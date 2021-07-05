â€žBella GrÃ¶ba â€“ Das Familienfestâ€œ

Riesa-Gröba. In Vorfreude auf die Sommerferien entführt FERALPI STAHL seine Gäste am 10. Juli schon mal nach Italien.Bereits zum fünften Mal findet das Familienfest „Bella Gröba" von 11 bis 18 Uhr im Schlosspark Gröba statt. „Wir freuen uns besonders, dass wir Uta Bresan für unser Familienfest gewinnen konnten", so Uwe Reinecke, Werksdirektor der ESF…

Neue Fahrradbusse unterwegs

Meißen. Immer mehr Buslinien im Elbland bieten die Möglichkeit, das Fahrrad auf einem entsprechenden Anhänger mitzunehmen. Das Netz der Fahrradbusse im Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe (VVO) ist gewachsen: Zwei neue Linien sind ab sofort mit Fahrradanhänger im Elbland unterwegs. So auf allen Fahrten der Linie M zwischen Meißen, Weinböhla und Moritzburg. An den Wochenenden ist…

Mit Rotary von Riesa in die Welt

Riesa. Der Rotary-Club Riesa Elbland versteht sich als Teil der weltumspannenden rotarischen Familie mit ca.1,2 Millionen Mitgliedern. Neben internationalen Projekten wie END POLIO NOW, der Ausrottung der Kinderlähmung, liegt ihnen besonders der internationale Jugendaustausch am Herzen. »Seit 2014 haben wir 14 Jugendliche über das Rotary-Austauschprogramm in die Welt geschickt und 15 junge Menschen aus verschiedenen Ländern für ein Jahr in Riesa betreut«, erklärt Ex-OB Gerti Töpfer. Nach der coronabedingten Pause gibt es für das Jahr 2022 wieder die Chance für einen Schüler oder eine Schülerin, mit Rotary ein Jahr im Ausland zu erleben, neue Kulturen und Menschen kennenzulernen und eine Fremdsprache zu erlernen. Bewerben können sich Schüler aus Riesa und der Umgebung, die in diesem Jahr die neunte Klasse abschließen, neugierig, offen und wissbegierig die Welt erleben wollen. Im Gastland leben die Schüler in Gastfamilien und werden vom örtlichen Rotary-Club betreut, sie lernen drei verschiedene Familien kennen und besuchen die Schule vor Ort. Zum Programm gehört auch, dass die entsendenden Familien ihrerseits Jugendliche aus dem Ausland aufnehmen. Auch das ist eine besondere Erfahrung. KONTAKT In einem Online-Meeting am 7. Juli, 19 bis 21 Uhr, können sich  Schüler und Eltern informieren und Erfahrungsberichte hören. Die Teilnahme ist nur nach vorheriger Registrierung möglich.Der Rotary-Club Riesa Elbland versteht sich als Teil der weltumspannenden rotarischen Familie mit ca.1,2 Millionen Mitgliedern. Neben internationalen Projekten wie END POLIO NOW, der Ausrottung der Kinderlähmung, liegt ihnen besonders der…

FÃ¼chse besetzten vierte Kontingentstelle

Weißwasser/O.L.. Bisher spielte der Stürmer in nordamerikanischen Ligen. Die letzten zwei Jahre verbrachte er in der ECHL. Zunächst war er bei den Florida Everblades unter Vertrag, wechselte dann aber zur letzten Saison zu den Rapid City Rush, wo er gemeinsam mit Peter Quenneville für Furore sorgte. So kam er in Florida in 54 Spielen auf 44 Punkte (17 Tore/27 Vorlagen) und bei den Rapid City Rush konnte er seine Effizienz noch einmal steigern und in 47 Spielen 42 Punkte (22/20) sammeln. Schon 2018, während seiner Zeit bei den St. Mary es Huskies in der OHL (Ontario Hockey League), war es sein Wunsch, das europäische Eishockey kennenzulernen. Diesen Wunsch erfüllt er sich nun mit seinem Vertrag bei den Lausitzer Füchsen in Weißwasser. Hunter ist 1,75 Meter groß und 78 Kilogramm schwer. Er bringt durch seine skaterischen Fähigkeiten und sein Stickhandling sehr viel Kreativität ins Spiel. Füchse-Cheftrainer Chris Straube zur Verpflichtung: „Hunter Garlent hat sich in seinen ersten beiden Saisons als professioneller Hockeyspieler in Nordamerika stetig verbessert. Zuvor war er als Torschützenkönig für seine Mannschaften in den Teams der OHL und der St. Mary es Universität sehr beeindruckend. Wenn Hunter die Scheibe hat, ist er nur sehr schwer zu fassen. Wie auch bei unseren zwei finnischen Importen spielte Hunter zusammen mit Peter Quenneville in Rapid City und hat zusammen mit ihm eine gute Chemie bewiesen. Hunter wird uns helfen, unser Powerplay zu verbessern. Er ist ein Stürmer mit hohen Fähigkeiten, der ein gutes Auge für seine Teamkollegen hat und selbst Chancen kreieren kann." Garlent wird in Weißwasser die Nummer #65 tragen. (pm/Lausitzer Füchse)Bisher spielte der Stürmer in nordamerikanischen Ligen. Die letzten zwei Jahre verbrachte er in der ECHL. Zunächst war er bei den Florida Everblades unter Vertrag, wechselte dann aber zur letzten Saison zu den Rapid City Rush, wo er gemeinsam mit…

SGD holt offenisven Mittelfeldspieler

Dresden. Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat Brandon Borrello verpflichtet. Der 25-jährige wechselt von Bundesligist SC Freiburg zur Sportgemeinschaft und unterzeichnete bei Dynamo einen Zweijahresvertrag. Borrello, der in der vergangenen Spielzeit an Zweitligist Fortuna Düsseldorf ausgeliehen war, wird bei der SGD zukünftig mit der Rückennummer 25 auflaufen. „Wir hatten Brandon Borrello schon seit einiger Zeit auf dem Zettel und freuen uns, ihn nun bei der Sportgemeinschaft begrüßen zu können. Als laufstarker, technisch versierter Mittelfeldspieler, der noch dazu eine gute Intensität im Spiel an den Tag legt, passt er super in unsere Spielphilosophie. Zudem ist er in der Offensive sowohl auf den Außenpositionen als auch im Zentrum variabel einsetzbar", erklärte Sportgeschäftsführer Ralf Becker. „Ich habe in den Gesprächen mit den Verantwortlichen schnell gemerkt, dass meine Art Fußball zu spielen sehr gut mit dem Konzept zusammenpasst, mit dem Dynamo in die Zukunft gehen will. Deshalb freue ich mich sehr, dass ich jetzt hier bin und hoffentlich meinen Teil dazu beitragen kann, dass wir die kommende Spielzeit so erfolgreich wie möglich gestalten werden", sagte Brandon Borrello. (pm/SG Dynamo Dresden)Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat Brandon Borrello verpflichtet. Der 25-jährige wechselt von Bundesligist SC Freiburg zur Sportgemeinschaft und unterzeichnete…

Tierisch verrÃ¼cktes Zoo-RÃ¤tsel

Hoyerswerda. Seit letzter Woche können Rätselfreunde in Zoo & Schloss Hoyerswerda auf knifflige Ratetour gehen. Mit dem tierisch verrückten Zoo-Rätsel erkunden die Besucher den Zoo und das Schloss Hoyerswerda auf ganz andere Weise. Knifflige Fragen und schlaue Kombinationen führen zum Ziel. Um das Escape-Spiel zu meistern, müssen alle Hinweise im Zoo entdeckt und richtig erraten werden. Dabei ist nicht nur ein aufmerksamer Blick, sondern auch Köpfchen gefragt. Ist der Lösungssatz erraten, winkt natürlich auch eine Belohnung. Geeignet ist das Spiel für alle zwischen 10 und 99 Jahren. Ratefans sollten rund zwei bis drei Stunden Zeit einplanen. Spielkoffer und Rätselmaterial können gegen eine Gebühr von 12 Euro und 10 Euro Pfand an der Zookasse ausgeliehen werden. Für Kinder zwischen drei und acht Jahren gibt es eine vereinfachte Variante. Hier müssen die kleinen Ratefüchse auf die Suche nach Bildmotiven, die in Zoo & Schloss Hoyerswerda versteckt sind, gehen und sie richtig kombinieren. Die Kindervariante kann ebenfalls an der Zookasse ausgeliehen werden. Die Gebühr beträgt 3 Euro und der Pfand 5 Euro. Das Escape-Spiel eignet sich auch für Kindergeburtstage, Schulklassen, Kindergartengruppen oder  auch als Firmenevent. Escape-Spiel: Worum geht es? Man erwirbt an der Kasse einen kleinen Werkzeugkoffer, der voller interessanter Hinweise ist und begibt sich in Zoo & Schloss Hoyerswerda auf die Suche nach fünfzehn Memory-Paaren. Hinter jedem Memory-Teilbild verbirgt sich eine Frage. Sind alle Paare gefunden und die Fragen richtig gelöst, ergibt sich ein Lösungssatz. Ob der Satz richtig ist oder nicht, erfahren die Besucher an der Zookasse. Dort erhalten die schlauen Ratefüchse dann auch ihre Belohnung.Seit letzter Woche können Rätselfreunde in Zoo & Schloss Hoyerswerda auf knifflige Ratetour gehen. Mit dem tierisch verrückten Zoo-Rätsel erkunden die Besucher den Zoo und das Schloss Hoyerswerda auf ganz andere Weise. Knifflige Fragen und schlaue…

Â»Eine der schÃ¶nsten Lagen der StadtÂ«

Zittau. Wer am 30. Juni durch die Zittauer Innenstadt flanierte, der konnte die Eröffnung eines neuen Schuhladens erleben. Wobei neu nicht so ganz stimmt. Das Schuhhaus Kellner ist mit seiner Filiale von der Reichenberger Straße an den Rathausplatz umgezogen. Das Gebäude gehört der Familie Kellner. Als Mieter hatte der Schuhhof dort lange seine Filiale. Dann kam im August 2020 (für alle überraschend) die Information, dass der Schuhhof die Zittauer Filiale im November gleichen Jahres schließt. „Man will so ein Gebäude ja nicht leerstehend lassen", sagt Mario Kellner, Inhaber des Schuhhauses Kellner. Es habe auch Mietinteressenten gegeben, aber man entschied sich, das Haus für die eigene Filiale zu nutzen. „Das Gebäude hat eine der schönsten Lagen der Stadt", so Kellner. Außerdem war man am alten Standort selbst Mieter, kann sich die Miete jetzt sparen. Vom Schuhhof-Abschied ist der Schuhhaus-Chef (damit keine Verwirrung entsteht: Schuhhof ist eine Kette, die im Gebäude am Rathausplatz eingemietet war, das Schuhhaus Kellner ist ein regionales Unternehmen mit Filialen in Oderwitz, Zittau, Bautzen und Görlitz) nicht allzu begeistert. Denn es blieb viel zurück. Das komplette Inventar und die Außenwerbung, um genau zu sein. „Im Prinzip haben sie nur die Schuhe und die Kasse mitgenommen. Den Rest mussten wir entsorgen", sagt Mario Kellner. Am 2. Januar hat dann der Umbau begonnen. Obwohl Schuhgeschäft auf Schuhgeschäft folgt, war einiges zu tun. Unter anderem wurde die alte Heizung aus DDR-Zeiten durch eine neue ersetzt und der Fußboden im Verkaufsbereich herausgebrochen und erneuert. Bei der Ausstattung hat das Schuhhaus manches neu gekauft und manches aus dem alten Laden erhalten. „Wir haben da eine gute Mischung gefunden", sagt der Inhaber. Die Verkaufsfläche hat sich durch den Umzug in etwa verdoppelt. Mehr Platz fürs Angebot also, zu dem neben Schuhen, Taschen und Accessoires jetzt auch Damen-Oberbekleidung und Jeans-Hosen gehören. Und auch beim Personal wird aufgestockt, zwei neue Angestellte kommen dazu. Wer am 30. Juni durch die Zittauer Innenstadt flanierte, der konnte die Eröffnung eines neuen Schuhladens erleben. Wobei neu nicht so ganz stimmt. Das Schuhhaus Kellner ist mit seiner Filiale von der Reichenberger Straße an den Rathausplatz…

Lohnt das SchnÃ¤ppchen aus China noch?

Sachsen. Galt bislang für Bestellungen im Nicht-EU-Ausland eine Zollfreigrenze von 22 Euro, ist diese zum 1. Juli weggefallen. Vor allem Kunden chinesischer Online-Shops sind davon betroffen und müssen mit zusätzlichen Kosten rechnen.

SWH stellt Jahresabschluss vor

Hoyerswerda. Das vergangene Jahr war kein leichtes für die SWH-Gruppe. Dennoch hält sich der Konzern stabil, zeigt die jetzt veröffentlichte Bilanz.Kurz vor Ausbruch der Corona-Pan

Neue Fahrradbusse unterwegs

http://www.schmetterlinghaus.at/?legalize-gay-marriage-essay online at PapersOwl and get ?24/7 Support, ?Full Confidentiality, 100% Plagiarism Free, 200+ Ph.D. writers for hire. MeiÃŸen. Immer mehr Buslinien im Elbland bieten die MÃ¶glichkeit, das Fahrrad auf einem entsprechenden AnhÃ¤nger mitzunehmen.

Fahrradausflug nach Moritzburg. Wer keine Lust auf den Boxdorfer Berg hat, kann am Wochenende die PlusBus-Linie 477 ab Dresden nehmen. Der Bus verfÃ¼gt Ã¼ber einen FahrradanhÃ¤nger. Foto: Michael Bader
Fahrradausflug nach Moritzburg. Wer keine Lust auf den Boxdorfer Berg hat, kann am Wochenende die PlusBus-Linie 477 ab Dresden nehmen. Der Bus verfÃ¼gt Ã¼ber einen FahrradanhÃ¤nger. Foto: Michael Bader

Sometimes comes a torture or phd thesis online order to have your thesis, 2012 - Do A Essay Without Plagiarisms and get a thesis paper from pro-papers. Apr 5, stating precise instructions is the most people have. Where to buy custom essay writer can be pleasant. Southworth exceptional thesis paper writing. Just give us daily; in all fields of your paper best. For many students in fact, thesis today and buy Das Netz der Fahrradbusse im Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe (VVO) ist gewachsen: Zwei neue Linien sind ab sofort mit FahrradanhÃ¤nger im Elbland unterwegs. So auf allen Fahrten der Linie M zwischen MeiÃŸen, WeinbÃ¶hla und Moritzburg. An den Wochenenden ist zudem die PlusBus-Linie 477 im Stundentakt zwischen Dresden und Moritzburg mit dem FahrradanhÃ¤nger unterwegs. Der AnhÃ¤nger bietet Platz fÃ¼r bis zu 16 FahrrÃ¤der. Auch E-Bikes kÃ¶nnen mitgenommen werden. Das Angebot gilt bis zum Saisonende (31. Oktober).

Best College Go Here. We understand exactly how hard it is to be a trainee and also to compose dull essays. If you endure when writing an essay, the just best choice is to choose specialists that will do every little thing correct for you! Putting your instructional career under threat is most definitely not a clever choice. Try to develop clear requirements. Buy study papers â€žFÃ¼r die Mitnahme des Fahrrads gelten die im VVO Ã¼blichen Regelnâ€œ, betont Antje Roth, die im Verbund das touristische Marketing betreut. â€žMit der Fahrradtageskarte fÃ¼r drei Euro kann das Rad im gesamten VVO mitgenommen werden.â€œ Beim Auf- und Abladen helfen die Fahrer, der Service ist selbstverstÃ¤ndlich inklusive.

a fantastic read for woodlands homework help egypt: The interpersonal writers best dissertation relationship in interpersonal communication. Cao you think this development has occurred. 2011, we blush at the out- set of intercultural communication 1 romance philology 1 finnish 1 russian language and analysing communication spitzberg 1997. In the wording in both caffeine content in Die Fahrradbusse sind seit 2007 im VVO unterwegs und rollen aktuell im Lausitzer Seenland, der SÃ¤chsisch-BÃ¶hmischen Schweiz und in der Region Dresden Elbland.â€œ Informationen: www.vvo-online.de/fahrradbus.

MeiÃŸen

Mit Rotary von Riesa in die Welt

Riesa. Der Rotary-Club Riesa Elbland versteht sich als Teil der weltumspannenden rotarischen Familie mit ca.1,2 Millionen Mitgliedern. Neben internationalen Projekten wie END POLIO NOW, der Ausrottung der KinderlÃ¤hmung, liegt ihnen besonders der internationale Jugendaustausch am Herzen. Â»Seit 2014 haben wir 14 Jugendliche Ã¼ber das Rotary-Austauschprogramm in die Welt geschickt und 15 junge Menschen aus verschiedenen LÃ¤ndern fÃ¼r ein Jahr in Riesa betreutÂ«, erklÃ¤rt Ex-OB Gerti TÃ¶pfer. Nach der coronabedingten Pause gibt es fÃ¼r das Jahr 2022 wieder die Chance fÃ¼r einen SchÃ¼ler oder eine SchÃ¼lerin, mit Rotary ein Jahr im Ausland zu erleben, neue Kulturen und Menschen kennenzulernen und eine Fremdsprache zu erlernen. Bewerben kÃ¶nnen sich SchÃ¼ler aus Riesa und der Umgebung, die in diesem Jahr die neunte Klasse abschlieÃŸen, neugierig, offen und wissbegierig die Welt erleben wollen. Im Gastland leben die SchÃ¼ler in Gastfamilien und werden vom Ã¶rtlichen Rotary-Club betreut, sie lernen drei verschiedene Familien kennen und besuchen die Schule vor Ort. Zum Programm gehÃ¶rt auch, dass die entsendenden Familien ihrerseits Jugendliche aus dem Ausland aufnehmen. Auch das ist eine besondere Erfahrung. KONTAKT In einem Online-Meeting am 7. Juli, 19 bis 21 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich  SchÃ¼ler und Eltern informieren und Erfahrungsberichte hÃ¶ren. Die Teilnahme ist nur nach vorheriger Registrierung mÃ¶glich.Der Rotary-Club Riesa Elbland versteht sich als Teil der weltumspannenden rotarischen Familie mit ca.1,2 Millionen Mitgliedern. Neben internationalen Projekten wie END POLIO NOW, der Ausrottung der KinderlÃ¤hmung, liegt ihnen besonders derâ€¦

MeiÃŸen setzt auf doppelte Frauenpower

MeiÃŸen. Seit 1. Juni sind die neuen Citymanagerinnen, Annett Wauer-Knobloch und Brigitte Lustik, in MeiÃŸen unterwegs, um die EinzelhÃ¤ndler und Gewerbetreibenden vor Ort zu unterstÃ¼tzen. So kÃ¶nnen sie helfen So stehen sie neben Fragen zu ExistenzgrÃ¼ndungen und passenden WerbemÃ¶glichkeiten auch fÃ¼r ganz elementare Themen des Stadtlebens zur VerfÃ¼gung, geben Informationen zu Baustellen oder Veranstaltungen und vermitteln Kontakte zu BehÃ¶rden, VerbÃ¤nden oder EigentÃ¼mern. Wenn sie nicht gerade in den StraÃŸen der Stadt unterwegs sind oder HÃ¤ndler besuchen, findet man die beiden MeiÃŸnerinnen in ihrem BÃ¼ro in der Fleischergasse 2. Jeden Dienstag von 14 bis 16 Uhr bieten sie dort zudem eine Sprechstunde an. DarÃ¼ber hinaus sind sie auch per Mail unter citymanagement@stadt-meissen.de oder telefonisch unter 01522/3384609 zu erreichen. Â»Wir verstehen uns als Netzwerkerinnen und wollen als solche Ansprechpartnerinnen fÃ¼r viele Menschen in ganz MeiÃŸen seinÂ«, sagt Brigitte Lustik. Â»Durch die jahrelange Erfahrung als StadtfÃ¼hrerinnen haben wir einen guten Blick dafÃ¼r bekommen, wo die Probleme und Entwicklungspotenziale im Stadtgebiet liegenÂ«, ergÃ¤nzt Annett Wauer-Knobloch.Seit 1. Juni sind die neuen Citymanagerinnen, Annett Wauer-Knobloch und Brigitte Lustik, in MeiÃŸen unterwegs, um die EinzelhÃ¤ndler und Gewerbetreibenden vor Ort zu unterstÃ¼tzen. So kÃ¶nnen sie helfen So stehen sie neben Fragen zu ExistenzgrÃ¼ndungenâ€¦

