgt demnÃ¤chst durch den Deutschen Behindertensportverband, der gleichzeitig als Nationales Paralympisches Komitee agiert. Auch hier machen sich Brandenburger Parasportlerinnen und Parasportler Hoffnung auf eine Teilnahme.

(** Dieser Athlet wurden aus rein formellen GrÃ¼nden unter Vorbehalt nominiert, da die formelle BestÃ¤tigung des Weltverbandes Ã¼ber den erreichten Quotenplatz noch aussteht.)

SÃ¼dbrandenburg

Brandenburger Athleten fÃ¼r Olympische Sommerspiele nominiert

Mietpreisbremse

Dresden. Das SÃ¤chsische Staatsministerium fÃ¼r Regionalentwicklung hat das Verfahren zur EinfÃ¼hrung einer Mietpreisbremse eingeleitet. Damit soll eine Vereinbarung des Koalitionsvertrages umgesetzt werden. Die Koalitionsfraktionen gehen davon aus, dass in den StÃ¤dten Dresden und Leipzig nach landesspezifischen Indikatoren ein angespannter Wohnungsmarkt vorzufinden ist. Dabei wurden Vergleiche von BevÃ¶lkerungsentwicklungen, Mieten- und Leerstandentwicklungen sowie die Mietbelastung innerhalb Sachsens herangezogen. Als nÃ¤chste Schritte erfolgen die NormprÃ¼fung und die AnhÃ¶rung der Ressorts im Mitzeichnungsverfahren. AnschlieÃŸend soll der Entwurf einer entsprechenden Verordnung durch das SÃ¤chsische Kabinett zur AnhÃ¶rung freigegeben werden. Nach Auswertung der Stellungnahmen und gegebenenfalls Einarbeitung in den Entwurf wird die zweite Kabinettsbefassung erfolgen. Ziel ist es, das Verfahren bis Ende des Jahres 2021 abzuschlieÃŸen, sodass die Verordnung am 1. Januar 2022 in Kraft treten kÃ¶nnte. Das Bundesgesetz zur VerlÃ¤ngerung und Verbesserung der Regelungen Ã¼ber die zulÃ¤ssige MiethÃ¶he bei Mietbeginn gilt bis zum Jahr 2025. Eine Mietpreisbremse verbietet eine Neuvertragsmiete, die mehr als zehn Prozent Ã¼ber der Ã¶rtlichen Vergleichsmiete (laut Mietpreisspiegel) liegt. Der Erstbezug eines Neubaus ist davon ausgenommen.Das SÃ¤chsische Staatsministerium fÃ¼r Regionalentwicklung hat das Verfahren zur EinfÃ¼hrung einer Mietpreisbremse eingeleitet. Damit soll eine Vereinbarung des Koalitionsvertrages umgesetzt werden. Die Koalitionsfraktionen gehen davon aus, dass in denâ€¦

