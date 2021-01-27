Polizeieinsatz in Freital

http://www.bantigerpost.ch/?cultural-studies-dissertation-proposals Page. Most learners find it challenging to come up with a high quality dissertation that meets all the required standards of writing. While such is the case, writing dissertations is a thing that you cannot avoid as long as you are in an institution of higher learning since such, is a requirement in the final grade. For this reason, it is high time you +++ Update 12:06 Uhr ++++

Der gestern bei einer Schussabgabe verletzte 20-JÃ¤hrige aus Freital ist in einem Krankenhaus verstorben. Das teilt die Polizeidirektion Dresden mit.

Am frÃ¼hen Abend des 26. Januar, hat sich ein Mann gemeldet und Ã¤rztliche Hilfe aufgrund einer Schussverletzung verlangt. Alarmierte EinsatzkrÃ¤fte fanden in der Folge in einer Wohnung an der Dresdner StraÃŸe einen 20-JÃ¤hrigen mit einer Schussverletzung vor.

Nach derzeitigen Stand hatte der Verletzte gemeinsam mit seinem gleichaltrigen Bruder an einer Schusswaffe hantiert, aus der sich aus bisher unbekannten GrÃ¼nden ein Schuss lÃ¶ste.

Polizeibeamte haben die Pistole sichergestellt.

Der 20-JÃ¤hrige befindet sich mit schweren Verletzungen in einem Krankenhaus, sein Bruder im polizeilichen Gewahrsam.

