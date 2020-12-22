Alles Gute wÃ¼nscht ihr WochenKurier Team MeiÃŸen

GrÃ¼nmarkt-Besucherin gekÃ¼rt

Economics Assignment Help and Online Tutoring with http://www.chance-quereinstieg.de/?buy-college-paper, We have pool of qualified and experienced experts, who is ready for solve your MeiÃŸen. Die fÃ¼nfte Saison des MeiÃŸner GrÃ¼nmarktes ist nun zu Ende gegangen. An 17 Markttagen konnten Einheimische und Touristen von Obst und GemÃ¼se Ã¼ber Fleisch- und Wurstwaren, Milchprodukten sowie Feinkosterzeugnissen bis zu Blumen und Pflanzen alles erwerben, was das Herz begehrt. Auch die zweite Saison am neuen Standort im Hof der Roten Schule hat gezeigt, dass der Umzug vom Kleinmarkt eine gute Entscheidung war. Wie schon in den vorangegangenen Jahren hatten fleiÃŸige GrÃ¼nmarkt-Besucher die MÃ¶glichkeit, sich an jedem Markttag ein entsprechendes Feld auf dem GrÃ¼nmarktkalender abstempeln zu lassen und so am Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen. Als Gewinn lockte ein vom Dorint Parkhotel MeiÃŸen zur VerfÃ¼gung gestelltes fÃ¼nf GÃ¤nge-Candle-Light-Dinner. Unter allen vollstÃ¤ndig abgestempelten Kalendern wurde Renate B. aus MeiÃŸen als Gewinnerin gezogen. Wenn ein Gastronomiebesuch wieder mÃ¶glich ist, wird neben dem Essen auch der fantastische Blick auf den Burgberg aus dem zum Hotel gehÃ¶renden Restaurant Â»Ohmâ€™sÂ« fÃ¼r einen unvergesslichen Abend sorgen. Ab Februar wird der 2021er GrÃ¼nmarkt-Kalender in zahlreichen Auslagestellen in MeiÃŸen und der Region zum kostenlosen Mitnehmen ausliegen und MeiÃŸnern frei Haus geliefert werden. Auf Grund der groÃŸen Resonanz haben eifrige GrÃ¼nmarkt-Besucher auch im nÃ¤chsten Jahr die MÃ¶glichkeit, einen tollen Preis zu gewinnen. Als eine der Neuerung im kommenden Jahr haben Kunden die MÃ¶glichkeit, einen schick gestalteten GrÃ¼nmarkt-Stoffbeutel zu erwerben. Der limitierte Beutel wird jÃ¤hrlich im neuen Design erscheinen, fÃ¼r den MeiÃŸner GrÃ¼nmarkt werben und hoffentlich zu einem stÃ¤ndigen Begleiter fÃ¼r GrÃ¼nmarkt-GÃ¤nger sowie zu einem begehrten SammlerstÃ¼ck werden. Mehr Infos sowie Bewerbungsunterlagen unter: Amt fÃ¼r Stadtmarketing, Tourismus & Kultur, Ines Ritter, 03521/467125, stadtmarketing@stadt-meissen.de Die fÃ¼nfte Saison des MeiÃŸner GrÃ¼nmarktes ist nun zu Ende gegangen. An 17 Markttagen konnten Einheimische und Touristen von Obst und GemÃ¼se Ã¼ber Fleisch- und Wurstwaren, Milchprodukten sowie Feinkosterzeugnissen bis zu Blumen und Pflanzen allesâ€¦

Abfallentsorgung: Termine beachten

If you are looking for affordable Master Thesis With online that can allow you to save more bucks for pizza parties and sudden movie dates, choose to hire our paper writing service. Our company aims at providing excellent thesis writing assistance without making a hole in your pocket. We are here to cater to pocket-friendly thesis help online to the students living in and around Singapore. Simply Dresden. Aufgrund der Feiertage kommt es zu Verschiebungen bei der Leerung der Abfalltonnen.  Welcher Entsorger wann RestmÃ¼lltonnen leert, findet sich auf www.dresden.de/abfuhrkalender. WertstoffhÃ¶fe, Annahmestellen fÃ¼r GrÃ¼nabfÃ¤lle, SperrmÃ¼ll und Altholz Ã¶ffnen vom 24. Dezember bis 3. Januar zu verÃ¤nderten Zeiten oder haben,wie der Soziale MÃ¶beldienst, geschlossen. Infos stehen unter www.dresden.de/abfall. FÃ¼r die Abgabe von GrÃ¼nabfÃ¤llen gelten ab 1. Januar neue GebÃ¼hren: bis zu einem Kubikmeter 1 Euro pro 0,2 Kubikmeter und bei mehr als einem Kubikmeter 5 Euro pro angefangenem Kubikmeter. Ab diesem Zeitpunkt kÃ¶nnen auch bis vier Kubikmeter SperrmÃ¼ll pro Haushalt und Halbjahr und 25 Liter Schadstoffe ohne ExtragebÃ¼hr abgegeben werden. Weihnachten und Neujahr fallen zahlreiche Kartons, Geschenkpapier sowie Wein- und Sektflaschen an. Die Folge sind oft zugemÃ¼llte WertstoffcontainerplÃ¤tze. Da die BehÃ¤lter nur gelehrt werden kÃ¶nnen, wenn die StellplÃ¤tze berÃ¤umt sind, mÃ¼ssen aus ZeitgrÃ¼nden Leerungen an anderen Stellen ausfallen.Aufgrund der Feiertage kommt es zu Verschiebungen bei der Leerung der Abfalltonnen.  Welcher Entsorger wann RestmÃ¼lltonnen leert, findet sich auf www.dresden.de/abfuhrkalender. WertstoffhÃ¶fe, Annahmestellen fÃ¼r GrÃ¼nabfÃ¤lle, SperrmÃ¼ll und Altholzâ€¦

Bomkeschacht-Projekt erhÃ¤lt Preis

Read and Download This Site Free Ebooks in PDF format - AT HOME PROGRAM MEDICAL BENEFITS BAZZAZ ZFI QS 2002 NISSAN ALTIMA REVIEW HOW TO Krauschwitz. Ein Projekt zum Erhalt des Bomkeschachts in Krauschwitz wurde mit dem Â»eku ZukunftspreisÂ« ausgezeichnet. Neben der Anerkennung gibtâ€™s auch 5000 Euro zur Umsetzung.

Vorweihnachts-Derby fÃ¼r die EislÃ¶wen

solve my writing homework Phd Thesis On Pesticides For You Free law school paper writing service homework help on social studies Dresden. Von wegen besinnliche Vorweihnachtszeit: Im letzten Spiel vor dem Weihnachtsfest sind die EislÃ¶wen heute im Sachsenderby bei den Lausitzer FÃ¼chsen gefordert. Spielbeginn in WeiÃŸwasser ist 19.30 Uhr. Die EislÃ¶wen wollen nach der 2:6-Heimniederlage gegen Kaufbeuren zurÃ¼ck in die Erfolgsspur und Punkte aus WeiÃŸwasser entfÃ¼hren. Rico Rossi, Cheftrainer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žAktuell ist es eine Sache des Selbstvertrauens. Wir lassen uns von RÃ¼ckstÃ¤nden zu schnell verunsichern und halten uns dann nicht mehr an unseren Spielplan. Wir mÃ¼ssen ein geradliniges, kÃ¶rperbetontes Spiel mit Lust und Wille auf das Eis bringen und das durchziehen. Dann haben wir eine Chance im Derby zu punkten.â€œ In der Saison-Vorbereitung und im ersten Heimspiel der DEL2-Saison haben die Blau-WeiÃŸen bereits mit den FÃ¼chsen die SchlÃ¤ger gekreuzt. In der Vorbereitung setzte es in WeiÃŸwasser eine 1:4-Pleite. Im ersten Saison-Heimspiel setzten sich die EislÃ¶wen mit 5:4 nach VerlÃ¤ngerung durch. Jordan Knackstedt, KapitÃ¤n Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žWir mÃ¼ssen gut ins Spiel kommen, die Scheibe vor das Tor bringen und dort fÃ¼r jeden Treffer hart arbeiten. Da mÃ¼ssen auch mal ein paar schmutzige Tore her. Wir haben eine gute Mannschaft und wir wissen, was wir zu tun haben. Jeder ist gefragt noch eine Schippe draufzulegen.â€œ Geleitet wird das Sachsen-Derby in WeiÃŸwasser von den beiden Hauptschiedsrichtern Michael Klein und Christopher Schadewaldt. SpradeTV wird die Partie live Ã¼bertragen. (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)Von wegen besinnliche Vorweihnachtszeit: Im letzten Spiel vor dem Weihnachtsfest sind die EislÃ¶wen heute im Sachsenderby bei den Lausitzer FÃ¼chsen gefordert. Spielbeginn in WeiÃŸwasser ist 19.30 Uhr. Die

Brandstifter ruft selbst die Feuerwehr

Electrical Engineering Assignment Help is a custom assignment company from Canada. The site targets students and offers them help with college and university essays. The website has a simple design. At the top of the first page, you’ll find the company logo and the customer service phone number. Additionally, on the right side, you’ll find four buttons: “Calculate now,” “Login,” “Order now,” and Dresden. Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden und Polizeidirektion Dresden ermitteln gegen einen 57-jÃ¤hrigen Deutschen wegen des Verdachts der schweren Brandstiftung.

WeihnachtsbÃ¤ume fÃ¼r Mitarbeiter

Should you simply opt for http://www.sydthy-svbad.dk/?the-business-planning-guide services and hope for the best? Or, should you pay for the best thesis help that money can buy. Kamenz. Mit frisch geschlagenen WeihnachtsbÃ¤umen aus der Oberlausitz hat sich der GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer des Malteser Krankenhauses Kamenz, Sven Heise, vergangene Woche bei allen Mitarbeitern fÃ¼r ihren unermÃ¼dlichen Einsatz bedankt.

Bereit fÃ¼r den Ernstfall

Our Buy Essays Online College is second to none. We cover every step of the process, delivering to you a fully ready to use paper that simply needs downloading and printing or emailing to your professor. Help with Dissertation Writing. When you use Academized, there is no need for you to lift a finger. We offer a comprehensive package covering the researching, writing, editing and proof reading. You will receive your full paper including your thesis, introduction, main section, counter Cottbus. In Zusammenarbeit mit der Cottbusverkehr GmbH kann jetzt ein Rettungsbus fÃ¼r die Feuerwehr, den Rettungsdienst und den Katastrophenschutz der Stadt Cottbusin den Dienst gestellt werden. Dieser Bus kann in besonderen Einsatzlagen wie zum Beispiel bei GroÃŸbrÃ¤nden mit notwendigen Evakuierungen, Evakuierungen von Kliniken und Pflegeeinrichtungen oder schweren VerkehrsunfÃ¤llen zum Einsatz kommen. Die RettungskrÃ¤fte kÃ¶nnen somit innerhalb kurzer Zeit eine hohe Anzahl betroffener, erkrankter oder verletzter Menschen transportieren. UnabhÃ¤ngig vom jeweiligen Einsatzszenario lassen sich die MÃ¶glichkeiten und die QualitÃ¤t sowie FlexibilitÃ¤t in der medizinischen Versorgung der BevÃ¶lkerung erheblich steigern. OberbÃ¼rgermeister Holger Kelch: Â»Feuerwehr und Rettungsdienst leisten nicht nur in Pandemie-Zeiten auÃŸerordentliches. Deshalb ist es uns wichtig, dass bei den EinsÃ¤tzen eine bestmÃ¶gliche AusrÃ¼stung zur VerfÃ¼gung steht. Das kommt sowohl den EinsatzkrÃ¤ften entgegen als auch denen, denen geholfen werden muss. Rettungsbus und die weiteren AusrÃ¼stung sind eine weitere wichtige StÃ¼tze des Ehrenamtes.Â« Ralf Thalmann, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Cottbusverkehr: Â»Wir freuen uns sehr, dass wir die Arbeit der Rettungs- und EinsatzkrÃ¤fte in der Lausitz mit dem Rettungsbus unterstÃ¼tzen kÃ¶nnen. Das Fahrzeug ist seit 2020 in unserem Fuhrpark und wurde in den zurÃ¼ckliegenden Wochen umfangreich in unserer Werkstatt umgerÃ¼stet, um fÃ¼r zukÃ¼nftige EinsÃ¤tze bereit zu sein. Neben der besonderen Signalanlage auf dem Dach wird der Bus auch Ã¼ber StaurÃ¤ume fÃ¼r verschiedene Einsatzmaterialen, wie beispielsweise Rettungsdecken oder Ã¤hnliche ErsthelferausrÃ¼stung verfÃ¼gen. Somit kann das Fahrzeug bei einer Vielzahl an mÃ¶glichen Gefahrenlagen, die Arbeit der Helferinnen und Helfer ideal unterstÃ¼tzen, sei es zur medizinischen Erstversorgung, zur Evakuierung, Transport von EinsatzkrÃ¤ften oder leicht verletzter Personen sowie als RÃ¼ckzugsort fÃ¼r die EinsatzkrÃ¤fte dienen. AuÃŸerdem werden wir den Bus im regulÃ¤ren Linienbetrieb einsetzen und mit seiner auffÃ¤lligen Gestaltung wird er hoffentlich dazu beitragen, das tÃ¤gliche Engagement der vielen haupt- und ehrenamtlichen Helfer in unserer Region zu wÃ¼rdigen. Wir hoffen natÃ¼rlich, dass der Bus mÃ¶glichst nie als Einsatzfahrzeug benÃ¶tigt werden wird, dennoch sind wir sehr zufrieden, dass wir im Fall der FÃ¤lle vorbereitet sind und hier einen Beitrag zur UnterstÃ¼tzung leisten kÃ¶nnen.Â«In Zusammenarbeit mit der Cottbusverkehr GmbH kann jetzt ein Rettungsbus fÃ¼r die Feuerwehr, den Rettungsdienst und den Katastrophenschutz der Stadt Cottbusin den Dienst gestellt werden. Dieser Bus kann in besonderen Einsatzlagen wie zum Beispiel beiâ€¦

Pflegeheime suchen Helfer

ucas help with personal statement Literature Review Example Of A Research Paper Online free math homework science paper thesis Dresden. Dresdens SozialbÃ¼rgermeisterin Dr. Kristin Klaudia Kaufmann und Katrin Sachs, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrerin der BÃ¼rgerstiftung, wenden sich mit einem Hilferuf an die Dresdner. Gesucht werden Freiwillige, die sich in Pflegeheimen und als Einkaufshelfer ehrenamtlich engagieren wollen. Viele Pflege- und Seniorenheime brauchen vor allem UnterstÃ¼tzung in der KÃ¼che, bei der Essensausgabe und im Hauswirtschaftsbereich, bei der Alltagsbegleitung sowie im Pflegebereich, aber auch bei der DurchfÃ¼hrung von Schnelltests. Einkaufshelfer, die Menschen in QuarantÃ¤ne mit Lebensmitteln versorgen und ApothekengÃ¤nge erledigen, werden ebenfalls gesucht. Knapp 4.000 Dresdner sind aktuell (Stand 18. Dezember) mit dem Coronavirus infiziert, darunter viele Ã¤ltere Menschen, die in Senioren- und Pflegeheimen leben. Auf der Ehrenamtsplattform www.ehrensache.jetzt/dresden erfahren Interessierte, wo und wie sie helfen kÃ¶nnen. Das Team ehrensache.jetzt der BÃ¼rgerstiftung Dresden ist unter Tel. 0351/3158161 oder info@buergerstiftung-dresden.de zu erreichen.Dresdens SozialbÃ¼rgermeisterin Dr. Kristin Klaudia Kaufmann und Katrin Sachs, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrerin der BÃ¼rgerstiftung, wenden sich mit einem Hilferuf an die Dresdner. Gesucht werden Freiwillige, die sich in Pflegeheimen und als Einkaufshelferâ€¦

Sporthalle wird gebaut

PenCamp is one of the best custom http://lafabrique.montreuil.fr/dissertation-proposal-for-qualitative-research/s in the US. This writing service has already helped more than 47,000 students. There are over 500 academic writers with backgrounds in different disciplines. All the writers pass quality control tests on a regular basis. This service only provides original papers tailored to a particular customer’s instructions and requirements MeiÃŸen. Erst im Juli 2020 hatte die Sanierung der Frei- und Sportanlagen auf dem GelÃ¤nde der Kalkbergschule MeiÃŸen begonnen, in welche die Stadt rund 1,17 Mio. Euro investiert. Die gesamte MaÃŸnahme wird Ã¼ber das Programm Â»BrÃ¼cken in die ZukunftÂ« VwV-SchulInvest vom Bund und dem Freistaat Sachsen gefÃ¶rdert. Als nÃ¤chster Bauabschnitt ist die Errichtung eines Ersatzneubaus fÃ¼r die alte Sporthalle geplant. Den FÃ¶rdermittelbescheid konnte OberbÃ¼rgermeister Olaf Raschke kÃ¼rzlich entgegennehmen. Auf dem weitlÃ¤ufigen GelÃ¤nde hinter der Schule mit dem FÃ¶rderschwerpunkt Lernen entstanden bereits in den vergangenen Monaten ein grÃ¼nes Klassenzimmer, ein Mehrzweckspielfeld, eine 100-Meter-Laufbahn und eine Weitsprungbahn. Die ebenfalls neu eingerichtete groÃŸe GrÃ¼nflÃ¤che lÃ¤sst sich dank des besonders belastbaren Schotterrasens auch als KugelstoÃŸanlage nutzen. Ebenfalls wurde der Spielbereich fÃ¼r die Hortkinder saniert (wir berichteten). Letzte Arbeiten an den Freianlagen kÃ¶nnen erst nach der Errichtung der neuen Sporthalle erfolgen, die im kommenden Jahr starten soll. Dazu wird das alte und heute ungenutzte Heizhaus abgerissen und auf der FreiflÃ¤che die neue Sporthalle gebaut. Die bisher genutzte Halle wird erst nach Fertigstellung des Neubaus abgerissen und die FlÃ¤che als Parkplatz  und StellflÃ¤chen fÃ¼r FahrrÃ¤der fÃ¼r die Lehrer, SchÃ¼ler und BÃ¼rger gestaltet. Dann ist auch die Umlanderneuerung der Schule fertig. Erst im Juli 2020 hatte die Sanierung der Frei- und Sportanlagen auf dem GelÃ¤nde der Kalkbergschule MeiÃŸen begonnen, in welche die Stadt rund 1,17 Mio. Euro investiert. Die gesamte MaÃŸnahme wird Ã¼ber das Programm Â»BrÃ¼cken in die ZukunftÂ«â€¦

  1. Startseite
  2. Sachsen
  3. MeiÃŸen
gb

Alles Gute wÃ¼nscht ihr WochenKurier Team MeiÃŸen

Das MeiÃŸner WochenKurier Team: Verena Farrar, Kerstin Schreiber-MÃ¼nch, Kerstin Baumert und Thomas Arndt (v.l.) haben mit UnterstÃ¼tzung vieler MeiÃŸner Geschenke fÃ¼r die Kinder des Â»Schmalen HausesÂ« gesammelt. Danke an alle, die sich beteiligt haben. Foto: Privat
Das MeiÃŸner WochenKurier Team: Verena Farrar, Kerstin Schreiber-MÃ¼nch, Kerstin Baumert und Thomas Arndt (v.l.) haben mit UnterstÃ¼tzung vieler MeiÃŸner Geschenke fÃ¼r die Kinder des Â»Schmalen HausesÂ« gesammelt. Danke an alle, die sich beteiligt haben. Foto: Privat

Assignments Writing Services introduction should include - Quality and affordable paper to make easier your education Professionally written and custom academic In diesem Jahr war und ist alles anders! Auch das Weihnachtsfest und der Jahreswechsel werden nicht so ablaufen kÃ¶nnen, wie es sich der Einzelne vorgestellt hatte. Dennoch sollten wir inne halten und uns auf die ursprÃ¼nglichen Dingen besinnen. In Gedanken und vielleicht auch mit UnterstÃ¼tzung moderner Digitaltechnik beisammensein und uns um die kÃ¼mmern, denen es nicht immer gut geht. Wir haben in diesem Jahr mit Ihrer Hilfe - Danke dafÃ¼r - die Kinder des Vereins Schmales Haus e.V. unterstÃ¼tzt und ihnen ein zusÃ¤tzliches Weihnachtsgeschenk organisiert. Viele MeiÃŸner waren bereit, etwas zurÃ¼ckzugeben und die Kinder so zu Ã¼berraschen. Ganz persÃ¶nlich danken wir vor allem unseren GeschÃ¤ftspartnern, treuen Kunden und aufmerksamen Lesern, die uns auch in diesem schwierigen Jahr unterstÃ¼tzt haben.

If you need help to "see url for me" or looking for someone who can "make my essay, here is the ultimate guide to minimize your effort and maximize results. Fill Out The Form. Choose a Writer. Receive A Top-Notch Paper. Release Payment to Writer. Fill out an order form to let us know what kind of essay you need. Choose the best author to write your essay. Browse through the customer Wir wollen weiterhin fÃ¼r Sie Ansprechpartner und  Heimatzeitung auf AugenhÃ¶he sein - Bitte helfen Sie uns dabei.    

Dissertation Services In Uk Nursing is one of the renowned names in the domain of dissertation writing services UK based, and we have been able to help out several students since the onset of our organisation. We are very much aware of the issues that prevent students from completing their dissertations. These issues in the end add up to cause severe problems, and this compels the student to hire a service like ours. Ihr WochenKurier-Team MeiÃŸen

zurÃ¼ck nach oben Artikel drucken

Artikel kommentieren

Custom Essay Writing Service ask our online support Business Plan Financial Analysis services in facts and for free. My submission deadline was just round the corner cannot be submitted as essay for me. I have found the them to be committed for the reason that neither do they need. Your professors impose various stuck with material possessions work. Our payment procedure is examples on various business Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

MeiÃŸen

Alles Gute wÃ¼nscht ihr WochenKurier Team MeiÃŸen

MeiÃŸen. In diesem Jahr war und ist alles anders! Auch das Weihnachtsfest und der Jahreswechsel werden nicht so ablaufen kÃ¶nnen, wie es sich der Einzelne vorgestellt hatte. Dennoch sollten wir inne halten und uns auf die ursprÃ¼nglichen Dingen besinnen. In Gedanken und vielleicht auch mit UnterstÃ¼tzung moderner Digitaltechnik beisammensein und uns um die kÃ¼mmern, denen es nicht immer gut geht. Wir haben in diesem Jahr mit Ihrer Hilfe - Danke dafÃ¼r - die Kinder des Vereins Schmales Haus e.V. unterstÃ¼tzt und ihnen ein zusÃ¤tzliches Weihnachtsgeschenk organisiert. Viele MeiÃŸner waren bereit, etwas zurÃ¼ckzugeben und die Kinder so zu Ã¼berraschen. Ganz persÃ¶nlich danken wir vor allem unseren GeschÃ¤ftspartnern, treuen Kunden und aufmerksamen Lesern, die uns auch in diesem schwierigen Jahr unterstÃ¼tzt haben. Wir wollen weiterhin fÃ¼r Sie Ansprechpartner und  Heimatzeitung auf AugenhÃ¶he sein - Bitte helfen Sie uns dabei.     Ihr WochenKurier-Team MeiÃŸenIn diesem Jahr war und ist alles anders! Auch das Weihnachtsfest und der Jahreswechsel werden nicht so ablaufen kÃ¶nnen, wie es sich der Einzelne vorgestellt hatte. Dennoch sollten wir inne halten und uns auf die ursprÃ¼nglichen Dingen besinnen. Inâ€¦

weiterlesen

Alles Gute wÃ¼nscht ihr WochenKurier Team

Riesa. In diesem Jahr war und ist alles anders! Auch das Weihnachtfest und der Jahreswechsel werden nicht so ablaufen kÃ¶nnen, wie es sich der Einzelne vorgestellt hatte. Dennoch sollten wir inne halten und uns auf die ursprÃ¼nglichen Dinge besinnen. In Gedanken und vielleicht auch mit UnterstÃ¼tzung moderner Digitaltechnik beisammensein und uns um die kÃ¼mmern, denen es nicht immer gut geht. Wir haben in diesem Jahr mit Ihrer Hilfe - Danke dafÃ¼r ! - die Tiere des Elbetierparks Hebelei unterstÃ¼tzt und einen Teil der Futterration fÃ¼r die Festtage organisiert. Viele BÃ¼rger waren bereit, etwas zurÃ¼ckzugeben und den Tieren mit einer Futter- oder Geldspende zu helfen. Ganz persÃ¶nlich danken wir vorallem unseren GeschÃ¤ftspartnern, treuen Kunden und aufmerksamen Lesern, die uns auch in diesem schwierigen Jahr unterstÃ¼tzt haben. Wir wollen weiterhin fÃ¼r Sie Ansprechpartner und Ihre Zeitung auf AugenhÃ¶he sein - Bitte helfen Sie uns dabei. Ihr WochenKurier-TeamIn diesem Jahr war und ist alles anders! Auch das Weihnachtfest und der Jahreswechsel werden nicht so ablaufen kÃ¶nnen, wie es sich der Einzelne vorgestellt hatte. Dennoch sollten wir inne halten und uns auf die ursprÃ¼nglichen Dinge besinnen. Inâ€¦

weiterlesen