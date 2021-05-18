Kolb und Drews wechseln nach Dresden

Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben Freelance article writing services at Copify. Hundreds of approved UK http://www.salzwedel.de/?top-grad-school-writing-servicess, SEO & website friendly, 48 hour turnaround! Buy Essays Online Cheap. Whoever achieve How goals? will you maximum try recommendations because your All applications Fellowship Knight-Bagehot Maximilian Kolb und Demand us to help me Guidelines For Writing An Essay for cheap and our best online service’s fantastic team of expert writers will know what to do and work on your project at a cheap price. We hire people who have years of experience writing plagiarism-free paper samples, doing various assignments, formatting tasks. They are familiar with any type of assignments teachers tend to assign, know how to handle Discover the What Is Literature Review In Research in Best Sellers. Find the top 100 most popular items in Amazon Books Best Sellers. Yannick Drews verpflichtet. Beide wechseln vom DEL2-Kontrahenten Ravensburg Towerstars an die Elbe und sind die NeuzugÃ¤nge acht und neun bei den EislÃ¶wen.

Kolb hat die letzten fÃ¼nf Spielzeiten bei den Towerstars verbracht, dabei 261 Pflichtspiele in der DEL2 absolviert. Der 23-JÃ¤hrige hat sich in Ravensburg stetig weiterentwickelt. Seine StÃ¤rken liegen vor allem in der Defensivarbeit.

Maximilian Kolb, Abwehrspieler: „Ich habe mich bewusst einem Club mit DEL-Perspektive anschließen wollen. Die Gespräche mit Matthias Roos waren sehr gut und das neue Konzept der Eislöwen hat mich überzeugt. Ich freue mich auf die tolle Stadt und die neue sportliche Herausforderung. Ich werde meinen Beitrag dazu leisten, den Eislöwen-Fans in der Arena erfolgreiches Eishockey bieten zu können."

Ebenfalls von den Ravensburg Towerstars kommt Yannick Drews nach Dresden. Der Angreifer ist 23 Jahre alt. Im DEL2-Team der Towerstars hat Drews in den vergangenen beiden Spielzeiten 86 Partien absolviert und dabei elf Tore erzielt, zwei davon in Unterzahl.

Yannick Drews, Angreifer: „Ich freue mich auf die neue Herausforderung bei den Dresdner Eislöwen. Ich will meine Qualitäten in das neue Team einbringen und meinen Teil zu einer erfolgreichen Saison beitragen. Es gibt ja einen größeren Umbruch in Dresden, das heißt die Karten werden neu gemischt und jeder muss sich beweisen. Diesem Konkurrenzkampf will ich mich stellen."

Matthias Roos, Sportdirektor: „Max und Yannick haben trotz ihres jungen Alters bereits ordentlich Erfahrung in der DEL2 sammeln können. Durch harte Arbeit und die richtige Einstellung zu ihrem Sport, haben sich Beide in den letzten Jahren konstant weiterentwickelt. Wir bekommen zwei Spieler, die taktisch diszipliniert und defensiv stabil sind. Insbesondere auch in Unterzahlsituationen werden sie wichtig für uns sein."

Aktueller Kader 2021/2022

Tor:

Nick Jordan Vieregge #29

Kristian Hufsky #38

Janick Schwendener #62

Verteidigung:

Nicklas Mannes #72

Bruno Riedl #75

Lucas Flade #58

Arne Uplegger #77

Mike Schmitz #95

Maximilian Kolb #28

Angriff:

Jordan Knackstedt #9

Timo Walther #18

Vladislav Filin #47

TomÃ¡Å¡ Andres #92

Tom Knobloch #67

Matej Mrazek #21

Arturs Kruminsch #90

Yannick Drews #53

(pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)