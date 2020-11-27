Keine verkaufsoffenen Sonntage in Bautzen

Essay Term Paper Computer Viruses from talented writers. Student life is full of surprises, and sometimes, you may need help with essay writing or to write a paper or essay from scratch. When the exams are approaching, there is absolutely no place for jokes. During this difficult period of studying, students may have a hard time if they have no essay writing help. There is constant stress because of subject Schlechte Nachrichten fÃ¼r die gebeutelten EinzelhÃ¤ndler aus Bautzen. Die Stadtverwaltung teilt in ihrer Pressemitteilung mit, dass die eigentlich geplanten verkaufsoffenen Sonntage am 6. Und 20. Dezember ausfallen mÃ¼ssen.

Grund dafür ist das strenge Sächsische Ladenöffnungsgesetz. Demnach dürfen Geschäfte ihre Kunden nur aus besonderen Gründen sonntags empfangen. Die Anlässe für die in Bautzen stattfindenden verkaufsoffenen Sonntage sind üblicherweise während des Wenzelsmarktes und des historischen Weihnachtsmarktes gegeben. Beide Veranstaltungen mussten wegen der Corona-Pandemie abgesagt werden. Somit fehlt die laut Rechtsverordnung erforderliche Anlassbezogenheit für die verkaufsoffenen Sonntage.