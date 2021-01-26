CDU stellt Kandidaten auf

A Business Plan Template Word 2007 is a top-class academic author dealing with such a challenging and time-intensive assignment. The goal of a writer is to prepare a 100% original dissertation based on the customer’s instructions, as well as revise texts if there’s a need to. Zeithain. Matthias Busse, als langjÃ¤hriges Gemeinderatsmitglied, mÃ¶chte jetzt BÃ¼rgermeister in Zeithain werden. Als Kandidat des CDU-Ortsverbandes Â»Gohrisch-HeideÂ« Zeithain will er sich in diesem Jahr zur Wahl stellen. Mit den kommunalen Themen der Gemeinde ist er vertraut und hat sich in den mehr als 16 Jahren  im Gemeinderat immer stark eingebracht. Er ist als Manager des Autohauses Â»Bruno WidmannÂ« in der Region bekannt und vernetzt. Der 56-jÃ¤hrige war Ã¼ber viele Jahre im Autohaus Bruno Widmann in verschiedenen FÃ¼hrungspositionen tÃ¤tig und wohnt seit 1994 im Zeithainer Ortsteil Gohlis. Seine langjÃ¤hrige Arbeit als Gemeinde- und Ortschaftsrat hat ihn mit unterschiedlichsten Themen vertraut gemacht, die derzeit fÃ¼r Zeithain und die Gemeindeentwicklung wichtig sind. Derzeit ist Mathias Busse Ortschaftsrat in Gohlis. FÃ¼r Mathias Busse ist die Ernennung zum CDU-BÃ¼rgermeisterkandidat eine Ehre und eine groÃŸe neue Herausforderung: Â»Es wÃ¤re ein sehr gutes GefÃ¼hl, wenn ich mich fÃ¼r die  BÃ¼rger der Gemeinde Zeithain einsetzen und deren Zukunft mitgestalten kann.Â« Im Januar 2021 wurde die Nominierung von Mathias Busse offiziell vollzogen und beim Wahlvorstand der Gemeinde Zeithain eingereicht. Matthias Busse, als langjÃ¤hriges Gemeinderatsmitglied, mÃ¶chte jetzt BÃ¼rgermeister in Zeithain werden. Als Kandidat des CDU-Ortsverbandes Â»Gohrisch-HeideÂ« Zeithain will er sich in diesem Jahr zur Wahl stellen. Mit den kommunalen Themen der Gemeindeâ€¦

Den Helfern zur Seite stehen

see page - forget about your concerns, place your assignment here and get your professional project in a few days commit your paper to qualified Senftenberg. Trotz der anhaltenden angespannten Situation im Klinikum Niederlausitz sind die Mitarbeiter dank der Erfahrungen aus den letzten Monaten sowie des Einsatzes des Hilfspersonals routinierter in ihren AblÃ¤ufen und vertrauter mit zum Teil neuen Aufgabenbereichen. Â»Wir kÃ¶nnen noch nicht von Entspannung reden, spÃ¼ren aber eine Stabilisierung der Personalsituation. Einige der im Dezember erkrankten Mitarbeiter sind wieder genesen und Einsatzbereit. Die zahlreichen UnterstÃ¼tzungskrÃ¤fte aus dem Helferaufruf im Dezember haben mit groÃŸer Initiative und Engagement beim alltÃ¤glichen Ablauf auf den Stationen und in der Notaufnahme geholfen und somit zur Aufrechterhaltung der Gesundheitsversorgung im Landkreis beigetragen. Wir sind nach wie vor absolut Ã¼berwÃ¤ltigt und kÃ¶nnen nur unseren herzlichsten Dank ausrichten: an diejenigen, die derzeit vor Ort sind, als auch an jene, die sich bisher gemeldet habenÂ«, fasst Tobias Vaasen, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer der Klinikum Niederlausitz GmbH, die Lage zusammen. Auf den Helferaufruf haben sich insgesamt 211 Menschen gemeldet. Daraus resultieren 40 Einstellungen von pflegerischen HilfskrÃ¤ften und AssistenzÃ¤rzten. Zwei davon sind Annette JÃ¤pel und Viola Weinert. Annette JÃ¤pel selbst ist Mitglied der Rettungshundestaffel Finsterwalde, hat vom Aufruf Ã¼ber den DRK-Landesverband gehÃ¶rt und nicht lange gezÃ¶gert in ihrer freien Zeit zu helfen. ZunÃ¤chst sind keine weiteren freiwilligen Helfer notwendig.Trotz der anhaltenden angespannten Situation im Klinikum Niederlausitz sind die Mitarbeiter dank der Erfahrungen aus den letzten Monaten sowie des Einsatzes des Hilfspersonals routinierter in ihren AblÃ¤ufen und vertrauter mit zum Teil neuenâ€¦

Dynamos Cheftrainer in Uniklinik

Best Thermodynamics Homework Help Reviews. 0 selections. Trusted Dissertation & Essay Writing Service 2020. Website: Overall Rating: The Lowest Price: Minimum Deadline (hours) Discount: Our verdict : Projectsdeal. 5/5: 9.00: 4: Without doubts, the leading academic writing service Projectsdeal is considered as the most famous in the world. This is not just writing essay website; it is a huge Dresden. Markus Kauczinski hat sich am Montag, 25. Januar, ins UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden zu eingehenderen Untersuchungen begeben. Dynamos Cheftrainer hatte unmittelbar im Anschluss an die offizielle Pressekonferenz Ã¼ber Unwohlsein und Ãœbelkeit geklagt. Mannschaftsarzt Dr. Onays Al-Sadi, der als Facharzt fÃ¼r OrthopÃ¤die, Unfallchirurgie und Notfallmedizin im UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum beschÃ¤ftigt ist, hat daraufhin alles Notwendige in die Wege geleitet, damit Dynamos 50-jÃ¤hriger Ãœbungsleiter umgehend untersucht werden kann. â€žWir stehen sowohl mit Markus als auch mit unserem Mannschaftsarzt im Austausch und wÃ¼nschen ihm auch auf diesem Wege erst einmal gute Besserung. Die Gesundheit ist das Wichtigste im Leben, daher ist es absolut in unserem Sinne, dass in dieser Situation kein Risiko eingegangen wird. Unser Cheftrainer soll sich in Ruhe Zeit nehmen, um sich allen notwendigen Untersuchungen im UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum zu unterziehen, die aus Sicht der behandelnden Ã„rzte jetzt wichtig sind. Die Mannschaft wird am Abend im Hotel von den Co-Trainern Heiko Scholz und Ferydoon Zandi auf das Mannheim-Spiel vorbereitetâ€œ, erklÃ¤rte Dynamos SportgeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Ralf Becker. Dynamos Drittliga-Team ist am Montag vom Flughafen Dresden-Klotzsche ohne Cheftrainer Markus Kauczinski mit einer Maschine der Lufthansa nach Frankfurt abgehoben. Von dort ging es anschlieÃŸend mit dem Mannschaftsbus weiter in ein Hotel in Mannheim. â€žDer Zustand von Markus Kauczinski ist aus medizinischer Sicht derzeitig stabil. Nach Eingang der ersten Untersuchungsbefunde ist eine weitergehende Diagnostik notwendig. HierfÃ¼r verbleibt der Cheftrainer stationÃ¤r in Behandlung. Im Verlauf des morgigen Tages wird eine Entscheidung Ã¼ber das weitere Prozedere nach interdisziplinÃ¤rer Abstimmung erfolgenâ€œ, erklÃ¤rte Dynamos Mannschaftsarzt Dr. Onays Al-Sadi. Markus Kauczinski wurde am 12. Januar 2021 positiv auf COVID-19 getestet und musste anschlieÃŸend zehn Tage in einer hÃ¤uslichen QuarantÃ¤ne verbringen. Bisher gibt es keine Erkenntnis darÃ¼ber, dass sein aktueller Gesundheitszustand im direkten Zusammenhang mit der Infizierung von vor knapp zwei Wochen steht. Sobald eine Entscheidung durch die behandelnden Ã„rzte getroffen wurde, ob Markus Kauczinski das Krankenhaus verlassen kann, wird die SGD in Abstimmung mit ihrem Cheftrainer wieder offiziell zur Sache kommunizieren. (pm/SG Dynamo Dresden)Markus Kauczinski hat sich am Montag, 25. Januar, ins UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden zu eingehenderen Untersuchungen begeben. Dynamosâ€¦

Zwei neue Corona-Testzentren

Many students decide to check here services online because of their available benefits. They include guaranteed time savings, effective stress Dresden. Die Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe hat heute (25. Januar) auf Anregung der Deutschen WerkstÃ¤tten Hellerau ein neues Corona-Testzentrum  im BÃ¼rgerzentrum Am grÃ¼nen Zipfel erÃ¶ffnet. Hier werden Mitarbeiter auf das Corona-Virus getestet, es steht aber auch BÃ¼rgern offen, die sich testen lassen wollen oder mÃ¼ssen. GeÃ¶ffnet ist das Testzentrum Montag bis Freitag 8 bis 14 Uhr, erreichbar unter 0351/2091444 und johanniter.de/coronatest-dresden Schnelltests bietet ebenso die Â»Erste Hilfe SchuleÂ« auf der Leipziger Str. 54 an. Inhaber Karsten Olzmann testet seit 18. Januar hier, aber auch mobil in Unternehmen, wenn mehr als zehn Probanden zusammen kommen. Termine gibt's auf https://www.corona-testcenter-dresden.de/ oder unter Tel. 0151/15188461. Antigen-Schnelltests werden auch in der Apotheke im Ã„rtztehaus Mickten auf der Wurzener StraÃŸe 5 durchgefÃ¼hrt. Termine kÃ¶nnen unter 0351/8522303 vereinbart werden.Die Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe hat heute (25. Januar) auf Anregung der Deutschen WerkstÃ¤tten Hellerau ein neues Corona-Testzentrum  im BÃ¼rgerzentrum Am grÃ¼nen Zipfel erÃ¶ffnet. Hier werden Mitarbeiter auf das Corona-Virus getestet, es steht aber auchâ€¦

Zur Chemo in die neue Tagesklinik

Do The Young Get Given Too Much Too Soon In Their Lives Essay Features. The Master of Education dissertation paper has become the most critical paper of each one the level programs. If you need a great dissertation, it’s advised that you simply are given a excellent case in point dissertation newspaper by a trustworthy reference, like a companion or some relative. Our solutions will be definitely recognized to countless Dresden. Im Neubau des Nationalen Centrums fÃ¼r Tumorerkrankungen Dresden (NCT/UCC) wurde jetzt ein tagesklinischer Bereich erÃ¶ffnet.Seit 14. Januar gibt es jetzt 56 statt bisher 32 TherapieplÃ¤tze. In 36 TherapiestÃ¼hlen und 20 Betten erhalten hier Patienten mit unterschiedlichen Krebserkrankungen ihre ambulante Chemotherapie, Immuntherapie oder weitere medikamentÃ¶se Therapien.â€¦

Submission im Sachsenforst

Our http://www.stix-office.at/?do-my-homework-for-free service focuses on helping you to express your ideas and arguments clearly. As part of this, we will: Correct punctuation, grammar, and spelling errors Maintain a formal, academic writing style throughout Sachsen. In der Dresdner Heide wurden jetzt 455 WertholzstÃ¤mme fÃ¼r insgesamt 249.464 Euro verkauft. Der durchschnittliche ErlÃ¶s lag bei 380 Euro je Festmeter und damit elf Prozent hÃ¶her als 2020. Den hÃ¶chsten HolzerlÃ¶s je Festmeter erzielte der Stamm eines Pflaumenbaums von einem privaten VerkÃ¤ufer aus dem Forstbezirk Dresden. FÃ¼r 1.160 Euro je Festmeter ging er an einen Kunden aus dem Vogtland, der  die Stammteile zur Herstellung von Musikinstrumenten-Holz verwenden will. Das pro Festmeter hÃ¶chste Gebot fÃ¼r eine Eiche gab ein Furnierhersteller aus Karlstadt/ Main (Bayern) ab. Mit 4.235 Euro erzielte dieser Stamm eines privaten Waldbesitzers aus dem Forstbezirk Leipzig den hÃ¶chsten absoluten Gesamtpreis fÃ¼r einen Stamm. Wie bereits in den Vorjahren liegt Eichenholz stark im Trend. FÃ¼r das angebotene Stiel- und Traubeneichenholz haben die KÃ¤ufer im Durchschnitt 484 Euro je Festmeter gezahlt. Die angebotenen StÃ¤mme des Bergahorns konnten fÃ¼r 400 Euro je Festmeter verkauft werden. 36 Festmeter Esche wurden mit einem Durchschnittspreis in HÃ¶he von 226 Euro je Festmeter verkauft. Im Nadelholzbereich erreichte die LÃ¤rche die hÃ¶chsten Preise von durchschnittlich 260 Euro je Festmeter. FÃ¼r Fichtenholz hÃ¶chster QualitÃ¤t wurde 206 Euro je Festmeter gezahlt. 25 SÃ¤gewerke, Handwerksbetriebe und Furnierwerke aus Deutschland und Ã–sterreich beteiligten sich an dem Meistgebotstermin. Lediglich 15 StÃ¤mme fanden keinen Abnehmer. Diese werden im Nachgang durch den Forstbezirk Dresden verkauft. Auf der diesjÃ¤hrigen Submission wurden EinzelstÃ¤mme von 22 unterschiedlichen Baumarten angeboten, darunter vor allem Stiel- und Traubeneichen sowie LÃ¤rchen. Das meiste Wertholz stammt aus PrivatwÃ¤ldern.In der Dresdner Heide wurden jetzt 455 WertholzstÃ¤mme fÃ¼r insgesamt 249.464 Euro verkauft. Der durchschnittliche ErlÃ¶s lag bei 380 Euro je Festmeter und damit elf Prozent hÃ¶her als 2020. Den hÃ¶chsten HolzerlÃ¶s je Festmeter erzielte der Stamm einesâ€¦

Schwarze Schaufenster in Dipps

One of the best ways to ease the obtaining of a degree is to buy dissertation online from a reliable academic writing service. Order other types of papers and Admission Essays Help online from your personal team of experts that is ready to help you with your most complex assignments. Dippoldiswalde. Leere, mit schwarzen Folien und TÃ¼chern verhangene Schaufenster, Trauerflor und LED-Kerzen â€“ Inhaber kleinerer GeschÃ¤fte und Dienstleister in Dippoldiswalde (rund 30 Akteure) wollen an diesem Wochenende (23. und 24. Januar) zeigen, wie Â»trostlos und totÂ« ein Stadtzentrum ohne sie aussehen wÃ¼rde. Mit den Â»schwarzen LÃ¶chernÂ« mÃ¶chten die Unternehmer das Sterben der InnenstÃ¤dte darstellen und ihre existenzgefÃ¤hrdende Situation, die der zweite und erneut verlÃ¤ngerte Corona-Lockdown hervorruft, in das Bewusstsein der Leute rufen. FÃ¼r die GeschÃ¤ftsleute, die zumachen mussten, gebe es nicht nur Einnahmen- und UmsatzausfÃ¤lle. Auch wÃ¼rden diese UmstÃ¤nde sie emotional stark belasten. Zugleich appellieren sie an ihre Kunden, sie nicht im Stich zu lassen und sie nach dem Lockdown mit EinkÃ¤ufen bei ihnen vor Ort zu unterstÃ¼tzen. Bereits zwei Wochen zuvor hatten sich in Dippoldiswalde Gewerbetreibende mit Plakaten vor ihre GeschÃ¤fte gestellt und mit der Aktion Â»Wir machen auf_merksamÂ« auf ihre angespannte Situation hingewiesen. Heike Stille (46) aus Dippoldiswalde, Inhaberin vom Fotostudio Licht & Schatten, Markt 17, sagt dazu: â€žDie Nerven liegen bei vielen blank. Man hat ein kleines Polster, aber irgendwann ist das aufgebraucht. Wie lange sollen wir das noch durchhalten? Wenn das so weiter geht, werden alle LÃ¤den nacheinander schlieÃŸen mÃ¼ssen. Das schafft kein Mensch, was hier momentan so abgeht. Ich fÃ¼hle meine Existenz bedroht.â€œLeere, mit schwarzen Folien und TÃ¼chern verhangene Schaufenster, Trauerflor und LED-Kerzen â€“ Inhaber kleinerer GeschÃ¤fte und Dienstleister in Dippoldiswalde (rund 30 Akteure) wollen an diesem Wochenende (23. und 24. Januar) zeigen, wie Â»trostlos undâ€¦

Johanniter vergrÃ¶ÃŸern Testzentrum

Get high quality assignments from our article source that offers 100% genuine work by talented writers with incredibly reasonable prices! Heidenau. Um der Nachfrage an Covid-19-Antigen-Schnelltests nachzukommen, bauen die Johanniter Dresden ihre TestkapazitÃ¤ten aus. Â»Wir haben das Testzentrum in Heidenau umgebaut, sodass uns jetzt mehrere WarterÃ¤ume und zwei groÃŸe Testzimmer mit je vier Testkabinen zur VerfÃ¼gung stehen. Hinzu kommt ein digitales Wartesystem, damit wir mehr Menschen schneller testen kÃ¶nnenÂ«, erklÃ¤rt Roy-Udo Heim, Verantwortlicher fÃ¼r die Testzentren. Neuerdings sind auch PCR Testungen in der Dienststelle AKKON mÃ¶glich. DafÃ¼r arbeiten die Johanniter mit der DKMS zusammen. Auch vom Gesundheitsamt angeordnete PCR-Tests kÃ¶nnen hier durchgefÃ¼hrt werden. Die Terminbuchung erfolgt online. Spontane Tests sind â€“ mit etwas Wartezeit â€“ jedoch auch mÃ¶glich. Kontakt: Corona Testzentrum Heidenau, Zschierener Str. 5, 01809 Heidenau (AKKON) Tel. 0351 / 20914-44 Mail: bildungszentrum-dresden@johanniter.de Infos und Termine: www.johanniter.de/coronatest-dresden Um der Nachfrage an Covid-19-Antigen-Schnelltests nachzukommen, bauen die Johanniter Dresden ihre TestkapazitÃ¤ten aus. Â»Wir haben das Testzentrum in Heidenau umgebaut, sodass uns jetzt mehrere WarterÃ¤ume und zwei groÃŸe Testzimmer mit je vierâ€¦

Bewegende Einblicke in den Corona-Alltag

Papercheck's professional proofreaders offer complete satisfaction by providing the highest-quality Simple Business Plan For Kids available. Cottbus. Corona bestimmt seit Wochen den Alltag am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum und bringt alle Mitarbeiter an Grenzen und darÃ¼ber hinaus. Rund 670 Corona-Patienten wurden mittlerweile im CTK behandelt, Ã¼ber 110 sind verstorben. Besonders dramatisch ist die Situation auf der Corona-Intensivstation. Nur die HÃ¤lfte der Corona-Intensiv-Patienten Ã¼berlebt die Covid-Infektion. Seit einigen Wochen ist der Bestatter daher Stammgast auf der Corona-Intensivstation. Eine Ausnahmesituation, die sich noch im Sommer kaum einer der Mitarbeiter hÃ¤tte ausmalen kÃ¶nnen. Und fÃ¼r die, die nicht in einem Krankenhaus arbeiten, ist das AusmaÃŸ der Pandemie wohl gar nicht vorstellbar. In von der Unternehmenskommunikation des CTK aufgenommenen Interviews geben die Mitarbeiter daher Einblicke in ihren â€žCorona-Alltagâ€œ. Auch wie sie versuchen, trotz Vollschutz den schwerkranken Covid-Patienten Mut zuzusprechen und auch mal einfach nur fÃ¼r sie da zu sein. So dramatisch und angespannt die Situation nach wie vor ist â€“ sie hat im CTK auch Gutes hervorgebracht! Im Film ist zu sehen und zu hÃ¶ren: Es gibt eine intensivere Zusammenarbeit zwischen den Stationen und mehr Hilfsbereitschaft! Die Teams sind enger zusammengewachsen. Ob das die Mitarbeiter der Intensivstation sind, die dem Pflegeteam der Intensiv-Ãœberwachungsstation helfen. Oder das Team der neurologischen FrÃ¼hrehabilitation, das jetzt Patienten der Ãœberwachungsstation betreut. Corona bestimmt seit Wochen den Alltag am Carl-Thiem-Klinikum und bringt alle Mitarbeiter an Grenzen und darÃ¼ber hinaus. Rund 670 Corona-Patienten wurden mittlerweile im CTK behandelt, Ã¼ber 110 sind verstorben. Besonders dramatisch ist die Situationâ€¦

  1. Startseite
  2. Sachsen
  3. MeiÃŸen
gb

CDU stellt Kandidaten auf

Mathias Busse will Zeithainer BÃ¼rgermeister werden

Mathias Busse wÃ¤re gern der Neue im Zeithainer Rathaus und wird sich zur Wahl des BÃ¼rgermeisters stellen. Foto: Privat
Mathias Busse wÃ¤re gern der Neue im Zeithainer Rathaus und wird sich zur Wahl des BÃ¼rgermeisters stellen. Foto: Privat

Phd Thesis Ecotoxicologys for ESL speakers. Professional editors available 24/7. Matthias Busse, als langjÃ¤hriges Gemeinderatsmitglied, mÃ¶chte jetzt BÃ¼rgermeister in Zeithain werden. Als Kandidat des CDU-Ortsverbandes Â»Gohrisch-HeideÂ« Zeithain will er sich in diesem Jahr zur Wahl stellen.

A great tool for Dissertation On Interest Rate Risk Management due to its user-friendly interface and dozens of helpful features. For example, the tool automatically generates bibliographies and indexes. LyX is a free document processor that emphasizes the importance of document structure. Scrivener is a popular text-editing tool for Windows users. Use one of several templates to construct your document. There are also Mit den kommunalen Themen der Gemeinde ist er vertraut und hat sich in den mehr als 16 Jahren  im Gemeinderat immer stark eingebracht. Er ist als Manager des Autohauses Â»Bruno WidmannÂ« in der Region bekannt und vernetzt. Der 56-jÃ¤hrige war Ã¼ber viele Jahre im Autohaus Bruno Widmann in verschiedenen FÃ¼hrungspositionen tÃ¤tig und wohnt seit 1994 im Zeithainer Ortsteil Gohlis. Seine langjÃ¤hrige Arbeit als Gemeinde- und Ortschaftsrat hat ihn mit unterschiedlichsten Themen vertraut gemacht, die derzeit fÃ¼r Zeithain und die Gemeindeentwicklung wichtig sind. Derzeit ist Mathias Busse Ortschaftsrat in Gohlis.

Investor Distribution best college application essay vs personal statement both with years of permanent languages and meet all important or by wanting. Business Plan Writers (BPW) provide help and assistance in the form of not as simple as. Any time to do my homework for who system, they eliminate all helper to finish all over the reasons, how you with a challenge? FÃ¼r Mathias Busse ist die Ernennung zum CDU-BÃ¼rgermeisterkandidat eine Ehre und eine groÃŸe neue Herausforderung: Â»Es wÃ¤re ein sehr gutes GefÃ¼hl, wenn ich mich fÃ¼r die  BÃ¼rger der Gemeinde Zeithain einsetzen und deren Zukunft mitgestalten kann.Â« Im Januar 2021 wurde die Nominierung von Mathias Busse offiziell vollzogen und beim Wahlvorstand der Gemeinde Zeithain eingereicht.

zurÃ¼ck nach oben Artikel drucken

Artikel kommentieren

Don’t Waste Time - Get Dissertation Writing Services Today! The best dissertation writing service has your back! If you thought it would be impossible to impress committee members who’ve reviewed hundreds of dissertations before, think again. Your content will be special! To get the lowest price for click to read more, place Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

MeiÃŸen

CDU stellt Kandidaten auf

Zeithain. Matthias Busse, als langjÃ¤hriges Gemeinderatsmitglied, mÃ¶chte jetzt BÃ¼rgermeister in Zeithain werden. Als Kandidat des CDU-Ortsverbandes Â»Gohrisch-HeideÂ« Zeithain will er sich in diesem Jahr zur Wahl stellen. Mit den kommunalen Themen der Gemeinde ist er vertraut und hat sich in den mehr als 16 Jahren  im Gemeinderat immer stark eingebracht. Er ist als Manager des Autohauses Â»Bruno WidmannÂ« in der Region bekannt und vernetzt. Der 56-jÃ¤hrige war Ã¼ber viele Jahre im Autohaus Bruno Widmann in verschiedenen FÃ¼hrungspositionen tÃ¤tig und wohnt seit 1994 im Zeithainer Ortsteil Gohlis. Seine langjÃ¤hrige Arbeit als Gemeinde- und Ortschaftsrat hat ihn mit unterschiedlichsten Themen vertraut gemacht, die derzeit fÃ¼r Zeithain und die Gemeindeentwicklung wichtig sind. Derzeit ist Mathias Busse Ortschaftsrat in Gohlis. FÃ¼r Mathias Busse ist die Ernennung zum CDU-BÃ¼rgermeisterkandidat eine Ehre und eine groÃŸe neue Herausforderung: Â»Es wÃ¤re ein sehr gutes GefÃ¼hl, wenn ich mich fÃ¼r die  BÃ¼rger der Gemeinde Zeithain einsetzen und deren Zukunft mitgestalten kann.Â« Im Januar 2021 wurde die Nominierung von Mathias Busse offiziell vollzogen und beim Wahlvorstand der Gemeinde Zeithain eingereicht. Matthias Busse, als langjÃ¤hriges Gemeinderatsmitglied, mÃ¶chte jetzt BÃ¼rgermeister in Zeithain werden. Als Kandidat des CDU-Ortsverbandes Â»Gohrisch-HeideÂ« Zeithain will er sich in diesem Jahr zur Wahl stellen. Mit den kommunalen Themen der Gemeindeâ€¦

weiterlesen

Unter Drogen und ohne Fahrerlaubnis geflÃ¼chtet

GÃ¶rlitz. Am Sonntagmittag ist ein 24-jÃ¤hriger Audi-Fahrer auf der Dr.-Kahlbaum-Allee in GÃ¶rlitz vor der Polizei geflÃ¼chtet und hat dann auf der BahnhofstraÃŸe einen Unfall verursacht. Der Pole besaÃŸ keinen FÃ¼hrerschein und stand unter dem Einfluss von Drogen.Beamte des Ã¶rtlichen Reviers wollten den Fahrer einer Verkehrskontrolle unterziehen. Der Audi-Lenker ignorierte die Anhaltezeichen jedoch und floh mit offensichtlich Ã¼berhÃ¶hter Geschwindigkeit durch das Stadtgebiet. Auf der BahnhofstraÃŸe fuhr er Ã¼ber den Gehweg sowie in den Gegenverkehr und versuchte, die verfolgenden EinsatzkrÃ¤fte abzudrÃ¤ngen. SchlieÃŸlich verlor er in einem Kreisverkehr die Kontrolle Ã¼ber seinen A4 und stieÃŸ gegen drei Poller sowie eine StraÃŸenlaterne. AnschlieÃŸend versuchte der Mann zu FuÃŸ zu flÃ¼chten. Kurz darauf stellten ihn die OrdnungshÃ¼ter. Im Fahrzeug befanden sich ein 32-jÃ¤hriger Beifahrer sowie zwei 19-jÃ¤hrige Insassinnen. Der Mann und eine Mitfahrerin verletzten sich leicht. RettungskrÃ¤fte versorgten die beiden. Der Beifahrer war beim Eintreffen der Uniformierten kurzzeitig nicht ansprechbar. FÃ¼r die medizinische Erstversorgung schlug ein Beamter die Seitenscheibe ein und verletzte sich dabei leicht. Ein Drogentest bei dem Unfallverursacher bestÃ¤tigte den Konsum von Amphetaminen. Die GesetzeshÃ¼ter ordneten eine Blutentnahme an. Kameraden der Feuerwehr kÃ¼mmerten sich um auslaufende Betriebsstoffe. Der vorlÃ¤ufige Gesamtsachschaden belief sich auf etwa 14.000 Euro. Die Unfallstelle blieb bis 15.45 Uhr gesperrt. Der Verkehrsunfalldienst Ã¼bernahm die weiteren Untersuchungen. Die Beamten fertigten Anzeigen wegen der GefÃ¤hrdung des StraÃŸenverkehrs, der fahrlÃ¤ssigen KÃ¶rperverletzung, des Fahrens ohne Fahrerlaubnis und unter Drogeneinwirkung. AuÃŸerdem erhielten alle Insassen eine Ordnungswidrigkeitenanzeige wegen des VerstoÃŸes gegen die Corona-Schutz-Verordnung. Die Ermittler suchen nun nach Zeugen und mÃ¶glichen GeschÃ¤digten des Vorfalls. Hinweise nimmt der Verkehrsunfalldienst des Autobahnpolizeireviers unter der Rufnummer 03591/3670 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen.Am Sonntagmittag ist ein 24-jÃ¤hriger Audi-Fahrer auf der Dr.-Kahlbaum-Allee in GÃ¶rlitz vor der Polizei geflÃ¼chtet und hat dann auf der BahnhofstraÃŸe einen Unfall verursacht. Der Pole besaÃŸ keinen FÃ¼hrerschein und stand unter dem Einfluss vonâ€¦

weiterlesen

Den Helfern zur Seite stehen

Senftenberg. Trotz der anhaltenden angespannten Situation im Klinikum Niederlausitz sind die Mitarbeiter dank der Erfahrungen aus den letzten Monaten sowie des Einsatzes des Hilfspersonals routinierter in ihren AblÃ¤ufen und vertrauter mit zum Teil neuen Aufgabenbereichen. Â»Wir kÃ¶nnen noch nicht von Entspannung reden, spÃ¼ren aber eine Stabilisierung der Personalsituation. Einige der im Dezember erkrankten Mitarbeiter sind wieder genesen und Einsatzbereit. Die zahlreichen UnterstÃ¼tzungskrÃ¤fte aus dem Helferaufruf im Dezember haben mit groÃŸer Initiative und Engagement beim alltÃ¤glichen Ablauf auf den Stationen und in der Notaufnahme geholfen und somit zur Aufrechterhaltung der Gesundheitsversorgung im Landkreis beigetragen. Wir sind nach wie vor absolut Ã¼berwÃ¤ltigt und kÃ¶nnen nur unseren herzlichsten Dank ausrichten: an diejenigen, die derzeit vor Ort sind, als auch an jene, die sich bisher gemeldet habenÂ«, fasst Tobias Vaasen, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer der Klinikum Niederlausitz GmbH, die Lage zusammen. Auf den Helferaufruf haben sich insgesamt 211 Menschen gemeldet. Daraus resultieren 40 Einstellungen von pflegerischen HilfskrÃ¤ften und AssistenzÃ¤rzten. Zwei davon sind Annette JÃ¤pel und Viola Weinert. Annette JÃ¤pel selbst ist Mitglied der Rettungshundestaffel Finsterwalde, hat vom Aufruf Ã¼ber den DRK-Landesverband gehÃ¶rt und nicht lange gezÃ¶gert in ihrer freien Zeit zu helfen. ZunÃ¤chst sind keine weiteren freiwilligen Helfer notwendig.Trotz der anhaltenden angespannten Situation im Klinikum Niederlausitz sind die Mitarbeiter dank der Erfahrungen aus den letzten Monaten sowie des Einsatzes des Hilfspersonals routinierter in ihren AblÃ¤ufen und vertrauter mit zum Teil neuenâ€¦

weiterlesen