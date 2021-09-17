EislÃ¶wen testen im TigerkÃ¤fig

Dresden. Auf die Dresdner Eislöwen wartet das nächste Gastspiel in der Vorbereitung auf die neue DEL2-Saison. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Andreas Brockmann ist am Freitag, 17. September, 20 Uhr, beim Liga-Konkurrenten Bayreuth Tigers zu Gast. SpradeTV überträgt live. Für die Dresdner ist es das fünfte Vorbereitungsspiel. Aktuell steht das Brockmann-Team bei drei Siegen und einer Niederlage. In Bayreuth soll nun mit Blick auf die anstehende Saison der nächste Schritt gemacht werden. Es gilt weitere Details zu verbessern. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner Eislöwen: „Wir haben an den Kleinigkeiten in dieser Woche gearbeitet, die wir verbessern müssen. Das haben wir in den letzten Spielen gesehen: Zweikämpfe, ruhiger an der Scheibe zu sein und mit mehr Tempo auch zu spielen. Es wartet ein guter Gegner, eine Mannschaft die sich sehr verstärkt hat. Es wird ein guter Test für uns." Verzichten muss TrainerAndreas Brockmann in Bayreuth auf die angeschlagenen und verletzten Spieler Johan Porsberger, David Suvanto, Lucas Flade und Bruno Riedl. Am Sonntag haben die Eislöwen unfreiwillig spielfrei. Der geplante Test gegen die Löwen Frankfurt fällt aufgrund von Coronafällen bei den Hessen aus. (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

Neuer Zugang zur Schwimmhalle

Riesa. Ab sofort gibt es neue Zutrittsregeln für die Schwimmhalle und Sauna Riesa: Wegen der Überschreitung der Inzidenz von 35 an 5 aufeinander folgenden Tagen, tritt jetzt die 3-G-Regel in Kraft. Es dürfen nur noch geimpfte, genesene, getestete Personen (mit Nachweis) oder Kinder bis zur Vollendung des 6. Lebensjahres das Hallenschwimmbad Riesa betreten. Trainer, Kursleiter und Schulschwimmlehrer sind verpflichtet, diese Regel bei den Mitgliedern, Teilnehmern und Schülern selbständig zu überprüfen. Das Schwimmhallenteam möchte den Zugang gern erleichtern und bietet folgende Nachweismöglichkeiten eines negativen Covid19-Tests an: Vorlage eines negativen Covid19-Tests aus einem anerkannten Testzentrum (nicht älter als 24 Stunden) Vom Arbeitgeber ausgestellter negativer Covid19-Test (nicht älter als 24 Stunden) mitgebrachter zugelassener Covid19-Selbsttest zur Eigenanwendung unter Aufsicht des Hallenbadpersonals käuflicher Erwerb eines Covid19-Selbsttests an der Kasse

TrickbetrÃ¼ger tÃ¤uschen mit Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ«

WeiÃŸwasser. Mindestens ein unbekannter TÃ¤ter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der UhlandstraÃŸe in WeiÃŸwasser eine 77-JÃ¤hrige mit der Fernsehsendung Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ« getÃ¤uscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der BetrÃ¼ger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu sein und Waren fÃ¼r einen TrÃ¶delmarkt ankaufen zu wollen. Die Seniorin gewÃ¤hrte ihm Zutritt zu ihrer Wohnung. Ein zweistÃ¼ndiges VerkaufsgesprÃ¤ch folgte. Auch den Schmuck der Dame prÃ¼fte der Unbekannte sehr genau. Letztlich bot der Gauner mehrere tausend Euro fÃ¼r diversen TrÃ¶del an und legte das Geld in bar auf den Tisch. Als Belohnung fÃ¼r das gute GeschÃ¤ft erhielt die Betrogene ein Topf-Set zum Vorzugspreis von 1.000 Euro obendrauf. Der Bandit gab an, der Chef wÃ¼rde gleich noch mit einem Beleg vorbeikommen und nahm das gesamte Geld mit. Die Frau wartete vergebens und bemerkte auch noch fehlenden Schmuck. Der Ã¶rtliche Kriminaldienst Ã¼bernahm die weiteren Ermittlungen und fahndet nach einem beziehungsweise mÃ¶glicherweise zwei unbekannten TÃ¤tern. â€žEiner der Ganoven war etwa 50 Jahre alt, circa 170 cm groÃŸ, hatte dunkelbraune, kurze Haare und sprach in akzentfreiem Deutsch. Insgesamt trat er in einem gepflegten Erscheinungsbild aufâ€œ, teilt die Polizeidirektion GÃ¶rlitz mit. Bei dem genutzten Fahrzeug kÃ¶nnte es sich um einen dunklen Pkw handeln. Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand klingelten der oder die TatverdÃ¤chtigen an mehreren HÃ¤usern in der Nachbarschaft. Sachdienliche Hinweise nimmt das Polizeirevier WeiÃŸwasser unter der Rufnummer 03576/2620 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen. Mindestens ein unbekannter TÃ¤ter hat am Dienstagvormittag an der UhlandstraÃŸe in WeiÃŸwasser eine 77-JÃ¤hrige mit der Fernsehsendung Â»Bares fÃ¼r RaresÂ« getÃ¤uscht und tausend Euro erbeutet. Der BetrÃ¼ger gab an, im Auftrag des Formates unterwegs zu seinâ€¦

Tierpark Cottbus international

Cottbus. Die „Cottbuser Wochen für Demokratie und Vielfalt" haben begonnen. Im Tierpark Cottbus hat man dazu mehrsprachige Führungen vorbereitet. So werden am 26. September Tierparkführungen auf Deutsch, Polnisch, Russisch, Sorbisch und Arabisch angeboten. Die Zoolotsen begleitet die Teilnehmer in ihrer Wunschsprache durch den Tierpark. Zeiten: 9 Uhr deutschsprachige Führung zum Thema „Kommunikation im Tierreich" 10 Uhr Führung auf Niedersorbisch 11 Uhr Führung auf Arabisch 11.30 Uhr Führung auf Polnisch 13 Uhr Führung auf Russisch 13.30 Uhr Führung auf Arabisch Die Teilnehmeranzahl ist begrenzt. Anmeldeschluss ist der 24. September unter zooschule@zoo-cottbus.de.

Was passiert mit den SchwesternhÃ¤usern?

Bautzen. Großer Andrang zum Tag des offenen Denkmals in den Schwesternhäusern in Kleinwelka. Doch was haben die Vereinsmitglieder mit dem Gebäudekomplex vor?

EWG verspricht: Mit Gigabit ins Internet

Dresden. Streaming, Videokonferenzen, Homeoffice, Homeschooling – alles parallel, stabil und schnell will die Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft Dresden (EWG) künftig ihren Mitgliedern bieten.

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. Ab Dienstag, 14. September, bis Sonntag, 19. September, täglich von 9 bis 15 Uhr, gibt es eine Corona-Impfaktion im Neuen Rathaus, Eingang Goldene Pforte, Rathausplatz 1. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Samstag, 18. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Erwachsene im Dresden-Karree Gorbitz, Harthaer Str. 3, 01169 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 28. August.) Am Sonntag, 19. September und Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Von Montag, 20. September bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.) Am Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester Straße 30, 01069 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Dorfclub Mobschatz, Am Tummelsgrund 7b, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 16 Uhr, sind Impfungen am JoyNext, Gewerbepark Merbitz 5, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Mittwoch, 29. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Rathaus Klotsche, Kieler Straße 52, 01109 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genügt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren können diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den Aufklärungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

Darf's ein echter Chagall sein?

Dresden. Am 19. September findet im Piano Salon im Coselpalais an der Frauenkirche ein Versteigerung von Gemälden statt - darunter tolle Originale bekannter Künstler. Ein Teil der Einnahmen geht an den Sonnenstrahl e.V.

ADFC plant groÃŸe Fahrrad-Demo

Dresden. Am Sonntag, 19. September, lädt der ADFC Dresden zu einer großen Radsternfahrt unter dem Motto: „So geht #Fahrradland" ein.Erwartet werden rund 1.000 Teilnehmer. Vier Demonstrationszüge vereinigen sich am Nachmittag zu einem großen gemeinsamen Fahrradkorso, der dann durch die Altstadt und die Neustadt rollt. Die Nachmittags-Aktion startet von vier Treffpunkten aus:…

gb

EislÃ¶wen testen im TigerkÃ¤fig

Foto: BÃ¼ttner
Foto: BÃ¼ttner

Auf die Dresdner Eislöwen wartet das nächste Gastspiel in der Vorbereitung auf die neue DEL2-Saison. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Andreas Brockmann ist am Freitag, 17. September, 20 Uhr, beim Liga-Konkurrenten Bayreuth Tigers zu Gast. SpradeTV überträgt live.

FÃ¼r die Dresdner ist es das fÃ¼nfte Vorbereitungsspiel. Aktuell steht das Brockmann-Team bei drei Siegen und einer Niederlage. In Bayreuth soll nun mit Blick auf die anstehende Saison der nÃ¤chste Schritt gemacht werden. Es gilt weitere Details zu verbessern.

Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner Eislöwen: „Wir haben an den Kleinigkeiten in dieser Woche gearbeitet, die wir verbessern müssen. Das haben wir in den letzten Spielen gesehen: Zweikämpfe, ruhiger an der Scheibe zu sein und mit mehr Tempo auch zu spielen. Es wartet ein guter Gegner, eine Mannschaft die sich sehr verstärkt hat. Es wird ein guter Test für uns."

Verzichten muss TrainerAndreas Brockmann in Bayreuth auf die angeschlagenen und verletzten Spieler Johan Porsberger, David Suvanto, Lucas Flade und Bruno Riedl.

Am Sonntag haben die EislÃ¶wen unfreiwillig spielfrei. Der geplante Test gegen die LÃ¶wen Frankfurt fÃ¤llt aufgrund von CoronafÃ¤llen bei den Hessen aus.

(pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

EislÃ¶wen Sommer Kids Day
Dresden

EislÃ¶wen testen im TigerkÃ¤fig

Dresden. Auf die Dresdner Eislöwen wartet das nächste Gastspiel in der Vorbereitung auf die neue DEL2-Saison. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Andreas Brockmann ist am Freitag, 17. September, 20 Uhr, beim Liga-Konkurrenten Bayreuth Tigers zu Gast. SpradeTV überträgt live. Für die Dresdner ist es das fünfte Vorbereitungsspiel. Aktuell steht das Brockmann-Team bei drei Siegen und einer Niederlage. In Bayreuth soll nun mit Blick auf die anstehende Saison der nächste Schritt gemacht werden. Es gilt weitere Details zu verbessern. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner Eislöwen: „Wir haben an den Kleinigkeiten in dieser Woche gearbeitet, die wir verbessern müssen. Das haben wir in den letzten Spielen gesehen: Zweikämpfe, ruhiger an der Scheibe zu sein und mit mehr Tempo auch zu spielen. Es wartet ein guter Gegner, eine Mannschaft die sich sehr verstärkt hat. Es wird ein guter Test für uns." Verzichten muss TrainerAndreas Brockmann in Bayreuth auf die angeschlagenen und verletzten Spieler Johan Porsberger, David Suvanto, Lucas Flade und Bruno Riedl. Am Sonntag haben die Eislöwen unfreiwillig spielfrei. Der geplante Test gegen die Löwen Frankfurt fällt aufgrund von Coronafällen bei den Hessen aus. (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

