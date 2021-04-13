Termine fÃ¼r Impfstelle Spremberg komplett vergeben

AstraZeneca fÃ¼r die Gesundheitsministerin

Sachsen. Sachsens Gesundheitsministerin Petra Köpping hat sich gegen Corona impfen lassen – mit AstraZeneca. Gesundheitsministerin Petra Köpping hat sich im Impfzentrum Leipzig ihre erste Corona-Schutzimpfung mit dem Impfstoff von AstraZeneca abgeholt. Die 62-Jährige gehört zu der Personengruppe (60+), die sich seit vergangenem Donnerstag für eine Impfung…

Skatepark Wilthen jetzt noch schÃ¶ner

Wilthen. Um den Skatepark in Wilthen weiterhin attraktiv für Jugendliche zu halten, mussten neue Elemente auf der Anlage her, die mithilfe der Valtenbergwichtel und der Stadtverwaltung realisiert wurden. Viel Zeit, Nerven und Schweiß kostete der Bau der neuen »Jump Box« am Skatepark in Wilthen. Über 60 Arbeitsstunden wurden investiert. Geeignet ist das neue Element für fast alle gängigen Sportgeräte auf Rädern oder Rollen. Die Rampe kann von vier Seiten aus befahren werden. Besonders dafür eignen sich Skateboards, BMX, Inliner oder Scooter, ließ Carolin Griesch (Foto) von den Valtenbergwichteln wissen. Stadt half mit Finanzspritze Die Stadt Wilthen bezuschusste das Gesamtprojekt mit 7000 Euro. Ein weiteres Element konnte bereits im Oktober 2020 gebaut werden. Das Projekt wird mit der neuen »Jump Box« vervollständigt. Die Valtenbergwichtel hatten eigentlich geplant, mit den Kinder- und Jugendlichen aus den Ort zu arbeiten, doch die Kontaktbeschränkung erlaubten keine Beteiligung der Kids. Verzögerung am Bau Ein wenig aus dem Zeitplan sind die Erbauer auch gekommen. Aufgrund von Lieferschwierigkeiten des Materials und dem schlechten Wetter verzögerte sich der Bau um eine Woche. Dafür wurde die Anlage in Wilthen umso schöner gestaltet.Um den Skatepark in Wilthen weiterhin attraktiv für Jugendliche zu halten, mussten neue Elemente auf der Anlage her, die mithilfe der Valtenbergwichtel und der Stadtverwaltung realisiert wurden. Viel Zeit, Nerven und Schweiß kostete der Bau der…

Anmeldung zum Â»Girlsâ€˜ & Boysâ€˜ DayÂ«

Dresden. Am 22. April findet in Dresden der »Girls' & Boys' Day« statt. An diesem geschlechtersensiblen Berufsorientierungstag öffnen Unternehmen, Betriebe und Hochschulen für Jungen und Mädchen ab der 5. Klasse – überwiegend in Form von digitalen Veranstaltungen. Auf Mädchen warten bereits 40 Angebote mit 795 Plätzen, für Jungs gibt es derzeit 18 Angebote mit 242 Plätzen. Die Landeshauptstadt ist mit der Feuerwehr beim Girls' Day und mit den Städtischen Bibliotheken am Boys' Day dabei. Infos & Anmeldung: www.dresden.de/girls-boys-day Am 22. April findet in Dresden der »Girls' & Boys' Day« statt. An diesem geschlechtersensiblen Berufsorientierungstag öffnen Unternehmen, Betriebe und Hochschulen für Jungen und Mädchen ab der 5. Klasse – überwiegend in Form von digitalen…

Museen wollen ab 16. April Ã¶ffnen

Dresden. Die Städtischen Museen Dresden, (außer Schillerhäuschen), das Deutsche Hygienemuseum und das Verkehrsmuseum Dresden werden ab 16. April wieder öffnen. Voraussetzung:  Auf den Normalstationen der Sächsischen Krankenhäuser dürfen nicht mehr als 1.300 Betten mit Corona-Patienten belegt sein. Wird die Zahl überschritten, muss wieder geschlossen werden (STand 12.04.: 1.101 belegte Betten). Ein Besuch der Museen ist nur mit vorher gebuchten Zeitfenster-Tickets und einem tagesaktuellen negativen Corona-Test möglich, zudem gilt Maskenpflicht und die Daten zur Kontaknachverfolgung werden erhoben. Das Hygienemuseum verkürzt seine Öffnungszeiten auf Dienstag bis Freitag von 10 bis 17 Uhr, am Wochenende ist regulär von 10 bis 18 Uhr geöffnet.Die Städtischen Museen Dresden, (außer Schillerhäuschen), das Deutsche Hygienemuseum und das Verkehrsmuseum Dresden werden ab 16. April wieder öffnen. Voraussetzung:  Auf den Normalstationen der Sächsischen Krankenhäuser dürfen nicht mehr als 1.300…

25. NachtcafÃ©-Saison erfolgreich beendet

Dresden. Weniger Betten, strenge Hygienemaßnahmen, kein einziger Coronafall in den Einrichtungen, neue Helfer und neue Sponsoren: Die unter erschwerten Bedingungen laufenden NachtCafés waren ein voller Erfolg

Im Einzelfall: Impfung mit AstraZeneca

Südbrandenburg. Das Brandenburger Impfkabinett hat beschlossen, dass der Impfstoff von AstraZeneca im Einzelfall nun auch an Personen zwischen 60 und 70 Jahren ohne Vorerkrankung verimpft werden darf.

ASB-Heim Gorbitz: Testcenter im Speisesaal

Dresden. Gute Nachricht für die Nachbarschaft: Ab 12. April kann man sich im ASB-Seniorenheim „Am Gorbitzer Hang" auf dem Leutewitzer Ring 84 kostenlos auf Covid19 testen lassen. Das Testzentrum befindet sich im Speisesaal des Hauses und hat einen extra Eingang. Wo es sonst nach Gulasch und Vanillepudding duftet, werden Besucher und Mitarbeitende des Heimes schon seit Dezember auf Corona getestet. Der Speisesaal steht seit Beginn der Pandemie ohnehin leer, denn um Kontakte zu vermeiden, wird das Essen in die Wohnbereiche gebracht. „Das Testen ist längst Routine in unserem Haus, die Infrastruktur steht", erklärt Peter Großpietsch, Geschäftsführer des ASB-Regionalverbandes Dresden. „Deshalb öffnen wir unsere Teststecke gern für die Gorbitzer und hoffen, dass sie das Angebot in dieser zentralen Lage unweit vom Supermarkt rege nutzen. Wir sind überzeugt: je näher die Testzentren, desto häufiger lassen sich die Menschen testen – und das ist ein wichtiger Baustein, um die Pandemie einzudämmen."   Das Testzentrum ist täglich, auch am Wochenende, von 10 bis 17 Uhr geöffnet. Hier werden ausschließlich Antigen-Schnelltests durchgeführt. Eine Anmeldung ist nicht nötig. Zum Test müssen der Personalausweis und die Chipkarte der Krankenkasse mitgebracht werden. Gute Nachricht für die Nachbarschaft: Ab 12. April kann man sich im ASB-Seniorenheim „Am Gorbitzer Hang" auf dem Leutewitzer Ring 84 kostenlos auf Covid19 testen lassen. Das Testzentrum befindet sich im Speisesaal des Hauses und hat einen extra…

DEL2 beendet Hauptrunde

Dresden. Für die Abschluss-Tabelle findet Quotienten-Regelung Anwendung Die Gesellschafter der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2 (DEL2) haben sich mittels einstimmigen Beschluss darauf verständigt, die aktuelle Hauptrunde mit Wirkung zum 8. April zu beenden. Aufgrund der aktuellen Corona-Situation im Spielbetrieb der DEL2 mit…

Achtung vor Amphibien

Bautzen. Mit den langsam steigenden Temperaturen erwachen Grasfrosch, Knoblauchkröte und Teichmolch aus ihrer Winterstarre und begeben sich zu ihren Laichgewässern. Dafür haben die Naturschutzstationen und -vereine im Landkreis Bautzen in den letzten Wochen zahlreiche Amphibienzäune aufgebaut. In den letzten Jahren sind die Wanderaktivitäten der Amphibien stark zurückgegangen. »2017 haben wir an unseren Zäunen circa 36.500 Amphibien vermerkt. 2020 waren es noch 13.300 Tiere«, so Angelika Schröter, Geschäftsführerin der Naturschutzstation Neschwitz. Die Gründe für den extremen Rückgang sind die Trockenheit und schlechte Wanderbedingungen. Deshalb ist es umso wichtiger die Amphibien zu schützen. Die Wanderaktivitäten liegen besonders in den Morgen- und Abendstunden, wenn die Temperaturen über 8° C betragen und es regnet. Dann sollten Autofahrer besonders auf die kleinen Tiere achtgeben. Eine weitere Möglichkeit der Unterstützung ist es, als Amphibienzaunbetreuer selbst mit zu helfen. Dabei werden die Tiere genau erfasst, um die Population einschätzen zu können. Möglichkeiten der Amphibienzaunbegehung bieten sowohl die Naturschutzstation in Neukirch als auch das Naturschutzzentrum in Neukirch/Lausitz an. Kontakt: 035931/ 293965Mit den langsam steigenden Temperaturen erwachen Grasfrosch, Knoblauchkröte und Teichmolch aus ihrer Winterstarre und begeben sich zu ihren Laichgewässern. Dafür haben die Naturschutzstationen und -vereine im Landkreis Bautzen in den letzten Wochen…

pm/asl

Termine fÃ¼r Impfstelle Spremberg komplett vergeben

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Der Landkreis Spree-Neiße wurde durch den Impfstab im Ministerium des Innern und für Kommunales des Landes Brandenburg informiert, dass die ursprünglich geplanten Impfstoffkontingente für das Land Brandenburg ab der 16. Kalenderwoche angepasst werden.

Infolgedessen fallen die Impftermine in der Impfstelle Spremberg in der Turnhalle am Alexander-Puschkin-Platz im Zeitraum 21.04.2021 – 24.04.2021 (Erstimpfungen) und 02.06.2021 – 05.06.2021 (Zweitimpfungen) ersatzlos weg.

Die 408 Termine für die Erstimpfungen vom 14.04.2021 – 17.04.2021 sind inzwischen komplett vergeben. Die von der Stadtverwaltung Spremberg eingerichtete Telefonhotline wird außer Betrieb genommen.

Semperoper hat eine FÃ¼nf-Minuten-Uhr

Dresden.  Einen Â»respektablen ChronometerÂ«, wie die Welt ihn noch nicht gesehen hatte, sollte der Hofmechanikus, Hofuhrmacher und Leiter des Mathematisch-Physikalischen Salons in Dresden, Johann Christian Friedrich Gutkaes, im Auftrag des SÃ¤chsischen Hofes fÃ¼r das neue Opernhaus erschaffen. MÃ¶glicherweise inspiriert von den franzÃ¶sischen Uhren des 17. Jahrhunderts erschuf Gutkaes ein Â»Kuriosum unter seinen ArtgenossenÂ«, das ohne Ziffernblatt und Zeiger alle fÃ¼nf Minuten lautlos ein weiteres Zahlenfeld zeigt â€“ und damit als eine der ersten digitalen Uhren der Welt gilt. Ihren Konstrukteur machte die Begeisterung Ã¼ber dieses Meisterwerk sÃ¤chsischer Uhrmacherkunst als KÃ¶niglich SÃ¤chsischer Hofuhrmacher unvergessen. Sechs Jahre  Rekonstruktion In der 180 Jahre dauernden wechselvollen Geschichte des Dresdner Opernhauses erfuhr die Uhr so manch geniale Wandlung und mÃ¼hevolle Neuschaffung, so durch Hofuhrmacher Ludwig Teubner nach dem GroÃŸbrand im Jahre 1869 und zuletzt durch die Ingenieure Klaus Ferner und Harry Julitz im Rahmen des Neuaufbaus der Semperoper im 20. Jahrhundert. Allein die jÃ¼ngste denkmalschutzgerechte Rekonstruktion der heutigen dritten BÃ¼hnenuhr nach Teubners Funktionsmodell (heute im Mathematisch-Physikalischen Salon im Zwinger zu sehen) nahm insgesamt sechs Jahre in Anspruch. Mit der feierlichen WiedererÃ¶ffnung der aus den Kriegsruinen auferstandenen Semperoper nahm auch die berÃ¼hmte Dresdner 5-Minuten-Uhr ihren Platz im BÃ¼hnenportal wieder ein. Auf den Tag genau 40 Jahre nach der ZerstÃ¶rung des Hauses im Zweiten Weltkrieg zeigte dieses technische Wunderwerk am 13. Februar 1985 dem Publikum im Saal erstmals wieder im 5 Minutentakt die Zeit an â€“ so wie es ihr Erbauer im Jahre 1841 fÃ¼r die Semperoper erdacht hatte. Dem Prinzip der ursprÃ¼nglichen 5-Minuten-Uhr blieben alle ihrer mit Pflege und NachschÃ¶pfung betrauten Experten bis heute treu, so dass dieses markante Architekturdetail sich den Besuchern der Semperoper in ebenso zeitloser SchÃ¶nheit wie technischer Perfektion prÃ¤sentiert. Mehr Geschichten Ã¼ber die Semperoper auf www.semperoper.de/unser-haus/semperoper/geschichte-der-semperoper Einen Â»respektablen ChronometerÂ«, wie die Welt ihn noch nicht gesehen hatte, sollte der Hofmechanikus, Hofuhrmacher und Leiter des Mathematisch-Physikalischen Salons in Dresden, Johann Christian Friedrich Gutkaes, im Auftrag des SÃ¤chsischen Hofesâ€¦

weiterlesen

Neue Leiterin im Tierpark Riesa

Riesa. Am 3. Mai nimmt Janina Kraemer ihre Arbeit als neue Leiterin des Tierparks Riesa auf. Damit erhÃ¤lt die im Elbland sehr beliebte Freizeiteinrichtung wieder eine fest angestellte Person in der FÃ¼hrungsfunktion. In den vergangenen Monaten hatte der langjÃ¤hrige Mitarbeiter Michael Tobis als kommissarischer Tierparkleiter fungiert, wollte aber auf eigenen Wunsch wieder ins zweite Glied rÃ¼cken. Janina Kraemer wurde 1992 in Koblenz geboren. 2018 schloss sie ihr sechsjÃ¤hriges Studium an der Rheinischen Friedrich-Wilhelms-UniversitÃ¤t Bonn als Master of Science in Biologie erfolgreich ab und absolvierte dabei auch ein Praktikum im KÃ¶lner Zoo. Ihr Berufsweg fÃ¼hrte sie dann zunÃ¤chst in den Tierpark in SchÃ¶nebeck bei Magdeburg. Zuletzt war Janina Kraemer als wissenschaftliche VolontÃ¤rin im Zoo Frankfurt/Main tÃ¤tig und wechselt nun nach Sachsen. â€žAuf die Arbeit im Tierpark Riesa freue ich mich sehr, denn 2019 habe ich bereits sehr positive Erfahrungen im kleinen Tierpark SchÃ¶nebeck in Sachsen-Anhalt gesammelt und weiÃŸ daher, dass diese neue berufliche Herausforderung sehr gut zu mir passtâ€œ, so die neue Leiterin. â€žUnser Tierpark ist ein Anziehungspunkt vor allem fÃ¼r Familien der ganzen Region und fÃ¼r viele Menschen eine echte Herzensangelegenheit. Gemeinsam mit dem erfahrenen und sehr engagierten Team wird Frau Kraemer BewÃ¤hrtes ausbauen und neue Impulse einbringen. Ich freue mich auf eine sehr gute Zusammenarbeitâ€œ, so OberbÃ¼rgermeister Marco MÃ¼ller. â€žWir freuen uns sehr, mit Frau Kraemer eindrucksvolle Kompetenz hinzugewinnen zu kÃ¶nnen. Gemeinsam mit ihr mÃ¶chten wir den Tierpark Riesa behutsam konzeptionell weiterentwickelnâ€œ, ergÃ¤nzt John Jaeschke, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer der FVG Riesa mbH. Janina Kraemer sieht ihren Aufgabenbereich breit aufgestellt. â€žDas umfasst besonders den Bereich der Ã–ffentlichkeitsarbeit, der wieder stÃ¤rker in den Fokus gerÃ¼ckt werden soll, aber auch die ein oder andere VerÃ¤nderung im Tierbestand sowie bauliche Neuerungen.â€œ Den FÃ¶rderverein mÃ¶chte sie dabei unbedingt mit einbeziehen. Der Riesaer Tierpark wird neben der SACHSENarena, der Stadthalle â€žsternâ€œ, dem Stadtmuseum, den Bibliotheken und der Galerie von der stÃ¤dtischen Gesellschaft FVG Riesa mbH betrieben. Auf rund 1,3 Hektar FlÃ¤che beherbergt er 175 Tiere in 57 Arten. Selbst im Pandemiejahr 2020 besuchten trotz zwischenzeitlicher SchlieÃŸung fast 30.000 Menschen die Anlage zwischen Kloster und Stadtpark. (pm/FVG Riesa mbH)Am 3. Mai nimmt Janina Kraemer ihre Arbeit als neue Leiterin des Tierparks Riesa auf. Damit erhÃ¤lt die im Elbland sehr beliebte Freizeiteinrichtung wieder eine festâ€¦

weiterlesen