Spielspenden fÃ¼r Ausstellung gesucht

Ab 16. Oktober präsentiert das Stadtmuseum Dresden die Sonderausstellung "Let's play! Dem Spiel auf der Spur". Für den geplanten Mit-mach-Bereich / Spielplatz sucht das Museum nach Spielen aller Art – das können Brettspiele, Kartenspiele, Quizspiele, Ratespiele, Gesellschaftsspiele, Würfelspiele, und ähnliches sein.

Wer nicht mehr benötigte Spiele zu Hause hat und mit diesen die Ausstellung unterstützen möchten, würde das Stadtmuseum Dresden sehr unterstützen.



Die Spielspenden können im Stadtmuseum auf der Wilsdruffer Straße 2 während der Öffnungszeit (DI bis SO 10 bis 18 Uhr, FR 10 bis 19 Uhr) entweder in das vorbereitete Regal in der Garderobe im Erdgeschoss gelegt oder an der Museumskasse abgegeben werden.