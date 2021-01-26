CDU stellt Kandidaten auf

Phd Thesis Ecotoxicologys for ESL speakers. Professional editors available 24/7. Matthias Busse, als langjÃ¤hriges Gemeinderatsmitglied, mÃ¶chte jetzt BÃ¼rgermeister in Zeithain werden. Als Kandidat des CDU-Ortsverbandes Â»Gohrisch-HeideÂ« Zeithain will er sich in diesem Jahr zur Wahl stellen.

Mit den kommunalen Themen der Gemeinde ist er vertraut und hat sich in den mehr als 16 Jahren im Gemeinderat immer stark eingebracht. Er ist als Manager des Autohauses »Bruno Widmann« in der Region bekannt und vernetzt. Der 56-jährige war über viele Jahre im Autohaus Bruno Widmann in verschiedenen Führungspositionen tätig und wohnt seit 1994 im Zeithainer Ortsteil Gohlis. Seine langjährige Arbeit als Gemeinde- und Ortschaftsrat hat ihn mit unterschiedlichsten Themen vertraut gemacht, die derzeit für Zeithain und die Gemeindeentwicklung wichtig sind. Derzeit ist Mathias Busse Ortschaftsrat in Gohlis.

Für Mathias Busse ist die Ernennung zum CDU-Bürgermeisterkandidat eine Ehre und eine große neue Herausforderung: »Es wäre ein sehr gutes Gefühl, wenn ich mich für die Bürger der Gemeinde Zeithain einsetzen und deren Zukunft mitgestalten kann.« Im Januar 2021 wurde die Nominierung von Mathias Busse offiziell vollzogen und beim Wahlvorstand der Gemeinde Zeithain eingereicht.