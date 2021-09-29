Wem gehÃ¶ren die Biertisch-Garnituren?

Polizei auf Twitter-Marathon

Sachsen. Am 1. Oktober gibt die sächsische Polizei Einblicke in das Einsatzgeschehen. 12 Stunden lang werden die Beamten ihren Polizeialltag teilen – auf Twitter.

Mobibikes zum Semesterstart

Dresden. Zum Start des neuen Semesters am 11. Oktober an der TU Dresden können Studierende gleich an zwei MobiPunkten auf die gelben Räder zurückgreifen. Die DVB AG und die TU Dresden schlossen dafür eine neue Kooperationsvereinbarung ab.

Automaten im Visier

Dresden. Am Wochenende wurden mehrere Fahrkartenautomaten an den Haltepunkten rund um Dresden beschädigt. Die Bundespolizei sucht nach Zeugen. Die unbekannten Täter hatten hatten versucht, die Ticketautomaten an den Haltepunkten Niederau, Elsterwerda-Biehla, Klingenberg-Colmnitz, Ottendorf-Okrilla, Ottendorf-Okrilla Süd sowie Kamenz aufzubrechen. An allen Automaten wurden Hebelspuren…

Aktionswoche gegen Essenverschwendung

Dresden. Vom 29. September bis 6. Oktober findet die deutschlandweite Aktionswoche „Deutschland rettet Lebensmittel!" statt. Obst und Gemüse sind das Schwerpunkthema. Auch in Dresden kann Essen gerettet werden.

Zoo Hoyerswerda nimmt keine Pinguine auf

Hoyerswerda. Der Zoo Hoyerswerda wird auf absehbare Zeit keine neue Pinguinegruppe halten. Dies haben Zooleiter Eugène Bruins und ZooKultur-Geschäftsführer Arthur Kusber beschlossen, nachdem die verschiedenen Proben aus der Pinguinanlage und das Obduktionsergebnis des vierten verstorbenen Pinguins keine Aufklärung über die Todesursache der kürzlich verstorbenen Pinguine brachte. In der Zwischenzeit sind drei weitere Pinguine trotz intensiver Beobachtung, präventiver Medikamentengabe und Desinfektionsmaßnahmen verstorben. In keiner der an verschiedenen Stellen der Pinguinanlage entnommenen Proben konnten die bei einem der verstorbenen Pinguine festgestellten Bakterien identifiziert werden. Auch der Obduktionsbericht des vierten verstorbenen Pinguins lieferte keine neuen Erkenntnisse. Wie schon bei einem der zuvor verstorbenen Pinguine konnte keine Todesursache und insbesondere keine bakterielle Erkrankung sowie keine Pilzerkrankungen festgestellt werden. Das Tier wies lediglich leicht vergrößerte Schilddrüsen auf, was auf eine Schilddrüsenerkrankung deuten könnte. Die Schilddrüsen der übrigen untersuchten Pinguine waren unauffällig. Zur weiteren Analyse der derzeitigen Situation wurden eine weitere Probe aus dem bislang nicht untersuchten Vorgehege der Pinguinanlage sowie die drei kürzlich verstorbenen Pinguine zur Obduktion gegeben. In 2018 war die frühere Gruppe der Humboldt-Pinguine völlig überraschend an einer Pilzinfektion gestorben. Aufgrund dieses tragischen Verlustes wurde die Pinguinanlage aufwendig erneuert, um derartigen Infektionen gezielt vorzubeugen. Die in den letzten Wochen verstorbenen Pinguine wurden bzw. werden alle auf diese und andere Pilzinfektionen sowie bakterielle Infektionen untersucht. Bislang wurde bei einem Pinguin eine solche Pilzinfektion (Aspergillose) als Todesursache festgestellt. "Die bisherigen Untersuchungsergebnisse verstehen wir als Bestätigung unserer Umbaumaßnahmen. Dennoch ist es für uns selbstverständlich, dass wir vorerst keine neuen Pinguine aufnehmen", informiert Zooleiter Eugène Bruins. Eine schnelle Abgabe der beiden verbleibenden Pinguine an einen anderen Zoo ist aufgrund der unklaren Todesursache nicht möglich. Trotz negativer Befunde kann nicht sicher ausgeschlossen werden, dass eine übertagbare Erkrankung vorliegt. Zudem würde ein Transport eine zusätzliche Stressbelastung für die durch die derzeitige natürliche Mauser belasteten Tiere bedeuten.Der Zoo Hoyerswerda wird auf absehbare Zeit keine neue Pinguinegruppe halten. Dies haben Zooleiter Eugène Bruins und ZooKultur-Geschäftsführer Arthur Kusber beschlossen, nachdem die verschiedenen Proben aus der Pinguinanlage und das…

A13: Radeburg und Thiendorf zu

Sachsen. Aufgrund eines Havariefalls an der Entwässerungsanlage sind auf der A13 die komplette Anschlussstelle Radeburg (Richtung Berlin) sowie die Ausfahrt der Anschlussstelle Thiendorf (Richtung Berlin) gesperrt. Die Instandsetzungsarbeiten dauern voraussichtlich bis 30.09.2021. Der Verkehr läuft in dieser Zeit in beide Richtungen über die Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden. Die Umfahrung der gesperrten Anschlussstellen wird über die Anschlussstellen Marsdorf beziehungsweise Schönborn empfohlen.Aufgrund eines Havariefalls an der Entwässerungsanlage sind auf der A13 die komplette Anschlussstelle Radeburg (Richtung Berlin) sowie die Ausfahrt der Anschlussstelle Thiendorf (Richtung Berlin) gesperrt. Die Instandsetzungsarbeiten dauern…

Die zÃ¼ndente Idee fÃ¼r SchÃ¼ler

Riesa. Die Berufswahl ist eine der wichtigsten Entscheidungen, die Jugendliche in ihrem Leben treffen. Hier bietet die Ausbildungsbörse "LevelUp!" am 2. Oktober am Beruflichen Schulzentrum für Technik und Wirtschaft Riesa (BSZ TW Riesa) eine wichtige Entscheidungshilfe.

DSC: Ticketverkauf startet

Dresden. Für das erste Heimspiel der DSC Volleyball Damen am 10. Oktober, beginnt am Montag, 27. September, 12 Uhr, die erste Verkaufsphase. In dieser haben alle Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer ein Vorkaufsrecht.   Die Margon Arena kann zum Bundesliga-Auftakt mit 50% unter der Anwendung der 3G-Regel ausgelastet werden. Damit können die Verantwortlichen bis zu 1.400 Plätze belegen. In Abhängigkeit der Verkaufsphase I für die Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer startet nachmittags am 4. Oktober die Verkaufsphase II für den freien Verkauf.  Wie bereits angekündigt, verzichtet der DSC in diesem Jahr darauf, Saisonkarten anzubieten. Jedoch erhalten alle bisherigen Saisonkartenbesitzer ein Vorkaufsrecht für alle Heimspiele. Das bedeutet, dass die Karten zunächst nur für Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer freigeschaltet werden. Das Vorkaufsrecht gilt bis eine Woche vor dem jeweiligen Spiel. Aufgrund der Auflagen des Gesundheitsamtes und damit einhergehender Anpassungen im Saalplan der Margon Arena kann allerdings keine Stammplatzgarantie gewährleistet werden. Die Platzierung in der bisherigen Preiskategorie ist garantiert. Alle Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer erhalten zudem einen Preisvorteil gegenüber dem freien Verkauf.   Die weiteren Heimspiele des DSC werden einzeln freigeschaltet und stehen in Abhängigkeit der jeweils gültigen sowie befristeten Sächsischen Corona-Schutzverordnung. Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer werden hierzu jeweils gesondert informiert. Auf den Social-Media-Kanälen des Dresdner SC werden zudem Informationen für den jeweiligen Start des Freiverkaufs veröffentlicht. Zu den Heimspielen wird es je nach Verfügbarkeit von Tickets wieder eine Tageskasse geben, an denen sich Kurzentschlossene ihre Eintrittskarte sichern können. Alternativ können Tickets bis zum Spielbeginn auch jederzeit über den Ticket-Onlineshop erworben werden. Detaillierte Informationen sind >>HIER<< nachzulesen. (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH)Für das erste Heimspiel der DSC Volleyball Damen am 10. Oktober, beginnt am Montag, 27. September, 12 Uhr, die erste Verkaufsphase. In dieser haben alle…

Hauptbahnhof strahlt effektvoll

Dresden. In den vergangenen Monaten wurde an der Fassade des Dresdner Hauptbahnhof eine effektvolle LED-Beleuchtung installiert, die dafür sorgt, dass die Kuppelhalle, die Front zum Wiener Platz sowie der Königspavillon jetzt stimmungsvoll inszeniert werden können. Die Montage der Lichttechnik und -installation erfolgte behutsam, wobei denkmalpflegerische Aspekte berücksichtigt worden sind. So fügt sich die Beleuchtung unauffällig in die Bausubstanz ein. Insgesamt wurden 10.000 Meter Anschluss- und Datenkabel verlegt, 70 einzeln ansteuerbare LED-Leuchten eingebaut, die Rechentechnik installiert sowie programmiert und umfangreiche Verlegearbeiten für die Kabelführung ausgeführt.In den vergangenen Monaten wurde an der Fassade des Dresdner Hauptbahnhof eine effektvolle LED-Beleuchtung installiert, die dafür sorgt, dass die Kuppelhalle, die Front zum Wiener Platz sowie der Königspavillon jetzt stimmungsvoll inszeniert werden…

Polizei/tok

Wem gehÃ¶ren die Biertisch-Garnituren?

EigentÃ¼mer gesucht: Diese Biertisch-Garnituren wurden im MÃ¤rz beschlagnahmt. Foto: Polizei
EigentÃ¼mer gesucht: Diese Biertisch-Garnituren wurden im MÃ¤rz beschlagnahmt. Foto: Polizei

Die Polizei in Zittau sucht den Eigentümer neuwertiger Biertisch-Garnituren, die im Rahmen einer Kontrolle im Frühjahr beschlagnahmt worden waren. Ein 33-Jähriger transportierte die drei Tische und vier Stühle am 11. März auf einem Leiterwagen entlang der Neusalzaer Straße. Dass sie ihm gehören, konnte er nicht nachweisen, seine Äußerungen waren unglaubwürdig. „Bis heute ist nicht klar, woher die Garnituren stammen", teilt die Polizeidirektion Görlitz mit.

Wer Angaben zur Herkunft der Biertisch-Garnituren machen kann, wird gebeten, sich unter 03583/620 an das Polizeirevier Zittau-Oberland oder an jede andere Polizeidienststelle zu wenden.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

