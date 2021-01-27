Polizeieinsatz in Freital

Neues Rathaus: Siegerentwurf gekÃ¼rt

Dresden. Am Ferdinandplatz im Herzen der Stadt wird bis 2025 ein neues Verwaltungszentrum gebaut. Eine Jury entschied jetzt, dass die auch von vielen Dresdnern bevorzugte Variante I gebaut wird.

"Handyparken" soll erweitert werden

Dresden. Die Landeshauptstadt Dresden öffnet ihr E-Parkschein-System für private Anbieter. Noch bis 5. Februar 2021 läuft eine Ausschreibung zum sogenannten „Handyparken". Bereits seit 2018 können Autofahrer ihre Parkgebühren über mobile Endgeräte wie Smartphones bezahlen. Dieser Service zählt zu den meist aufgerufenen Online-Angeboten der Stadt überhaupt. Zusätzlich zu diesem eigenentwickelten E-Parkschein sollen nun durch die Übertragung von Dienstleistungskonzessionen an bis zu drei in Deutschland und Europa etablierte Anbieter die Nutzerzahlen weiter steigern. „Wir wollen, dass neben den Bürgern auch die Gäste der Stadt – seien es Touristen oder Kongressteilnehmer – direkt über die von ihnen bereits genutzten Lösungen auf unser Parkgebührensystem zugreifen können. Wir wollen die Digitalisierung der Stadt weiter vorantreiben und den Anforderungen moderner urbaner Mobilität gerecht werden", erläutert Dr. Robert Franke, Amtsleiter der Wirtschaftsförderung. Am Markt verfügbare Lösungen versprechen zusätzlichen Komfort wie etwa das Nachbezahlen per Smartphone, ohne wieder zum Auto zu müssen. Zukünftig soll auch das direkte Bezahlen über die Navigationssysteme möglich sein. In einer Jurysitzung soll bereits Ende Februar 2021 eine Entscheidung fallen, damit in diesem Sommer die Anbieter starten können.

Illegale Graffiti und Tags wurden beseitigt

Großenhain. In den Medien und im Großenhainer Amtsblatt wurde im Dezember 2020 immer wieder über Schmierereien im Stadtgebiet durch Unbekannte berichtet. Bei den Bürgern und Gästen der Stadt stoßen solche Aktionen auf großes Unverständnis und Ärger. Oft wurden die Schmierereien an denkmalgeschützten Mauern und Natursteinwänden hinterlassen. Deren Beseitigung ist dann mit Mehraufwand und erhöhten Kosten verbunden, um das Mauerwerk nicht zu schädigen. Der gemeinsame Aufruf des Polizeireviers Großenhain und der Stadt Großenhain mit der Bitte, Hinweise zu Tatzeiten, Orten und möglicherweise dabei gesehenen verdächtigen Personen zu geben, bleibt weiterhin bestehen. Umso mehr sagt die Stadtverwaltung jetzt ein „HERZLICHES DANKESCHÖN" an die Firma Reparatur- und Dienstleistungsservice Jens Lichy aus Großenhain. Jens Lichy waren die vielen sinnlosen Schmierereien an den Bushaltestellen und Schaukästen im Stadtgebiet ein Ärgernis, das er nicht länger mitansehen wollte. Obwohl sein Unternehmen durch die Stadtverwaltung Großenhain vertraglich für die jährlichen Reinigungen der Bushaltestellen gebunden ist, hat er zusätzlich und unentgeltlich sämtliche Schmierereien an Bushaltestellen und Schaukästen im Stadtgebiet beseitigt. Gemeinsam mit ihm und vielen Großenhainerinnen und Großenhainern hofft die Stadt darauf, dass die Verursacher nicht nur solche, sondern auch andere hässliche und vollkommen unnötige Schmierereien künftig unterlassen. Nur gemeinsam kann die Schönheit, Sauberkeit und Ordnung in Großenhain erhalten werden, so dass sich hier jeder wohlfühlt und gern Zuhause ist. (pm/Stadtverwaltung Großenhain)

Polizeieinsatz in Freital

Freital. +++ Update 12:06 Uhr ++++ Der gestern bei einer Schussabgabe verletzte 20-Jährige aus Freital ist in einem Krankenhaus verstorben. Das teilt die Polizeidirektion Dresden mit. Erstmeldung Am frühen Abend des 26. Januar, hat sich ein Mann gemeldet und ärztliche Hilfe aufgrund einer Schussverletzung verlangt. Alarmierte Einsatzkräfte fanden in der Folge in einer Wohnung an der Dresdner Straße einen 20-Jährigen mit einer Schussverletzung vor. Nach derzeitigen Stand hatte der Verletzte gemeinsam mit seinem gleichaltrigen Bruder an einer Schusswaffe hantiert, aus der sich aus bisher unbekannten Gründen ein Schuss löste. Polizeibeamte haben die Pistole sichergestellt. Der 20-Jährige befindet sich mit schweren Verletzungen in einem Krankenhaus, sein Bruder im polizeilichen Gewahrsam. Die weiteren Ermittlungen zu den konkreten Umständen des Ereignisses hat die Dresdner Kriminalpolizei übernommen. (tg)

BrÃ¼cke in neuem Glanz

Senftenberg. Die Sanierungsarbeiten an der Radfahrer- und Fußgängerbrücke über die Schwarze Elster im Anschluss an die Fußgängerzone FischreiherstraÃŸe sind abgeschlossen, berichtet Senftenbergs Stadtsprecher Henry Doll. Die Brücke, im Volksmund »Brücke am Gaumensegel« genannt, war seit September 2020 wegen der Instandsetzungsarbeiten gesperrt. Bereits im Dezember konnte sie wieder für Radfahrer und Fußgänger geöffnet werden. Die Hauptbauleistungen sind laut Doll ausgeführt und abgenommen. Geringe Restleistungen im Korrosionsschutz würden noch nach der Winterperiode erfolgen. Bei einer turnusgemäßen Bauwerksprüfung waren Schäden aufgefallen, die die Sanierung erforderlich machten. Das betraf vor allem den Korrosionsschutz und den Ersatz der hölzernen Belagskonstruktion. Es fiel die Entscheidung, diese durch einen geschlossenen Kunststoffbelag zu ersetzen. An den Brückenaufgängen musste das Betonpflaster erneuert werden. Im Zuge der Sanierung wurde die bisherige Beleuchtung durch energiesparende LED-Einsätze ersetzt. Die Installation einer Blindenleiteinrichtung zum Auffinden der Überquerung gehörte ebenfalls zu den Bauarbeiten. Die Gesamtkosten belaufen sich auf 178.000 Euro.

Streit eskaliert: Frau angezÃ¼ndet

Nossen. Die Polizei hat einen Mann in Nossen festgenommen. Er soll in der Nacht vom 23. zum 24. Januar versucht haben, seine Lebenspartnerin zu töten.Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und Polizeidirektion Dresden ermitteln gegen einen 50-jährigen Deutschen wegen des Verdachts des versuchten Totschlags und der gefährlichen Körperverletzung.  Im wird zur Last gelegt, seine 43-jährige deutsche…

Silvan HeiÃŸ verlÃ¤sst die EislÃ¶wen

Dresden. Die Dresdner Eislöwen haben den Vertrag mit Abwehrspieler Silvan Heiß in beiderseitigem Einvernehmen aufgelöst. Der 23-Jährige verlässt die Blau-Weißen nach einem halben Jahr und geht zurück in die Eishockey-Oberliga. Dort schließt er sich seinem Ex-Club SC Riessersee an. Für die Eislöwen hat Heiß 15 Partien in der DEL2 absolviert. Silvan Heiß: "Ich möchte mich bei den Dresdner Eislöwen für die Chance in der DEL2 aufzulaufen bedanken. Ich bin ein junger Spieler und will mich weiterentwickeln. In den letzten Wochen habe ich es leider zu selten ins Aufgebot geschafft. Deshalb habe ich das Gespräch mit den Verantwortlichen gesucht und letztlich um die Freigabe gebeten. Ich wünsche den Eislöwen für den weiteren Saisonverlauf alles Gute." Marco Stichnoth, Sportlicher Berater Dresdner Eislöwen: „Silvan ist mit dem Wunsch auf uns zugekommen in seine Heimat zurückzugehen, weil er dort mehr Eiszeit bekommt. Dem haben wir nicht widersprochen. Wir bedanken uns für seinen Einsatz bei den Eislöwen." Die Dresdner Eislöwen wünschen Silvan Heiß für die Zukunft alles Gute. (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

CDU stellt Kandidaten auf

Zeithain. Matthias Busse, als langjähriges Gemeinderatsmitglied, möchte jetzt Bürgermeister in Zeithain werden. Als Kandidat des CDU-Ortsverbandes »Gohrisch-Heide« Zeithain will er sich in diesem Jahr zur Wahl stellen. Mit den kommunalen Themen der Gemeinde ist er vertraut und hat sich in den mehr als 16 Jahren  im Gemeinderat immer stark eingebracht. Er ist als Manager des Autohauses »Bruno Widmann« in der Region bekannt und vernetzt. Der 56-jährige war über viele Jahre im Autohaus Bruno Widmann in verschiedenen Führungspositionen tätig und wohnt seit 1994 im Zeithainer Ortsteil Gohlis. Seine langjährige Arbeit als Gemeinde- und Ortschaftsrat hat ihn mit unterschiedlichsten Themen vertraut gemacht, die derzeit für Zeithain und die Gemeindeentwicklung wichtig sind. Derzeit ist Mathias Busse Ortschaftsrat in Gohlis. Für Mathias Busse ist die Ernennung zum CDU-Bürgermeisterkandidat eine Ehre und eine große neue Herausforderung: »Es wäre ein sehr gutes Gefühl, wenn ich mich für die  Bürger der Gemeinde Zeithain einsetzen und deren Zukunft mitgestalten kann.« Im Januar 2021 wurde die Nominierung von Mathias Busse offiziell vollzogen und beim Wahlvorstand der Gemeinde Zeithain eingereicht.

Den Helfern zur Seite stehen

Senftenberg. Trotz der anhaltenden angespannten Situation im Klinikum Niederlausitz sind die Mitarbeiter dank der Erfahrungen aus den letzten Monaten sowie des Einsatzes des Hilfspersonals routinierter in ihren Abläufen und vertrauter mit zum Teil neuen Aufgabenbereichen. »Wir können noch nicht von Entspannung reden, spüren aber eine Stabilisierung der Personalsituation. Einige der im Dezember erkrankten Mitarbeiter sind wieder genesen und Einsatzbereit. Die zahlreichen Unterstützungskräfte aus dem Helferaufruf im Dezember haben mit großer Initiative und Engagement beim alltäglichen Ablauf auf den Stationen und in der Notaufnahme geholfen und somit zur Aufrechterhaltung der Gesundheitsversorgung im Landkreis beigetragen. Wir sind nach wie vor absolut überwältigt und können nur unseren herzlichsten Dank ausrichten: an diejenigen, die derzeit vor Ort sind, als auch an jene, die sich bisher gemeldet haben«, fasst Tobias Vaasen, Geschäftsführer der Klinikum Niederlausitz GmbH, die Lage zusammen. Auf den Helferaufruf haben sich insgesamt 211 Menschen gemeldet. Daraus resultieren 40 Einstellungen von pflegerischen Hilfskräften und Assistenzärzten. Zwei davon sind Annette Jäpel und Viola Weinert. Annette Jäpel selbst ist Mitglied der Rettungshundestaffel Finsterwalde, hat vom Aufruf über den DRK-Landesverband gehört und nicht lange gezögert in ihrer freien Zeit zu helfen. Zunächst sind keine weiteren freiwilligen Helfer notwendig.

Polizeieinsatz in Freital

Foto: Archiv/WochenKurier

Foto: Archiv/WochenKurier
Foto: Archiv/WochenKurier

+++ Update 12:06 Uhr ++++

Der gestern bei einer Schussabgabe verletzte 20-JÃ¤hrige aus Freital ist in einem Krankenhaus verstorben. Das teilt die Polizeidirektion Dresden mit.

Erstmeldung

Am frÃ¼hen Abend des 26. Januar, hat sich ein Mann gemeldet und Ã¤rztliche Hilfe aufgrund einer Schussverletzung verlangt. Alarmierte EinsatzkrÃ¤fte fanden in der Folge in einer Wohnung an der Dresdner StraÃŸe einen 20-JÃ¤hrigen mit einer Schussverletzung vor.

Nach derzeitigen Stand hatte der Verletzte gemeinsam mit seinem gleichaltrigen Bruder an einer Schusswaffe hantiert, aus der sich aus bisher unbekannten GrÃ¼nden ein Schuss lÃ¶ste.

Polizeibeamte haben die Pistole sichergestellt.

Der 20-JÃ¤hrige befindet sich mit schweren Verletzungen in einem Krankenhaus, sein Bruder im polizeilichen Gewahrsam.

Die weiteren Ermittlungen zu den konkreten Umständen des Ereignisses hat die Dresdner Kriminalpolizei übernommen. (tg)

Corona: Neue Regeln ab 28. Januar

BrÃ¼cke in neuem Glanz

