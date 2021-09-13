Landkreis Bautzen plant Ausbildungskooperation mit Georgien

What Will You Get, If You see page Here? A dissertation is a complex academic paper that must be written according to a certain academic standard. Therefore, when you need to complete a dissertation in a few weeks or days, we can help with your difficult assignment. You can easily order a paper at our writing service and enjoy an excellent result. Our writers are the best specialists who can prepare a great dissertation paper in various subjects and written on different topics. Der Landkreis Bautzen plant eine Ausbildungskooperation mit Georgien. Vize-Landrat Udo Witschas traf dazu vergangenen Donnerstag in Bautzen Botschaftsrat Dr. Irakli Shurghulaia, Abteilungsleiter der Georgischen Botschaft.

Als erster Schritt ist die Bildung einer Mechatroniker-Klasse am Berufsschulzentrum Bautzen vorgesehen. Bis zu 20 Auszubildende aus Georgien kÃ¶nnten hier den Beruf erlernen. Dazu werden demnÃ¤chst mittelstÃ¤ndische Betriebe aus dem Landkreis Bautzen gesucht, die an dem Pilotprojekt teilnehmen. Vor allem kleinere Firmen mit bis zu 20 Angestellten sollen angesprochen werden.

"Die Berufsausbildung ist in Georgien sehr wichtig", so Botschaftsrat Shurghulaia. Man habe das zu Sowjetzeiten schlechte Image der Berufsausbildung in Georgien erfolgreich verbessert, etwa durch Ãœbernahme des dualen Ausbildungsmodells aus Deutschland in vielen Branchen und der UnterstÃ¼tzung deutscher Unternehmen bei der Gestaltung der Lehrinhalte.

Bereits im August war Landrat Michael Harig auf Besuch in die Ukraine gereist, um Kooperationen im Bereich der Ausbildung anzubahnen.