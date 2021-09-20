Autos zum Teilen

Kostenlose Schnelltests: Ab 11. Oktober ist zick

Großenhain. Noch bis zum 9. Oktober können sich Personen in Großenhain kostenlos auf das Corona-Virus testen lassen. Danach schließt das durch die Stadtverwaltung organisierte Angebot.

Mann vom Dach gestÃ¼rzt

Dresden. In Pieschen ist am Sonntag ein Mann vom Dach gestürzt. Er erlag wenig später seinen schweren Verletzungen.Nach einer versuchten räuberischen Erpressung ist in der Nacht zu Sonntag, 19. September, an der Leisniger Straße ein Libyer (29) vom Dach eines Hauses gestürzt und später in einem Dresdner Krankenhaus gestorben. Der 29-Jährige sowie zwei deutsche…

Architektonisches Ausrufezeichen

Dresden. Die Quarterback Immobilien AG plant an Omsewitzer Ring in Gorbitz ein Neubauprojekt, das im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes Schwung ins Baugeschehen des Stadtteils bringt.

StadtfÃ¼hrer fÃ¼r Bautzen gesucht

Bautzen. Wer wollte schon immer mal seinen „Senf" zur Bautzener Stadtgeschichte dazugeben? Die Kreisvolkshochschule lädt am 22. September zu einer Auftaktveranstaltung für angehende Stadtführer ein. Mitmachen kann dabei jeder, der Interesse hat.

Neuer Zugang zur Schwimmhalle

Riesa. Ab sofort gibt es neue Zutrittsregeln für die Schwimmhalle und Sauna Riesa: Wegen der Überschreitung der Inzidenz von 35 an 5 aufeinander folgenden Tagen, tritt jetzt die 3-G-Regel in Kraft. Es dürfen nur noch geimpfte, genesene, getestete Personen (mit Nachweis) oder Kinder bis zur Vollendung des 6. Lebensjahres das Hallenschwimmbad Riesa betreten. Trainer, Kursleiter und Schulschwimmlehrer sind verpflichtet, diese Regel bei den Mitgliedern, Teilnehmern und Schülern selbständig zu überprüfen. Das Schwimmhallenteam möchte den Zugang gern erleichtern und bietet folgende Nachweismöglichkeiten eines negativen Covid19-Tests an: Vorlage eines negativen Covid19-Tests aus einem anerkannten Testzentrum (nicht älter als 24 Stunden) Vom Arbeitgeber ausgestellter negativer Covid19-Test (nicht älter als 24 Stunden) mitgebrachter zugelassener Covid19-Selbsttest zur Eigenanwendung unter Aufsicht des Hallenbadpersonals käuflicher Erwerb eines Covid19-Selbsttests an der KasseAb sofort gibt es neue Zutrittsregeln für die Schwimmhalle und Sauna Riesa: Wegen der Überschreitung der Inzidenz von 35 an 5 aufeinander folgenden Tagen, tritt…

TrickbetrÃ¼ger tÃ¤uschen mit Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ«

Weißwasser. Mindestens ein unbekannter Täter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der Uhlandstraße in Weißwasser eine 77-Jährige mit der Fernsehsendung »Bares für Rares« getäuscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der Betrüger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu sein und Waren für einen Trödelmarkt ankaufen zu wollen. Die Seniorin gewährte ihm Zutritt zu ihrer Wohnung. Ein zweistündiges Verkaufsgespräch folgte. Auch den Schmuck der Dame prüfte der Unbekannte sehr genau. Letztlich bot der Gauner mehrere tausend Euro für diversen Trödel an und legte das Geld in bar auf den Tisch. Als Belohnung für das gute Geschäft erhielt die Betrogene ein Topf-Set zum Vorzugspreis von 1.000 Euro obendrauf. Der Bandit gab an, der Chef würde gleich noch mit einem Beleg vorbeikommen und nahm das gesamte Geld mit. Die Frau wartete vergebens und bemerkte auch noch fehlenden Schmuck. Der örtliche Kriminaldienst übernahm die weiteren Ermittlungen und fahndet nach einem beziehungsweise möglicherweise zwei unbekannten Tätern. „Einer der Ganoven war etwa 50 Jahre alt, circa 170 cm groß, hatte dunkelbraune, kurze Haare und sprach in akzentfreiem Deutsch. Insgesamt trat er in einem gepflegten Erscheinungsbild auf", teilt die Polizeidirektion Görlitz mit. Bei dem genutzten Fahrzeug könnte es sich um einen dunklen Pkw handeln. Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand klingelten der oder die Tatverdächtigen an mehreren Häusern in der Nachbarschaft. Sachdienliche Hinweise nimmt das Polizeirevier Weißwasser unter der Rufnummer 03576/2620 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen. Mindestens ein unbekannter Täter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der Uhlandstraße in Weißwasser eine 77-Jährige mit der Fernsehsendung »Bares für Rares« getäuscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der Betrüger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu sein…

Tierpark Cottbus international

Cottbus. Die „Cottbuser Wochen für Demokratie und Vielfalt" haben begonnen. Im Tierpark Cottbus hat man dazu mehrsprachige Führungen vorbereitet. So werden am 26. September Tierparkführungen auf Deutsch, Polnisch, Russisch, Sorbisch und Arabisch angeboten. Die Zoolotsen begleitet die Teilnehmer in ihrer Wunschsprache durch den Tierpark. Zeiten: 9 Uhr deutschsprachige Führung zum Thema „Kommunikation im Tierreich" 10 Uhr Führung auf Niedersorbisch 11 Uhr Führung auf Arabisch 11.30 Uhr Führung auf Polnisch 13 Uhr Führung auf Russisch 13.30 Uhr Führung auf Arabisch Die Teilnehmeranzahl ist begrenzt. Anmeldeschluss ist der 24. September unter zooschule@zoo-cottbus.de. Die „Cottbuser Wochen für Demokratie und Vielfalt" haben begonnen. Im Tierpark Cottbus hat man dazu mehrsprachige Führungen vorbereitet. So werden am 26. September Tierparkführungen auf Deutsch, Polnisch, Russisch, Sorbisch und Arabisch angeboten.…

Was passiert mit den SchwesternhÃ¤usern?

Bautzen. Großer Andrang zum Tag des offenen Denkmals in den Schwesternhäusern in Kleinwelka. Doch was haben die Vereinsmitglieder mit dem Gebäudekomplex vor?

EWG verspricht: Mit Gigabit ins Internet

Dresden. Streaming, Videokonferenzen, Homeoffice, Homeschooling – alles parallel, stabil und schnell will die Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft Dresden (EWG) künftig ihren Mitgliedern bieten.

far/gb

Autos zum Teilen

Neues Schild: Carsharing Parkplatz. Foto: Privat
Neues Schild: Carsharing Parkplatz. Foto: Privat

Ein neues Verkehrszeichen weist künftig auf kostenfreie Carsharing-Parkplätze hin. In Meißen wurden jetzt am Bahnhof und am Kleinmarkt zwei dieser Spezialparkplätze mit den entsprechenen Autos zum Teilen von der Firma »teilAuto« etabliert.

Über die bildhafte Darstellung hat man lange diskutiert und sich letztlich für ein mittig durchtrenntes Auto, umrahmt von vier Männchen entschieden. Zwei trippeln auf der Stelle und tragen Röcke. Die beiden anderen Figuren marschieren dynamisch von und zum Auto. So soll der Wechsel der Nutzer und beide Geschlechter gleichermaßen symbolisiert werden.

Hoffentlich gibt es jetzt keinen Aufschrei der Diversen... Sie dürfen natürlich ausdrücklich auch mit teilen!

Zwei Autos zum Teilen in MeiÃŸen
MeiÃŸen

Autos zum Teilen

MeiÃŸen. Ein neues Verkehrszeichen weist kÃ¼nftig auf kostenfreie Carsharing-ParkplÃ¤tze hin. In MeiÃŸen wurden jetzt am Bahnhof und am Kleinmarkt zwei dieser SpezialparkplÃ¤tze mit den entsprechenen Autos zum Teilen von der Firma Â»teilAutoÂ« etabliert. Ãœber die bildhafte Darstellung hat man lange diskutiert und sich letztlich fÃ¼r ein mittig durchtrenntes Auto, umrahmt von vier MÃ¤nnchen entschieden. Zwei trippeln auf der Stelle und tragen RÃ¶cke. Die beiden anderen Figuren marschieren dynamisch von und zum Auto. So soll der Wechsel der Nutzer und beide Geschlechter gleichermaÃŸen symbolisiert werden. Hoffentlich gibt es jetzt keinen Aufschrei der Diversen... Sie dÃ¼rfen natÃ¼rlich ausdrÃ¼cklich auch mit teilen!Ein neues Verkehrszeichen weist kÃ¼nftig auf kostenfreie Carsharing-ParkplÃ¤tze hin. In MeiÃŸen wurdenâ€¦

