Â»SchÃ¶ne AussichtÂ«: Ideen gesucht

Museumsbesuch vom Sofa aus

Um seine Gäste auch während des Lockdowns zu erreichen, hat das ZCOM Zuse-Computer-Museum sein Angebot mit digitalen Veranstaltungen erweitert. So kann jeder online an Museumsführungen und Webinaren teilnehmen und das Computermuseum virtuell besuchen. Benötigt wird dazu lediglich ein internetfähiger Computer, Smartphone oder Tablet, um risikofrei und bequem in den eigenen vier Wänden dabei zu sein. Die Angebote sind kostenlos, eine Anmeldung und Teilnahme erfolgt über Weblinks auf der Homepage des Museums. Zusammen mit der Verbraucherzentrale Hoyerswerda veranstaltet das ZCOM eine Online-Informationsreihe zu sicherem Umgang im Netz und digitaler Kompetenz. Thema am 9. Dezember sind ab 17 Uhr durch soziale Medien beeinflusste Ernährungstrends. Wer möchte, kann Webcam und Mikrofon am eigenen Gerät aktivieren oder die Chatfunktion nutzen, um Fragen zu stellen und mitzudiskutieren.Mit den Online-Veranstaltungen möchte das Museum einen wichtigen Beitrag zur Kulturvermittlung in Zeiten der Pandemie leisten und seine Besucher über die Zeit der Schließung trösten. Für Dezember sind weitere Online-Angebote in Planung. So wird es in der Adventszeit kostenlose Online-Workshops für Kinder und Jugendliche geben. Am 11. und 18. Dezember können die Teilnehmer jeweils von 14 bis 16 Uhr lernen, wie man eigene Weihnachtskarten per Grafiksoftware gestaltet oder beim »Open Lab« ein kleines Videospiel programmieren.Information und Links zu den Terminen sind unter www.zuse-computer-museum.com zu finden.

Online-Vortrag: Mehr WÃ¤rme fÃ¼r weniger Geld

Sachsen. Mit der Einführung einer CO2-Bepreisung ab 2021 wird sich das Heizen auf Basis von Öl oder Gas verteuern. Gleichzeitig sind durch das Klimapaket der Bundesregierung mehr Fördermittel für Sanierung und im Neubau bereitgestellt worden. Allen Eigenheimbesitzenden, Bau- und Sanierungswilligen stellt sich damit die Frage, wie lohnenswert eine Investition in ein neues Heizsystem ist.

GlÃ¼hwein wie auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt

Cottbus. »Extra für den diesjährigen Weihnachtsmarkt haben wir im August, als wir noch der Überzeugung waren, dass noch ein Weihnachtsmarkt stattfinden wird, Glühweintassen produzieren lassen«, berichtet Eberhard Heieck, Geschäftsführer der COEX Veranstaltungs GmbH & Co. KG. Die Idee war eine aktuelle Glühweintasse mit diesem Corona-Logo. »Leider ist nun der Weihnachtsmarkt generell abgesagt und wir wissen ja nicht, wie der Weihnachtsmarkt im nächsten Jahr sein wird«, sagt Eberhard Heieck. So werden die schönen Tassen nun in diesem Jahr auch ohne Weihnachtsmarkt für Sammler oder auch für die, die ein Herz für den Weihnachtsmarkt haben, zum Kauf angeboten. Die Idee, die Tasse zu produzieren, stammt von der COEX. »Und da das Logo der Stadt Cottbus mit der Maske bereits in aller Munde war, haben wir bei der Stadt angefragt, ob wir diesen Entwurf mit auf die Tasse nehmen dürfen. So ist dann das Gesamtmotiv entstanden«, erklärt Eberhard Heieck. Die bruchfesten Glühweintassen mit dem schönen Design wurden zweimal produziert. Die Tassen mit dem Sonderlogo sind auf 2.000 Stück limitiert und 9.000 Glühweintassen sind mit dem Logo des Weihnachtsmarktes Cottbus zu erwerben. »Die Tassen wird es nur einmal geben«, betont Eberhard Heieck. Viele sind schon weg, denn der Verkauf hat sich rumgesprochen. Hier gibt es sie Erhältlich sind die Glühweintassen u.a. bei der COEX und in der Geschäftsstelle des WochenKurier, Altmarkt 15.

Rettungsteddys als SeelentrÃ¶ster

Dresden. 200 neue »Rettungsteddys« konnte der Verein  Sternschnuppe Sachsen e.V. jetzt an die Malteser übergeben. Die Teddys werden vom Malteser Rettungsdienst als kuschelige Seelentröster eingesetzt. Kinder bekommen sie geschenkt nach Unfällen oder Erkrankungen, bei denen sie extremen psychischen Belastungen ausgesetzt sind. Für die Malteser Rettungsdienstler sind die Teddys kleine Helfer, um Vertrauen zu den Kindern aufzubauen. Für Ines Frickenhaus, Vorsitzende der Sternschnuppe Sachsen e.V., sind die Rettungsteddys® ein Herzensanliegen. Die ehrenamtlichen Mitglieder des Vereins akquirieren kontinuierlich Spenden, um die kuschligen Begleiter an den Stellen zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Tierheim: Vermittlung nur nach Anmeldung

Dresden. Am 5. Dezember findet im städtischen Tierheim Dresden der nächste Vermittlungstag statt. Von 13 bis 15 Uhr ist das Tierheim für Besucher geöffnet. Allerdings: nur wer sich bis Freitag, 4. Dezember, 13.30 Uhr telefonisch voranmeldet, darf auch rein. Das Tierheim vergibt Termine für Hunde, Katzen und sonstige Tiere im 15-Minuten-Rhythmus. Reine Besuchswünsche können derzeit leider nicht erfüllt werden. Voraussetzung für den Besuch im Tierheim ist das Tragen einer Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung, das Desinfizieren der Hände und die Kontaktnachverfolgung. Gemeinsam eingelassen werden nur Personen, die in einem gemeinsamen Haushalt leben. Auch außerhalb des Vermittungstages können Besucher nur nach vorheriger Anmeldung ins Tierheim gelassen werden. Anmeldung: 0351/4520352, Mail an  tierheim@dresden.de

Corona-Testaktion in Rathmannsdorf

Rathmannsdorf. Durch das Staatsministerium für Soziales und Gesellschaftlichen Zusammenhalt (SMS) wurde beschlossen, in fünf Landkreisen des Freistaats Sachsen in jeweils einer Gemeinde eine Testaktion auf das SARS-CoV-2-Virus durchzuführen. Damit verfolgt das SMS das Ziel, Erkenntnisse über die Durchdringung der Bevölkerung mit dem Virus zu erlangen. Der Landkreis Sächsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge ist einer der fünf Landkreise im Freistaat, in denen ein Test durchgeführt wird. Durch den Verwaltungsstab des Landkreises wurde die Gemeinde Rathmannsdorf ausgewählt. Die Teilnahme an dem Test ist für die Einwohner der Gemeinde freiwillig und kostenfrei. Eine zahlreiche Beteiligung ist jedoch wünschenswert, um möglichst realistische Schlussfolgerungen ziehen zu können. Der Test wird am Freitag, 4. Dezember, im Gemeindezentrum in 01814 Rathmannsdorf, Pestalozzistraße 20, durchgeführt. Mitzubringen ist der Personalausweis oder der Reisepass mit Meldebestätigung. Die Mitarbeiter von den örtlichen Hilfsorganisationen werden vor Ort den reibungslosen Ablauf koordinieren und die Tests durchführen. (pm/Landratsamt Pirna)

PrÃ¤sente fÃ¼r Anonyme MÃ¤dchenzuflucht

Dresden. Die Anonyme Mädchenzuflucht, eine Einrichtung der Jugendhilfe zur Krisenintervention für Mädchen und junge Frauen, will den Betroffenen auch in diesem Jahr kleine Geschenke zum Weihnachtsfest zukommen lassen. Gesucht werden Sponsoren, die Gutscheine für die Mädchen bereitstellen können, zum Beispiel für Centrum- und Altmarktgalerie, Drogeriemärkte, für Kino- oder Museumsbesuche oder für Amazon. Die Gutscheine sollten nicht verpackt werden, da sie mit anderen Gaben kombiniert werden. Geschickt werden können die kleinen Präsente an die Anonyme Mädchenzuflucht,  Postfach 500162, 01031 Dresden. Eine Weihnachtsfeier ist coronabedingt in diesem Jahr nicht möglich. Infos: Tel. 0351/2519988

Neu bei Â»So geht sÃ¤chsisch.Â«

Sachsen. In den letzten Jahren ist das »So geht sächsisch.«-Partnernetzwerk enorm gewachsen: Fast 1.000 Markenbotschafter zählt die Freistaatkampagne mittlerweile — Unternehmen, Kunst- und Kulturschaffende, touristische Partner, Sportvereine und viele weitere Markenbotschafter. Neu daher kommt jetzt der »So geht sächsisch.«-Partnershop, in dem ab sofort exklusive und oft auch limitierte Sondereditionen mit dem Kampagnenlabel erhältlich sind. Darunter handgenähte Mund-Nasen-Schutz-Masken und umweltfreundliche Stoffwindeln von der Dresdner Windelmanufaktur, die Stephanie Oppitz 2012 gründete.

StraÃŸenwinterdienst in Freital

Freital. Das Straßennetz der Stadt Freital für den Straßenwinterddienst ist in ein betreutes — nach Dringlichkeitsstufen I und II untergliedertes — Hauptnetz sowie ein unbestreutes Nebennetz eingeteilt. Das betreute Netz umfasst rund 90 Kilometer Straßen und damit die Hälfte des gesamten Netzes. Vorrang haben vor allem Hauptverkehrsadern, Straßen mit Buslinienverkehr und Hauptzufahrtsstraßen. Es wurden sieben verschiedene Räumrouten festgelegt, die ringförmig gefahren werden, um die Fahrzeuge optimal auszulasten. Winterdienstleistungen auf ausgewählten Straßen des Nebennetzes können nur nach Eintritt extremer Winterereignisse — und wenn das Hauptnetz vollständig befahrbar ist — erfolgen. Einsatzzeiten Die Einsatzzeiten für die Durchführung des Winterdienstes sind im Schichtsystem von Montag bis Freitag von 4 bis 20.30 Uhr. In der übrigen Zeit sowie an Wochenend- und Feiertagen besteht nur ein eingeschränkter Straßenwinterdienst bei extremen Witterungsbedingungen. Streuboxen An sensiblen Straßenabschnitten werden rund 90 Streusand-Selbsthilfeboxen aufgestellt. Das Streumaterial ist nur für Notfälle zu verwenden, wenn Fahrzeuge wegrutschen oder an Kreuzungen und Einmündungen Schnee- und Eisglätte herrscht. Der Einsatz für das Streuen der Gehwegbereiche als Anliegerpflicht ist verboten. Aber auch die Kraftfahrer sollten sich auf winterliche Straßenverhältnisse einstellen, entsprechend genügend Zeit einplanen und die richtige Winterausrüstung benutzen. Außerdem weist die Stadt darauf hin, dass für Eigentümer der Anliegergrundstücke auch gewisse Räum- und Streupflichten gelten. Diese finden sich unter www.freital.de (Rubrik Rathaus — Behördenwegweiser, Stichwort Straßenwinterdienst & Streupflicht)

Â»SchÃ¶ne AussichtÂ«: Ideen gesucht

Die Â»SchÃ¶ne AussichtÂ« im aktuellen Zustand. Foto: Sachsenforst
Die Â»SchÃ¶ne AussichtÂ« im aktuellen Zustand. Foto: Sachsenforst

Gemeinsam mit der Stadt Königstein und der Gemeinde Gohrisch möchte Sachsenforst die »Schöne Aussicht« noch schöner machen. Der Aussichtspunkt in Gohrisch oberhalb von Königstein soll dazu nicht nur umgebaut, sondern auch mit einem echten »Hingucker« bestückt werden. Doch was soll das sein? Vielleicht ein modernes oder kurioses Sitzmöbel, das die Aussicht aufwertet und die Besucher zum Verweilen einlädt?

Um diese Frage zu beantworten, wurde ein Ideenwettbewerb gestartet. Bis zum 15. Januar 2021 können Einwohner ihre Vorschläge per Post an Sachsenforst, Forstbezirk Neustadt, Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 7, 01844 Neustadt in Sachsen oder per Mail an Neustadt.Poststelle@smul.sachsen.de schicken.

Ein Gremium von Sachsenforst, der Stadt Königstein und der Gemeinde wählt dann einen Vorschlag aus, der Ideengeber wird natürlich mit einem Namensschild gewürdigt.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Gohrisch. Gemeinsam mit der Stadt Königstein und der Gemeinde Gohrisch möchte Sachsenforst die »Schö

Dresden vereinfacht QuarantÃ¤neregeln

Dresden. Die Landeshauptstadt Dresden geht ab Freitag, 4. Dezember, anders als bisher mit positiv auf das Corona-Virus Getesteten sowie Kontaktpersonen um. â€žMit der neuen Regelung haben Menschen die positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurden, schneller Klarheit Ã¼ber das weitere Vorgehen als bisherâ€œ, erlÃ¤utert Dr. Frank Bauer, Leiter des Dresdner Gesundheitsamtes. â€žAuÃŸerdem gibt es kÃ¼nftig auch Vorgaben fÃ¼r so genannte Verdachtspersonen. Mit der neuen Verordnung wollen wir Ansteckungsketten schneller unterbrechen.â€œ Wichtigste Ã„nderung: In den meisten FÃ¤llen genÃ¼gen Nachweise Ã¼ber durchgefÃ¼hrte Tests, um in QuarantÃ¤ne zu gehen und etwa Arbeitgebern gegenÃ¼ber den Arbeitsausfall zu begrÃ¼nden. Bauer: â€žDies gibt Arbeitnehmern die nÃ¶tige Sicherheit in QuarantÃ¤ne zu gehen, ohne Konsequenzen fÃ¼rchten zu mÃ¼ssen.â€œ Grundlage dafÃ¼r bildet eine am Donnerstag, 3. Dezember, verÃ¶ffentlichte AllgemeinverfÃ¼gung. Individuelle Bescheide erhalten nur noch Kontaktpersonen der Kategorie I, deren mÃ¶gliche Ansteckung nicht im Umfeld einer Gemeinschaftseinrichtung (Schule, Kita, Pflegeheim etc.) stattfand. Das gilt fÃ¼r positiv getestete Personen Eine Person, die positiv auf das SARS-CoV-2 getestet wurde, muss sich sofort nach dem Bekanntwerden des positiven Testergebnisses in QuarantÃ¤ne begeben. Sie muss nicht mehr auf eine gesonderte Information oder einen Bescheid des Gesundheitsamtes warten. Es gilt das schriftliche Ergebnis des positiven Tests als Nachweis fÃ¼r den Arbeitgeber. Wenn die Person nicht erkrankt, endet die QuarantÃ¤ne zehn Tage nachdem der Test durchgefÃ¼hrt wurde. Wenn die Person jedoch Symptome hat, endet die QuarantÃ¤ne erst zehn Tage nach Beginn der Symptome und wenn sie auÃŸerdem 48 Stunden symptomfrei ist. Wichtig ist, dass die positiv getestete Person selbstÃ¤ndig ihre Kontaktpersonen der Kategorie I (siehe www.dresden.de/corona â€žDefinition als Kontaktperson der Kategorie Iâ€œ) informiert und eine Liste der Kontakte per E-Mail an gesundheitsamt-infektionsschutz@dresden.de schickt. Vorzugsweise sollte dafÃ¼r die Excel-Tabelle genutzt werden, die auf www.dresden.de/corona abrufbar ist. Bauer: â€žNatÃ¼rlich steigt damit die Eigenverantwortung aber wir verhindern gemeinsam einen unnÃ¶tigen Zeitverzug und verringern die Ansteckungsgefahr fÃ¼r weitere Menschen im Umfeld der Betroffenen.â€œ Das gilt fÃ¼r Kontaktpersonen der Kategorie I Personen, die einen engen Kontakt zu einer positiv getesteten Person hatten, gelten als Kontaktperson der Kategorie I (siehe www.dresden.de/corona â€žDefinition als Kontaktperson der Kategorie Iâ€œ). Sobald einer Person dies durch das Gesundheitsamt oder durch die positiv getestete Person mitgeteilt wird, muss sie sich fÃ¼r 14 Tage nach dem letzten Kontakt in sofortige QuarantÃ¤ne begeben. Wenn der Kontakt in einer Gemeinschaftseinrichtung, etwa einer Schule oder einer Kita, stattgefunden hat, leitet die Einrichtungsleitung einen Sammelbescheid weiter, in dem der QuarantÃ¤nezeitraum benannt wird. Wenn der Kontakt jedoch im privaten Umfeld lag, sendet das Gesundheitsamt eine schriftliche Bescheinigung an die Kontaktperson Kategorie I. Da die Fallzahlen nach wie vor sehr hoch sind, kann es weiterhin zu zeitlichem Verzug kommen. Deshalb bekommt die Eigenverantwortung einen immens hohen Stellenwert, denn die QuarantÃ¤ne sollte immer schnellstmÃ¶glich beginnen. Neu ist, dass die 14-tÃ¤gige QuarantÃ¤ne durch einen negativen PCR-Test abgekÃ¼rzt werden kann. Der Test darf frÃ¼hestens nach zehn Tagen in QuarantÃ¤ne durchgefÃ¼hrt werden. Betroffene dÃ¼rfen zur DurchfÃ¼hrung des Tests nach vorheriger Absprache mit dem Arzt trotz QuarantÃ¤ne das Haus verlassen. Das gilt fÃ¼r Verdachtspersonen DarÃ¼ber hinaus schÃ¤rft das Gesundheitsamt die Regeln fÃ¼r so genannte Verdachtspersonen. Das sind Personen mit Symptomen, fÃ¼r die ein Arzt einen PCR-Test angeordnet hat, sowie Personen, bei denen ein Antigen-Test positiv ausgefallen ist. Verdachtspersonen mÃ¼ssen sich zunÃ¤chst unverzÃ¼glich in QuarantÃ¤ne begeben. Sobald der folgende PCR-Test eine Infektion mit dem Corona-Virus nachweist, gelten sie als positiv Getestete. Auch Verdachtspersonen mit positivem Antigen-Test, dem kein weiterer PCR-Test zur AbklÃ¤rung folgt, werden als positiv getestete Person betrachtet. Bei einem negativen Testergebnis ist fÃ¼r Verdachtspersonen die QuarantÃ¤ne automatisch beendet. Auch hier gilt: Das Gesundheitsamt erstellt keine Bescheide. Der Nachweis Ã¼ber den PCR-Test gilt als Nachweis fÃ¼r den Arbeitgeber, um fÃ¼r die QuarantÃ¤nezeit Verdienstausfall zu beantragen. Wichtig ist es, sich schon bei Bekanntwerden eines positiven Antigentests eine Kontaktpersonenliste der Kategorie I vorzubereiten, die dann wie oben beschrieben, bei positivem PCR-Nachweis an das Gesundheitsamt zu Ã¼bermitteln ist. Ausnahmen Sollte das Gesundheitsamt im Einzelfall anders als beschrieben einen QuarantÃ¤nebescheid ausstellen, dann geht dieser den Regelungen vor. Weitere Infos hier: www.dresden.de/corona Die Landeshauptstadt Dresden geht ab Freitag, 4. Dezember, anders als bisher mit positiv auf das Corona-Virus Getesteten sowie Kontaktpersonen um. â€žMit der neuen Regelung haben Menschen die positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurden, schnellerâ€¦

weiterlesen