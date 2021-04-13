Termine fÃ¼r Impfstelle Spremberg komplett vergeben

Lands End Buying Essay by Bryan Greetham, writer and philosopher, official Website Der Landkreis Spree-NeiÃŸe wurde durch den Impfstab im Ministerium des Innern und fÃ¼r Kommunales des Landes Brandenburg informiert, dass die ursprÃ¼nglich geplanten Impfstoffkontingente fÃ¼r das Land Brandenburg ab der 16. Kalenderwoche angepasst werden.

Infolgedessen fallen die Impftermine in der Impfstelle Spremberg in der Turnhalle am Alexander-Puschkin-Platz im Zeitraum 21.04.2021 – 24.04.2021 (Erstimpfungen) und 02.06.2021 – 05.06.2021 (Zweitimpfungen) ersatzlos weg.

Die 408 Termine für die Erstimpfungen vom 14.04.2021 – 17.04.2021 sind inzwischen komplett vergeben. Die von der Stadtverwaltung Spremberg eingerichtete Telefonhotline wird außer Betrieb genommen.