Das Netz der Fahrradbusse im Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe (VVO) ist gewachsen: Zwei neue Linien sind ab sofort mit FahrradanhÃ¤nger im Elbland unterwegs. So auf allen Fahrten der Linie M zwischen MeiÃŸen, WeinbÃ¶hla und Moritzburg. An den Wochenenden ist zudem die PlusBus-Linie 477 im Stundentakt zwischen Dresden und Moritzburg mit dem FahrradanhÃ¤nger unterwegs. Der AnhÃ¤nger bietet Platz fÃ¼r bis zu 16 FahrrÃ¤der. Auch E-Bikes kÃ¶nnen mitgenommen werden. Das Angebot gilt bis zum Saisonende (31. Oktober).

â€žFÃ¼r die Mitnahme des Fahrrads gelten die im VVO Ã¼blichen Regelnâ€œ, betont Antje Roth, die im Verbund das touristische Marketing betreut. â€žMit der Fahrradtageskarte fÃ¼r drei Euro kann das Rad im gesamten VVO mitgenommen werden.â€œ Beim Auf- und Abladen helfen die Fahrer, der Service ist selbstverstÃ¤ndlich inklusive.

Die Fahrradbusse sind seit 2007 im VVO unterwegs und rollen aktuell im Lausitzer Seenland, der SÃ¤chsisch-BÃ¶hmischen Schweiz und in der Region Dresden Elbland.â€œ Informationen: www.vvo-online.de/fahrradbus.