Spielspenden fÃ¼r Ausstellung gesucht

Dresden. In den vergangenen Monaten wurde an der Fassade des Dresdner Hauptbahnhof eine effektvolle LED-Beleuchtung installiert, die dafür sorgt, dass die Kuppelhalle, die Front zum Wiener Platz sowie der Königspavillon jetzt stimmungsvoll inszeniert werden können. Die Montage der Lichttechnik und -installation erfolgte behutsam, wobei denkmalpflegerische Aspekte berücksichtigt worden sind. So fügt sich die Beleuchtung unauffällig in die Bausubstanz ein. Insgesamt wurden 10.000 Meter Anschluss- und Datenkabel verlegt, 70 einzeln ansteuerbare LED-Leuchten eingebaut, die Rechentechnik installiert sowie programmiert und umfangreiche Verlegearbeiten für die Kabelführung ausgeführt.

Dresden. Wie erreicht man Menschen, die kaum Lesen und Schreiben können? Und wie kann man ihnen das beibringen? Die VHS Dresden bietet zusammen mit Dynamo Dresden ein Programm an, das jetzt mit einem 2. Platz beim sächsischen Innovationspreis geehrt wurde.

Dresden. Mit der neuen Corona-Schutz-Verordnung ist in Sachsen nun das 2G-Optionsmodell möglich. Wer davon Gebrauch macht, sollte sich penibel an die Regeln halten. Andernfalls kann es teuer werden.

Dresden. Es glänzt wieder golden auf dem Eis: Zwei Jahre lang trug der Topscorer des jeweiligen Clubs in der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2 (DEL2) einen roten Helm durch die Partnerschaft mit der clever fit GmbH. Mit Beendigung der Partnerschaft wurde der Helm für die besten Torjäger wieder frei und die DEL2 hat sich dazu entschieden, wieder zu den Wurzeln zurückzukehren. Im Jahr 2013 trugen die Topscorer erstmals einen goldenen Helm und waren somit für alle bestens auf dem Eis sichtbar. In der Saison 2021/2022 kehrt nun der "Goldhelm" in der Hauptrunde zurück. Die Präsentation der Topscorer der Clubs auf der Liga-Homepage sowie die Kommunikation rund um die besten Spieler der Teams und die Nennung des jeweiligen Spielers bei der Starting Six bleibt bestehen. Insgesamt drei Helme pro Club werden fachmännisch im goldenen Ligabranding beklebt. Dies setzt die Firma Custom Helmet für alle DEL2-Standorte um. Der erste Einsatz der neuen Helme erfolgt am 1. Oktober. An diesem ersten Spieltag tragen die Kapitäne der jeweiligen Clubs den besonderen Helm. In den folgenden Partien wird dann der beste Scorer des jeweiligen Teams mit dem "Goldhelm" ausgestattet. René Rudorisch, DEL2-Geschäftsführer: „Mit den "Goldhelmen" vereinen wir die punktbesten Spieler eines jeden Teams. Der Topscorer-Helm ist in den vergangenen Jahren sowohl vermarktungstechnisch, aber auch als Würdigung der sportlichen Leistungsträger ein wichtiges Thema geworden. Schließlich soll der gesonderte Helm auch eine kleine Anerkennung für die besten Spieler jedes Teams sein. Zwar sind wir weiterhin bemüht die besten Scorer auch wieder ligaweit zu vermarkten, aktuell freuen wir uns jedoch auf die Wiedereinführung des „Goldhelms". (pm/ESBG Eishockeyspielbetriebsgesellschaft mbH)

Meißen. Was hat es mit dem Buchstabenstein oder der Fummel auf sich? Woher haben Straßen wie Baderberg oder Freiheit ihren Namen? Und spukt es wirklich auf der Albrechtsburg? Mit dem Kinderstadtführer „Auf den Spuren des Meißner Gänsejungen" aus dem Traditionsverlag Brück und Sohn können die Meißner ABC-Schützen diesen und anderen Fragen zur Stadtgeschichte nun wieder spielerisch auf den Grund gehen. 306 Schulanfänger erhalten das von Annette Brück und Steffen Mikosch liebevoll gestaltete Büchlein als Geschenk der Stadt Meißen zum diesjährigen Schulbeginn. Oberbürgermeister Olaf Raschke überreichte heute 32 Exemplare an die Schülerinnen und Schüler der Freien Werkschule. Über den bunten Kinderstadtführer können sich in diesem Jahr außerdem 59 Mädchen und Jungen an der Johannes-Grundschule, 83 an der Afra-Grundschule, 54 an der Questenberg-Grundschule, 28 an der Kalkbergschule zur Lernförderung und sieben an der Schule mit dem Förderschwerpunkt geistige Entwicklung „An der Nassau" freuen. An den weiterführenden Schulen starten: drei fünfte Klassen mit insgesamt 60 Schülern an der Triebischtal-Oberschule, drei fünfte Klassen mit insgesamt 80 Schülern an der Pestolozzi-Oberschule und am Gymnasium Franziskaneum sechs fünfte Klassen mit insgesamt 143 Schülern. (pm/Stadt Meißen)

Sachsen. Deutschland wählt am Sonntag, 26. September, zum 20. Mal einen neuen Bundestag. Weiter so, Richtungswechsel, große Koalition, Jamaikabündnis – es gibt viele Möglichkeiten, wie sich der neue Bundestag zusammensetzen wird, welche Parteien das Rennen machen und welche Bündnisse geschmiedet werden. Fakt ist: Es bleibt spannend bis…

Meißen. Meißen wurde jetzt als Modellstadt für den Fußverkehr ausgewählt und ist damit eine von fünf Modellregionen. Meißen wird als Modellkommune bei der Entwicklung einer Fußverkehrsstrategie vom Fachverband Fußverkehr Deutschland FUSS e.V. unterstützt. Das Projekt mit dem Titel »Gut gehen lassen - Bündnis für attraktiven Fußverkehr« soll dazu beitragen, die…

Großenhain. Seit Kurzem gibt es am Geflügelhof auch eine kleine Spieloase für die Kinder. Den Plan gab es schon länger jetzt wurde er in die Tat umgesetzt. Geholfen hat dabei nicht unwesentlich ein neuer Kollege. Thomas Bruske wurde mit dem Projekt betraut und suchte sich Partner für den Spielplatzbau bei der Firma Grasreiner Design, die den Spielplatz entworfen hat und das »Huhn« in den Vordergrund gestellt hat. Nachdem ein altes Gebäude abgerissen wurde, konnten neue Wege gestaltet und die Kletteranlage aufgebaut werden. Auch Geschäftsführer Alexander Riedel hat seine eigene Note mit der Anlegung von Wegen und Grünanlagen eingebracht. Das Gezwitscher der Vögel in der Voliere passt dabei ideal zum neuen »Parkcharakter«. »Unsere kleine Hühnerlounge soll den Kindern die Möglichkeit bieten, im Kleinformat zusehen, wie die Hühner bei uns leben. Bei geführten Rundgängen mit Kindergärten und Schulen können die Kinder noch näher an die Hühner heran treten«, erklärt die Leiterin des Bauernladens, Caroline Krzikalla. Im Frühjahr sollen auch Hasen und Meerschweinchen einziehen. Dafür wird eine Voliere vorbereitet. Die Kinder bekommen dann die Gelegenheit, mit ihren Eltern in den Stall hinein zu gehen, um die Tiere zu streicheln. Natürlich alles mit Geduld und ohne Hast. Die Bienenwiese macht das Gelände perfekt. Bunt und voller Leben soll sie den Bienen Möglichkeiten zum Unterschlupf und zur Nahrungssuche bieten. Spielzeiten Zu den Geschäftszeiten des Geflügelhofes sind Kinder und ihre Eltern willkommen Montag und Dienstag, 8 bis 16 Uhr (Bauernladen Ruhetag) Mittwoch bis Freitag, 8 bis 18 Uhr (Bauernladen offen) Samstag, 8 bis 12 Uhr, (Bauernladen offen)

Dresden. Am Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester Straße 30, 01069 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.) Noch bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.) Noch bis Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Sonntag, 26. September, 11 bis 17 Uhr, hält ein Impfmobil am Vorplatz des Deutschen Hygiene-Museum. Verimpft werden Johnson & Johnson, BioNTech und erstmalig Moderna für alle Personen ab 18 Jahren. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen, Moderna-Impfstoff nach vier Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Dorfclub Mobschatz, Am Tummelsgrund 7b, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 16 Uhr, sind Impfungen am JoyNext, Gewerbepark Merbitz 5, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Mittwoch, 29. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Rathaus Klotsche, Kieler Straße 52, 01109 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genügt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren können diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den Aufklärungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

Wer hat Spiele, die ungenutzt zu Hause im Schrank liegen? Das Stadtmuseum Dresden sucht aktuell Spiel-Spenden, Foto: Caroline Keil
Wer hat Spiele, die ungenutzt zu Hause im Schrank liegen? Das Stadtmuseum Dresden sucht aktuell Spiel-Spenden, Foto: Caroline Keil

Ab 16. Oktober präsentiert das Stadtmuseum Dresden die Sonderausstellung "Let's play! Dem Spiel auf der Spur". Für den geplanten Mit-mach-Bereich / Spielplatz sucht das Museum nach Spielen aller Art – das können Brettspiele, Kartenspiele, Quizspiele, Ratespiele, Gesellschaftsspiele, Würfelspiele, und ähnliches sein.

Wer nicht mehr benötigte Spiele zu Hause hat und mit diesen die Ausstellung unterstützen möchten, würde das Stadtmuseum Dresden sehr unterstützen.

Die Spielspenden können im Stadtmuseum  auf der Wilsdruffer Straße 2 während der Öffnungszeit (DI bis SO

Dresden. Ab 16. Oktober prÃ¤sentiert das Stadtmuseum Dresden die Sonderausstellung "Let's play! Dem Spiel auf der Spur". FÃ¼r den geplanten Mit-mach-Bereich / Spielplatz sucht das Museum nach Spielen aller Art â€“ das kÃ¶nnen Brettspiele, Kartenspiele, Quizspiele, Ratespiele, Gesellschaftsspiele, WÃ¼rfelspiele, und Ã¤hnliches sein. Wer nicht mehr benÃ¶tigte Spiele zu Hause hat und mit diesen die Ausstellung unterstÃ¼tzen mÃ¶chten, wÃ¼rde das Stadtmuseum Dresden sehr unterstÃ¼tzen. Die Spielspenden kÃ¶nnen im Stadtmuseum  auf der Wilsdruffer StraÃŸe 2 wÃ¤hrend der Ã–ffnungszeit (DI bis SO 10 bis 18 Uhr, FR 10 bis 19 Uhr) entweder in das vorbereitete Regal in der Garderobe im Erdgeschoss gelegt oder an der Museumskasse abgegeben werden. Ab 16. Oktober prÃ¤sentiert das Stadtmuseum Dresden die Sonderausstellung "Let's play! Dem Spiel auf der Spur". FÃ¼r den geplanten Mit-mach-Bereich / Spielplatz sucht das Museum nach Spielen aller Art â€“ das kÃ¶nnen Brettspiele, Kartenspiele, Quizspiele,â€¦

