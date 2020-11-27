Keine verkaufsoffenen Sonntage in Bautzen
Schlechte Nachrichten für die gebeutelten Einzelhändler aus Bautzen. Die Stadtverwaltung teilt in ihrer Pressemitteilung mit, dass die eigentlich geplanten verkaufsoffenen Sonntage am 6. Und 20. Dezember ausfallen müssen.
Verkaufsoffene Sonntage benötigen Anlassveranstaltung
Grund dafür ist das strenge Sächsische Ladenöffnungsgesetz. Demnach dürfen Geschäfte ihre Kunden nur aus besonderen Gründen sonntags empfangen. Die Anlässe für die in Bautzen stattfindenden verkaufsoffenen Sonntage sind üblicherweise während des Wenzelsmarktes und des historischen Weihnachtsmarktes gegeben. Beide Veranstaltungen mussten wegen der Corona-Pandemie abgesagt werden. Somit fehlt die laut Rechtsverordnung erforderliche Anlassbezogenheit für die verkaufsoffenen Sonntage.
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.